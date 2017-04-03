President Trump and President el-Sisi Oval Office Remarks – (Video)

Posted on April 3, 2017 by

President Trump meets with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in the Oval Office:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Egypt & Libya Part 2, Election 2016, ISIS, Islam, Israel, Jihad, media bias, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

44 Responses to President Trump and President el-Sisi Oval Office Remarks – (Video)

  1. Pam says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. M33 says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Nice!!

    Finally… REAL Change!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  3. cav16 says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Great! al-Sisi has attended many US Military Courses.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Why in this day and age do the press photographers have to use the noisy single lens reflex cameras when the could use quiet cameras? Very annoying.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  6. ystathosgmailcom says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Is it me? In the 2nd pic Trump looks absolutely resolute. That’s a I got your back look.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  7. Pam says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  8. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    Again i notice Trump45s graciousness when he extends his hand for the handshake he doesnt do the “top over power move” His grace is genuine and amazing! Not trying to pull power moves, comfortable in his own skin and abilities, wanting to make guests comfortable. Trump45 is a true gift to us all!

    Liked by 18 people

    Reply
  9. Louisiana Steve says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Not used to seeing all this leadership. Must. Forget. The. Past.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  10. MW says:
    April 3, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Notice reporter asking about Russian explosion, and Trumps firm I will suffer no fools silence

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  11. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Al-Sisi says it is his first State visit to White House and in fact first visit by an President Egyptian in 8 years …. hmmm 8 years wow . BTW send this clip to dopey Hawaiian judge and his Moslem brotherhood plaintiff , exhibit 1 , this shows what Trump thinking – strong meeting with a Moslem head of State who supports Trump , if that dopey judge insists on looking at Trump’s so-called “mind set ” , I think this shows it

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • FofBW says:
      April 3, 2017 at 2:08 pm

      President Trump has set these so called judges up for a big judgement day!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • litenmaus says:
        April 3, 2017 at 2:22 pm

        Would love to see el-Sisi, Abdullah & King Salman come out and state that they would like US to curtail the importation of individuals from the seven nations listed and then have Trump go on national media and declare that a coup has taken place in America and the US Court has been determined to be the governing body responsible for National Security.

        Time to wake up America to the danger that the US judges now pose to this country.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
  12. tommy lile says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Trump may be the greatest POTUS in my lifetime……absolutely WONDERFUL………….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. aqua says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    We’re watching an historic moment. Leaders united against evil, and not afraid to speak up about it.

    Our congress gnats should be humbled by what el- Sisi has done against some very tough odds, while the House and the Senate did not speak up or act to deter Obama.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • andi lee says:
      April 3, 2017 at 2:51 pm

      I hate the thought of our Congressional Republicans willingly conceding to Obama’s every whim, which they did, so they could gloat on Democrats’ damage and waste to the Republic, as if some elitist spoiled rich kids living off daddy’s money. Wait! Becoming congressional multi-millionaires while earning 175K+ per year. 🤔 How’s that happening?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. bertdilbert says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Other world leaders have to look at all the crap Trump took during the election, and continuing to this day from the media, and give Trump a double extra measure of respect.

    The overtime the media puts into bashing Trump only makes him more powerful on the world stage. The hostile media is actually helping Trump.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. andi lee says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Warm fuzzies!

    Iran must be raging against wind. So close, Iran, but no bananas for you! Now give us back our Americans, especially, Bob L and Austin T!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • helmhood says:
      April 3, 2017 at 2:26 pm

      And our 400 million dollars, too!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • yy4u says:
      April 3, 2017 at 3:41 pm

      Bush (Globalists) took out Iraq which was holding Iran in check.

      Obama (Globalist/Marxist) administered the coup d’grace which gave the world the rise of ISIS, then tried to take down Egypt which is the logical Middle Eastern leader. He failed, so he then gave Iran permission to go nuclear in ten years.

      Trump is attempting to undo the mess Globalists have made. This is a first step. Egypt is the natural counter to Iran in the ME. Bringing in Jordan and keeping Syria from falling to ISIS will be another step in trying to stabilize the Middle East. Brokering a peace between Palestine and Israel would be the cherry on the ice cream sundae – wonderful to have but not essential to the sundae.

      Globalists in Congress whether they have an R or a D behind their names will try to stop him.

      Like

      Reply
  16. maiingankwe says:
    April 3, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    I love how he calls our President his “Excellency”, so cool. I couldn’t help but chuckle when el Sisi said he admires his unique personality. I also loved how he explained to everyone it’s been the first time he has ever been invited to the WH, and it’s been eight years since a leader from Egypt has ever visited the U.S. Burn! Gotta love the little guy who holds so much power in the ME so well.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  17. Supermarket Fool says:
    April 3, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Consider so far the foreign leaders that are PT’s pals and those that aren’t. I think that, in itself, speaks volumes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. TheTorch says:
    April 3, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    This is just wonderful. Extremely important visit and very very welcome.

    This has the makings of something very special. Thank GOD for President Trump and el Sisi.

    8 years of stellar leadership, stability and economic revival.

    Talk about dodging a bullet. Just imagine the horror if things went the other way… Absolutely terrifying.

    GOD has blessed America that is for sure.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. tvollrath66 says:
    April 3, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    So very proud of our President! I have tears of joy and pride! Never in my life have I ever been so completely happy with a president.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. mamadogsite says:
    April 3, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Notice the 2 strongest leaders in the middle east are Sisi and King Abdulla of Jordan..arriving Wed. Both are strong former military. Now, notice some of Trump’s cabinet…former military.

    Now, could there be a meeting of great minds and ideas as to how to broker peace in the middle east through power and knowledge vs. The past 8 years of community organizing mentality?

    Like

    Reply
  21. tonyE says:
    April 3, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    The body english between those two looks friendly.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s