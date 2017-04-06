Musical Chairs – House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes Steps Aside – Mike Conway Moves To Chairman…

The DC pantomime continues today following a VERY FAMILIAR UniParty pattern. Once you see the strings on the marionettes it’s impossible to go back to a time when you didn’t see them. Do not lose any of your peace over this. The DC UniParty is as predictable as the sunrise. Fugheddaboudit, and go MAGA.
There was/is never going to be an outcome of significance to the DC pantomime being conducted in front of the capitol building’s House Intel Committee Potemkin village and visitor center. It’s a show, a pretense, a charade, complete with scripts and roles to be played etc., countermeasures deployed.
Viewers and voters will tire of it. Just like the VA scandal; just like Fast and Furious; just like Benghazi; just like the IRS hearings; and the remaining visible corruption simply melts back into the swamp to reconstitute for the next public event du jour.
Left-wing activist groups ‘Democracy 21’ and ‘Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington’ filed a lawsuit accusing House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes of ethics violations following Nunes’ public statements about President Trump and his transition team being targets of intelligence community surveillance by the Obama administration.
The House Intelligence Committee is currently conducting an investigation into Russian interference with the U.S. 2016 election. As a result of the ethics complaint, and subsequent investigation, Chairman Devin Nunes has temporarily stepped aside from the committee’s probe. Representative Mike Conway (TX) will now take the role of Chairman until such time as the ethics review has completed.
Devin Nunes Statement:
“Several leftwing activist groups have filed accusations against me with the Office of Congressional Ethics. The charges are entirely false and politically motivated, and are being leveled just as the American people are beginning to learn the truth about the improper unmasking of the identities of U.S. citizens and other abuses of power.”
“Despite the baselessness of the charges, I believe it is in the best interests of the House Intelligence Committee and the Congress for me to have Representative Mike Conaway, with assistance from Representatives Trey Gowdy and Tom Rooney, temporarily take charge of the Committee’s Russia investigation while the House Ethics Committee looks into this matter.”
House Speaker Paul Ryan Statement:
“Devin Nunes has earned my trust over many years for his integrity and dedication to the critical work that the intelligence community does to keep America safe. He continues to have that trust, and I know he is eager to demonstrate to the Ethics Committee that he has followed all proper guidelines and laws.
In the meantime, it is clear that this process would be a distraction for the House Intelligence Committee’s investigation into Russian interference in our election. Chairman Nunes has offered to step aside as the lead Republican on this probe, and I fully support this decision. Chairman Mike Conaway, a senior member of the Committee, will now lead this investigation in the House. I am confident that he will oversee a professional investigation into Russia’s actions and follow the facts wherever they lead.”
Interim Chairman Mike Conway Statement:
“I have been a member of the House Intelligence Committee for over eight years now, and it is a responsibility I take with the utmost seriousness. My profession as a CPA and auditor has taught me to be objective and methodical, and that is how I intend to help lead this investigation. I am confident that Ranking Member Schiff and I will be able to work together to conduct an effective, bipartisan investigation.
“I must emphasize that this is a temporary position- Chairman Nunes has my full support, and I am confident these charges levied by outside activists will be proven false. I thank Speaker Ryan and Chairman Nunes for entrusting me, along with Representatives Rooney and Gowdy, with this matter of critical importance to our national security.”
What if Nunes recused himself because as a member of the transition team, his name was included in the surveillance? He would have a conflict, but at the same time, because the PDBs are classified, could not lawfully say “I was included in the surveillance”…..had he, the media would attack with “MUH RUSSIA, if he wasn’t involved, he wouldn’t have been under surveillance” ……..
This just doesn’t sound right. If somebody commits a crime against you, you are then punished for it and not allowed to take part in any investigation of it? That incentivizes wrongdoing.
He is not being punished, he recused himself. If someone commits a crime against you, you are not allowed to investigate it or prosecute it if you are in Law Enforcement. It is an inherent conflict, and would be used to thwart any potential criminal referral/prosecution.
I think the government has been in the business of incentivizing wrongdoing for a loooooooooong time…
Have the Dems ever recused themselves from anything? Maybe they have but I sure don’t remember it.
Yes, don’t you remember just last summer when Lynch recused herself from the Clinton email investigation bc of the appearance of impropriety when she met Bill on the tarmack…oh, wait…nevermind, as you were
All the more reason these documents should be unclassified and the American people be allowed to see what the slimeballs of the Obama Adm. were up to unless of course no one is really seeking the truth.
“….unless of course no one is really seeking the truth.”
that is the point of SD’s article – rinse / repeat of every other investigation conducted into the actions of the prior Administration.
The IC has so much compromising info on all those on the Hill that they can get away with all of this…. “drain the swamp” should = kill off the IC and rebuild.
The counter-play will be to immediately call for an Independent Investigator to take over this operation.
I second that motion Ziiggii.
I think the counter-play would be for a conservative activist group to file an ethics complaint against Schiff. His comments about the documents revealed just as much about them as Nunez’s, and he’s also repeatedly publicly announced that he’s pre-judged the case.
Hey, fair’s fair.
Which is, of course, why it won’t happen.
Nunes made reference to an ongoing FISA warrant…. that’s the ethics violation claim being brought up.
I agree with your objective in bringing all the swamp into the sunshine. Unfortunately, it could also reveal very personal information about President Trump and his family, who are not part of the swamp. If it as bad as we think, then many wrong eyes have viewed details about the Trump family since it has been said he was being surveilled for as long as 2 years, 24/7.
White hats could try to limit what is deemed unclassified, but you just know there are personal tidbits the swamp is dying to release to threaten or try to embarrass our President.
There must be a better way.
In for a penny, in for a pound. If the lion trusts him, Beryl Bomb trusts the lion.
MoveOn.org was also one of the leftwing activist groups that filed ‘accusations’ against Nunes.
http://front.moveon.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/03/VIOLATIONS-OF-LAW-AND-HOUSE-RULES-BY-U.S.-REP.-DEVIN-NUNES-.pdf
http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/03/28/devin-nunes-could-be-facing-an-ethics-probe-for-spilling-secrets.html
Now let’s get Madame Schiff to step aside while he’s investigated.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hey, making claims about character of the contents of the documents is just as much a disclosure as Nunez’s comments were. That “didn’t see anything that shouldn’t be handled is regular course” is a rule out, and if you rule out enough things that aren’t in the documents you simultaneously disclose what IS in them. Saying “I can’t disclose what I saw” doesn’t relieve you of the responsibility not to constructively disclose. Schiff should have limited himself to saying he’d seen them, and indicating what his next action would be. When he mounted a full-scale defense of the prior administration, he crossed the line.
But but but Trump is really finished this time! They said so on CNN.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ain’t that the truth.
Retweeted (different gravitar). 🙂
I take it the investigation into the unmasking/obamagate will continue?
You have GOT TO BE KIDDING ME!
So all the left has to do is file some bogus allegation with no evidence and no chance of success and the GOP will immediately fall over on their face?
If, as Nunes states, the charges are entirely baseless, then WHY WOULD YOU NEED TO STEP ASIDE?!
I really, really detest these people. I don’t have enough middle fingers to express how I really feel.
“So all the left has to do is file some bogus allegation with no evidence and no chance of success and the GOP will immediately fall over on their face?”
BINGO, WE HAVE A WINNER!!!
They have earned the title of “The Stupid Party” over and over, but the underlying truth is that all of it is a Uniparty charade.
I agree with you x 1000%. Even if I added my middle fingers to yours, we still wouldn’t have enough to express our outrage. I am sick to death of the Libs and their complict media and organizations.(Definition of complicit: ADJECTIVE involved with others in an illegal activity or wrongdoing: “all of these people are complicit in some criminal conspiracy”). The Republicans get accused by the Dems of something so ridiculous a 6 yr-old can see through it, and what do the Republicans do? They roll on their backs, wave their paws in the air in surrender, all while begging the Dems to “please, please, please forgive us for daring to think we won the election and are in the majority.” I don’t know which group I detest more…the Libs, who never change their spots, or the weak-kneed, weak-willed, p*ssies in the Republican party.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, it’s beyond absurd. Pretty obvious the Repugs are complicit in all of this as well.
Yippers. But isn’t it just wonderful to know that Ryan and Conway think so highly of Nunes they wrote their love letters, singing Nunes praises? As if that’s supposed to make all of us feel so. much. better. I don’t want love letters and praises. I want action. Laws were broken by Obama, Rice, Farkas, and who knows how many more? These people should be investigated and imprisoned. But Oh. No. We can’t have that because first black president, blah, blah, blah. (Spit.)
Nunes was part of the Transition Team = Nunes was spied on too! That means Nunes saw his own name in the reports, something like –
@ 2100 – Nunes went to take a poop and then proceeded to take a shower
@ 2200 – Nunes retired for the evening
Nunes got spoopy (scared) and told the media what he could to make at least the nature of it public. He’s being investigated by the Ethics Committee because of that presser in which he made reference to some FISA warrant being active.
He steps aside not because of the Ethics investigation, although it gives him cover, he was gonna have to step aside anyway because he was in the Intel reports. The reason they haven’t done anything all week was due to the backroom deals needing to be made due to Schiff holding that reality over Nunes. Now the deals are done and as Schiff said they can get “back on track”.
Will Mr A. Schitt step aside if the investigation takes a turn and starts investigating Obama’s IC folks trying to influence the election and protect fellow D’s?
LikeLiked by 3 people
They have the American people so used to not expecting results in these investigations, I fully expect one day for them to just say immediately after announcing an investigation, “Oh, who are we kidding, you know we aren’t really going to do anything. Let’s just call it off now.”
Mike
Lemethink, WHEN was the last time an investigation of this level led to consequences? Nixon? Bill Clinton only got his hand slapped. HIllary, fee as a bird.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yep, Nixon as far as I know. And that was a -long- time ago!
Mike
President Trump has my full unwavering support. I do not know the inside baseball issues and thus it is my intent to remain calm and positive until more informed is revealed.
FYI! my gut says WTF!!! And I very confused too!
Part of me thinks these politicians just don’t know what the hell they are doing. Their domain is political theater not justice. Get the DOJ on this.
Who cares if he recuses himself from the Russian investigation? There is nothing there to find. He needs to spend his time investigating the Obama administration spying on Trump. That’s where it is happening.
LikeLiked by 6 people
But the politicians and media don’t seem to care about what Obama and his cohorts did or were up to.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama could be behind bars and CNN will tell us it’s a hoax. It’s just the way it’s going to be. Nixon would kill for this kind of backup from the media.
How long before you, me and everyone else has ENOUGH…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
… and then what?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was just going to write that….
it all rather feels like one step forward, two steps back.
It’s all too squishy for me…I’m getting antsy.
“When will Republicans grow a spine? He cites left-wong groups filing an ethics claim against him. Great, so now all it takes to disrupt an invesitigation and remove someone is to file a specious complaint. Sheesh. The GOP has to stand up to this nonsense.The moment these political thugs find a successsfull tactic or smell blood in the water, they’ll never stop. Like children, they need to learn being a bully does not work nor is it acceptable.”.
– Tammy Bruce –
LikeLiked by 4 people
How can the GOP idiots stand up for us? They are not for us. They are for their donors and their special interests.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There’s this widespread assumption that the Republican’s can grow a spine. This would require the Republican’s to actually have a vested interest in “growing a spine”. They don’t. Growing a spine will not benefit their Uniparty goals.
But don’t be dismayed, they’ll put on a really cool show making us believe they’re growing a spine. It’ll be exciting!
Does Trump realize what is going on. They are trying to get rid of the good guys instead of the swamp. Starting to get disillusioned and afraid Trump is getting sucked into the swamp. Hope he wakes up before we lose any more of the good guys. Have been getting call from my friends and relatives concerned about the same thing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe I missed it, but what exactly are the charges against Nunes? Are things that perilous in DC that an innocent man is unable to stand his ground, continue to do his job and fight? Why don’t we play that game? Surely there are legitimate ethics violations that can be brought against any number of Democrats. This really is war and the Republicans don’t seem to know it. Or is this just a Punch and Judy show that the Uniparty has produced, since the Republicans yawn over this is clearly visible.
https://front.moveon.org/nunes-ethics-complaint/#.WNr86yMrLC8
“stop all business” Have they done Any business since the original ACA was passed?
LikeLiked by 1 person
well they walked over to the EEOB and looked at the reports……
(((sigh)))
Everybody has skeletons–he’s afraid his will be let loose.
Don’t know about you all, but I am really getting tired of all this BS. We put Trump in office to drain the swamp and he may be up against the impossible. That said, should things not change, I would not be surprised if a great number of people say the heck with it and disengage before the next presidential election, if not sooner.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sure am glad you showed up to show some encouragement for the cause.Go read this,
https://donsurber.blogspot.com/2017/04/the-top-25-promises-president-trump-has.html#more
So we’re back to Russia, Russia, Russia.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is how the investigation will end. RT is Russian and had people on who said negative things about Hillary. Therefore we have very conclusive evidence that the Russians have purposely interfered with the elections.
Larry Klayman and Freedom Watch have filed a complaint against Schiff so it’s only fair he should recuse himself, too.
http://www.freedomwatchusa.org/klayman-and-freedom-watch-file-house-ethics-complaint-agains
LikeLiked by 2 people
From the complaint:
“It is now clear that as Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee, Schiff has been fully aware of and sought to cover up widespread crimes, multitudes of felonies, of warrantless surveillance of U.S. citizens within the domestic United States for partisan political purposes and partisan advantage, invasion of privacy, and illegal disclosure of classified information. These multiple felonies have occurred under the presidential administrations of both Barack Hussein Obama and before him George W. Bush in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.
Instead of fulfilling his duties to uphold the law, report violations of law, protect and defend the U.S. Constitution, protect the civil liberties and constitutional rights of U.S. citizens and the integrity of the U.S. Government with regard to illegal surveillance intimidation of U.S. officials, Ranking Member Adam Schiff is actively furthering these violations of the law and seeking to obstruct justice by covering them up, also committing the crime of misprison of many felonies. In short, Ranking Member Schiff is actively committing obstruction of justice.
Note that that is not just within the processes inside Congress. Schiff is actively seeking to conceal evidence of crimes that require criminal prosecution by federal prosecutors external to the Congress. Schiff’s misconduct does not only affect how the Congress or the Committee does its business. Schiff’s efforts are to interfere with actual prosecution of real crimes in federal court and before a federal grand jury. Schiff seeks to silence the Chairman and squelch any legitimate investigation.”
Democrats don’t play these games. We aren’t known as the stupid party for nothing. Look at health care fiasco. The only victory so far will be Gorsuch thankfully…
I don’t think anyone is blaming our hard working President for anything, but I’m certainly sick of republicans in the House at this point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ooh good catch – thanks!
I think people are looking at this the wrong way. It’s temporary and we know the “issue” is bogus anyway so he could come right back. And I don’t see any particular reason to assume Nunes is better for this investigation than those other Republicans. The real result of all this will probably come through leaks to the media or from the White House de-classifying something rather than through the congressional investigations anyway. And IF something really is going to come from these congressional investigations, then the Republicans need everything to stay squeaky clean. If Nunes said Rice committed a crime, MSM would immediately call it a “partisan witch hunt” from “embattled” and “controversial” Rep Nunes. This way they won’t have anything to complain about as far the investigation itself.
Only problem I have is it gives an air of credibility to the exact scripted democrat narrative since Nunes found out about the spying. I don’t think it matters, but it gets old.
There are two important take-aways here:
1. Nunes is now another victim of the New McCarthyism. Dems and their MSM buddies make a stink, make phony untrue allegations, and presto their GOP target is tarred and no longer functional and slinks away wounded. Disgusting.
2. Nunes stepped down because the GOPe leadership wanted him out of the way because he was too effective in stymieing the framing of team Trump. Remember, the GOPe wants Trump badly wounded by this hoax because they want him either to resign or be sufficiently weakened to primary him in 2020 and keep him from running for a second term. Don’t think for a moment this isn’t the reality of the situation. Conaway will be a meek pushover who will let Schiff and the Dems “go to town” in tarring Trump. Paul Ryan is smiling his weasel smile today.
Bill Clinton, nothing. Hillary Clinton, nothing. Ted Kennedy, nothing. These democrats have gotten away with ACTUAL rape and murder. Republicans need to grow a pair and get all over this.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is an incredibly lucky break for the investigation into the surveillance, unmasking and leaking of information on Trump and his associates. The investigation which Nunes turned over to Conaway deals with collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. The surveillance, unmasking and leaks are only an adjunct to that investigation. Now, as noted in Nunes’ statement, he is only turning over the investigation into Trump-Russia collusion to Conaway, he is not stepping down from his position as Chairman of the Committee. This means that he is still a member of the IGo8 and has access to just about any intelligence that he wants. He also has the authority to investigate the surveillance, unmasking and leaks of information on the Trump team, as it was done by the US IC, on his own. And, because he is no longer affiliated with the T_R collusion investigation, he does not have to share the intelligence that he obtains with anyone on his committee, including Schiff, until he wants to. He is also free to present any intelligence that he wishes to Conaway which is applicable to that investigation.
We will have to see if the Republicans take advantage of the huge advantage that the Dems have handed them. They could simply role over as they have done in the past. We’ll see what happens. here.
Hm, interesting.
Kabuki Theater
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe since it has a Russian / Polack / RINO flavor …Kabooski Theater
Nunes recused himself because he did nothing wrong. Sessions recused himself because he did nothing wrong. There is bullish*t heaped on top of bulls*t. Guess what? people know its bulls*t.
We will prevail. Period.
It really doesn’t matter who’s in & who’s out. It’s the same game they always play, & it’s called “Protect the Swamp”
Right now they’re shuffling the cards as they always do, as some players fold & new players join in
They’ll play hand after hand until the entire thing is so convoluted, such a huge mess & twisted so far beyond the original intent, everyone will throw their cards in & declare there’s no winner & end the game
The Swamp waters settle once again & the swamp rats can keep their bug eyes just above the surface to watch for the next intrusion
WOW!! What a coincidence!
Early this morning, I took Pookie (my new kitten) to the Vet to be neutered.
When I picked him up at 2PM, I realized, now he’s a Republican!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s funny and very true at this point.
If the whole of the District of Corruption slid into the Atlantic I would not shed a tear, not one. They are the irredeamable dispicable enemies of the American people.
Wait until you get a loud of Senator Burr leading the Senate side for republicans…This heavyweight and favorite of W….is a communications major who played football at Wake Forest…
We have one fighter for sure in this. Senator Rand Paul had a devastating interview with Kilmeade today about Rice and he is expressing our feelings spot on…
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/04/06/rand-rice-committed-a-crime-did-something-thats-devastating/
Sundance says > “Fugheddaboudit, and go MAGA”.
I’m gonna have to start using that line if you dont mind. Epic.
I for one am simply going to see how all of this plays out before I get upset or happy about anything. There are too many pieces left on the game board, and half of the board is hidden in a fog of war, as is the hands moving them.
It’s impossible to speculate on where this is all going, with only publicly accessible information to go on.
As they are all…one party, how will things really change? Who else besides Trump is going to be for us the people? Who will really partner with Trump?
I really thought there was hope with Nunes exposing some of the evil in DC.
It’s important to remember that ‘our little swamp’ was, in a civil and constitutional society, meant to be only a substitute for the military ‘battlefield!’ The swamp’s many and unendurable outrages were meant to be preferable to war’s ultimate misery and suffering.
I guess that all we can really expect from a great president is to be able to tame the swamp and to put its monsters in cages.
Many a great book has been written about heroes who managed to do just that.
