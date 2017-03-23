Sad Trombone – GSA Feds Say Trump DC Hotel No Ethics or Lease Violation Issues…

Political hacks and Very Fake News pundits have been trying to make Donald Trump, now President Trump’s, ownership in the Trump International DC hotel a conflict of interest.

GSA Feds today struck down those claims.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal agency overseeing Donald Trump’s lease for a luxury hotel in Washington has ruled his election as president doesn’t violate the terms of his agreement barring government officials from profiting from the property.

In a letter to the Trump Organization on Thursday, the General Services Administration says it has determined that the president’s business is in “full compliance.”