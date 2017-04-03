President Trump meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in the Oval Office:
Birds heard chirping as Presidents Trump and al-Sisi walk the Colonnade from the West Wing to their working lunch in the State Dining Room. pic.twitter.com/NdtiH95H6b
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 3, 2017
Birds heard chirping as Presidents Trump and al-Sisi walk the Colonnade from the West Wing to their working lunch in the State Dining Room. pic.twitter.com/NdtiH95H6b
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 3, 2017
That’s My President! Mines!
But Wait! Investors Business Daily shows “Trump plunge”. Only 34% of people support him. With the beating he takes in the media and with the pollsters probably only polling Democrats, I’m surprised it isn’t -34%. I DESPISE these people.
IBD = YEB! media
Nice!!
Finally… REAL Change!
Great! al-Sisi has attended many US Military Courses.
Why in this day and age do the press photographers have to use the noisy single lens reflex cameras when the could use quiet cameras? Very annoying.
I think that myself every, single time! Like what century is this? All that racket from the cameras is only one step above seeing them all with their heads under the cloth camera covers while holding up a big stick, and then poof! the sound of the flash. Sepia prints for everyone.
Better question would be why are these vermin even allowed in the Oval office with those large microphones, cameras. The wear and tear on the WH must be terrible given the fact that the press have no respect whatsoever for the peoples’ house.
I have asked the same question.
So you know they still exist…the photographers, not the cameras.
Awe.Some.
Is it me? In the 2nd pic Trump looks absolutely resolute. That’s a I got your back look.
Rose Garden in bloom as Presidents Trump and al-Sisi walk to lunch. (Botanic pool photo by @HorsleyScott) pic.twitter.com/pNqMMwsF9i
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 3, 2017
Rose Garden in bloom as Presidents Trump and al-Sisi walk to lunch. (Botanic pool photo by @HorsleyScott) pic.twitter.com/pNqMMwsF9i
That is an epic picture. Very historical
Trump is showing Sisi how wide the wall is going to be.
Haha
I’m talking Big Beautiful wall….
🙂
The media probably will report “Trump deliberately makes himself taller than al-Sisi? Racism?” (snark)
OMG…this photo gives me GOOSE BUMPS! That’s MY President working hard, being resolute engaging another world leader. All in the setting of spring beauty at We the People’s White House. What a relief after 8 horrible years.
Again i notice Trump45s graciousness when he extends his hand for the handshake he doesnt do the “top over power move” His grace is genuine and amazing! Not trying to pull power moves, comfortable in his own skin and abilities, wanting to make guests comfortable. Trump45 is a true gift to us all!
He won’t Bow Down to anybody either.
Not used to seeing all this leadership. Must. Forget. The. Past.
Notice reporter asking about Russian explosion, and Trumps firm I will suffer no fools silence
The stupid reporters need to be TOLD to ask questions ONLY about the visiting dignitary or the visit.
Al-Sisi says it is his first State visit to White House and in fact first visit by an President Egyptian in 8 years …. hmmm 8 years wow . BTW send this clip to dopey Hawaiian judge and his Moslem brotherhood plaintiff , exhibit 1 , this shows what Trump thinking – strong meeting with a Moslem head of State who supports Trump , if that dopey judge insists on looking at Trump’s so-called “mind set ” , I think this shows it
President Trump has set these so called judges up for a big judgement day!
Would love to see el-Sisi, Abdullah & King Salman come out and state that they would like US to curtail the importation of individuals from the seven nations listed and then have Trump go on national media and declare that a coup has taken place in America and the US Court has been determined to be the governing body responsible for National Security.
Time to wake up America to the danger that the US judges now pose to this country.
Trump may be the greatest POTUS in my lifetime……absolutely WONDERFUL………….
President Donald J. Trump will be known as “The Greatest President the WORLD has ever known”!
I L❤VE MY PRESIDENT!
We’re watching an historic moment. Leaders united against evil, and not afraid to speak up about it.
Our congress gnats should be humbled by what el- Sisi has done against some very tough odds, while the House and the Senate did not speak up or act to deter Obama.
I hate the thought of our Congressional Republicans willingly conceding to Obama’s every whim, which they did, so they could gloat on Democrats’ damage and waste to the Republic, as if some elitist spoiled rich kids living off daddy’s money. Wait! Becoming congressional multi-millionaires while earning 175K+ per year. 🤔 How’s that happening?
Other world leaders have to look at all the crap Trump took during the election, and continuing to this day from the media, and give Trump a double extra measure of respect.
The overtime the media puts into bashing Trump only makes him more powerful on the world stage. The hostile media is actually helping Trump.
Warm fuzzies!
Iran must be raging against wind. So close, Iran, but no bananas for you! Now give us back our Americans, especially, Bob L and Austin T!
And our 400 million dollars, too!
Bush (Globalists) took out Iraq which was holding Iran in check.
Obama (Globalist/Marxist) administered the coup d’grace which gave the world the rise of ISIS, then tried to take down Egypt which is the logical Middle Eastern leader. He failed, so he then gave Iran permission to go nuclear in ten years.
Trump is attempting to undo the mess Globalists have made. This is a first step. Egypt is the natural counter to Iran in the ME. Bringing in Jordan and keeping Syria from falling to ISIS will be another step in trying to stabilize the Middle East. Brokering a peace between Palestine and Israel would be the cherry on the ice cream sundae – wonderful to have but not essential to the sundae.
Globalists in Congress whether they have an R or a D behind their names will try to stop him.
I love how he calls our President his “Excellency”, so cool. I couldn’t help but chuckle when el Sisi said he admires his unique personality. I also loved how he explained to everyone it’s been the first time he has ever been invited to the WH, and it’s been eight years since a leader from Egypt has ever visited the U.S. Burn! Gotta love the little guy who holds so much power in the ME so well.
Yeppers! A great day! 🎶🎵🐦
“I love how he calls our President his “Excellency”, so cool. I couldn’t help but chuckle when el Sisi said he admires his unique personality”
Real warriors know when they’re around another real warrior
Consider so far the foreign leaders that are PT’s pals and those that aren’t. I think that, in itself, speaks volumes.
This is just wonderful. Extremely important visit and very very welcome.
This has the makings of something very special. Thank GOD for President Trump and el Sisi.
8 years of stellar leadership, stability and economic revival.
Talk about dodging a bullet. Just imagine the horror if things went the other way… Absolutely terrifying.
GOD has blessed America that is for sure.
So very proud of our President! I have tears of joy and pride! Never in my life have I ever been so completely happy with a president.
Notice the 2 strongest leaders in the middle east are Sisi and King Abdulla of Jordan..arriving Wed. Both are strong former military. Now, notice some of Trump’s cabinet…former military.
Now, could there be a meeting of great minds and ideas as to how to broker peace in the middle east through power and knowledge vs. The past 8 years of community organizing mentality?
The body english between those two looks friendly.
Treehouse Poet Laureate
