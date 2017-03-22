London Terrorist Attack, Westminster Bridge and Houses of Parliament – Vehicle Attack, Knife Wielding Muslim…

A terrorist attack has taken place in London, England near the Houses of Parliament and Westminster bridge. Several people have been injured. At least one fatality and numerous serious injuries.
According to the latest reports approximately a dozen victims were struck by a small SUV four wheel drive vehicle on Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament. The victims were intentionally “mowed down”. The vehicle then crashed through barricades at the entrance to Parliament and a knife-wielding suspect exited the vehicle and stabbed a police officer nearby.
The suspect described as a mid-aged Muslim or Asian male was shot on the grounds of Parliament by responding police. The terror suspect is pictured below
(Above) : London Terrorist Being Treated For His Injuries
Conservative Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood, former soldier, gave first aid to stabbed policeman until medics arrived
MSM terrified Trump will use this for political gain!
And the msm wouldn’t!
I don’t care what the MSM is afraid of because it is the reality that we live in! Our president and a few others across the world seem to be the only ones that realize the threat that Radical Islamic Terrorists mean to our daily lives. Good for him if he points out the fact that the courts have twice struck down his EO trying to keep us safe. Hopefully the judges from WA, HI and MD will have a difficult time sleeping over the next few days seeing what the casualties could be here in the US. Hopefully Chuckie and his cast of clowns lose some sleep as well!
My hope and only hope is that more and more Americans wake up to this reality and join the train that is doing everything in his power to protect us.
Wouldn’t you?
PRAYING Trump does—Its time for America and Americans to WAKE UP!!!
Yes, and MSM will report that London Mayor Sadiq Kahn assures us that the motive of this terrorist is totally unknowable …
The “suspect” shot but not dead…at the hospital…..Per FOX
castration is the first order of business
I think it is safe to say that the U.S. is the last hope of the western, civilized world. Europe is history.
UK outside of Londonistan is trying to save itself. France seems to be waking up.
I fear it’s too little, too late. Not sure the U.S. will fare much better.
patrots have not been disarmed in the u s like in england
Too little, too late is exactly what I was thinking after the Dutch election–Wilders’ party gained ground, but not nearly enough. Yuge changes must be made all over Europisstan or it’s lights out. Wonder how the EU globulls–t big wigs will feel when mobs of pisslamists start destroying Michelangelos, gothic cathedrals, etc., b/c they’re “idols” that insult the pedo-prophet?
I hope you’re right Sandra. Just the complete insanity of Leftists sometimes makes me lose it, especially when their ideology is costing people their lives. But they are definitely on their last legs if they don’t wake up. The Netherlands is a lost cause. Let’s hope the French elect Le Pen or it is over for them.
Western civilization is certainly going down for the count.
I decided to jam splinters under my nails and watch MSNBC’s reporting. The dumb b host just snarkily reported that it’s interesting that Rex Tillerson did not decisively refer to the attack as a terrorist attack, he only mentioned it as a possibility. Maybe he’s just waiting for official confirmation, dumb b?
Makes no sense- why would muslims attack Parliament? Hasn’t Parliament been largely supportive of immigrant muslim “rights”? There must be an error here.
Why did you sting me? — said the frog to the scorpion.
“As I climb onto your back, I will promise not to sting
I will tell you what you want to hear, and not mean anything
Then I’ll treat you like a dog, as I shoot my venom in
You pretend you didn’t know, that I am a scorpion, ohh, ohh, ohh!”
Megadeth, “The Scorpion”
The Caliphate goal is to crush and eliminate all signs of other civilizations, antiquity and modern edifices.
Now does it make sense?
Islam is total, absolute. Nothing to compete with. Not other system of politics, economy, justice or belief.
Now does it make sense?
What do they attack? Paris The Eiffel Tower. New York the Twin Towers.
Washington. The Pentagon and probably the Capitol (FLT. 93 failed to get there)
And in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya all the ancient cultural sites and capitals.
Now does it make sense?
Beijing, The Forbidden City entrance across the road from Tiananmen.
Now does it make sense?
Any rural dweller will tell you that when being overrun by vermin, you feed them. It is what you feed them that solves the problem. What would make sense is putting farmers in charge of all the European governments. They would know how to handle vermin.
Islam is total, absolute. Nothing to compete with. Not other system of politics, economy, justice or belief.
Just like Communism.
it’s a single attacker, so it might not be so well thought out. Criminals aren’t smart. Take a car and drive it straight at “the government” is a pretty simple idea. Similar to the truck attack in France.
French scool children hit on Westminster Bridge
Seriously injured woman recovered from Thames river.
Scotland Yard declares terrorist attack
Shltlib terrorist GoFundMe page for his medical bills, lawyer, and family in 3…2…1…
And European people are aghast at why Muslim countries run much better with dictatorships….
Police officer has been killed
Thats depressing. Better get a stellar funeral.
Yes, must be the officer that the conservative MP tried to save, very sad
For those of us not old enough to remember the Kennedy assassination, the suspect was gunned down at point blank range by Jack Ruby, a civilian outraged that his beloved president was murdered. When I saw that pic of the suspect on a gurney being treated by EMTs, I suddenly knew exactly what Ruby felt. I am grateful that I was not there with a handgun because I would be in a jail cell.
Ruby was sent by the plotters to eliminate Oswald. Typical kill the assassin model to further sell the idea that Oswald was the killer of JFK. He wasn’t. He was a dupe.
i have always wondered: what was in it for Ruby?
he was dying of cancer…they took care of his family
thanks.
#NotMyNewNormal
supposed to vacation in wonderful England this summer. This changes plans. We will go to the Cotswolds area, staying away from London. May cut things short and visit St. Petersburg or Hungary. Western Europe becoming a no-go zone.
Islam is the greatest continuing crime against humanity, especially women, including little girls, the world has ever known.
Islam is to Humanity and Human Rights as anti-matter is to matter – they can not exist in the same place at the same time – certainly not for very long.
At some point either Islam dies or Humanity dies.
“In the end, there can be only one.”
should have left him to rot in the street with 24 hr. protection, as his belongings, apartment, computers, phone are confiscated and searched.
unless of course he will sing for them and shed light on who his buddies / funders are.
Feed him to a hog farm.
Hey even hogs have standards!!
With the Shadow government of Obama, the Liberal left & Liberal judges “Blocking” Trumps travel ban, this will be happening here soon !!
Last night on Hagmann & Hagmann, they talked about the illegal aliens coming across our boarders by planes & anyway possible. How they are giving this scum SS#, U.S. Passports.
It’s not Trump’s fault, but WE have a huge problem & it needs to be shut down … NOW!
Another Crusade is in order.
but in the West this time.
ISIS sympathizers celebrating London attack on social media
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/03/22/isis-sympathizers-celebrating-london-attack-on-social-media.html
4 dead, at least 20 injured, according to Scotland Yard
One attacker, a car and a knife
Interesting how some early reports have TWO attackers, but then oop’s (!) just one.
Okay. He has a beard. Amish? No–shaved head. Ok. I give up.
Silver lining for shltlibs: they only lost one voter to our ten.
That’s what they call “Winning!”
Investigation completed. Report: Car knocks down 12 people. Firearm shoots Asian. Case closed.
Car “affects” 12 people. (Using Londonistan mayor’s word)
TWO attackers:
‘TWO attackers’ kill at least two people and injure a dozen – some ‘catastrophically’ – as they mow down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before killer is shot attacking police in Parliament grounds
Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4338998/Police-open-fire-outside-House-Commons.html#ixzz4c4ycIO4B
Wow, Spicer just hit Hillary and Bill Clinton on the uranium scam!
Bloomberg UK reporting: now 4 dead 20 injured.
Seeing comments from people in Europe who say “Asian” is their FSM code word for Muslim.
Bin Ladin was trained by the CIA.
Then the CIA betrayed bin Ladin.
Outraged, bin Ladin sent planes to crash into and destroy the HQ (Pentagon) of the CIA’s biggest rival (DoD)
Think about it.
