In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

38 Responses to April 1st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #72

  1. citizen817 says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:20 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:21 am

  3. citizen817 says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Wilbur Ross/ Varney

  4. Trumpstumper says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:22 am

    President Trump reduces Capitol Hill to a bunch of April Fools.

    Enjoy MAGA, y’all!

  5. maggiemoowho says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Evelyn Farkas wrote an article about Trump and Russia on December 12, 2016 for Politico. She talks about the intel community and the need for declassifying info. (sorry if this was posted before)

    http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/12/trump-russia-intelligence-need-to-know-214520

  6. Gil says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Since all we are hearing is parsel tongue and double speak, and since we all have a whole lot of justified anger at our bureaucrats, I believe if we can take time to laugh at these people we can think above and past them. Retire them, fire them, jail them, and maybe worse in some cases. But first laugh at them (yes you schiff for brains) and render them neutered.

  7. citizen817 says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:28 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:33 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:37 am

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      April 1, 2017 at 12:50 am

      Whoa. I find myself rereading that, just to be sure I actually read what I did, before clicking the link. That’s pretty mind-boggling.

      You know, I am really getting the impression that removing the Clintons and their entire apparatus of corruption is more than just an option.

  11. Sawyer says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Judge Jeanine need to question Mary Anne Marsh in the next upcoming FNC’s Justice. That Mary Anne Marsh is another Farkas

  12. velvetfoot says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:40 am

    I’d say the time is getting close for a Trump/Putin summit.
    That’d be fun!

  13. Joe Knuckles says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Whoever hacked/leaked info to Wikileaks would have had nothing if Hillary and the Dems weren’t so damn crooked. That was the weak link in the system. If our leaders are corrupt, they will be found out and exploited. That’s what happened to Clinton, period.
    We now know that, even with the full force of all 17 US intelligence agencies surveilling all his communications for years, the Dems could not find any evidence of corruption or wrongdoing on Trump’s part. If there was anything at all, it would have come out. Instead, all they had was weak, made up allegations. The best they could do was a secret tape of “locker room talk” about groupies that throw themselves at celebrities.
    The only way to guard against being exposed as a crooked politician is to not be one.

  14. Just Scott says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:45 am

    I found this today, for any Treeump-warriors that want to brush up before the next battle. 1h12m

    . https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7rhovBK_eA

  15. citizen817 says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Righteous Liberals Forget US Has Interfered in 81 Foreign Elections – That We Know Of

    US Democrats and Lindsey Graham are VERY UPSET with unsubstantiated reports that Russia tried to interfere with the 2016 US election.

  16. CheshireCat says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:53 am

    Obama used the ruse of the Russians to spy on Trump, the way a home invader might use the ruse of checking for natural gas leaks to get into someones home.

  17. Lucille says:
    April 1, 2017 at 12:57 am

    ONLY ONE STUDENT REFUSES TO SIGN PETITION BANNING PROFS WHO VOTED FOR TRUMP
    March 31, 2017 – Daniel Greenfield

    http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/266285/only-one-student-refuses-sign-petition-banning-daniel-greenfield

