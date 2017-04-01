April 1st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #72

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Terrific! And that wonderful painting of Teddy!
Wilbur Ross/ Varney
President Trump reduces Capitol Hill to a bunch of April Fools.
Enjoy MAGA, y’all!
Speaking of April Fools, I do hope he extends that influence to other parts of the world. Meanwhile, say hello to the state of Austin.
If this dude can help the treasonous, totalitarian California coastal swamp to secede, I’m all for it. #NoJoke
I’ll chip in lunch at Micky D’s.
California wouldn’t last a year on it’s own.
The Mexican cartels & La Raza thugs would take it over in no time…and the Cali liberals would give up without a fight!
LOL. Juncker knows NOTHING about the US, or it’s geography I guess.
Ohio and teensy Austin, nearly smack in the middle of TX????!!!
Sounds like his next step may be going back to being a proponent of Medieval City States dotting Europe, in the middle of large EUExit countries?
Evelyn Farkas wrote an article about Trump and Russia on December 12, 2016 for Politico. She talks about the intel community and the need for declassifying info. (sorry if this was posted before)
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2016/12/trump-russia-intelligence-need-to-know-214520
Funny how the left doesn’t want us to believe Russia about anything, but Farkass wants us to believe Russia, when they claim to have spoken with trumps people.
Farkass! Extra points!!!
This woman is nuts, and I’m very glad we found her before she got her death wish of mushroom clouds.
Since all we are hearing is parsel tongue and double speak, and since we all have a whole lot of justified anger at our bureaucrats, I believe if we can take time to laugh at these people we can think above and past them. Retire them, fire them, jail them, and maybe worse in some cases. But first laugh at them (yes you schiff for brains) and render them neutered.
This will get a like from me every time.
Not the smartest thing for an Old guy to be saying…
Maybe that’s Bernie’s idea of April fools.
LOL!
Definitely not. Mr. Woods drove a stake through Bracula’s “heart” for that one.
This would classify as a stupid tweet because the likelihood is that in any given part of the world, the wealthiest would outlive the poorest.
But it came from his wifes inheritance and selling another house
Oops thats supposed to be on his lake house post …
Whoa. I find myself rereading that, just to be sure I actually read what I did, before clicking the link. That’s pretty mind-boggling.
You know, I am really getting the impression that removing the Clintons and their entire apparatus of corruption is more than just an option.
Judge Jeanine need to question Mary Anne Marsh in the next upcoming FNC’s Justice. That Mary Anne Marsh is another Farkas
I’d say the time is getting close for a Trump/Putin summit.
That’d be fun!
A Treeper already called for Slovenia as the setting. perfect!
Hilarious, and not unwise, either. Kinda gotta know who to trust in Soviet EUrope.
Whoever hacked/leaked info to Wikileaks would have had nothing if Hillary and the Dems weren’t so damn crooked. That was the weak link in the system. If our leaders are corrupt, they will be found out and exploited. That’s what happened to Clinton, period.
We now know that, even with the full force of all 17 US intelligence agencies surveilling all his communications for years, the Dems could not find any evidence of corruption or wrongdoing on Trump’s part. If there was anything at all, it would have come out. Instead, all they had was weak, made up allegations. The best they could do was a secret tape of “locker room talk” about groupies that throw themselves at celebrities.
The only way to guard against being exposed as a crooked politician is to not be one.
I found this today, for any Treeump-warriors that want to brush up before the next battle. 1h12m
. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X7rhovBK_eA
Treeump…..i like it👍👍
Righteous Liberals Forget US Has Interfered in 81 Foreign Elections – That We Know Of
US Democrats and Lindsey Graham are VERY UPSET with unsubstantiated reports that Russia tried to interfere with the 2016 US election.
Obama used the ruse of the Russians to spy on Trump, the way a home invader might use the ruse of checking for natural gas leaks to get into someones home.
ONLY ONE STUDENT REFUSES TO SIGN PETITION BANNING PROFS WHO VOTED FOR TRUMP
March 31, 2017 – Daniel Greenfield
http://www.frontpagemag.com/point/266285/only-one-student-refuses-sign-petition-banning-daniel-greenfield
