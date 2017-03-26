Sunday March 26th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

10 Responses to Sunday March 26th – Open Thread

  1. BlackKnightRides says:
    March 26, 2017 at 12:19 am

    Trump will KEEP the Big Club on DEFENSE and force the House to KEEP IT SIMPLE

    TRUMP’S UNDERSTANDING:
    Congress has NEVER solved a problem and never will.
    • Congress cannot act decisively: They don’t know how.
    • Congress won’t address single issues: No Big Club benefit
    • Comprehensive Solutions always fail: It’s their MO.

    TRUMP STRATEGY:
    • You don’t “FIGHT” the Big Club: They can buy opponents.
    • You don’t “WAIT to REPLACE” it: It takes too long.
    • You “MAKE the Big Club IRRELEVANT”
    • You “KEEP the Big Club ON DEFENSE”

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      March 26, 2017 at 12:20 am

      TRUMP TACTICS within the Administration:
      • Take Fast & Furious Action to implement the Trump Agenda:
      ○ Consume the Big Club with trying to keep up, team up and adjust to the changes.
      ○ Congress can’t scheme fast enough across Uniparty wings, Big Club sponsors, Lobbyist scribes and Media mouthpieces to obstruct.
      • Bypass Congress to Team with the Governors:
      ○ Cut the Big Club out of the action: Red States dominate; State Politicians can’t overspend and won’t screw their voters; 50 States are too costly to buy off during and after every election cycle.
      ○ The best solutions are State solutions: Voters rule.
      ○ Cut Congress out: Fund State solutions with their savings from cutting regulation and ending costly Illegal Immigration.
      • Assault the Big Club with the Entire Executive Branch:
      ○ Regulate, Investigate and Prosecute.
      ○ Consume their time and resources with defending themselves.

      TRUMP TACTICS With Congress:
      • Make Congress do its Job:
      ○ They don’t know how, so they’ll ask for help.
      • Hold Congress Accountable:
      ○ It consumes their time.
      • Limit Legislation to Single-Issue Bills:
      ○ They’re easy to control and hard to rig.
      • Start with bills that benefit Workers FIRST.
      ○ Prove that Donor Corporations always get LESS

      • justfactsplz says:
        March 26, 2017 at 12:36 am

        Great comments but you posted them in the wrong thread. This is the regular daily thread, not the presidential one. It’s easy to do since they are together on the page.

    • Rip Tide says:
      March 26, 2017 at 12:21 am

      I love his style Knight! He knows how to win…yugely🏆🏆🏆

  2. nimrodman says:
    March 26, 2017 at 12:22 am

    ‘He’s a little fatty!’: Hilarious moment a rotund raccoon is rescued after getting stuck upside down in a tank turret

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4349808/A-fat-raccoon-rescued-getting-stuck-upside-down.html

  3. MaryfromMarin says:
    March 26, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Drive-by:

    Islam and the Jihad in London

    “…We are not talking about Muslims here. We are talking about Islam. Lots of individual Muslims desire peaceful coexistence, even assimilation. But Islam’s aim is to prevail…”

    https://counterjihadreport.com/2017/03/25/islam-and-the-jihad-in-london/

  4. Lucille says:
    March 26, 2017 at 12:58 am

    “Rollins College Muslima professor gets Christian Student SUSPENDED for blasphemy”
    By Pamela Geller – on March 25, 2017
    http://pamelageller.com/2017/03/rollins-college-muslima-professor-gets-christian-student-suspended-blasphemy.html/

