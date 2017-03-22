London Terrorist Attack, Westminster Bridge and Houses of Parliament – Vehicle Attack, Knife Wielding Muslim…

A terrorist attack has taken place in London, England near the Houses of Parliament and Westminster bridge. Several people have been injured. At least one fatality and numerous serious injuries.

According to the latest reports approximately a dozen victims were struck by a small SUV four wheel drive vehicle on Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament. The victims were intentionally “mowed down”. The vehicle then crashed through barricades at the entrance to Parliament and a knife-wielding suspect exited the vehicle and stabbed a police officer nearby.

The suspect described as a mid-aged Muslim or Asian male was shot on the grounds of Parliament by responding police. The terror suspect is pictured below

(Above) : London Terrorist Being Treated For His Injuries

