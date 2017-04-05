Wednesday April 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
The wettest April I can remember since the 90s or even longer ago. And it tends to come down as snow, not rain.
It beats burning to a crisp during the summer!
LikeLike
Well, Sen Merkley,(who is STILL blathering on the Senate floor, just announced “breaking news” from politico which he read on the floor of the Senate at 11:20pmCST, accusing Gorsuch of plagiarism, ……..http://www.politico.com/story/2017/04/gorsuch-writings-supreme-court-236891
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Hat-tip: iOTWReport
LikeLike