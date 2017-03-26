Sunday March 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Trump will KEEP the Big Club on DEFENSE and force the House to KEEP IT SIMPLE
TRUMP’S UNDERSTANDING:
Congress has NEVER solved a problem and never will.
• Congress cannot act decisively: They don’t know how.
• Congress won’t address single issues: No Big Club benefit
• Comprehensive Solutions always fail: It’s their MO.
TRUMP STRATEGY:
• You don’t “FIGHT” the Big Club: They can buy opponents.
• You don’t “WAIT to REPLACE” it: It takes too long.
• You “MAKE the Big Club IRRELEVANT”
• You “KEEP the Big Club ON DEFENSE”
TRUMP TACTICS within the Administration:
• Take Fast & Furious Action to implement the Trump Agenda:
○ Consume the Big Club with trying to keep up, team up and adjust to the changes.
○ Congress can’t scheme fast enough across Uniparty wings, Big Club sponsors, Lobbyist scribes and Media mouthpieces to obstruct.
• Bypass Congress to Team with the Governors:
○ Cut the Big Club out of the action: Red States dominate; State Politicians can’t overspend and won’t screw their voters; 50 States are too costly to buy off during and after every election cycle.
○ The best solutions are State solutions: Voters rule.
○ Cut Congress out: Fund State solutions with their savings from cutting regulation and ending costly Illegal Immigration.
• Assault the Big Club with the Entire Executive Branch:
○ Regulate, Investigate and Prosecute.
○ Consume their time and resources with defending themselves.
TRUMP TACTICS With Congress:
• Make Congress do its Job:
○ They don’t know how, so they’ll ask for help.
• Hold Congress Accountable:
○ It consumes their time.
• Limit Legislation to Single-Issue Bills:
○ They’re easy to control and hard to rig.
• Start with bills that benefit Workers FIRST.
○ Prove that Donor Corporations always get LESS
I love his style Knight! He knows how to win…yugely🏆🏆🏆
