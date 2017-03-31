March 31st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #71

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
Advertisements
Trump Train Choo Choo !
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Perfect Treehouse Therapy!
LikeLike
We always need a pick me up as the new day dawns….😊.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
We owe a big thank you to Senator Johnny Isakson from GA. He was able to get the vote that would allow states to defund Plan Parenthood to a 50-50 tie which allowed our VP to cast the vote for it to pass.
http://www.cbsnews.com/news/mike-pence-breaks-tie-planned-parenthood-defunded-senate-vote-tie/
From the article
With Republicans holding 52-48 control of the Senate, the Collins and Murkowski defections could have derailed the bill because Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., has been absent since Feb. 20, when he had spinal surgery.
He had a second operation March 15 and has been recuperating in Georgia under doctor’s orders. But he got permission to return to Washington for one day, his office said, and he did so using a walker.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, what determination! Shame on Collins and Murkowski for forcing the situation to require such determination, but kudos to Mr. Isakson!
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s so great. We need every vote for #Maga.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dick Morris says Trump has already effectively repealed Obamacare with two executive orders, that eliminated the two coercive acts that formed the base upon which it was built.
1) You have to buy obamacare or else you pay a fine collected by the IRS. Trump instructed them not to collect the fines. When folks realize this they will stop paying; and
2) You have to buy insurance approved by HHS, which has included coverage for everything under the sun even though coverage was not applicable to that customers life or wishes. hence the sky high premiums etc. Now Trump instructed HHS to approve any insurance coverage the customer wants.
https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=0b4_1490880963
LikeLiked by 3 people
So energized. Trump went on a steam roller the last two days. So thankful he is our President! And no, not tired of winning!
LikeLiked by 4 people
1)Ann Coulter
2)Pete Hoekstra
3)Commentary
4)Border Tax Debate
5)Gen Jack Keane
6)Jonathan Turley
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not sure if it’s just a lingering Farkus or if somebody actually Schiffed their pants, but something really stinks in Washington, DC.
LikeLiked by 5 people
😀 😀 😀 LOLOL 😀 😀 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Theres a schiff load of memes in the offing joe! Holy schiff! Did she say go fark yourself? Its fun to be had fo sho….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Folks I have figured out Evelyn Farcas’ defense strategy. Lou Dobbs had a clip of Ms. Farkas’ interview today as part of a panel on MSNBC. She said that she has been swept up by fake news. (Hear’s her defense) She then went on to say that the Russians are so good that they could be the ones behind the fake news. Her lawyers are going to say that somehow the Russians were able to hack her brain and get her to say what she said on March 2nd. They took over her body and spoke those lies on national tv.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Citizen817 has the show above. He starts at 9:00. It is a must watch! You absolutely can’t make this up folks.
LikeLike
When Liberals speak and hear nothing in return, they take it to mean their words are accepted. Because of their arrogance, they fail to realize the sound of silence is; “ignored”.
LikeLike
I’ll have the Farkas, with Russian dressing and a side of Crazy eyes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No Schiff?
LikeLike
Here’s the op-ed Trump refers to in his tweet.
Governing means supporting AHCA
http://thehill.com/blogs/congress-blog/healthcare/326424-governing-means-supporting-ahca
LikeLike
Not happy about it. Never thought it would be easy. However, it can be done. Layer by Layer, Brick by Brick!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mark Dice’s new video.
Chris Matthews is delirious.
Katy Tur is a barking mad cow.
— A clip of Trump that we all love —
New Monmouth poll…good news!
Buzzfeed is getting sued for defamation — by a Russian. Hah.
Aaand Michael Moore made an unintentionally funny tweet.
LikeLike
What relevance has Russia in a post cold war world?
It’s a sort of a mafia oligopoly run by whatever ex KGB and insiders could grab whatever resources were available.
Russia is not attempting to export communism to the world. It’s relatively benign.
You better accept the Crimea annexation, it’s forever, because it’s their only permanent warm water port, get over it. If Russia cuts off gas to Germany that’s Germany’s problem, too bad, couldn’t care less.
What is this pretend strategic hysteria about Russia from McCain, Mattis etc? To the US Russia is almost strategically irrelevant.
Try China if you want to see where the main game is.
LikeLike