Palm Sunday, Holy Week Begins

MT 21:1-11
When Jesus and the disciples drew near Jerusalem
and came to Bethphage on the Mount of Olives,
Jesus sent two disciples, saying to them,
“Go into the village opposite you,
and immediately you will find an ass tethered,
and a colt with her.
Untie them and bring them here to me.
And if anyone should say anything to you, reply,
‘The master has need of them.’
Then he will send them at once.”
This happened so that what had been spoken through the prophet
might be fulfilled:
Say to daughter Zion,
“Behold, your king comes to you,
meek and riding on an ass,
and on a colt, the foal of a beast of burden.”
The disciples went and did as Jesus had ordered them.
They brought the ass and the colt and laid their cloaks over them,
and he sat upon them.
The very large crowd spread their cloaks on the road,
while others cut branches from the trees
and strewed them on the road.
The crowds preceding him and those following
kept crying out and saying:
“Hosanna to the Son of David;
blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord;
hosanna in the highest.”
And when he entered Jerusalem
the whole city was shaken and asked, “Who is this?”
And the crowds replied,
“This is Jesus the prophet, from Nazareth in Galilee.”
IS 50:4-7
The Lord GOD has given me
a well-trained tongue,
that I might know how to speak to the weary
a word that will rouse them.
Morning after morning
he opens my ear that I may hear;
and I have not rebelled,
have not turned back.
I gave my back to those who beat me,
my cheeks to those who plucked my beard;
my face I did not shield
from buffets and spitting.
The Lord GOD is my help,
therefore I am not disgraced;
I have set my face like flint,
knowing that I shall not be put to shame.
What was Jesus doing at the Triumphal Entry?
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI explains:
Jesus claims the right of kings, known throughout antiquity, to requisition modes of transport.
The use of an animal on which no one had yet sat is a further pointer to the right of kings. Most striking, though, are the Old Testament allusions that give a deeper meaning to the whole episode. . . .
For now let us note this: Jesus is indeed making a royal claim. He wants his path and his action to be understood in terms of Old Testament promises that are fulfilled in his person. . . .
At the same time, through this anchoring of the text in Zechariah 9:9, a “Zealot” exegesis of the kingdom is excluded: Jesus is not building on violence; he is not instigating a military revolt against Rome. His power is of another kind: it is in God’s poverty, God’s peace, that he identifies the only power that can redeem [Jesus of Nazareth, vol. 2].
Pray for our Christian brothers and sisters in Cairo this morning who were targeted in the deadly church bombing today.
Yes. Please pray. There are lots of details posted on the Open Thread for those who are looking for more details regarding this.
Thank You Sundance, prayers to all the TREEPERS…..
Revelation 13 is upon us! Reports of American tans and troops entering Syria through Northern Jordan.
Damascus is about to become a “ruinous heap”! Isaiah 17:
Isaiah 17]
A Prophecy Against Damascus
17 A prophecy against Damascus:
“See, Damascus will no longer be a city
but will become a heap of ruins.
2 The cities of Aroer will be deserted
and left to flocks, which will lie down,
with no one to make them afraid.
3 The fortified city will disappear from Ephraim,
and royal power from Damascus;
the remnant of Aram will be
like the glory of the Israelites,”
declares the Lord Almighty.
4 “In that day the glory of Jacob will fade;
the fat of his body will waste away.
5 It will be as when reapers harvest the standing grain,
gathering the grain in their arms—
as when someone gleans heads of grain
in the Valley of Rephaim.
6 Yet some gleanings will remain,
as when an olive tree is beaten,
leaving two or three olives on the topmost branches,
four or five on the fruitful boughs,”
declares the Lord, the God of Israel.
7 In that day people will look to their Maker
and turn their eyes to the Holy One of Israel.
8 They will not look to the altars,
the work of their hands,
and they will have no regard for the Asherah poles[a]
and the incense altars their fingers have made.
9 In that day their strong cities, which they left because of the Israelites, will be like places abandoned to thickets and undergrowth. And all will be desolation.
10 You have forgotten God your Savior;
you have not remembered the Rock, your fortress.
Therefore, though you set out the finest plants
and plant imported vines,
11 though on the day you set them out, you make them grow,
and on the morning when you plant them, you bring them to bud,
yet the harvest will be as nothing
in the day of disease and incurable pain.
12 Woe to the many nations that rage—
they rage like the raging sea!
Woe to the peoples who roar—
they roar like the roaring of great waters!
13 Although the peoples roar like the roar of surging waters,
when he rebukes them they flee far away,
driven before the wind like chaff on the hills,
like tumbleweed before a gale.
14 In the evening, sudden terror!
Before the morning, they are gone!
This is the portion of those who loot us,
the lot of those who plunder us.
Thank you once again Menagerie for a wonderful post reminding us of Holy Week and who is REALLY in charge. Amen!!
Reading IS 50:14 made me think of our POTUS. Thank you SD for strengthening that which is within us that must be kept strong. . . and reminding us that we are ALWAYS enveloped within His loving arms. Blessings and prayers to all the Treepers . . . . especially to our brothers and sisters in Egypt.
Good Morning Sudance ,
Holy Week is upon us once more just prior to the Rejoice of the Resurrection .
This week is especially trying for myself and my husband as on Weds the 12th my husband under goes an 8 hour procedure on is heart .
My husband has had many procedures on his heart prior yet , this time the stakes are higher . I have prayed for the surgeon to have a steady hand and keen mind yet , I also take comfort in knowing that the Lord Jesus died for sins and whatever happens on Weds will be the will of the Lord not thy Will . If by chance my husband does not make it out of the Surgery then I will know that he will dine in the house of the Lord.
Have a Blessed Sunday
This was posted by menagerie
Thanks for the correction
am praying all will be well. may the surgeon hands be steady. may the angels surround.
The High Priest, Yeshua, as the Sacrificial Lamb Crashed the Annual Passover Parade. The Pharisees were livid.
https://www.aroodawakening.tv/shabbat-night-live/
I like to take this week and read the story of Christ’s life during each of the days of Holy Week as it was reported in each of the Gospels. I praise God for His love and mercy!
Always good to be reminded about what really matters. Happy Palm Sunday to all and prayers for our fellow Christians in Egypt.
Thank you Menagerie. I always look forward to your posts, especially those on Holy Days. May God Bless you and yours.
This was my reply to a post from next door:
…..Jesus was accepted with celebration on Sunday, betrayed on Thursday, and killed on Friday. This brings me back to your post from yesterday.
MaryfromMarin says:
April 8, 2017 at 1:09 am
“The object in life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane.”
–Marcus Aurelius–
From the palms to the cross in less than a week.
May everyone have a peaceful, joyful, Palm Sunday.
SUNDAY, APRIL 9, 2017
Palm Sunday in Last Days America
http://www.theignorantfishermen.com/2010/03/rejecters-of-christ-of-palm-sunday.html
Prayers for Egypt..bombs at 2 Coptic Christian churches celebrating Palm Sunday services.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/3292304/egypt-bomb-blasts-coptic-church-several-dead-palm-sunday/
Jesus, lead all souls to heaven, especially those of us in most need of they mercy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Sundance. In these days of such confusion and hate filled rhetoric ii is crucial to bring Our Lord and Savior to the front for all to know that He put us all here for a reason. God bless all His people and God Bless America.
