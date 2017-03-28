WaPo Cooks Up Another Nothingburger With a Side of “Muh Russian” Dressing…

Well, it would appear the desperation of the DC MSM is reaching climax. Today the Washington Post cooks up a nothingburger narrative framed around letters from former DOJ interim head Sally Yates to the DOJ.
JUST THE FACTS: • The congressional intelligence committee asked Sally Yates to appear and discuss her activity. • Sally Yates asks the DOJ for permission to appear. • The DOJ tells Sally Yates her prior role was acting head of the DOJ a position subject to the authority of the White House; therefore she should ask the White House not the DOJ. • Sally Yates asks the White House same question, and states a non-response equals permission. • White House gives non-response granting permission.
Which leads to The Washington Post writing a narrative claiming President Trump White House blocking Yates from appearing. Huh?
Yes, it has become that silly. Later when questioned, Press Secretary Sean Spicer says same again: “I hope she testifies.” “We don’t care if Sally Yates testifies etc..”
Media has conniption fit, because President Trump White House doesn’t care. President Trump and White House don’t care because entire “muh Russia” narrative is a nothingburger. Meanwhile high-information political types roll their eyes at the transparent agenda-question MSM avoids:
Why is Sally Yates sending copies of her nothingburger DOJ and White House letters to the Washington Post?
Sally Yates is stalling. It’s what guilty people do. Look for her to assert 5th Amendment protections.
These folks never learn. They continue to try to set traps for Trump, and then step in them themselves. It is hilariously pathetic. Their inability to learn is just plain weird.
Can I get some salad dressing…
When will all of this ginned up nonsense end? The Times and Post are a perpetual grievance machine offended by anything that Trump says or does or what he doesn’t say or do. It’s wearing really thin.
Dammit, all this talk of nothing-burgers is making me hungry.
It’s part of a continuing attempt to delegitimize the President. Since the material is classified it is hard to refute or confirm. Expect it to continue
Wrote this in the Presidential thread but it is more appropriate here:
Folks everyday in like Christmas with this House Intelligence Committee investigation. Old Sally Yates was their trial balloon to see if the WH would give them cover. The WH rightly told her and would tell the rest of the Obozo clowns that they will not get the WH privilege when they testify. At this point sh….t is about to get real. Decisions are being made on who has to die and who can live. Sally Yates, Loretta (Lets go hot) Lynch, Clapper, Comey and Brennan have to be disposed of immediately.
SD was right last night that Wolf Blitzer’s job when interviewing Nunes was to find out who is the leaker. He was begging Nunes to come back on after he voted. If he could he would have waterboarded him on live tv. They don’t know what Nunes has and are fearing what else the NSA will turnover in the next couple of days. When the moron’s I referenced above have to speak in front of the committee, they will have their lawyers there and will invoke the 5th amendment multiple times.
be sure to get that with fries…
“Clown” clinging to her ten minutes of fame !
More proof that if the White House lets her do it, it’s a problem. If they object, thats a problem.
But the problem is the creation of the MSM. That nail was hit solidly on the head today.
You have a Committee that is now saying Nunes needs to step down to perserve the integrity of the Committee.
If Nunes found information that contradicts the committee, why is the committee still empaneled?
So what integrity? Again, I’ll pose the question from the point of an American. If there is something that you’ve found, why haven’t you stopped the President from getting Classified Briefings?
