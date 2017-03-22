March 22nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #62

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
lay the trap…be patient…
ICE 35 page list of really back illegals that were released:
. https://www.ice.gov/doclib/ddor/ddor2017_01-28to02-03.pdf
This was a great idea by the President. I liked the bit in Trumps speech last night on General Kelly of DHS….It was something like: All the other DHS have been politicial hacks and I got the best General…… I believe Kelly will be one of Trumps best appointments…
I think so too and the people at DHS love their new boss. What an improvement over Johnson who wouldn’t let them do their jobs in some cases.
Kelly has a huge task getting DHS formed into an effective, efficient organization. Changing the culture is most critical. Then get rid of the political appointees and their pals. Lastly, jettison the fluff programs. Ask yourself, for example, does CBP really need its own rock band?
According to a relative of mine who works for them there is a lot that could be done to help streamline the agency. No federal employee needs a rock band! Something really has to be done about their expense accounts too.
God bless President Trump, family, and protectors. Much will come to the surface this week.
I agree. The weapons formed against him are about to negatively prosper – and bigly.
Yep, return to sender!
Interesting video from Lee Stranahan – Breitbart White House reporter. It is interesting for a couple of reasons. First he was told by his boss not to attend WH briefings anymore. Secondly and more importantly he raises a key question that has been overlooked by all the media.
Stranahan notes that the DNC denied the FBI access to their server after repeated requests. In concluding that Russia “hacked the DNC” the FBI relied entirely on a report from a company (Crowdstrike) hired by the DNC. Considering that the DNC originated the Russia hacking narrative how reliable is the Crowdstrike report.
President Trump sent out a tweet this week asking “is it true that the FBI were denied access to the DNC server?”. The White House needs to do more than this IMO. They should issue a statement casting doubt on the FBI’s findings in view of the above facts. The President needs to start pushing back against this fake narrative.
Further to my above post – here is a link to a VOA report which discredits Crowdstrike – the company the FBI relied upon for its Russia hacking claims
Cyber Firm at Center of Russian Hacking Charges Misread Data
http://www.voanews.com/a/crowdstrike-comey-russia-hack-dnc-clinton-trump/3776067.html
Most of us here at CTH do not trust Lee Stranahan.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/?s=Lee+Stranahan
For me he’s a mixed bag. He sometimes thinks other people aren’t getting enough proof before publishing, and sometimes he’s right, in my opinion. I don’t like that he gets all uppity on other people who scoop him, and then turn out to be right. But I’m OK with him holding back on bad stories, which sometimes he does.
Like I said, mixed bag for me.
I won’t even read anything from him. There was a couple of rough days here at CTH back in 2013 and he was in the comments section and it was brutal. I was done with him then. To each his own. At least you have your eyes open where he’s concerned.
Crowdstrike recently tried to suppress an endpoint security report that said Crowdstrike’s antivirus/enterprise security software diidn’t work.
CrowdStrike denied bid to block security report in legal challenge against ”subversive” NSS Labs
Updated: CrowdStrike deemed NSS Lab’s operations “unethical, illicit, and subversive,” but the courts did not uphold this belief.
http://www.zdnet.com/article/crowdstrike-denied-bid-to-block-security-report-in-legal-challenge-against-subversive-nss-labs/
Search Lee Stranahan in the archives of CTH. I left you one link to one article on the presidential thread. He is not to be trusted.
Lee Stranahan’s true self can be seen in these leaked internal BB communications. He asked Joel pollak, “Can we tweet a photo of Trump dressed as Hitler with a #WAR hashtag?
Stranahan: This is complete Amateur our by Trump’s team, They just made this a bigger story. The story was the michelle fields grabgate thing.
Joel Pollak, Lee Stranahan, John Nolte and Alex Swoyer are all never Trumpers who thought they could take down Trump with Michelle Fields fictional story, also known as grabgate.
You will notice in the leaked communications that they talk about Patrick Howley being suspended for questioning Michelle Fields story. (how dare he, we need that story to take down Trump)
Lee Stranahan, Joel Pollak and Alex Swoyer even after it was proven Michelle lied, they continue to this day write passive aggressive articles about trump.
You can read the internal messaging here.
http://ijr.com/2016/03/559606-leaked-messages-show-ashamed-writers-at-breitbart-revolting-against-weak-leadership/
The far left is sickening, they must be voted out, as Spock said. “IN AN INSANE SOCIETY THE SANE APPEAR INSANE”.
They would sacrifice our national security just to force Trump out of office. They know there was no collusion between the president and Russia yet the left would risk a war with that country to get that power back. That’s how sick and twisted these people are.
Alexxxx, it’s not just the “far Left”, it’s every single Democrat.
The Democratic Party needs to be destroyed. At this point, it’s either them or the country.
Democratic Party icons like FDR and JFK would be branded warmongers and fascists by their party today. The left is totally unhinged and their hatred for Trump far surpasses anything our side felt for Obama.
The Dems excel at Hating. That’s for sure. No one can top them on that.
Someone posted a video of Louie Gohmert that was great. …. It was a speech to the house on CSPAN, I believe March 10….. He talked about an hour on terrorism and the Anwar brothers working for 5 DemonRats as IT guys and their criminal background. …
It was a Great speech…..I can’t find it now BUT, would Love it to be posted again so any who did not get a chance to see it, can and should. … a lot of great info …..
This article probably has been posted already but I wanted to call attention to his recommendation:
“The administration “needs an outside panel,” he advised. “They need a whole consortium of military and law enforcement outside of the Secret Service, private security people who can be read into the program, vetted and cleared to give an independent eyeball on the Secret Service situation. There is just not enough pressure right now internally, or political pressure to ensure the way they do business. And the White House, how it currently stands, just isn’t secure.”
U.S. Secret Service ‘imploding’: Is Trump in danger?
http://www.wnd.com/2017/03/u-s-secret-service-imploding-is-trump-in-danger/
… related article:
‘Everything went wrong’: Surveillance footage of White House fence jumper shows he ‘lingered’ for 17 minutes as Secret Service agents were ‘lackadaisical’ in tracking him down
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4336932/CCTV-video-shows-White-House-fence-jumper-lingered.html
It’s been this way last few years. I did notice sentries around White House on interior of fence…This should be standard. I have been their many times living in Annapolis and the entire area is somewhat exposed and needs serious modifications and fortifications..
You hav to go to thirty second mark
I wonder where Sessions has been lately ??
Working
The secret service has been on a decline for years, and has gotten progressively worse — I became aware of how bad when watching the Oversight Committee back in November 2016 question members of the Secret Service and it was very clear from the top down, what was once an esteemed an respected profession – one that the chosen felt honored to preform, has become a position that is dreaded, even turned down. After watching, it was alarming – then to find out this has been an issue and on the decline for way further back then last Nov, Here is the PDF report from Nov… and the link to both oversight Hearings. from 2015 and 2012… DISTURBING TO SAY THE LEAST!!!
https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2015/…/Oversight-USSS-Report.pdf
2012
https://oversight.house.gov/hearing/u-s-secret-service-identifying-steps-restore-protective-agency/
2015
https://oversight.house.gov/hearing/oversight-secret-service/
We know that there are thousands of patriotic Americans who would love this job and do it well. It’s the application process. Obama’s cabal has infiltrated the process and who gets hired? Non-citizens like the Awans. In fact, one Awan worked in personnel responsible for hiring.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Obama’s cabal has infiltrated the process and who gets hired?”
Applicants of questionable stability, for one.
May have gotten extra points in some other – ahem – category that I’ll leave unspecified.
http://www.wnd.com/2015/12/secret-service-agent-shot-dead-in-d-c/
Put the Secret Service back under Treasury to start. It cant be fixed while under DHS. If you purposely wantef to wreck a functioning Federal agency, putting them under DHS is your best move. Don’t get me started.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hear you, and agree.
I wonder if North Korea is trying to put Trump into a no-win situation (nuclear war is always a no-win situation) at the behest of the Chinese, who may be trying to help their allies in the a Democrat party in their quest to oust Trump. Is this too far fetched? I keep hearing that NK is controlled by the Chinese.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Far fetched.
Chinese do not “control” the North Koreans.
They have little communication with Kim. He killed all the inner circle the Chinese used to deal with when his father was alive.
They certainly do not want him to have missiles and nukes. Neither does Russia.
This brings nuclear war to a few miles from both of those nations’ borders. Even a kinetic war with tanks and artillery would cause a mass refugee panic into China. They do not want millions of Koreans in the Northeast.
And now the THAAD missile defense system in Korea is very destabilizing to nuclear balance between China-US and Russia-US in that East Asia zone.
No one knows for sure what Kim wants.
He has turned down economic investment from So. Korea and China and deals offered in the last two years from Russia.
So, he has some crazy notion of cutting a bilateral deal directly with the US.
Trump has offered to talk. Back channel talks were set for two weeks ago. US cancelled.
Hardline will not work with him. He’s a very psychotic type and doesn’t scare.
Yup. Sounds pretty far fetched, Joe.
The last thing the Chinese Leaders need is to plunge themselves into economic catastrophe all for piddly North Korea.
Chinese people, unlike Americans, have a long established “tradition” of really opening a can of whoop ass on their “leaders” when they push them too far.
And throwing the US under the bus *would* destroy their economy, or at least seriously cause some serious damage.
The Chinese people didn’t like the starvation package they were handed in the 60’s. They’d appreciate it even less now, after a couple decades of living relatively “high on the hog” by their standards.
I hope you and Bull Durham are right. I saw some pundit the other day, maybe Krauthammer but I’m not sure, saying anything NK did was really a message from China. I was concerned they could be trying to corner Trump into some kind of showdown with the little psycho.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, if it’s any consolation to you, Joe, just recall how impossibly OFF Krauthammer was about Trump.
He’s kind of an idiot, no?
China used to be able to “handle” them. At one time, the Norks were more useful than pesky. I think that’s flipping.
In my opinion, the Norks are like a giant snapping turtle, spinning upside-down on its back in a cafe booth, on the table, with America sitting on one side of the booth, and China on the other. China has enjoyed keeping the head biting at us as it spins around. Trump is now giving China some head time. T.Rex suggested cooperation, which would mean making the biting lunges point harmlessly away from both parties. COOPERATION. It’s a good idea. Because Trump has some tricks that will have China losing its fine silk tie very quickly, if they f* with us any more. I think cooperation would be an excellent idea.
So. Ask yourself this:
“Where do the Chinese market their goods?”
“Which nation owns many of America’s ports?”
And then ask yourself, “Why would the Chinese hazard their own investments by risking an unwinnable nuclear war with America?”
China has ‘put up with’ the NorKs all these years, because of communism. But China has a huge stake in America these days–and that’s where the money lies. Follow the money.
The NorKs take a back seat, big time.
Makes sense, but I also asked myself “Would the Chinese prefer a weaker leader than Trump?”. Yes, I’m sure they would. They would also stoop as low as the Dems would to get him out. We know the Chinese control the far left Dems, the only question is if they also control the Norks. The consensus here is they do not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They don’t care.
Chinese are too smart to care. They KNOW they won’t be handed a “bad” deal by anyone, cuz they’re too smart to fall for that. As long as it’s a “fair” deal, they’ll be fine with it.
And they don’t control the Dems, the European/American Globalists do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
The Chinese leaders all suffered thru the Cultural Revolution, which left them paranoid, hypervigilant, and ready to strike back at any perceived threat. Actually they are closer to the way Kim sees things than you might think. You are either the hammer or the anvil.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes the things that are not said are more important than the things that are said. In watching the to-ing and fro-ing over whether RyanCare’s “binary, all or nothing” health care “reform” bill will pass, I have yet to see anybody—politician or news commentator— involved in explaining things to us even mention the involvement of the DC elite, big pharma,and the insurance industry’s obvious special interests in maintaining as much of the Obamacare based funding as possible. Obamacare was supported by the insurance industry because it was, in true Fascist fashion, promised huge rewards if it went along and supported Obamacare. The Republican congress, all of ’em for the most part, have long been supported by medical special interests who would be very happy to keep Obamacare or as much of it as it can keep. Ryan and our “trusted conservative” elected representatives have sold out to big donors—which explains why they just can’t quite seem to get rid of Obamacare..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Paul Craig Roberts Exposes “The Conspiracy Against President Trump”
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-03-21/paul-craig-roberts-exposes-conspiracy-against-president-trump
Ah…yet another day comes to a close…
Another day of watching the maelstrom swirl. Another day where ardent left-wing moonbats run in lock-step coordination with ‘never-Trump’ [so-called] ‘republicans’. Another day where the US Senate proves why it is the most dysfunctional and worthless entity in our federal government.
Another day that proves just how ‘up-hill’ is the battle ahead. Our nation remains on the brink of dissolution at the hands of globalist swine who have usurped our government–a cancer which has eaten away the central core of our government. Too many of the levers of power are held by the globalists. We remain a hair’s breadth away from disaster.
Another day of watching our beloved Constitution (beloved by ME, at least–the one I swore to ‘uphold, protect, and defend’ for about 30 years) -being trashed by grasping politicians who clearly–CLEARLY–have never read it and who clearly–CLEARLY!–couldn’t care less what it says.
Another day of fighting the good fight. Another evening I go to bed praying I have the strength to fight again, tomorrow.
I am concerned at the increasing status of Ivanka in the administration. Trump went to the voters with a policy of paring back the global warming globalists. Ivanka is directly campaigning against this and trying to undermine her own father and more importantly, the people who voted for him. She does not show respect for the voters by doing this.
Her actions seem to get a pass on this site. Ivanka also socialised with socialist Justin Trudeau at the theatre last week. Her best friend is Chelsea Clinton. She appears to me to be a leftist democrat pushing socialist policies. The child care item will cost the country a fortune. The pushing of women in business is hardly needed surely when women are in the majority in starting new businesses? Aren’t Republican women supposed to not support affirmative action? Where are the voices of Republican women speaking up about Ivanka?
Then there is also the question of who she is bringing in to the White House as advisors. They seem to be left leaning women and who pays for them, seeing she has no “official” position. I also think it is inappropriate for Ivanka to be present at meetings with foreign heads of state such as Angela Merkel.
I know I will get slammed here, but to me she is a very pushy spoiled young woman who is misusing her position as daughter of the President.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I actually agree with you. Thanks for voicing it.
Your ‘concern’ is noted. I have much bigger fish to fry.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fine. Your concern is still noted.
As is your lack of concern noted to a very valid and – yes – concerning situation.
To which I’d add only two words: Jamie Gorelick.
Anyone *not* concerned about that simply doesn’t know the score.
Is that J. Gorelick the female atty aka—-Mistress of Disaster?
LikeLiked by 2 people
The very same. She (of all people) is Jared and Ivanka’s personal attorney and evidently, their personal spokesperson.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heist on a bicycle.
One and the same.
To which I am compelled to reply: “WHATEVER”. Wring your hands completely off the your wrists, if you like.
I.
HAVE.
BIGGER.
FISH
TO.
FRY.
Then go fry and leave us smaller fish to our small concerns.
Have at it.
Amend: Articles to other sites, not CTH.
Why don’t you just be honest and tell us about the inside Jewish plot lead Ivanka and Jared to undermine President Trump. Just as Judas sold out Jesus, Ivanka will sell out her own Father and country for 30 pieces of silver. After all Jews are traitors.
No Timmy. All Jews are not traitors and that’s not what X is saying. I love and support Israel. Jared and Ivanka being Jews has nothing to do with it. As a Christian I am surprised that you of all people would say this.
He’s just being sarcastic. It’s understandable. But I believe the suspicion against Ivanka has NOTHING to do with her faith and everything to do with her politics, which are definitely left of her dad’s.
HOWEVER – let me say this. I think she knows what she’s doing – and Trump knows what HE’S doing.
Ivanka really does want her father to succeed – I’m convinced of that. Well – I see what she’s doing, and she’s doing a good job. Yes, she’s basically concern-trolling her dad with pressures from stage left. But Trump never does anything that doesn’t have an excellent payoff for his goals. Trump is letting her do it because he knows how to use it to his advantage.
So look at the big picture. Look at all the things Ivanka has championed, and the left has “insufficiently praised but not bitched about”. Look at things Sundance has recently posted with Trump sitting behind his desk with his “pen and his book” in those photo ops. Look at what Scott Adams said about Trump’s predicted trajectory in Libtardland. I think he entitled it “Watch me predict the future” or something like that. I am totally convinced that Adams is right about that.
It ALL ADDS UP. This is an essential part of MAGA.
Ivanka is a very smart girl and wants her dad to succeed. That’s what she’s doing. She wants to be proven right about her dad, and she’s not stupid enough to take short-term payoffs on that. I say treat her like her dad. Assume she’s smart and knows what’s going on. It’s all about MAGA, and getting engagement in MAGA. And she sees the “underserved” in that regard.
The conflict of interest that is generated by having Ivanka in the White House, could bring Pres Trump down. It is a very big fish.
LikeLiked by 1 person
To you, maybe.
It’s the “I trust President Trump, I love President Trump, President Trump plays 4d chess, President Trump is the lion and the rest are the antelope” on one day but then in the next breath…”Trump is making a mistake, I am concerned about this move, Trump is getting beat, Trump is being lead astray.” It happens everyday in one article or another. It’s as if President Trump doesn’t have enough legitimate enemies…lets make his family the enemy too!
And as for her husband Jared, I lost respect for him when he didn’t stand up for Ivanka in the plane when she was verbally attacked while with her young children by that gay man. If he can’t stand up for his own wife, how can he be trusted to stand up in dealings with Israel and Palestinians.
Ask yourselves, if it wasn’t President Trump, whom we love, tolerating this because they are family, doing this, wouldn’t we all be screaming blue murder at Jared’s inaction?
I think both Ivanka and Jared should tootle off back to New York and get on with their lives out of politics and with their liberal Democrat friends and get rid of the conflict of interest being put upon Pres Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t know what to make of Jared. He owns the Observer Newspaper which employs ex-CIA agent John Schindler who writes articles in the Observer viciously attacking President Trump. I don’t think a writer for the Washington Post would last very long savaging Jeff Bezos so why the h3ll does Jared keep Schindler on his payroll? Very weird.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This article was published in the Observer – a paper owned by President Trumps son-in-law Jared
John Schindler also tweets with Mike McFaul(Clintons Russian ties), and that idiot Jim Roberts, both are vicious Trump haters.
This “report” is BS. More muh Russians BS.
The Observer, published in the UK is NOT owned by Jared.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Observer
The Observer is a British newspaper, published on Sundays. In the same place on the political spectrum as its sister papers The Guardian and The Guardian Weekly, whose parent company Guardian Media Group Limited acquired it in 1993, it claims to take a social liberal or social democratic line on most issues. First published in 1791, it is the world’s oldest Sunday newspaper.[3]
The New York Observer owned by Jared .
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/New_York_Observer
The New York Observer (website: observer.com) is a conservative-leaning news website. The publication was purchased in 2006 by Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior advisor to President Donald Trump, who upon assuming his current political position transferred ownership into a family trust through which his brother-in-law Joseph Meyer took over his former role as publisher. The website-based publication focuses on the city’s culture, real estate, media, politics and the entertainment and publishing industries. As of January 2017, the editorial team is led by Ken Kurson with other writers and editors including Rex Reed, Will Bredderman, Drew Grant, Brady Dale, John Bonazzo, Vinnie Mancuso, and James Jorden.[“
Can someone please get me a schedule on who we are supposed to distrust close to President Trump every week. Lets see 3 weeks ago it was the sectary of Defense, 2 weeks ago it was the Vice President, Last week it was Rience Priebus.. this week is is Ivanka Trump…
I am starting to notice a pattern. that looks very similar to back in the campaign days.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Haha! Talking points. Worthless talking points, cause we love ’em all and the truth is stronger than a lie
Agree. So tired of the Ivanka bashing.
A lawyer can be a horrible SOB. But an excellent lawyer.
Whoever hires a lawyer to be a nice guy is a dummy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very well stated!
Xyzlatin, the scene on the plane wasn’t good. I commented on the jamie gorelick/Ivanka/ Kuschner thing yesterday. gorelick and holder were the assistant AG’s under Janet Reno. gorelick’s list of dubious behavior is at least as bad as holder’s. Would the Ivanka defenders feel the same way if eric holder were her attorney? Cause you really have about exactly that kind if situation.
Agree, agree, agree!
We are proud of Eric and Donald Jr. for staying in the background.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So should President Trump come and kick your ass for insulting his daughter? If he doesn’t will you lose respect for him too? Cause you were doing fine when you were arguing her politics but then when you begin condemning someone when you were not even in attendance…you lose your credibility of argument and become a gossip.
Ok, but I gotta think Trump has been able to educate his daughter on the global warming scam and other issues by now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would think all issues have been discussed for years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I noticed in the WH briefing today Spicer was asked about the potential for Carbon taxes and Spicer deflected saying “tax reform is long overdue”. This made me think that Carbon taxes are being considered. If so is this the result of Ivanka’s impact on her dad? I would have thought that Spicer would have flatly stated that there will be no Carbon taxes under a Trump administration.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No way on carbon taxes. Trump isn’t an idiot. Please. Spicer is joking. It’s a fantastic joke, even just as the written word, if English is your strong native language.
Donald Trump trusts his daughter. I am sure he trust her more that Reince Priebus. I doubt Ivanka will sell out her father just to curry favor with Chelsea.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think for a minute that Ivanka would sell out her father to curry favor with Chelsea. She wouldn’t intentionally sell him out. However I do think she would try to sway him to her very liberal beliefs and causes like the carbon tax.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree she would never sell him out, although I suspect there may be some influence. But I have ZERO worries, because both Ivanka and Trump are no dummies.
The carbon tax is ridiculous. Ditch it for 20 years before it’s even discussed again, IF there is any merit to that approach after we actually understand climate. Ludicrous. Ivanka needs to study climate science intensely from the skeptic blogs – then she will get both sides and come out a healthy skeptic but neither a denier nor an accepter (she’s too smart to simply believe the opponents – she’ll question everything – as well she should).
DO NOT accept this garbage on authority. Rule number one. Science has been harmed immeasurably by being rushed. We shouldn’t even TALK carbon tax until Trump leaves office.
Chelsea is likely channeling her dad here – that’s why it works so effectively on Ivanka. Beelzebubba always sold himself as an economic and social miracle worker through moderation, even though it was mostly cover for opening the gates from the inside. But I think Chelsea is desperate to find political relevance due to her mom’s strident programming, yet she is subconsciously turned off by her mother’s dishonesty and corruption, which she is not even able to contemplate squarely. Thus, she’s letting her mind attach to the only thing reasonably clean – Bill’s politics (which was really just Republican common sense not vetoed on the third try, plus PC virtue signals in signature legislation and EAs).
Hence the intensely virtue-signaling stuff coming in via Ivanka. But soft – what approaches yonder?
It is The Trump, turning lead into gold! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great comment. Total agree about the carbon tax and climate change. Trump does know how to make everything turn to gold in his negotiations. He’s doing a great job even though the uniparty is fighting him tooth and nail.
I feel uneasy about it too. Whenever one voices that here you do get slammed like you don’t support President Trump. I was a Trump volunteer and supported him then and now. I have never supported a president this much. Is he perfect? No, but close enough for me. I voted for him because where he stood on issues important for Americia. I worry that Ivanka and more importantly, Jared, are trying to sway President Trump in support of liberal agendas. Republican women are strong and don’t expect government hand outs. They are also strong enough to voice their opinion even if it differs from other Trump supporters. Eyes wide open. I had hoped this wasn’t the case but as time goes on I am seeing a pattern here.
LikeLiked by 6 people
” Whenever one voices that here you do get slammed…” And that’s unfortunate imo.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. It didn’t used to be that way here. Courteous debate was always exceptable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s how I recall things being, as well. I’ve been here since Zimmerman. Perhaps with the passage of time I may be wrong but I really think ppl were comfortable speaking what was on their mind without a thought of being blasted by snarky remarks and worse. Oh, well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Same here. We have been through a lot of in depth articles and discussion here besides presidential politics and other than true trolls which the admins. promptly removed there never was a problem.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So glad to hear you say this. Quite frankly, for me free speech has been shut down here and there have been many times when I have wanted to kindly debate something and erased the comment because I wasn’t in the mood to take garbage.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s why I have been speaking out. No one should have to worry about a comment that follows CTH guidelines for posting being attacked like what has been happening. There are so many comments and new commenters here that it is hard for administrators to keep up with them or they would stop some of the attacks like they always have.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have been slammed here a few times for not “drinking” the Trump koolaid which I never do for anyone. It is dangerous. To keep a Republic you should always question and verify. And I will probably get slammed for this. I just go away for awhile.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I just go away for awhile” That’s a shame!
That’s because alot of us are used to #NeverTrump concern trolling on other rightist sites completely sh*ting up discussion and stirring paranoia/depression.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There were some nights here where regulars PLUS new posters were outnumbered by concern trolls 2-to-1. LOL. Those nights were kinda fun in a harrowing way, I must admit.
So Ivanka just arrived and plans to change things? No. She has been there since the very beginning of his campaign.
Nothing changes except an office space for her-instead of sitting at temporary desks. She is an asset.
LikeLike
I didn’t say she just arrived, did I? I know she was there since the beginning of the campaign.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, boy. sheesh 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Did I mention that words get put in your mouth that were not said nor inferred? I can’t find anywhere the words “So Ivanka just arrived” in your post. I’m getting grouchy. Time to go to bed.
JFP, I think the situation bears watching. My antenna is up and usually for a reason.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your and mine antennas are up for the same reason that I know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mine too. Thank you for speaking out. I don’t appreciate being attacked simply for stating ongoing patterns that need to be watched.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All eyes open. Always.
(Except one eye shut when sleeping. :wink:)
Me neither.
Yes, as George S. Patton said, “If everyone is thinking the same, someone is not thinking”.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s good that you posted that. Getting points of view from all sides of an issue is a good thing…not a bad thing. It is what advances solutions.
The time to get really worried is when/if Steve Bannon leaves. He is ideologically the antithesis of Ivanka and her husband’s progressive liberalism and is thus a primary target.
It’s going to be hard to get much climate twaddle past him so he’s going to have to go.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I love that President Trump has Bannon and Miller. I hope they both stay because President Trump is surrounded with uniparty types.
LikeLiked by 7 people
No carbon tax. No global warming carbon credits.
If Ivanka has a global warming platform or white papers, we are thinking people and have the right to know and discuss what it is.
I’ve been waiting on decriminalized medical marijuana at the federal level. His platform. Do it.
Is there any evidence that Ivanka or Jared actually have terrible views? Jared has been there the whole time and all accounts of him supporting bad policies come from second or third hand WaPo stories. I have also seen stories that Jared is very close to Bannon – if he were actually trying to undermine his father in law, would that be the case?
I think we owe them the benefit of a doubt until we have actually evidence otherwise, not hearsay from unfriendly media sources.
LikeLiked by 1 person
From what I’ve heard, Jared made critical conservative moves that saved the campaign. I think Ivanka may be a bit more liberal, actually.
The only interview done with Jared after the election, he said he experienced a conversion toward economic patriotism during the campaign after doing all the rallies in the midwest. That’s the last believable word on what he actually thinks.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now, that is a concern I would get behind. IMO if that happened then the balance of intelligent ideas coming to the President’s ears would become extremely out of balance. It would signal the stampede of the “ass kissers” ascending upon the White House.
Ivanka using her daughter card pushed her way into the WH !! President Trump is powerless letting her and Jared walk all over him that is basically what you are saying.
LikeLike
Hmm. Tonight’s meme is full of baseless paranoia and innuendo not backed up by any facts or any links. Yawn.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time for Daddy Pres. Trump to please firmly have Ivanka / Jared and ALL of their numerous Liberal Democrat / Globalist friends, confidants, and staff to kindly leave the inner circle of the Trump Administration….
Anyway, as a woman, I am tired of seeing Ivanka glamouring for the center stage of the camera… at nearly each and every White House event!
If you think about it, what’s really changing by Ivanka getting a place in the WH? Her and Jared and all the kids were EXTENSIVELY involved with the Trump campaign and were by his side A LOT. Regardless of Ivanka or Jared’s political beliefs I see no cause for concern, they have been with him, I’m sure sharing advice, since the very beginning. Remember when the campaign was essentially Cory, Jared and Donald with the Trump kids out speaking? Remember the stories of Trump saying how Ivanka and Melania kept wanting him to be “more presidential”? He certainly didn’t soften his promises or tone on the campaign trail and he has been very active fulfilling them during his presidency.
All I’m saying is that, IMO, it really doesn’t matter what their personal viewpoints are or what position they hold, they have been intimately involved from the very beginning and he has stood firm on all of his policies. Also, I think they are both very smart and can bring a lot of capability to the administration. That’s just my two cents anyway. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
“…what’s really changing by Ivanka getting a place in the WH?”
Just this: High-powered Demonrat Swampinatrix Jamie Gorelick also coming into the West Wing of the Trump WH via the Kushners.
If you don’t know the backstory please search it.
There is no way to put lipstick on this one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That woman should have to get through a corn maze of lie detectors before she sets foot in the White House.
Actually, by representing Ivanka and Jared, she has put herself in a very awkward position if she ever represented another client at odds with the White House. There would be a natural conflict of interest. Maybe President Trump suggested Ivanka hire her…cause she has represented a lot of powerful interests in DC…now she and her firm could have problems. Or maybe, she is a Saul about to become a Paul…so to speak. Never to lost to see the light. But who knows…
LikeLike
If I could wave a magic wand, I would make Ann Coulter his trusted daughter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
As well as his “Deportation Czar”!
Kris Kobach would be her deputy and Sheriff Clarke her enforcer.
USA’s Illegal alien problem solved in a year.
LMAO!
I love Ivanka, but OMG I have to laugh about that. Maybe Trump and Melania can adopt Ann Coulter and Lauren Southern! LOL
LikeLike
Now that is a the funniest line of night….congrats.
1)Opening
2)Rand Paul
3)Carrie Severino
4)Commentary
5)Josh Blackman
-Gorsuch
6)Fred Fleitz
-Electronics Ban
-N Korea
7)Leslie Rutledge
Tucker Carlson Show
. https://youtu.be/9ofa-60vk88
Zeke Cohen
-Baltimore City Councilman that introduced bill
. https://youtu.be/QAqN-X2jKmU
Mark Krikorian
-Center For Immigration Studies
. https://youtu.be/PPGQwV6gHUo
Jasmine Rand,atty
Carrie Severino
(Judicial Crisis Netw)
-Gorsuch
. https://youtu.be/X_5jkNm6onY
Ricardo Rossello
(Governor, Puerto Rico)
-Statehood?
. https://youtu.be/op6OL_5Lpvg
Brit Hume
I just wanted to say THANK YOU to Citizen817 for publishing these links every day. Your efforts are very much appreciated!
LikeLiked by 7 people
√√
What he said.
Tytyty Citizen817. Greatly appreciated : )
I prefer w/o preceding dots, but, I see what you did there 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Followed your instructions, I thought. Anyway…it worked
Zeke Cohen is so hateful, he should never invoke the holocaust in his arguments. I’ll just leave it at that. The disconnect is astounding.
It was pretty nice of Bill Clinton to let North Korea develop their “nuclear power” program for energy purposes, wasn’t it?
LikeLiked by 5 people
. https://youtu.be/oBkg1ExYues
Hannity Opening w/
-Angel Mothers
-SheriffClarke
. https://youtu.be/KlmlleOQluk
Laura Ingraham
-Healthcare
. https://youtu.be/h0n9RWqfEH8
Laura Ingraham
-Surveillance
-Leaks
For those concerned with Ivanka…..I do not like reading stories like this…..Is this fake news or what? Our president does not need this kind of publicity if it is true.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-03-13/kushners-set-to-get-400-million-from-chinese-on-marquee-tower
Shirley you jest. Have you read just the first sentence of the article?
“A company owned by the family of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, stands to receive more than $400 million from a prominent Chinese company that is considering investing in the Kushners’ marquee Manhattan office tower”
Owned by the family of…stands to receive…considering investing…
This is Very Fake News, opinions based on assumptions relying on rumors of unsourced allegations of what may or may not happen in the future should such a future occur which may or may not happen to persons who may or may not exist at the time of the occurrance or non-occurrance of such a transaction in the possible future which may or not happen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ann Coulter: “This is starting to look like every other Republican administration — massive spending on the military, which wastes $125 billion per year according to a McKenzie report. He’s moving money from one swamp to another. We don’t want war. We want more jobs, a wall and lots of deportations — not all this stuff that is indistinguishable from the Jeb Bush administration.”
I like Ann, but she looks for any excuse to start blackpilling. Jeb Bush? Talk about hyperbole.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will someone please take Ann to a parts depot and or the vendors that make parts and the time and logistics it takes to get them on Military Spare Parts Shelves. Especially if the item ( think aircraft ) are not really current and of an older generation. Ann if you are lurking, it is all about spare parts, spare parts, spare parts IMHO. Besides, hanging with our fine young men in uniform, she might boost their morale ;-)…..
Ann got me to unfollow her on Twitter today LOL.
The increase in military spending is necessary after years of neglect because of the Sequestration. It also provide “carrots” for President Trump to make deals with the Military Industrial Complex.
Ann has no clue about the Art of the Deal.
WTH is up with Ann Coulter? She’s complaining that POTUS is turning into the same old Republican WH and that he needs to get back to what he ran on: immigration, jobs, and trade.
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2017/03/21/coulter-trump-administration-starting-to-look-like-every-other-gop-administration-get-back-to-immigration-jobs-trade/
Ummm…Repeal and replace, tax cuts, and rebuilding the military were all major campaign platforms in addition to everything else. ICE is doing their job, the wall is being bid on to start construction, the TPP is dead. President Trump meets nearly everyday with business leaders discussing how they will invest back in America. He signed S.442 the NASA Authorization Act. Not only will that create jobs in the space industry, but it will return us to our leadership role in space again.
Honestly what more does she want him to do especially since he’s practically alone in D.C. trying to move the country forward again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Coulter is simply trying to nudge President Trump And the DOD does waste a whole lot of money.
He said tonight he ” saved the taxpayers 750 Million on one set of planes, and there are a lot of sets,”. Love Trump speak.
IKR? He seriously said “rebuild the military” at just about every campaign rally and at every debate, and “rebuilding” typically requires more money. Granted smarter spending and better deals will make the previous DoD budget stretch further but likely not even close to the amount necessary to rebuild our Navy fleet or Air Force to sufficient levels! Also, I don’t think we would be seeing ANY deportations in a Jeb! administration… and certainly no renegotiated trade deals.
Keep on keepin’ on Mr. President! 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
He campaigned on building a strong military but doing it for a lot less:
From a Meet the Press interview:
“I’m gonna build a military that’s gonna be much stronger than it is right now,’ The Donald said. ‘It’s gonna be so strong, nobody’s gonna mess with us. But you know what? We can do it for a lot less.’
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3259011/The-Donald-Doctrine-Donald-Trump-slash-military-spending-sit-watch-happens-Syria.html
Considering Trump was elected President by spending a lot less (a tiny fraction) of previous Presidents it is not unrealistic to expect that he could deliver a stronger military for less $$$
I agree and it’s a good point. I just think expecting it in year 1 is a lot to ask. We’ve had 8 years of Obama continually cutting back our military and not investing in necessary equipment. IMHO that’s going to take some time, effort, and, at least initially, money, and, if the defense budget is still increasing or unecessarily high towards the end of his first term then I think a complaint like Ann’s is valid. Just a bit too early for me to make accusations like that yet. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
She has some very valid points:
“This is starting to look like every other Republican administration — massive spending on the military, which wastes $125 billion per year according to a McKenzie report,” she continued. “He’s moving money from one swamp to another. We don’t want war. We want more jobs, a wall and lots of deportations — not all this stuff that is indistinguishable from the Jeb Bush administration.”
The recently announced budget includes massive increases in defense spending while making cuts to domestic programs (that many Trump voters depend upon). Why? As it stands the U.S. Defense budget is already larger than the next ten defense budgets in the world COMBINED!
If Trump had been bought and paid for by the military industrial complex I could understand these decisions but he is beholden to no one. Aside from increases in Defense spending the emerging neocon foreign policy of the new administration is putting America on course for more wars. As an example Tillerson is urging the senate to ratify Montenegro’s admission into NATO which creates another trip-wire for war with Russia. I bet most people couldn’t find Montenegro on a map. Didn’t Trump campaign on reforming NATO? Last week when Rand Paul opposed Montenegro’s admission into NATO – John McCain accused Paul as “working for Putin”.
Rather than adding the ridiculous Montenegro, we should be expelling Turkey from NATO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
John McCain will be happy about this….
Exclusive: Tillerson urges Senate ratification of Montenegro’s NATO membership
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-nato-montenegro-exclusive-idUSKBN16S2VH?utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_content=58d2141104d3010d783ee750&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
When there was a big need for NATO, it had 15 member nations.
Now that the need for NATO is far far less, it has almost 30.
And I read that Montenegro has an army of less than 2,000, so it seems a rather piddling number just to show “toughness” with the Russians, who aren’t the ones invading Western Europe anyway.
I think it is a misguided attempt by Trump to ‘prove’ (to people who hate him no matter what) he isnt beholden to Russia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just as a follow up, Russia isnt going to like it, but I don’t think it is a ‘tripwire’ for war with them. Trump probably sees it as a minor gesture of good faith toward NATO (again, who hate him anyway). I think the actual motive for this seemingly minor expansion is to put pressure on Serbia from trying to get too close to Russia, but Trump may not know this.
Have any of you noticed that liberals are extremely dull people? Seriously, if you’ve talked to one of them you’ve talked to all of them – same talking points, same opinions, same name calling, and same failed arguments.
It’s nothing like talking to Treepers! We all seem to have slightly different viewpoints but work towards the same ultimate goal. We share interesting conversation, have lively debates, and non-stop witty banter! Cheers to my fellow free-thinkers! 😀
Independent Thought > Group Think
Slightly different viewpoints seem to be the limit.
Leaked travel advice for spooks from the CIA
And what regular business travellers can learn from it
Good grief. As a Clinton enemy, routinely picked on when flying during the Beelzebubba regime, I can HONESTLY say, SWEAR TO GOD, that I have better security advice. This is BS. They dumped chaff on Wikileaks. Are we sure #Vault7 wasn’t a chaff dump? I mean, really. Maybe they put a bunch of old, burnt zero days and unapproved projects into a big honeypot for deuce, known-sketchy contractors. That’s just WEAK.
….to say nothing of the fact that it sounds like the most excellent trolling.
Good Interview!
Former Top CIA Officer Gary Berntsen Says Obama Used NSA and FBI to Spy on Trump
https://gopthedailydose.com/2017/03/18/former-top-cia-officer-gary-berntsen-says-obama-used-nsa-fbi-spy-trump/
Any odds on whether Ryancare gets folded up tonight? I’m taking all bets.
