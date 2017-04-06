Musical Chairs – House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes Steps Aside – Mike Conway Moves To Chairman…

The DC pantomime continues today following a VERY FAMILIAR UniParty pattern. Once you see the strings on the marionettes it’s impossible to go back to a time when you didn’t see them. Do not lose any of your peace over this. The DC UniParty is as predictable as the sunrise. Fugheddaboudit, and go MAGA.

There was/is never going to be an outcome of significance to the DC pantomime being conducted in front of the capitol building’s House Intel Committee Potemkin village and visitor center. It’s a show, a pretense, a charade, complete with scripts and roles to be played etc., countermeasures deployed.

Viewers and voters will tire of it. Just like the VA scandal; just like Fast and Furious; just like Benghazi; just like the IRS hearings; and the remaining visible corruption simply melts back into the swamp to reconstitute for the next public event du jour.

Left-wing activist groups ‘Democracy 21’ and ‘Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington’ filed a lawsuit accusing House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes of ethics violations following Nunes’ public statements about President Trump and his transition team being targets of intelligence community surveillance by the Obama administration.

The House Intelligence Committee is currently conducting an investigation into Russian interference with the U.S. 2016 election. As a result of the ethics complaint, and subsequent investigation, Chairman Devin Nunes has temporarily stepped aside from the committee’s probe. Representative Mike Conway (TX) will now take the role of Chairman until such time as the ethics review has completed.

Devin Nunes Statement:

“Several leftwing activist groups have filed accusations against me with the Office of Congressional Ethics. The charges are entirely false and politically motivated, and are being leveled just as the American people are beginning to learn the truth about the improper unmasking of the identities of U.S. citizens and other abuses of power.” “Despite the baselessness of the charges, I believe it is in the best interests of the House Intelligence Committee and the Congress for me to have Representative Mike Conaway, with assistance from Representatives Trey Gowdy and Tom Rooney, temporarily take charge of the Committee’s Russia investigation while the House Ethics Committee looks into this matter.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan Statement:

“Devin Nunes has earned my trust over many years for his integrity and dedication to the critical work that the intelligence community does to keep America safe. He continues to have that trust, and I know he is eager to demonstrate to the Ethics Committee that he has followed all proper guidelines and laws. In the meantime, it is clear that this process would be a distraction for the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian interference in our election. Chairman Nunes has offered to step aside as the lead Republican on this probe, and I fully support this decision. Chairman Mike Conaway, a senior member of the Committee, will now lead this investigation in the House. I am confident that he will oversee a professional investigation into Russia’s actions and follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Interim Chairman Mike Conway Statement:

“I have been a member of the House Intelligence Committee for over eight years now, and it is a responsibility I take with the utmost seriousness. My profession as a CPA and auditor has taught me to be objective and methodical, and that is how I intend to help lead this investigation. I am confident that Ranking Member Schiff and I will be able to work together to conduct an effective, bipartisan investigation. “I must emphasize that this is a temporary position- Chairman Nunes has my full support, and I am confident these charges levied by outside activists will be proven false. I thank Speaker Ryan and Chairman Nunes for entrusting me, along with Representatives Rooney and Gowdy, with this matter of critical importance to our national security.”

