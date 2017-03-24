President Trump Announces Charter Communications Investment – $25 Billion and 20,000 Jobs…

In a meeting with Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) and Charter Communications CEO Thomas Rutledge on Friday, President Trump revealed a major commitment by the telecommunications company to invest in America. Charter will invest $25 billion in the U.S. and create 20,000 jobs over the next four years.
Charter Communications will completely end its offshore call centers, choosing to base 100% of its call centers here in the U.S. This will include a new call center in McAllen, Texas, “Where they will create 600 new American jobs.”
[TRANSCRIPT] 11:03 A.M. EDT THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. We greatly appreciate you being here. I’m delighted to welcome Tom Rutledge, Chairman and CEO of Charter Communications — a great company — to the White House.
I’m also very honored that my friend, Texas Governor Greg Abbott — my good friend and supporter — we love you — is here with us today. Very appropriate. He’s done a fantastic job in Texas, and we had a previous governor who did a very good job, right?
GOVERNOR ABBOTT: Right. (Laughter.)
THE PRESIDENT: Right. He’s around here someplace. Standing right over there.
I’m very excited about the announcement we are about to make. First, some background.
Five years ago Charter Communications was a struggling company that had slowly emerged from bankruptcy. Today, thanks to hard work and unbelievable leadership, truly great leadership, it’s the fastest-growing television, Internet, and voice company in the nation. I would say that’s a good job. Not bad.
Tom Rutledge and his team turned the company around, and they did it very quickly. They created a culture of customer service and excellence. And, most importantly, they brought back many jobs that had been shipped overseas — something that’s happening far too often, but we’re changing that. That is very good for certain businesses but not good for the United States, not good for America, not good for our people.
When American workers win, America as a country wins. We want to have companies that thrive and hire and grow right here in America. And we want them to use American workers and American citizens.
Today I am thrilled to announce that Charter Communications has just committed to investing $25 billion — with a B, $25 billion — you’re sure that’s right, right? (Laughter.) With a B, right — $25 billion here in the United States, and has committed further to hiring 20,000 American workers over the next four years.
Charter has also committed to completely end its offshore call centers — that is such a big deal — and to base 100 percent of its call centers here in the United States — all American jobs. This is great for their workers, it’s great for the customers, and it’s certainly great for the United States. And you watch, it will be one of your really fantastic decisions.
Tom will be opening a brand new beautiful call center in McAllen, Texas — you know McAllen, right, good place?
GOVERNOR Abbott: Great place.
THE PRESIDENT: I knew you would say that — (laughter) — where they will create 600 new American jobs. Charter’s announcement follows a number of American businesses — from Exxon to Intel to Lockheed to Boeing to many others — that have recently announced billions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs coming into the United States following my election victory. And by the way, thank you for your support. The Governor was a great supporter — a great supporter. I want to thank you for — you’ve done a fantastic job.
We’re embracing a new economic model — the American Model. We’re going to massively eliminate job-killing regulations — that has started already, big league — reduce government burdens, and lower taxes that are crushing American businesses and American workers all over this country. And we are really in the process of announcements and you’re going to see thousands and thousands and thousands of jobs, of companies, and everything coming back into our country. And they’re coming in far faster than even I had projected.
So we’re honored. I’d like to have Tom Rutledge say a few words about what he’s doing and about his great company. And after that, you guys can go back to healthcare. (Laughter.)
MR. RUTLEDGE: Thank you, Mr. President. You know, it’s a great pleasure to announce these jobs. And Charter has been insourcing jobs for the last five years, and as a result of that, our company has performed tremendously. Using high-skilled, high-quality workers actually saves money. It saves money. As you know as a builder, if you do the job right the first time, it’s a lot less expensive than redoing it. And we found that in the service business, and we found that we can actually do better with high-quality, high-skilled American workers.
And so we’ve been doing that, and our company was so successful that we were able to recently do a huge transaction with Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks, and put together this tremendous company. And as part of that, we’re going to insource all the calls that Time Warner Cable outsourced — 50 percent of their calls were leaving the country. So we’re going to bring all that back, and create 20,000 new jobs. And we’re very excited about that.
And we’re also excited about the opportunity, in the right regulatory climate and right tax climate, to make major infrastructure investments. And we’re going to spend $25 billion. We’re committed to spending that predicated on the kind of regulatory consistency and efficiency that we expect as a country. And so we’re looking forward to the opportunity to create these jobs and to build this infrastructure.
And Kip Mayo, who manages our call centers, would like to tell you what we’re going to do in the McAllen specifically.
MS. MAYO: So with the opening of the McAllen center, it gives us the capacity to be able to create over 600 good-paying jobs. That allows us to insource work that is currently performed through third parties.
The McAllen center will be our first fully bilingual call center. It will allow customers who prefer to communicate with us in Spanish to do so, and we will provide them with service and technical support. We have already hired a general manager — very qualified woman who is bilingual, and is also, coincidentally, a native McAllen. We expect to open the call center next month, and we’ve hired over 100 employees already, and they will be trained and they will be ready to assist our customers in just a few short weeks.
So this is a very big step for us in our strategy and our plans over the course of the next few years to create jobs and to bring work in from overseas and back to the United States.
MR. RUTLEDGE: And they’re good jobs, too. And they’re high-paid jobs. They have pensions. They have healthcare. They’re the kind of jobs people want — they’re good, solid middle-class jobs, and we’re proud to make them available.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s great. Thank you very much, Tom. Fantastic job with the company. Unbelievable job.
I’d like to just close it out by asking my friend, Governor Greg Abbott to say a few words, and he’ll talk about the company. But he’s very proud of what they’ve been doing in Texas. So am I.
So, Greg.
GOVERNOR ABBOTT: Sure. Well, first, I’m proud of you. We have a President who’s living up to his campaign promise, and that is to create more jobs, but also to create more jobs by returning jobs from overseas back to the United States.
I want to thank Charter Communications for the great job you’re doing, but also for expanding, in the great state of Texas. We’re happy that this first tranche of your expansion is in the Rio Grande Valley, in McAllen, Texas. You talked about the tax environment, the regulatory environment. Texas is number one in the nation for job creation because of the pro-business climate that we have because we have the right workforce to take care of the needs of companies like Charter Communications.
So this is a win-win. It’s a win for the President. It’s a win for Charter. It’s a win for the great state of Texas. The country is better today because of the jobs that will be created tomorrow in McAllen, Texas.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. Thank you. Thanks, Greg.
GOVERNOR ABBOTT: Thank you, President.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. Congratulations. Congratulations. Thank you.
WINNING!
Just another day of MAGA.
WINNING BIGLY!!!
I am so happy for the people who will have the opportunity to become employed by Charter.
I am so happy for the call centers to be manned fully within our country.
I am so happy our President is keeping his campaign promises. Day what?? 64?! This man has more irons in the fire than my chocolate chip cookies have chocolate chips!! Sweet!!
I am so happy to say proudly:
😊🙏🏼🇺🇸🚂👍🏼
The last line of my comment didn’t print. I said I’m so proud to say: Thank You, God. And God bless America!!
Stop living in a bubble. Noone sees this but us. It’s not on Fox (marginally), MSNBC, CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC, NPR…I don’t know who is our worst enemy…RINO’s or the “media’. If it’s both, we need reinforcements (and a lot more than came from Goliad)!
Screw the ‘bubble”. My analogy is that it is 75 degrees and sunny with a refreshing cool breeze everyday. The media keeps telling us it’s 30 degrees and snowing every day. Sooner of later, people, no matter how possessed, will realize it’s 75 degrees and sunny.
I don’t give one rats ass about what the mainstream media reports. If you’re paying attention to them and not seeing it, then you should be questioning who really is in the bubble. It sure as hell ain’t me.
This is just what the doctor ordered. This is what so many of us have been waiting for seeing American workers being hired to do jobs in America!
Thank you Mr. President! 😀
Good news. Easy when you don’t have to deal with congress. Can we establish the dictatorship yet. -))
We just did. It was called the Obama administration.
The benevolent dictatorship, not the anal retentive one.
That’s how you start to regain control of the narrative. So the UniParty wins a battle in the Obamacare fight – no matter, they will eventually lose that war. Meanwhile, Trump drops this announcement into the mix – and make no mistake, this is a big one – moving the call centers BACK TO THE STATES…. if this means no more calls to a call center populated with people who can’t speak conversational English… how many of you would ditch your current provider if it meant that the next time you needed telephone assistance, you got a dude named Robert from South Texas on the line, WHO YOU CAN UNDERSTAND AND WHO CAN UNDERSTAND YOU?????! Lower not just the cost of doing business, but also the aggravation factor, and you have a massive winner.
I may have to ditch AT&T.
Darn! I’m right outside of Chicago, but Charter can’t provide service here. I’d love to switch.
Except the Uni-Party *didn’t* win. They lost. They are all now exposed, having allowed their foolishness to overrule the voice of the American People, who quite plainly DETEST ‘obamacare’. Now, thanks to their loyalty to their shadowy sugar daddies, the American People get to keep ‘obamacare’–and it gets to be a massive burden upon their finances, unimpeded by Uni-Party action.
Doesn’t sound like a ‘victory’ to me. For ANYONE. But especially not for the American People.
So great to see Governor Abbott of the great state of Texas sitting by President Trump! God bless Texas!
He is one of the hardest working Governors I’ve ever had the pleasure of voting into office.
Hi Kelly! He’s awesome. I met and had my picture with Governor Perry when he was starting his run for president the first time. He’s a good guy, but Abbott… he’s just awesome! I’d love to shake his hand and Trump’s, too, for all they are doing for our country.
Abbott is superman, in my opinion. The man had a very, very old pin oak branch fall on him and he lived. I live in Houston, and those branches can be as thick or thicker than a human!
The fact that he had scald burns over his legs and went back to work when the dallas shootings happened without saying word one tells me all i need to know about his character.
Yes, I grew up in S. Texas, now in DFW.
I grew up in DFW 🙂
That’s pretty wild! I still have lots of family down your way. Houston, College Station, and Beaumont.
You see that star in your avatar? That was the inspiration of the Texas Lone Star..
Not sure how I’ve gone my whole life never knowing that, but I grew up going to Galveston beach, thus the sandandsea moniker and I love starfish!
http://texashistorypage.com/Origin_of_the_Lone_Star_Flag.html
Nice to see him back in his element, making America great without having to rely on the bottom feeders we call politicians
President Trump will make great things happen when he has no interference
He’s new to this barrel of corrupt & criminal vipers we call government, & he’ll need to learn how the games are played & how to best navigate the subversion of the peoples will
This kind of stuff, bringing back jobs, is his best weapon against his/our enemies, as it will show the people what he’s capable of & show them he knows what he’s doing & what’s best for our country
I think TRUMP has been watching for 40 years through sober eyes at the swamp creatures, just waiting for his chance … God Bless TRUMP….
Amen, truth.. God Bless TRUMP!!
I still ponder whether Mr. Trump’s victory was ‘one election too late’. I still wonder if it’s too late to save our republic from the powers that clearly seek to overthrow it.
I’m fully behind my president–a million percent behind him. We simply have no other choice.
Pres Trump new to the corruption of the government bottom-feeders called politicians? Respectfully, no.
POTUS is all too familiar with the political games, and is well-practiced on the best way to respond. This Charter announcement is proof of that.
And a resounding amen to the rest of your comment, truth.
I’d say he’s well seasoned at dealing with local politicians & knows how those games are played. As far as dealing with the enormity of the entire federal government? Not so sure about that
This is an entire different ballgame & it takes awhile to get a handle on all of the bull****
I’ve been saying all along this would happen. The Uniparty *WANTS* Obamacare. It’s Kabuki Theater.
Uh….wrong thread. W T H ? My screen flipped out and here I am????
Its ok, i think people are only seeing red today and theyre getting burned out! Take a break and regroup!
Charter Communications was my cable provider until I was URGED to cut the cord by so many of my fellow Treepers. Actually, I was even called a few nasty names by some when I used to post the “Breaking News” headlines from CNN and FOX News.
What now?
I haven’t had cable TV for almost a month and I am seriously going CRAZY! 😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
If this trip with POTUS is crazy, please Sir may I have some more?
I ‘cut the cable’ YEARS ago. Haven’t missed it a bit. Don’t need it. Don’t want it–especially the BIG BILLS that go with it. I’ve found it easier to keep tabs on ‘the world’, without cable–there are fewer distractions for my time.
I’m happy this company is re-engaging and investing in AMERICAN workers–that’s great. But I’m still not getting cable until they let me pick and choose what ‘feed’ I receive. When they stop shoving a giant, EXPENSIVE ‘bundle’ down my throat–300+ channels of JUNK–and allow me to take 10 to 20 channels I actually WANT–then maybe…MAYBE…I go back. (But until then? NO way.)
President Trump is working harder than any President in my lifetime to fulfill his specific campaign promises. I honestly believe he is the ONLY President in my lifetime to actually have specific items that he campaigned on. The typical politician just has generalized buzz phrases that mean nothing. President Trump told us what he is going to do and he has started doing it. Everything he can do by himself, he is doing. Eventually the clowns in Congress will have to join in.
Think about it. A four year term has 208 months in it. President Trump is now finishing up month 2 of 208! I firmly believe by month 208, President Trump will have accomplished EVERYTHING he campaigned on, despite the opposition. I admire and deeply respect President Trump! MAGA
I’m very proud of my Governor. He may be in a wheelchair, but that man works very, very hard for the state of Texas six days a week. It does me good to see that PDJT is so fond of him as well.
I’d rather have a person with a redneck accent on the line…. Y’all agree? ;-D
Dang straight, y’all!
Note that none of the 16 other GOP President Wannabes would have worked to get any of these jobs back to the USA. Trump has committed to bringing jobs back to the USA…and its working
The ceo is doing the right thing. Having said that, charter, in my area, buh-lows!!!! Very very bad service. Investing in the us and its people should make a difference. Theres nothing like calling your cable co, getting Manila at 3 a.m., and being laughed at, threatened, and hung up on. (Yes charter it happened.)
Impressive. I just wish he’d added at the end
‘Oh and by the way, I’ve just ordered the arrest of James Comey and Barack Obama. Further arrests are imminent. See you tomorrow.’
The President is doing his job. MAGA
Can’t stump the Trump.
Pity the fool who think he gonna stump de Trump!
I have Charter it stinks🙁
