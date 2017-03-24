Sean Spicer White House Press Briefing – March 24th 2017

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds a press briefing in the White House.
Live Stream Link – Alternate live stream #1 –
I think this tweet may be a typo on the timing unless the vote got moved up two hours.
Good – get them all on record. They are either for or against Obamacare.
They also either support their President and the people who voted for him or they don’t.
I’d like to see sundance post a list of who voted how.
I will be early in line to support any challenger to my representative, Leonard Lance, in 2018, if he votes against what POTUS wants.
And…Tom is ‘THE MAN’…!
Rep. Tom McClintock: Yes
McClintock of Elk Grove was once a member of the House Freedom Caucus, a group
of far-right Republicans who largely oppose the bill. He was initially leery of
the bill, especially when the Congressional Budget Office’s report showed it
would have a substantial negative effect on older, low-income workers.
But he announced Tuesday that he would vote for the bill, saying changes to the bill had satisfied him.
“I wish it did everything necessary to restore an optimal health insurance
market,” McClintock said on the House floor Tuesday. “But it moves us toward
that goal, and even as a stand-alone measure, I am confident it will ultimately
create a market in most states that will produce better services, greater
choices and lower costs for the vast majority of Americans.”
His move won him praise from Trump during Republicans’ closed-door meeting
Tuesday morning, according to a person in the room.
http://www.latimes.com/politics/la-pol-ca-gop-healthcare-house-vote-2017-htmlstory.html
I seriously doubt that “the speaker has done everything he can to get health care bill passed.”
Sundance, I love you! hahaha!
Seconded!!
Love that infamous smile on Spicer’s face. Don’t ever change sir! 😀
I give him credit for going out there daily to talk with those fools and not losing his cool or simply laughing their viper faces. Not an easy job.
We are with #TeamTrump Spiceman.
If the FreedomCaucus kills our bill we are still on the #TrumpTrain
#PassTheBill
I am reminded that The Don tried to expand Mar a Lago and couldnt get the seller to agree to terms.
He wound up getting it for less $ later.
But FreedomCaucus is totally exposed for useless shills who deliberately kill bills when they know they cant get anything better passed
Caucus of No.
Ginaswo, good point. I’d bet that POTUS has a plan either way, a win/win that he will turn a down vote to his favor somehow, some way. May the azzzzzzesss of the down voters be burned in the not too distant future…..
Spicer is trying to explain why the bill is being done in phases.
Spicer has explained this so many times. I think every day since the bill came out.
What a loser.
Troll and uneducated
More excuses. Who wants to bet this past election this guy and many others to vote no were screaming about repealing obamacare
who cares u doofus
Ryan probably running to WH to say he’s gonna pull the Bill – President Trump saying No Way. I did everything to help you. It’s YOUR Bill take responsibility…..and enjoy your Spring Break…..I’ll be working to MAGA!
When did Putin stop feeling up Trumps wife?
MSM evil
JJ = Captain Obvious…they get paid for this?
Media is sooooooooooooooo dense. They ask the same question 15 times, get the same answer, and still have no clue.
This is not agenda driven by them. This is them showing how stupid they truly are.
These reporters are so tiresome.
Evil
would someone please post the picture of the President’s great big baby blue USA plane with the 2 testicles attached. It was stunning
It was Air Force 1 Blue and White plane.
Sean’s initial statement – MAJOR 4 day effort at ME peace process with Trump-style business/economy focus. State dept. and NSC, and Israel envoys spent 4 days talking about boosting economy of Gaza and west Bank to promote peace settlement.
Remember Sundance’s summary on this several days ago????
Sundance obviously has full access to this building:
https://nsa.gov1.info/utah-data-center/
If looks could kill. Black reporter somewhat dissing Obama and saying Trump got Keystone done in 65 days. Girl in blue dress sitting next to him giving look of disapproval. LOL
Ouch. LOL
Twas priceless LOL
I want POTUS to throw all of these traitors HFC members or not under the bus when this is all over with.
You need to go after commie Democrats first!
But these traitors are helping them do their dirty work.
He needs to say the problem is Democrats passing Obama Care via lies and fraud! He
Trump Administration Orders Tougher Screening of Visa Applicants
Repeal Grubercare and Obamacare goes byebye with it.
