WaPo Cooks Up Another Nothingburger With a Side of “Muh Russian” Dressing…

Well, it would appear the desperation of the DC MSM is reaching climax. Today the Washington Post cooks up a nothingburger narrative framed around letters from former DOJ interim head Sally Yates to the DOJ.

JUST THE FACTS: • The congressional intelligence committee asked Sally Yates to appear and discuss her activity. • Sally Yates asks the DOJ for permission to appear. • The DOJ tells Sally Yates her prior role was acting head of the DOJ a position subject to the authority of the White House; therefore she should ask the White House not the DOJ. • Sally Yates asks the White House same question, and states a non-response equals permission. • White House gives non-response granting permission.

Which leads to The Washington Post writing a narrative claiming President Trump White House blocking Yates from appearing. Huh?

Yes, it has become that silly. Later when questioned, Press Secretary Sean Spicer says same again: “I hope she testifies.” “We don’t care if Sally Yates testifies etc..”

Media has conniption fit, because President Trump White House doesn’t care. President Trump and White House don’t care because entire “muh Russia” narrative is a nothingburger. Meanwhile high-information political types roll their eyes at the transparent agenda-question MSM avoids:

Why is Sally Yates sending copies of her nothingburger DOJ and White House letters to the Washington Post?

