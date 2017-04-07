Conspiracy Loons Unite With Cruz Zealots To Advance Social Media Campaign Against Jared Kushner…

The launch of Tomahawk missiles by President Trump has displaced the gravitational center of twitter purists, litmus nuts, conspiracy loons and the even creepier goons that orbit the remnants of the Ted Cruz #NeverTrump camp.

Their latest anti-Trumpism du jour targets Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law and spouse of Ivanka Trump. Every loon campaign needs a hashtag, and their chosen identifying moonbattery is scribed under #FireKushner.

The concern, as it is openly expressed by those pushing the hashtag, is that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will sneak into President Trump’s bedroom and place a pod under his bed which will envelop the elder Trump overnight, replicate him, and simultaneously turn him into a left-wing liberal globalist. Yes, that appears to be the general concern.

To validate this concern the current consensus conspiracy theory evidence points to Steve Bannon being dispatched from the White House (which he’s not) in combination with Jared Kushner sitting at a table and Steven Miller’s physical proximity to the corner of the room as reflected in a photograph taken during the aftermath of the Syrian missile launch.

Uh huh.

Like all similar ideological moonbattery that has come before (primary race 2015/16), there is an echo-chamber of more than tinged antisemitism, combined with a dash of Cruzian litmus testing of all activity. In essence, this is yet another outcropping of the continuing evolution of #NeverTrump. It’s silly, but, alas people take this stuff seriously.

Seriously, these people can’t fathom that President Trump is actually carrying out advancement of his long-held views, through his long-held policy positions, that he outlined at great length well before he even met Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller.

Somehow these anti-Jared people have convinced themselves that Jared Kushner wasn’t part of President Trump’s life prior to June 2015, when candidate Trump planned his strategy, coordinated with Jared, and then announced his run for the White House.

The severity of their nuttery and current anti-Trumpism strain is so disconnected from reality, they can only fathom President Trump’s positions as if they emanate from Bannon’s mind.

When reminded that Trump’s policies and perspectives existed in his campaign speeches long before Bannon surfaced they begin shrieking, and typing, in some odd high-pitched tones calling forth their zombie-minded cohorts. It’s the weirdest thing since Ted Cruz’s ‘Muh Principles’ pre-convention speech.

Their objective is to isolate, ridicule and marginalize Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared from the President.

The stupid is very strong with this effort.

Anyone who would think that President Trump would be swayed from the America First objectives by the siren song of Ivanka whispering magically through his psychological triggers, would also believe the two hour December lunch with Al Gore was certain evidence of Trump’s determination to invoke climate change as a tool for carbon taxing.

Such minds necessarily ignore Scott Pruitt’s successful nomination and policies being carried out… I digress.

Seriously, this entire line of opposition to President Trump is ridiculous.

Yes, President Trump listens to Ivanka and Jared today, yesterday and tomorrow, just like he listened to them in 2014 and 2013 and well before.

Who cares?

When candidate Donald Trump launched his campaign with Corey Lewandowski, Dan Scavino and Hope Hicks, the Bannon’s, Miller’s and Conway’s were nowhere to be found.

Yet Trump’s same 2015 positions and priorities are the same positions and priorities that won the primary and general election in 2016. They are also the same positions and priorities that formulated the agenda in 2017; nothing has changed even as he changed out some of his advisers.

President Trump could dump Steve Bannon tomorrow and Trump’s America-First agenda still exists. BECAUSE IT’S TRUMP’s AGENDA, NOT BANNON’S. President Trump uses HIS advisers to get HIS agenda to reality; President Trump’s agenda is not the agenda of his advisers. Period.

Remember, from day #1: “Let Trump be Trump”!

Most of the fly-by-night purity gnats have no idea what “let Trump be Trump” even means. Nor do they understand President Trump’s orbit of influence prior to winning the 2016 presidential race.

Donald Trump was talking policy with dragonslayers like Steve Mnuchin, Wilbur Ross and Linda McMahon while most of the current nit-pickers were backing their dead horse candidates during the 2012 race. Good grief.

If you are a participant in this current purity nonsense, please leave this website and take your affiliation elsewhere.

If you think you know better than President Trump on who should be advising him, then send him a letter and outline your qualifications for employment. And in case you are a little fuzzy on the process, the comment section at CTH is not the appropriate venue for your submission.

President Trump did not become a billionaire accidentally. His current policies and objectives are the same policies and objectives he’s been talking about for three decades. And there is NO REASONABLE person who would be recommending a grown man of influence and intellect needs to get rid of his families advice in order to be more effective in his job.

That perspective is well beyond condescending, it’s outright silly.

However, the reality behind this effort is nothing more than an evolution of two aligned loon groups merging, the Cruzbots and the Richard Spencer types.

