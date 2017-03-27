Monday March 27th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  3. Garrison Hall says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:41 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Repubes, and the way they are!

  5. MaryfromMarin says:
    March 27, 2017 at 12:48 am

    Drive-by:

    “Strengthen our weakness, we beseech Thee, that we may do valiantly in this spiritual war…” [St. Augustine]

    Islam, Not Christianity, is Saturating Europe

    https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/9954/islam-christianity-europe

  7. Lucille says:
    March 27, 2017 at 1:04 am


    “Mt. Suribachi, Iwo Jima” Photo by USMC Staff Sgt. Valerie Eppler

    IWO TO, Japan – Mount Suribachi, Iwo To, Japan remains a place of great awe for many Marines who have the opportunity to visit and remember the history associated with it. On March 25, 2017 the 72nd Reunion of Honor ceremony was held at the base of the mountain with eight Iwo Jima veterans in attendance as well as American and Japanese, military and civilian honored guests. This event presented the opportunity for the U.S. and Japanese people to mutually remember and honor thousands of service members who fought and died on the hallowed grounds of Iwo Jima.

