Thanks Mr. President, Every Dollar Counts…

April 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #76
Wednesday April 5th – Open Thread
President Trump Has It Wrong on Syria – Assad Did NOT Use Chemical Weapons – Deep State Neo Cons Misleading the President…
A Builder President Talks Shop With North American Tradesmen and National Builders…
In Less Than 2 Minutes On MSNBC Susan Rice Exposed The Entire Obama "Russian" Motive…
As we all know, POTUS didn’t have to do this. He truly has worked overtime to earn every single penny of that check but, as always, he’s putting America first.
Thank you Mr. President. 😀
LikeLiked by 2 people
A great man indeed. True to his word . Working for America and the American people. Ethical, honest and a big big heart just as Melania said: he has a big heart. Thank you Mr President Trump.
LikeLike
Could never imagine just signing away 78,000 dollar check. He is an amazing Man!
LikeLiked by 2 people
No drinking before painting lines on the road.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The press pool idiots were concerned about what Trump was doing with his legally earned money. I missed their concern of obama’s salary donations or his illegal skimming of Freddie/Fannie monies.
Maybe the pool could clarify their previous failures?
LikeLiked by 5 people
I wonder how he came up with that amount?
My donations tend to be round numbers unless I’m actually paying for something specific.
LikeLike
SteveC: Because he makes $400,000 per year and he gave away the first quarter of his salary to the Park. We all remember when Obama got the Nobel Peace Prize while he was in the office for only a week – and when he got the prize of $1.5 million while he was still in office, the money should go to the country. But nope, the greedy low class made a statement that he will donate the prize money to charity but nope, he just a typical liar, he did not even give out one penny to any NGO or Non-Profit Org. at all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wasn’t complaining, just wondering. He is working for us for free (and doing a terrific job).
I figured someone here would know where the number came from.
Thanks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was his gross income from Jan 20 to March 31. A bit less than $100,000 because he didn’t work the whole quarter year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We will have to take your word for it I guess but your posting was snarky or sounded skeptical at best….
LikeLike
salary minus taxes? (wait for it….”He took a writeoff for his salary!!”)
Considering the gesture, he would want to include every penny
LikeLike
He did. The full pre-tax amount.
LikeLike
I cannot imagine Obama ever doing that. What a great man who has America and it’s ‘ordinary people’ at heart.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I clapped when I heard this at the press briefing. Only my dog was around to hear this, but I hope Secretary Zinke, the wonderful man who runs Harper’s Ferry NHP and our own President know that this is significant.
Our national historic parks are treasures.
LikeLike
Our president is incomparable!
LikeLike
Thank you Mr. president for being gracious, unselfish and giving to preserve our beautiful country.
LikeLike
I disagree. Helping the country you love is a profoundly selfish act.
Helping out someplace you don’t care about, now THAT would be selfless.
LikeLike
I’m seeing some confusion on this.
My back of the envelope calculation is that Trump made 70.5 days pay during the first quarter (noon January 20 to Midnight March 31). Or maybe they paid him for all of 20 January. They would NOT have paid him 100,000 for that quarter, because he didn’t work through the whole thing.
Figuring 400,000 * (70.5/365.25) gives me: 77,207.39, which is pretty close to the check he wrote. If I eliminate the quarter day, and divide by 365 instead, I get: 77,260.27. If I go to 71 days (figuring he got paid for all of 20 January) I get $77,808.22. If I go back to dividing by 365.25, I get $77,754.96.
I cant quite hit 78,333.32, but I’m pretty sure that check is for his entire salary during the first quarter of the calendar year (not to be confused with the first quarter of his term, which doesn’t end until noon April 20th.
LikeLike
Ah ha! Got it. First quarter has 90 days. Trump worked 70.5 days during the first quarter. Dividing 70.5 by 90 (the length of the first quarter) then multiplying by $100,000 gives 78333.33 1/3. So I’m within one and a third cents of getting what they got.
LikeLike
You’re good!
LikeLike
Steve is indeed very good, but he has still made a fundamental error: he’s expecting SENSE out of a GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTANT.
Back in the 1850’s (I have no internet link for this BTW, I learned in in college) some inspired fool realized that you could make accounting look really neat if you just denied reality and assumed that every year had only 364 days (exactly 52 weeks). The gub’mint immediately adopted this method. Now granted, many private firms did also at the time, but all of them ditched it in the 1880’s when mechanical calculation (adding machines) became available.
However, more than a hundred years later, when I drew my very last–thank goodness–paycheck as a civilian federal employee, THE GUB’MINT WAS STILL USING THIS ERROR-PRONE POS SYSTEM OF ACCOUNTING!!!!
Even if they’ve fixed it since, it would be completely typical: a major advance occurs, and our lovely gub’mint takes more than a century to adopt it!
Growl
LikeLike
Thank you President Trump for your giving back to America heart. This will help our parks so that many Americans can enjoy their beauty.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I cried when Goldwater lost.
I nearly cried when Reagan won.
Every other President in between has gotten either snarls or sighs from me.
…and Trump has made me cry joyfully already more times than I can count.
…and any or the unprintable, censored unmentionables who sneer dismissively tomorrow “Well of course he did… he can AFFORD it!” … had better be damned glad I’m not within arm’s reach!
LikeLike
May God protect President Trump and his family from the evil which surrounds them….
LikeLiked by 1 person