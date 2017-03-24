Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 24th 2017

Posted on March 24, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds a press briefing in the White House.

Live Stream LinkAlternate live stream #1

  1. Pam says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    I think this tweet may be a typo on the timing unless the vote got moved up two hours.

  2. Pam says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:23 pm

  3. Pam says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      March 24, 2017 at 1:28 pm

      Good – get them all on record. They are either for or against Obamacare.

      • Cinderella the Deplorable says:
        March 24, 2017 at 1:52 pm

        They also either support their President and the people who voted for him or they don’t.
        I’d like to see sundance post a list of who voted how.
        I will be early in line to support any challenger to my representative, Leonard Lance, in 2018, if he votes against what POTUS wants.

        • remuda2016 says:
          March 24, 2017 at 2:02 pm

          And…Tom is ‘THE MAN’…!

          Rep. Tom McClintock: Yes

          McClintock of Elk Grove was once a member of the House Freedom Caucus, a group
          of far-right Republicans who largely oppose the bill. He was initially leery of
          the bill, especially when the Congressional Budget Office’s report showed it
          would have a substantial negative effect on older, low-income workers.

          But he announced Tuesday that he would vote for the bill, saying changes to the bill had satisfied him.

          “I wish it did everything necessary to restore an optimal health insurance
          market,” McClintock said on the House floor Tuesday. “But it moves us toward
          that goal, and even as a stand-alone measure, I am confident it will ultimately
          create a market in most states that will produce better services, greater
          choices and lower costs for the vast majority of Americans.”

          His move won him praise from Trump during Republicans’ closed-door meeting
          Tuesday morning, according to a person in the room.
          http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-pol-ca-gop-healthcare-house-vote-2017-htmlstory.html

  4. Pam says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:26 pm

  5. Pam says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:27 pm

  6. Pam says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:30 pm

  7. Pam says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:31 pm

  8. Pam says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:32 pm

  9. Pam says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Love that infamous smile on Spicer’s face. Don’t ever change sir! 😀

  10. ginaswo says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    We are with #TeamTrump Spiceman.
    If the FreedomCaucus kills our bill we are still on the #TrumpTrain
    #PassTheBill

    I am reminded that The Don tried to expand Mar a Lago and couldnt get the seller to agree to terms.
    He wound up getting it for less $ later.

    But FreedomCaucus is totally exposed for useless shills who deliberately kill bills when they know they cant get anything better passed
    Caucus of No.

  11. Pam says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Spicer is trying to explain why the bill is being done in phases.

  12. Pam says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:36 pm

  13. Pam says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:38 pm

  14. Pam says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:38 pm

  15. Pam says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:45 pm

  16. not2worryluv says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Ryan probably running to WH to say he’s gonna pull the Bill – President Trump saying No Way. I did everything to help you. It’s YOUR Bill take responsibility…..and enjoy your Spring Break…..I’ll be working to MAGA!

  17. fobdangerclose says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    When did Putin stop feeling up Trumps wife?

    MSM evil

  18. Pam says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:47 pm

  19. MK Wood says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Media is sooooooooooooooo dense. They ask the same question 15 times, get the same answer, and still have no clue.

    This is not agenda driven by them. This is them showing how stupid they truly are.

  20. Michelle says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    These reporters are so tiresome.

  21. benifranlkin says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    would someone please post the picture of the President’s great big baby blue USA plane with the 2 testicles attached. It was stunning

  22. fred5678 says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Sean’s initial statement – MAJOR 4 day effort at ME peace process with Trump-style business/economy focus. State dept. and NSC, and Israel envoys spent 4 days talking about boosting economy of Gaza and west Bank to promote peace settlement.

    Remember Sundance’s summary on this several days ago????

    Sundance obviously has full access to this building:

    https://nsa.gov1.info/utah-data-center/

  23. bertdilbert says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    If looks could kill. Black reporter somewhat dissing Obama and saying Trump got Keystone done in 65 days. Girl in blue dress sitting next to him giving look of disapproval. LOL

  24. Pam says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    I want POTUS to throw all of these traitors HFC members or not under the bus when this is all over with.

  25. fobdangerclose says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    He needs to say the problem is Democrats passing Obama Care via lies and fraud! He

  26. Pam says:
    March 24, 2017 at 1:57 pm

  27. youme says:
    March 24, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    Trump Administration Orders Tougher Screening of Visa Applicants

  28. waltherppk says:
    March 24, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    Repeal Grubercare and Obamacare goes byebye with it.

