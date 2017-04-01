Saturday April 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

18 Responses to Saturday April 1st – Open Thread

  1. 3x1 says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Whew, March was quite the month!

    What will April bring?

  2. Mike says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:18 am

    HAPPY CATURDAY AND APRIL FOOLS DAY TREEPERS!!

    I agree with this opinion:

  3. nimrodman says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Caturday!

  4. dogsmaw says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Cat checkin out my green grass “P

  5. nimrodman says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Democrats continue to give your hard-earned taxes away

    Rahm Emanuel Invents New ID to Ensure Illegals Get Their Welfare
    http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/31/rahm-emanuel-invents-new-id-to-ensure-illegals-get-their-welfare/

  6. nimrodman says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:20 am

    It’s all-illegals all-the-time

    New App Alerts Illegal Immigrants to ICE Raids
    http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/03/31/new-app-alerts-illegal-immigrants-ice-raids/

  7. nimrodman says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:21 am

    We’ve got a bit of this disease here in the US as well

    Venezuela: Supreme Court Rules Itself a Lawmaking Body, Dissolves Legislature
    http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/03/31/venezuela-supreme-court-rules-lawmaking-body-dissolves-legislature/

  10. 3x1 says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:28 am

    It’s April Farkas Day!

  11. Lucille says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Happy Caturday!

    Kitties Got Mail

  13. Garrison Hall says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Of course, being a consummate musician and composer, Mozart loved kitties. Happy CATERDAY treepers!!

