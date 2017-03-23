Sad Trombone – GSA Feds Say Trump DC Hotel No Ethics or Lease Violation Issues…

Political hacks and Very Fake News pundits have been trying to make Donald Trump, now President Trump’s, ownership in the Trump International DC hotel a conflict of interest.
GSA Feds today struck down those claims.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal agency overseeing Donald Trump’s lease for a luxury hotel in Washington has ruled his election as president doesn’t violate the terms of his agreement barring government officials from profiting from the property.
In a letter to the Trump Organization on Thursday, the General Services Administration says it has determined that the president’s business is in “full compliance.”
The lease for the Trump International Hotel expressly forbids any federal official from participating in the project, a $200 million renovation of a former Post Office building a few blocks from the White House. Numerous ethics experts have questioned whether Trump violated the terms of his lease the moment he took the oath of office.
President-Elect Trump transferred control of his business empire to his adult children.
Oh noes. Teh Russians have taken over the GSA.
We’ll just let them think that if they want to. Heh
Rebel Mope, that will be the next imminent war cry, one of many more to come I am sure. 🙂
Judge Gorsuch has the most unmistakable and best reaction to their ridiculous fear-mongering and perpetual hyperbole, and he doesn’t even actually utter a single, solitary word in the entire response….. which is what makes it the best response.
The winning continues. Some day, the libs will just shut up instead of being wrong 100% of the time.
By July 4th, 2017, probably one of the most celebrated Independence Day ever, the liberals will mostly shut up. Like a bunch of squeaking chickens, they will suddenly stop and wonder what heck they are squeaking about.
This July 4th will be an exciting celebration of America again after eight years of Obama’s hatred. I’m excited again. Red, White, & Blue bunting everywhere!
Independence Day 2. Obama out, Trump in.
Yah, but… that’ll be after the Sun turns into a red giant and engulfs the Earth. But you are right… some day they will just shut up ;o)
I think they have an endless supply of Whine.
So unfortunately, I doubt that they will ever shut up.
But but but what about all those emoluments from foreign visitors?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Another msm fail.
Another Trump win.
MAGA!
I remember right before, or after the election, President Trump said any international person coming to the USA for political reasons, and stays at my hotels, the money will be put into the national debt. Paraphrasing.
🙂
I believe he said the profit from those visits. He wouldn’t be foolish enough to do it on the total, that would be a recipe for disaster.
No
Correct, he said the profits … gotta pay the staff!
“Numerous ethics experts question…”
Sorry, burst out laughing at that line. I never knew we had so many, and where the heck were they the last eight years? Ethics experts my potootie. Now that’s funny.
Sorry, our President handed it over to his adult children, nothing wrong with that. What a bloody waste of time and money.
Maybe they should take their concern trolling to the Clinton Foundation.
I trust he makes a point of wearing one of “his ties” every day.
Yes he probably owns them: I doubt he is renting them.
http://www.trump.com/merchandise/signature-collection/
Come on – it’s pretty damned obvious that a billionaire real estate man spent a half a billion dollars and 2 years of his time running for Potus just so he could keep his new DC hotel occupied. Isn’t it? How could one pass on that ROI?
Alternatively:
Libs theme song after Trump election: ‘I Can’t Get No Satisfaction’
Check! One more so called “impeachable” offense to mark off of the Dems asinine list. Maxine will not be happy.
A hat trick of success:
1) The President found “to be in full compliance” of regulations.
2) “One more… ‘impeachable’ offense to mark off the Dems’ asinine list.
3) Maxine Waters unhappy.
Fanfreakintastic.
Congrats, Mr. President.
I really enjoy the impeachment talk. The Dems don’t have the votes to prefer charges let alone vote to impeach. It will take them 2 years at least to elect people that will vote for impeachment.That’s if they ever figure out how to be American enough to get those votes. How did Bill Clinton’s impeachment work out for the Republicans?
Then, let’s say in two years they get the votes. President Trump could resign before the vote, let Pence go at it for two years and then run again, essentially getting 2½ terms with Pence getting two years. These people are delusional.
Reminds me of Congressman Hank Johnson thinking Guam might tip over if too many troops and their families are stationed there.
Kid;- “Whooped ’em again, Josey!?”
Josey Wales; – “Whooped ’em again, boy”.
Kid;- “I’m prouder than a ruttin’ buck to have rid with ya, Josey!”
Josey Wales;- “Shut up, boy. Don’t you get that wound ableedin’ again.”
President Trump Fights Tooth And Nail To Pass The American Health Care Act – He Is Right – Get This Done – ObamaCare Is Imploding – Americans Have Had Enough!
http://investmentwatchblog.com/president-trump-fights-tooth-and-nail-to-pass-the-american-health-care-act-he-is-right-get-this-done-obamacare-is-imploding-americans-have-had-enough/
I’m very impressed that he is ignoring every diktat that the political class has imposed upon candidates and office holders. It will be much easier in the future for normal people to run for office if they can ignore that kind of thing.
Russian season…
What is this idiocy raised by these liberal retards? Why don’t these retards just shut up? These retards are against everything that the rest of us hold dearly and they are against every reasons why our country was founded. I can never understand how these retards would claim that they love socialism and communism but they never live a single minute of their life in these systems while other have and denounced it in every possible ways Our President is trying very hard to create jobs, even for you retards if you are willing to work for a living. Instead of looting and destroying every thing that other have produced, you retards should try to work and make an honest wage like the rest of us.
You can drive home the exact same message without using “retards” constantly. That weakens your position a bit 🙂
Just Curious
You’re preaching to the choir. History shows (proves) that socialism destroys. Plain and simple. And to answer all your questions (statements actually), the MAIN REASON “why” libtard socialists can’t stand “free market capitalism” and “independence” is because – THEY NEED SOMEONE ELSE TO BLAME OTHER THAN THEMSELVES.
Media will never learn!
Nothing says success like Democrat whining!
They constantly look for any minor infraction from DJT to drum up into a big deal whilst they totally ignored all the malfeasance committed by, and most likely gotten away with, by the Clintons, zero, and all the various enablers, sycophants, and assorted other treasonous bastards for the last quarter century and more. All the while ignoring the wishes of the majority and trashing everything we hold dear.
You guys know this is probably going to get physical, probably this summer, right?
I think they will not quit until the streets in this country run red. At this point, I say fine…let’s get on with it. they Give them what they want.
🙂
The twitter twits are in meltdown mode.
Liberal logic.
To prefer a life-long politician who somehow becomes a multi-millionaire over the guy who made his Billions legally.
LikeLiked by 1 person
May God bless President Trump, a man who is working for free in OUR house and getting his hands dirty as a plumber trying mightily to unclog and DRAIN THE SWAMP!!! MAGA!!!
