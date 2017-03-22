Wednesday March 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Although he was a contemporary of J.S. Bach, Sylvius Leopold Weiss composed passages so lyrical they sound modern.
Media shocked to discover that spring breakers are boisterous and ill-behaved:
American Students on Spring Break Chant ‘Build the Wall’ on Mexico Cruise
http://www.breitbart.com/california/2017/03/21/american-spring-breakers-chant-build-the-wall-on-mexico-cancun-cruise/
It’s probably just a file photo and not actually from the cruise, but worthwhile none the less
Refuse to acknowledge your white privilege … and you’re racist
Acknowledge your white privilege and … you guessed it … you’re racist
(because it makes you complacent and you then don’t combat “racism”)
Scholar: White People Acknowledge Privilege to Make Themselves Feel Good, Avoid Addressing Racism
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2017/03/20/scholar-white-people-acknowledge-privilege-to-make-themsevles-feel-good-avoid-addressing-racism/
Hell, I’ll go on record as being “racist” ! For most of my many decades I’ve favored the human race ! But given its current animus and self-loathing I’m beginning to lean to favoring the Betelegusians, or the Antarians ! Considering the current state of human relations I might even consider favoring the Canopeans !!
If you are ever confronted by someone who accuses you of being a racist, don’t try to deny their accusation because they will simply claim that your denial “proves” them right. Instead, turn the accusation around and question their understanding of exactly what is and is not racist. Most of the little snowflakes, whether “of color” or not, have no real experience of racism and, really, aren’t even able to properly define the term. Telling these arrogant twits, that they don’t know the first thing about racism—have never in their pampered little lives experienced anything even close to racism—stops ’em cold. They’re so accustomed to being given credit for being an authority on race that they can’t even imagine someone, especially someone they labeled “racist” actually challenging them in this way.
Not sure if anyone else here is following Lee Stranahan but something is going on:
https://www.periscope.tv/w/1gqxvqXRnNRJB
Today I decided to go home again…to the little southern California country town I grew up in. So I hopped on the Google Map Excursion and tapped in the address where my family lived and where I resided until 1963 when the lure of the big city called to me.
Our house is still there…with a smaller yard than I remembered…and the big garage in which I recall seeing my Mom and Dad kissing one time. Fond memory. Such sweet people they were. The big walnut trees are gone…one from the front yard and one from the back. They appear to be missing from the entire area, as are the open fields with the “No Trespassing” signs which we ignored in order to use them as short cuts to our friends’ dairy to watch the cows being milked.
Almost nothing is the same. It’s delightful to see that the beautiful First Methodist Church remains on the main east/west drag. That was where the school district arranged for us to have our “Release Time” to study the Bible during school hours. However, the American Baptist Church our family belonged to is no longer there. Glad my parents can’t see that.
Everything is charmlessly built up. The 1800s houses our school friends’ grandparents owned have long since been torn down. The huge acreage of the high school is completely full of buildings and playing fields unlike when my sister and I were there. Don’t know where the junior high moved to, and it appears our grammar school has become an “adult” school. In my mind’s eye I can remember walking the newly installed sidewalks to all the schools–kindergarten through 12th grade.
It appears that my mind’s eye and a few photographs will have to suffice for everything which was experienced in that peaceful little place. Though there is a saying–“You can’t go home again”–the mostly good and happy memories remain…and being cherished, can be brought out to view anytime which pleases.
LA Mayor Expands Protections For Angelenos In US Illegally
March 21, 2017 5:50 PM
(snipped)
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is expanding protections for immigrants in the country illegally.
An executive order signed Tuesday asks city officials to follow the Police Department’s policy of not investigating people to determine their immigration status. It applies to the fire chief and chiefs of airport and port police.
Garcetti marked L.A.’s “Day Of Immigrant Action” by “showing solidarity” with people receiving legal consultation at the downtown offices of Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA).
“We feel very secure that it is a violation of the constitution to put a financial gun to the head of any state or city,” Garcetti said.
Garcetti says immigrants are the engine of L.A.’s economy, with nearly two out of three residents foreign-born or the children of immigrants
The mayor has repeatedly expressed his support for state Senate Bill 54, which would prohibit local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, thus creating a border-to-border sanctuary “state”.
(article and a short video) –>
http://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2017/03/21/la-mayor-expands-protections-for-angelenos-in-us-illegally/
Elsewhere I heard that mayor say that ppl can refuse to open their door for Fed agents unless they have a warrant–nwtex
… the above should say Court Order NOT warrant
