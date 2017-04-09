Palm Sunday Bombings – ISIS Targets Egypt’s Coptic Christians…

We have watched the Muslim Brotherhood and ISIS target Egypt ever since secular President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi brought stability back to the country. Now with the clear outlines of the al-Sisi “freedom alliance” in place, ISIS strikes back in an attempt to destabilize the country.

Today, Palm Sunday, ISIS targeted two Christian communities in Egypt with suicide bombings. The first bombing, targeted Tanta, a Nile Delta city about 100 km (60 miles) north of Cairo. The terrorists attacked St. George Church during its Palm Sunday service, killing at least 27 people and injuring at least 78, the Ministry of Health said.

The second bombing was just a few hours later in Alexandria. The terrorists targeted a more consequential Christian venue, Saint Mark’s Cathedral; the historic seat of the Coptic Pope. This is where President al-Sisi previously attended Christmas Mass in a visible display of historic secular solidarity toward the Christian ministry in Egypt.

During the St. Mark’s mass attack today the terrorists killed 17 people, including three police officers, and injuring 48, according to the Coptic the ministry. Coptic Pope Tawadros was leading the mass and thankfully, according to the ministry, he was not injured.

ISIS is trying again to create chaos and destabilize Egypt through religious extremism and terrorism. President al-Sisi has initiated an immediate nation-wide state of emergency, calling upon the Egyptian military to protect the civilian population.

BREAKING: Egypt's President Sisi to declare three-month state of emergency — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 9, 2017

BREAKING: Egyptian President El-Sissi to declare state of emergency for three months after taking legal measures. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 9, 2017

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is the former commanding general of the Egyptian military and there is a deep loyalty within the forces toward President al-Sisi and the peaceful people of Egypt.

(Via Reuters) At least 44 people were killed in bomb attacks on the symbolic cathedral seat of the Coptic Pope and another church on Palm Sunday, prompting anger and fear among Christians and troop deployments across Egypt. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks, which also injured more than 100 people and occurred a week before Coptic Easter, with Pope Francis scheduled to visit Egypt later this month. The assault is the latest on a religious minority increasingly targeted by Islamist militants, and a challenge to President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has pledged to protect them as part of his campaign against extremism. (read more)

Breaking:

President Sisi orders the army to secure #Egypt. Here is the video.#PalmSunday pic.twitter.com/fFzu9V6gf6 — Nervana Mahmoud (@Nervana_1) April 9, 2017

The suicide bomber in Alexandria blew himself up just inches from two women. #PalmSunday #Egypt pic.twitter.com/TtzQBnElZg — Based Monitored 🇺🇸 (@BasedMonitored) April 9, 2017

The terrorists will not win. The peaceful people of Egypt will not allow ISIS and the Islamic Extremists to destroy their country.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Egypt and with our two brave leaders, President Donald Trump and President Fattah al-Sisi.

#EgyptStrong

Advertisements