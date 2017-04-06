Musical Chairs – House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes Steps Aside – Mike Conway Moves To Chairman…

Posted on April 6, 2017 by

The DC pantomime continues today following a VERY FAMILIAR UniParty pattern. Once you see the strings on the marionettes it’s impossible to go back to a time when you didn’t see them.   Do not lose any of your peace over this. The DC UniParty is as predictable as the sunrise.  Fugheddaboudit, and go MAGA.

There was/is never going to be an outcome of significance to the DC pantomime being conducted in front of the capitol building’s House Intel Committee Potemkin village and visitor center.  It’s a show, a pretense, a charade, complete with scripts and roles to be played etc., countermeasures deployed.

Viewers and voters will tire of it. Just like the VA scandal; just like Fast and Furious; just like Benghazi; just like the IRS hearings; and the remaining visible corruption simply melts back into the swamp to reconstitute for the next public event du jour.

Left-wing activist groups ‘Democracy 21’ and ‘Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington’ filed a lawsuit accusing House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes of ethics violations following Nunes’ public statements about President Trump and his transition team being targets of intelligence community surveillance by the Obama administration.

The House Intelligence Committee is currently conducting an investigation into Russian interference with the U.S. 2016 election.  As a result of the ethics complaint, and subsequent investigation, Chairman Devin Nunes has temporarily stepped aside from the committee’s probe.  Representative Mike Conway (TX) will now take the role of Chairman until such time as the ethics review has completed.

Devin Nunes Statement:

“Several leftwing activist groups have filed accusations against me with the Office of Congressional Ethics. The charges are entirely false and politically motivated, and are being leveled just as the American people are beginning to learn the truth about the improper unmasking of the identities of U.S. citizens and other abuses of power.”

“Despite the baselessness of the charges, I believe it is in the best interests of the House Intelligence Committee and the Congress for me to have Representative Mike Conaway, with assistance from Representatives Trey Gowdy and Tom Rooney, temporarily take charge of the Committee’s Russia investigation while the House Ethics Committee looks into this matter.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan Statement:

“Devin Nunes has earned my trust over many years for his integrity and dedication to the critical work that the intelligence community does to keep America safe. He continues to have that trust, and I know he is eager to demonstrate to the Ethics Committee that he has followed all proper guidelines and laws.

In the meantime, it is clear that this process would be a distraction for the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian interference in our election. Chairman Nunes has offered to step aside as the lead Republican on this probe, and I fully support this decision. Chairman Mike Conaway, a senior member of the Committee, will now lead this investigation in the House. I am confident that he will oversee a professional investigation into Russia’s actions and follow the facts wherever they lead.”

Interim Chairman Mike Conway Statement:

“I have been a member of the House Intelligence Committee for over eight years now, and it is a responsibility I take with the utmost seriousness. My profession as a CPA and auditor has taught me to be objective and methodical, and that is how I intend to help lead this investigation. I am confident that Ranking Member Schiff and I will be able to work together to conduct an effective, bipartisan investigation.

“I must emphasize that this is a temporary position- Chairman Nunes has my full support, and I am confident these charges levied by outside activists will be proven false. I thank Speaker Ryan and Chairman Nunes for entrusting me, along with Representatives Rooney and Gowdy, with this matter of critical importance to our national security.”

.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, media bias, Paul Ryan, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Tea Party, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

80 Responses to Musical Chairs – House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes Steps Aside – Mike Conway Moves To Chairman…

  1. wrongonred says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    What if Nunes recused himself because as a member of the transition team, his name was included in the surveillance? He would have a conflict, but at the same time, because the PDBs are classified, could not lawfully say “I was included in the surveillance”…..had he, the media would attack with “MUH RUSSIA, if he wasn’t involved, he wouldn’t have been under surveillance” ……..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Joe Knuckles says:
      April 6, 2017 at 3:36 pm

      This just doesn’t sound right. If somebody commits a crime against you, you are then punished for it and not allowed to take part in any investigation of it? That incentivizes wrongdoing.

      Like

      Reply
      • wrongonred says:
        April 6, 2017 at 3:52 pm

        He is not being punished, he recused himself. If someone commits a crime against you, you are not allowed to investigate it or prosecute it if you are in Law Enforcement. It is an inherent conflict, and would be used to thwart any potential criminal referral/prosecution.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • M33 says:
        April 6, 2017 at 4:03 pm

        I think the government has been in the business of incentivizing wrongdoing for a loooooooooong time…

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • IdahoDeplorable says:
          April 6, 2017 at 4:06 pm

          Have the Dems ever recused themselves from anything? Maybe they have but I sure don’t remember it.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • B to the Ryzzo says:
            April 6, 2017 at 4:12 pm

            Yes, don’t you remember just last summer when Lynch recused herself from the Clinton email investigation bc of the appearance of impropriety when she met Bill on the tarmack…oh, wait…nevermind, as you were

            Like

            Reply
    • joanfoster says:
      April 6, 2017 at 3:37 pm

      All the more reason these documents should be unclassified and the American people be allowed to see what the slimeballs of the Obama Adm. were up to unless of course no one is really seeking the truth.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Ziiggii says:
        April 6, 2017 at 3:45 pm

        “….unless of course no one is really seeking the truth.”
        that is the point of SD’s article – rinse / repeat of every other investigation conducted into the actions of the prior Administration.

        The IC has so much compromising info on all those on the Hill that they can get away with all of this…. “drain the swamp” should = kill off the IC and rebuild.

        The counter-play will be to immediately call for an Independent Investigator to take over this operation.

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
        • seabrznsun says:
          April 6, 2017 at 3:50 pm

          I second that motion Ziiggii.

          Like

          Reply
        • armie says:
          April 6, 2017 at 3:57 pm

          I think the counter-play would be for a conservative activist group to file an ethics complaint against Schiff. His comments about the documents revealed just as much about them as Nunez’s, and he’s also repeatedly publicly announced that he’s pre-judged the case.

          Hey, fair’s fair.

          Which is, of course, why it won’t happen.

          Like

          Reply
      • AmyB says:
        April 6, 2017 at 3:54 pm

        I agree with your objective in bringing all the swamp into the sunshine. Unfortunately, it could also reveal very personal information about President Trump and his family, who are not part of the swamp. If it as bad as we think, then many wrong eyes have viewed details about the Trump family since it has been said he was being surveilled for as long as 2 years, 24/7.

        White hats could try to limit what is deemed unclassified, but you just know there are personal tidbits the swamp is dying to release to threaten or try to embarrass our President.

        There must be a better way.

        Like

        Reply
  2. Beryl Bomb says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    In for a penny, in for a pound. If the lion trusts him, Beryl Bomb trusts the lion.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Ziiggii says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    MoveOn.org was also one of the leftwing activist groups that filed ‘accusations’ against Nunes.

    http://front.moveon.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/VIOLATIONS-OF-LAW-AND-HOUSE-RULES-BY-U.S.-REP.-DEVIN-NUNES-.pdf

    “The Committee on Ethics shall investigate any unauthorized disclosure of intelligence or intelligence-related information,” reads the rule. The key to this rule is the phrase, “shall investigate”—a command, rather than a mere suggestion.
    […]
    The trigger could be as simple as a complaint from a single member of the House of Representatives.

    http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/03/28/devin-nunes-could-be-facing-an-ethics-probe-for-spilling-secrets.html

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Joe Knuckles says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Now let’s get Madame Schiff to step aside while he’s investigated.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • armie says:
      April 6, 2017 at 4:12 pm

      Hey, making claims about character of the contents of the documents is just as much a disclosure as Nunez’s comments were. That “didn’t see anything that shouldn’t be handled is regular course” is a rule out, and if you rule out enough things that aren’t in the documents you simultaneously disclose what IS in them. Saying “I can’t disclose what I saw” doesn’t relieve you of the responsibility not to constructively disclose. Schiff should have limited himself to saying he’d seen them, and indicating what his next action would be. When he mounted a full-scale defense of the prior administration, he crossed the line.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  6. plasmacutter says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    I take it the investigation into the unmasking/obamagate will continue?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    You have GOT TO BE KIDDING ME!

    So all the left has to do is file some bogus allegation with no evidence and no chance of success and the GOP will immediately fall over on their face?

    If, as Nunes states, the charges are entirely baseless, then WHY WOULD YOU NEED TO STEP ASIDE?!

    I really, really detest these people. I don’t have enough middle fingers to express how I really feel.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • joanfoster says:
      April 6, 2017 at 3:40 pm

      “So all the left has to do is file some bogus allegation with no evidence and no chance of success and the GOP will immediately fall over on their face?”

      BINGO, WE HAVE A WINNER!!!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • NoeliCannoli says:
      April 6, 2017 at 3:50 pm

      They have earned the title of “The Stupid Party” over and over, but the underlying truth is that all of it is a Uniparty charade.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Political Reviewer says:
      April 6, 2017 at 3:51 pm

      I agree with you x 1000%. Even if I added my middle fingers to yours, we still wouldn’t have enough to express our outrage. I am sick to death of the Libs and their complict media and organizations.(Definition of complicit: ADJECTIVE involved with others in an illegal activity or wrongdoing: “all of these people are complicit in some criminal conspiracy”). The Republicans get accused by the Dems of something so ridiculous a 6 yr-old can see through it, and what do the Republicans do? They roll on their backs, wave their paws in the air in surrender, all while begging the Dems to “please, please, please forgive us for daring to think we won the election and are in the majority.” I don’t know which group I detest more…the Libs, who never change their spots, or the weak-kneed, weak-willed, p*ssies in the Republican party.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
        April 6, 2017 at 3:55 pm

        Yeah, it’s beyond absurd. Pretty obvious the Repugs are complicit in all of this as well.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Political Reviewer says:
          April 6, 2017 at 4:03 pm

          Yippers. But isn’t it just wonderful to know that Ryan and Conway think so highly of Nunes they wrote their love letters, singing Nunes praises? As if that’s supposed to make all of us feel so. much. better. I don’t want love letters and praises. I want action. Laws were broken by Obama, Rice, Farkas, and who knows how many more? These people should be investigated and imprisoned. But Oh. No. We can’t have that because first black president, blah, blah, blah. (Spit.)

          Like

          Reply
    • Ziiggii says:
      April 6, 2017 at 4:02 pm

      Nunes was part of the Transition Team = Nunes was spied on too! That means Nunes saw his own name in the reports, something like –

      @ 2100 – Nunes went to take a poop and then proceeded to take a shower
      @ 2200 – Nunes retired for the evening

      Nunes got spoopy (scared) and told the media what he could to make at least the nature of it public. He’s being investigated by the Ethics Committee because of that presser in which he made reference to some FISA warrant being active.

      He steps aside not because of the Ethics investigation, although it gives him cover, he was gonna have to step aside anyway because he was in the Intel reports. The reason they haven’t done anything all week was due to the backroom deals needing to be made due to Schiff holding that reality over Nunes. Now the deals are done and as Schiff said they can get “back on track”.

      Like

      Reply
  8. Supermarket Fool says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Will Mr A. Schitt step aside if the investigation takes a turn and starts investigating Obama’s IC folks trying to influence the election and protect fellow D’s?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. mimbler says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    They have the American people so used to not expecting results in these investigations, I fully expect one day for them to just say immediately after announcing an investigation, “Oh, who are we kidding, you know we aren’t really going to do anything. Let’s just call it off now.”

    Mike

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Mz Molly Anna says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:41 pm

    President Trump has my full unwavering support. I do not know the inside baseball issues and thus it is my intent to remain calm and positive until more informed is revealed.

    FYI! my gut says WTF!!! And I very confused too!

    Like

    Reply
  11. milktrader says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Part of me thinks these politicians just don’t know what the hell they are doing. Their domain is political theater not justice. Get the DOJ on this.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Vicki Frerichs says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Who cares if he recuses himself from the Russian investigation? There is nothing there to find. He needs to spend his time investigating the Obama administration spying on Trump. That’s where it is happening.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  13. TPW says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    How long before you, me and everyone else has ENOUGH…..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Troublemaker says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    “When will Republicans grow a spine? He cites left-wong groups filing an ethics claim against him. Great, so now all it takes to disrupt an invesitigation and remove someone is to file a specious complaint. Sheesh. The GOP has to stand up to this nonsense.The moment these political thugs find a successsfull tactic or smell blood in the water, they’ll never stop. Like children, they need to learn being a bully does not work nor is it acceptable.”.

    – Tammy Bruce –

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. shirley49 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:43 pm

    Does Trump realize what is going on. They are trying to get rid of the good guys instead of the swamp. Starting to get disillusioned and afraid Trump is getting sucked into the swamp. Hope he wakes up before we lose any more of the good guys. Have been getting call from my friends and relatives concerned about the same thing.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. BebeTarget says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    Maybe I missed it, but what exactly are the charges against Nunes? Are things that perilous in DC that an innocent man is unable to stand his ground, continue to do his job and fight? Why don’t we play that game? Surely there are legitimate ethics violations that can be brought against any number of Democrats. This really is war and the Republicans don’t seem to know it. Or is this just a Punch and Judy show that the Uniparty has produced, since the Republicans yawn over this is clearly visible.

    Like

    Reply
  17. Just_me says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Don’t know about you all, but I am really getting tired of all this BS. We put Trump in office to drain the swamp and he may be up against the impossible. That said, should things not change, I would not be surprised if a great number of people say the heck with it and disengage before the next presidential election, if not sooner.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. seabrznsun says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:48 pm

    So we’re back to Russia, Russia, Russia.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. bertdilbert says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    This is how the investigation will end. RT is Russian and had people on who said negative things about Hillary. Therefore we have very conclusive evidence that the Russians have purposely interfered with the elections.

    Like

    Reply
  20. wyntre says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    Larry Klayman and Freedom Watch have filed a complaint against Schiff so it’s only fair he should recuse himself, too.

    http://www.freedomwatchusa.org/klayman-and-freedom-watch-file-house-ethics-complaint-agains

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • wyntre says:
      April 6, 2017 at 3:53 pm

      From the complaint:

      “It is now clear that as Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee, Schiff has been fully aware of and sought to cover up widespread crimes, multitudes of felonies, of warrantless surveillance of U.S. citizens within the domestic United States for partisan political purposes and partisan advantage, invasion of privacy, and illegal disclosure of classified information. These multiple felonies have occurred under the presidential administrations of both Barack Hussein Obama and before him George W. Bush in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

      Instead of fulfilling his duties to uphold the law, report violations of law, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution, protect the civil liberties and constitutional rights of U.S. citizens and the integrity of the U.S. Government with regard to illegal surveillance intimidation of U.S. officials, Ranking Member Adam Schiff is actively furthering these violations of the law and seeking to obstruct justice by covering them up, also committing the crime of misprison of many felonies. In short, Ranking Member Schiff is actively committing obstruction of justice.

      Note that that is not just within the processes inside Congress. Schiff is actively seeking to conceal evidence of crimes that require criminal prosecution by federal prosecutors external to the Congress. Schiff’s misconduct does not only affect how the Congress or the Committee does its business. Schiff’s efforts are to interfere with actual prosecution of real crimes in federal court and before a federal grand jury. Schiff seeks to silence the Chairman and squelch any legitimate investigation.”

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • ALEX says:
      April 6, 2017 at 3:58 pm

      Democrats don’t play these games. We aren’t known as the stupid party for nothing. Look at health care fiasco. The only victory so far will be Gorsuch thankfully…

      I don’t think anyone is blaming our hard working President for anything, but I’m certainly sick of republicans in the House at this point.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Regina says:
      April 6, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      ooh good catch – thanks!

      Like

      Reply
  21. McCall1981 says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    I think people are looking at this the wrong way. It’s temporary and we know the “issue” is bogus anyway so he could come right back. And I don’t see any particular reason to assume Nunes is better for this investigation than those other Republicans. The real result of all this will probably come through leaks to the media or from the White House de-classifying something rather than through the congressional investigations anyway. And IF something really is going to come from these congressional investigations, then the Republicans need everything to stay squeaky clean. If Nunes said Rice committed a crime, MSM would immediately call it a “partisan witch hunt” from “embattled” and “controversial” Rep Nunes. This way they won’t have anything to complain about as far the investigation itself.

    Like

    Reply
    • ALEX says:
      April 6, 2017 at 4:01 pm

      Only problem I have is it gives an air of credibility to the exact scripted democrat narrative since Nunes found out about the spying. I don’t think it matters, but it gets old.

      Like

      Reply
  22. William Ford says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    There are two important take-aways here:
    1. Nunes is now another victim of the New McCarthyism. Dems and their MSM buddies make a stink, make phony untrue allegations, and presto their GOP target is tarred and no longer functional and slinks away wounded. Disgusting.

    2. Nunes stepped down because the GOPe leadership wanted him out of the way because he was too effective in stymieing the framing of team Trump. Remember, the GOPe wants Trump badly wounded by this hoax because they want him either to resign or be sufficiently weakened to primary him in 2020 and keep him from running for a second term. Don’t think for a moment this isn’t the reality of the situation. Conaway will be a meek pushover who will let Schiff and the Dems “go to town” in tarring Trump. Paul Ryan is smiling his weasel smile today.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. dori lemel says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Bill Clinton, nothing. Hillary Clinton, nothing. Ted Kennedy, nothing. These democrats have gotten away with ACTUAL rape and murder. Republicans need to grow a pair and get all over this.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. Mac says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    This is an incredibly lucky break for the investigation into the surveillance, unmasking and leaking of information on Trump and his associates. The investigation which Nunes turned over to Conaway deals with collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. The surveillance, unmasking and leaks are only an adjunct to that investigation. Now, as noted in Nunes’ statement, he is only turning over the investigation into Trump-Russia collusion to Conaway, he is not stepping down from his position as Chairman of the Committee. This means that he is still a member of the IGo8 and has access to just about any intelligence that he wants. He also has the authority to investigate the surveillance, unmasking and leaks of information on the Trump team, as it was done by the US IC, on his own. And, because he is no longer affiliated with the T_R collusion investigation, he does not have to share the intelligence that he obtains with anyone on his committee, including Schiff, until he wants to. He is also free to present any intelligence that he wishes to Conaway which is applicable to that investigation.

    We will have to see if the Republicans take advantage of the huge advantage that the Dems have handed them. They could simply role over as they have done in the past. We’ll see what happens. here.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. waltherppk says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    Kabuki Theater

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. SPMI says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Nunes recused himself because he did nothing wrong. Sessions recused himself because he did nothing wrong. There is bullish*t heaped on top of bulls*t. Guess what? people know its bulls*t.
    We will prevail. Period.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. alliwantissometruth says:
    April 6, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    It really doesn’t matter who’s in & who’s out. It’s the same game they always play, & it’s called “Protect the Swamp”

    Right now they’re shuffling the cards as they always do, as some players fold & new players join in

    They’ll play hand after hand until the entire thing is so convoluted, such a huge mess & twisted so far beyond the original intent, everyone will throw their cards in & declare there’s no winner & end the game

    The Swamp waters settle once again & the swamp rats can keep their bug eyes just above the surface to watch for the next intrusion

    Like

    Reply
  28. JoD says:
    April 6, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    WOW!! What a coincidence!
    Early this morning, I took Pookie (my new kitten) to the Vet to be neutered.
    When I picked him up at 2PM, I realized, now he’s a Republican!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. quintrillion says:
    April 6, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    If the whole of the District of Corruption slid into the Atlantic I would not shed a tear, not one. They are the irredeamable dispicable enemies of the American people.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. ALEX says:
    April 6, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Wait until you get a loud of Senator Burr leading the Senate side for republicans…This heavyweight and favorite of W….is a communications major who played football at Wake Forest…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. ALEX says:
    April 6, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    We have one fighter for sure in this. Senator Rand Paul had a devastating interview with Kilmeade today about Rice and he is expressing our feelings spot on…

    http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/04/06/rand-rice-committed-a-crime-did-something-thats-devastating/

    Like

    Reply
  32. Stockburn says:
    April 6, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Sundance says > “Fugheddaboudit, and go MAGA”.

    I’m gonna have to start using that line if you dont mind. Epic.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Keln says:
    April 6, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    I for one am simply going to see how all of this plays out before I get upset or happy about anything. There are too many pieces left on the game board, and half of the board is hidden in a fog of war, as is the hands moving them.

    It’s impossible to speculate on where this is all going, with only publicly accessible information to go on.

    Like

    Reply
  34. Pjcab says:
    April 6, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    As they are all…one party, how will things really change? Who else besides Trump is going to be for us the people? Who will really partner with Trump?
    I really thought there was hope with Nunes exposing some of the evil in DC.

    Like

    Reply
  35. Donald says:
    April 6, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    It’s important to remember that ‘our little swamp’ was, in a civil and constitutional society, meant to be only a substitute for the military ‘battlefield!’ The swamp’s many and unendurable outrages were meant to be preferable to war’s ultimate misery and suffering.
    I guess that all we can really expect from a great president is to be able to tame the swamp and to put its monsters in cages.
    Many a great book has been written about heroes who managed to do just that.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s