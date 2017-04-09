Palm Sunday Bombings – ISIS Targets Egypt’s Coptic Christians…

We have watched the Muslim Brotherhood and ISIS target Egypt ever since secular President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi brought stability back to the country. Now with the clear outlines of the al-Sisi “freedom alliance” in place, ISIS strikes back in an attempt to destabilize the country.
Today, Palm Sunday, ISIS targeted two Christian communities in Egypt with suicide bombings. The first bombing, targeted Tanta, a Nile Delta city about 100 km (60 miles) north of Cairo. The terrorists attacked St. George Church during its Palm Sunday service, killing at least 27 people and injuring at least 78, the Ministry of Health said.
The second bombing was just a few hours later in Alexandria. The terrorists targeted a more consequential Christian venue, Saint Mark’s Cathedral; the historic seat of the Coptic Pope. This is where President al-Sisi previously attended Christmas Mass in a visible display of historic secular solidarity toward the Christian ministry in Egypt.
During the St. Mark’s mass attack today the terrorists killed 17 people, including three police officers, and injuring 48, according to the Coptic the ministry. Coptic Pope Tawadros was leading the mass and thankfully, according to the ministry, he was not injured.
ISIS is trying again to create chaos and destabilize Egypt through religious extremism and terrorism. President al-Sisi has initiated an immediate nation-wide state of emergency, calling upon the Egyptian military to protect the civilian population.
President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the former commanding general of the Egyptian military and there is a deep loyalty within the forces toward President al-Sisi and the peaceful people of Egypt.
(Via Reuters) At least 44 people were killed in bomb attacks on the symbolic cathedral seat of the Coptic Pope and another church on Palm Sunday, prompting anger and fear among Christians and troop deployments across Egypt.
Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks, which also injured more than 100 people and occurred a week before Coptic Easter, with Pope Francis scheduled to visit Egypt later this month.
The assault is the latest on a religious minority increasingly targeted by Islamist militants, and a challenge to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has pledged to protect them as part of his campaign against extremism. (read more)
Heartbreaking. May the families and friends of the victims feel the peace of God during this time, may the wounded have a speedy recovery, and may al-Sisi bring ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood to justice quickly.
ISIS has claimed responsibility, but I would not be surprised to find out that the Muslim Brotherhood has hooked up with them.
My prayers go up for these Christian martyrs.
The Muslim Brotherhood definitely has hooked up with all the terror groups, abroad and in the U.S.
ISIS is The Brotherhood.
They are NOT two separate organizations. They are different departments of the same organization. The Muslim Brotherhood is the political department, the lobbyists. ISIS is the production department.
And it’s our own fault for letting them keep up a sham like that. Started with the irish and the palestinians
Huma is MB, afaik. But she dresses in modern clothes and married a Jewish man. That is something I don’t understand.
Dear Heavenly Father, we pray that you give strength to those who bore witness to these horrible atrocities and send your comforting Angels to all those affected. Father, have mercy on Your faithful servants. Help our governments to reign in this terror that has been unleashed upon this earth. Give us strength, Lord. We pray In the name of Jesus, Your Son, who gave His own life for us so that we may one day dwell in Your peaceful kingdom. Amen
May Jesus our savior and glorious St Mary comfort the Our beautiful Coptic brothers and sisters and
bring justice and peace to the suffering Christian communities all over the world . Amen .
Amen!
Amen.
I received a very distressing call early this morning from a client who’s family lives in Tanta….this is pure devastation to this close knit community. This is so evil there are no words to fully express this horror and my anger that these animals just kill and kill….when does it stop ? May God bless, embrace and comfort his children, those lost and those spared that gathered to pray and worship him on Palm Sunday….I am absolutely heartsick…..
Sayit, I’m so sorry for your client. My heart and and prayers goes out to them and their community in Tanta.
Our Father, we ask Your blessings upon President Donald Trump as he makes his way through the troubles of our time. May he seek Your guidance, gain discernment and wisdom, do what is right.
We ask that President Fattah al-Sisi guides his people in the way You wish him to go, that he protects his people, gives comfort to the wounded and surviving of this act of terrorism. Give him courage.
We ask that You bring Your supernatural peace to our brothers and sisters in Christ at this hour of persecution.
We ask this in the Holy Name of Your Son, Jesus, Amen!
A PRAYER FOR PERSECUTED CHRISTIANS
Sovereign God,
we worship You
and we acknowledge that You know all of those
who suffer in Your name.
We remember those who are imprisoned for their faith
and ask that they would join with the Apostle Paul
to see that even though they remain captive,
their chains have furthered the gospel,
not frustrated it.
May they inspire and embolden their fellow believers
to speak the word of God more courageously and fearlessly.
God of all comfort,
for those who are tortured both in body and mind,
give them the grace to endure
and to see their suffering as part of following in Christ’s footsteps.
Merciful God,
for those asked to pay the ultimate price;
who are martyred because of their love for You,
may they truly know Christ
and the power of His resurrection
and the fellowship of sharing in His sufferings,
becoming like Him in His death.
Father God,
for those who are widowed and orphaned
may they know the comfort that comes from Your promised presence
even when they walk through the valley.
May they be strengthened by Your Spirit,
enabling them to rejoice with the psalmist
as they proclaim that the Lord will not abandon them in death.
Heavenly Father,
we ask that You would make us ever mindful of our brothers and sisters around the world
who need us to stand with them
as they suffer in Your name.
Teach us what it means
to overcome by the blood of the Lamb
and by the word of our testimony;
we pray that we would not love our lives so much as to shrink from death.
O Lord, hear our prayer.
– from Release International
Thank you, Lucille for leading us in prayer.
This is truly heartbreaking. I hope President Al-Sisi and his people understand how strongly we support them. I pray that together we are able to rid Egypt of the vilest of enemies Muslim Brotherhood/ISIS. Tentacles of evil over centuries of destruction.
What is the reason(s) we are precluded from naming MB’hood as a terrorist organization?
The reason the Brotherhood isn’t a terror organization Huma, for starters.
And don’t forget our Muslim Brotherhood President.
Former President!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Spit. S’cuse me, but I am powerless not to do that any time I think of that evil man.
FORMER president….
When can we start killing off the muslims indiscriminally? They all deserve it for their belief in that ideology.
That is not God’s way. He is the only One who may take vengeance.
We should be praying for all Muslims. They are lost just like all of us were once.
More would have been killed if a Muslim policeman hadn’t tried to stop the suicide bomber, losing his own life in the process.
I don’t know if you realize this, but in Muslim countries today, there are more people coming to Christ than in any western nation. Right now, Iran has a Christian community growing by 12% per year, highest in the world, even though they have to meet and spread the word underground. God loves Muslims every bit as much as he loves Americans or any other people. We should pray for these people, that their eyes are opened before it is too late, not hate them.
The same thing is happening in African countries.
Our pastor was just talking about that a few Sundays ago — that Muslims are being converted, they are dreaming dreams and seeing visions, and coming to Christ in droves, praise God!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Amen and Amen!!
Terrible. It is time to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization and banish anyone affiliated with them.
I plan to get involved. I can’t just agree that something needs to be done any more. Join me?
http://www.actforamerica.org/mb
What more proof need we to understand that this is an existential war on the Cross?
The vilification of the Russians that last several days is just the megaphone of hate for Christians and the Civilization based on Christ’s teachings.
All People of the Cross are marked, just as the Christian town protected by the Syrians near the airbase that was attacked by missiles has been targeted by ISIS. Just as the Uzbek bomber who attacked St. Petersburg and would have done worse if his other bomb was not defused before the timer went off.
This is a War against Christians as much as it is a terrorist war to establish a Caliphate.
Domination and liquidation of all who are not Wahhabis is their plan.
On a beautiful Palm Sunday, massacres.
And our TV programs were filled with warmongers and Russophobes today.
Whose side are they on?
Remember when we ALL bought into this?
https://mobile.twitter.com/undefined/status/851151662538522624/video/1
Fast forward to today…have you learned nothing from history?
Give us a clue Joe. Only so much time in a day.
How ironic. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the semordnilap of ISIS. May he succeed in removing that scourge.
Satan SUCKS!
The threat isn’t radical Islam or Islamofascism, it’s simply Islam.
How can anyone following the Koran be let into the USA unless they reject the Koranic teachings which instruct muslims to murder infidels, homosexuals, Jews, apostates and difficult women?
Belief in the words of the Koran means you can never assimilate into a Western culture because you believe you should be killing us.
