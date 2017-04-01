Saturday April 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Whew, March was quite the month!
What will April bring?
LikeLiked by 1 person
HAPPY CATURDAY AND APRIL FOOLS DAY TREEPERS!!
I agree with this opinion:
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m still in tears, laughing! Now, we need to teach about bell ownership.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Caturday!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cat checkin out my green grass “P
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democrats continue to give your hard-earned taxes away
Rahm Emanuel Invents New ID to Ensure Illegals Get Their Welfare
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/31/rahm-emanuel-invents-new-id-to-ensure-illegals-get-their-welfare/
LikeLiked by 1 person
… wait – I thought illegals weren’t eligible for welfare
LikeLiked by 1 person
Double wait…I thought illegals came to the U.S. to take jobs Americans won’t do. You mean they come here for the welfare instead? Shocking!
LikeLike
It’s all-illegals all-the-time
New App Alerts Illegal Immigrants to ICE Raids
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/03/31/new-app-alerts-illegal-immigrants-ice-raids/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is there a way to trace to the phone using the App?
LikeLike
We’ve got a bit of this disease here in the US as well
Venezuela: Supreme Court Rules Itself a Lawmaking Body, Dissolves Legislature
http://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2017/03/31/venezuela-supreme-court-rules-lawmaking-body-dissolves-legislature/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, my. No one will dare teach that in the US.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s April Farkas Day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Caturday!
Kitties Got Mail
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Of course, being a consummate musician and composer, Mozart loved kitties. Happy CATERDAY treepers!!
LikeLike