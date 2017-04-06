Thursday April 6th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

12 Responses to Thursday April 6th – Open Thread

  1. Lucille says:
    April 6, 2017 at 12:20 am

    The White Cliffs of Dover – how exquisite!

  2. realcapedcrusader says:
    April 6, 2017 at 12:21 am

    I think someone should tell Don Lemon that, the rumour is, he was being surveiled for his gay Russian ontacts. 😉

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    April 6, 2017 at 12:22 am

  6. rsanchez1990 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 1:15 am

    Sometimes it feels like the world is falling asleep. How do you wake someone up from inside a dream?

  7. piper 567 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 1:23 am

    citizen,
    years ago I was visiting my Mother, and v. late one night I was channel surfing…TV is a treat for me, I’ve never had one..AND on some PBS station, there was karen Carpenter AND Ella Fitzgerald, just sitting on stools, singing. !!!!
    a little touch of heaven…
    I was distraught that Karen died,it was such a waste…i would have loved her to have the recognition Ella gave her that nght…she had SUCH a voice!
    Thanks for posting this.

  8. dogsmaw says:
    April 6, 2017 at 1:39 am

    U.S. awards AT&T contract to build wireless network for first responders

    http://reut.rs/2mSDIo2 via @Reuters

  9. citizen817 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 1:56 am

    Watch a Huge Buck Come Out of Nowhere and Jump Over a Driving Motorcyclist

    (This video is not for the faint of heart)

    If you’ve ever driven on a country road, you’ve probably had a close encounter with a deer, whether late at night or in broad daylight—and you also probably know that the experience can be pretty terrifying.

    In a heart-stopping video that’s now going viral, a large white-tailed deer jumps across a busy street in Alexandria, Virginia right in front of a group of motorcyclists, almost causing a major crash. In the clip, a leaping buck jumps directly between two cyclists, somehow without getting hit. One of the men, though, is seen slamming on his brakes, swerving out of the way of the deer, ultimately going over the handlebars and onto the road. Thankfully he wasn’t seriously injured, but it was definitely a close call for both the man and deer.

    Ironically the group had just passed a deer-crossing sign right before the buck dashed out in front of them. The group was participating in the Distinguished Gentlemans’ ride, a charity event for prostate cancer, and the man who crashed was luckily able to continue on with just a few minor scratches.

