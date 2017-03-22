London Terrorist Attack, Westminster Bridge and Houses of Parliament – Vehicle Attack, Knife Wielding Muslim…

Posted on March 22, 2017 by

A terrorist attack has taken place in London, England near the Houses of Parliament and Westminster bridge. Several people have been injured.  At least one fatality and numerous serious injuries.

According to the latest reports approximately a dozen victims were struck by a small SUV four wheel drive vehicle on Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament.  The victims were intentionally “mowed down”.  The vehicle then crashed through barricades at the entrance to Parliament and a knife-wielding suspect exited the vehicle and stabbed a police officer nearby.

The suspect described as a mid-aged Muslim or Asian male was shot on the grounds of Parliament by responding police. The terror suspect is pictured below

(Above) : London Terrorist Being Treated For His Injuries

 

231 Responses to London Terrorist Attack, Westminster Bridge and Houses of Parliament – Vehicle Attack, Knife Wielding Muslim…

  1. fedback says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Conservative Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood, former soldier, gave first aid to stabbed policeman until medics arrived

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. Howie says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    MSM terrified Trump will use this for political gain!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • FofBW says:
      March 22, 2017 at 1:35 pm

      And the msm wouldn’t!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      March 22, 2017 at 1:41 pm

      I don’t care what the MSM is afraid of because it is the reality that we live in! Our president and a few others across the world seem to be the only ones that realize the threat that Radical Islamic Terrorists mean to our daily lives. Good for him if he points out the fact that the courts have twice struck down his EO trying to keep us safe. Hopefully the judges from WA, HI and MD will have a difficult time sleeping over the next few days seeing what the casualties could be here in the US. Hopefully Chuckie and his cast of clowns lose some sleep as well!

      My hope and only hope is that more and more Americans wake up to this reality and join the train that is doing everything in his power to protect us.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • Geoffrey says:
      March 22, 2017 at 2:03 pm

      Wouldn’t you?

      Like

      Reply
    • kinthenorthwest says:
      March 22, 2017 at 2:05 pm

      PRAYING Trump does—Its time for America and Americans to WAKE UP!!!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • imprimipotest says:
      March 22, 2017 at 2:05 pm

      Yes, and MSM will report that London Mayor Sadiq Kahn assures us that the motive of this terrorist is totally unknowable …

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. JoD says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    The “suspect” shot but not dead…at the hospital…..Per FOX

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Binkser1 says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    I think it is safe to say that the U.S. is the last hope of the western, civilized world. Europe is history.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Sandra says:
      March 22, 2017 at 1:40 pm

      UK outside of Londonistan is trying to save itself. France seems to be waking up.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • unconqueredone says:
        March 22, 2017 at 1:43 pm

        I fear it’s too little, too late. Not sure the U.S. will fare much better.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • nuthinmuffin says:
          March 22, 2017 at 1:52 pm

          patrots have not been disarmed in the u s like in england

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • dayallaxeded says:
          March 22, 2017 at 1:56 pm

          Too little, too late is exactly what I was thinking after the Dutch election–Wilders’ party gained ground, but not nearly enough. Yuge changes must be made all over Europisstan or it’s lights out. Wonder how the EU globulls–t big wigs will feel when mobs of pisslamists start destroying Michelangelos, gothic cathedrals, etc., b/c they’re “idols” that insult the pedo-prophet?

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Binkser1 says:
        March 22, 2017 at 1:44 pm

        I hope you’re right Sandra. Just the complete insanity of Leftists sometimes makes me lose it, especially when their ideology is costing people their lives. But they are definitely on their last legs if they don’t wake up. The Netherlands is a lost cause. Let’s hope the French elect Le Pen or it is over for them.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Patriot 1 says:
      March 22, 2017 at 1:58 pm

      Western civilization is certainly going down for the count.

      Like

      Reply
  5. Sandra says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    I decided to jam splinters under my nails and watch MSNBC’s reporting. The dumb b host just snarkily reported that it’s interesting that Rex Tillerson did not decisively refer to the attack as a terrorist attack, he only mentioned it as a possibility. Maybe he’s just waiting for official confirmation, dumb b?

    Like

    Reply
  7. unconqueredone says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Makes no sense- why would muslims attack Parliament? Hasn’t Parliament been largely supportive of immigrant muslim “rights”? There must be an error here.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • John Galt says:
      March 22, 2017 at 1:47 pm

      Why did you sting me? — said the frog to the scorpion.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • nuthinmuffin says:
        March 22, 2017 at 1:58 pm

        “As I climb onto your back, I will promise not to sting
        I will tell you what you want to hear, and not mean anything
        Then I’ll treat you like a dog, as I shoot my venom in
        You pretend you didn’t know, that I am a scorpion, ohh, ohh, ohh!”
        Megadeth, “The Scorpion”

        Like

        Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      March 22, 2017 at 1:47 pm

      The Caliphate goal is to crush and eliminate all signs of other civilizations, antiquity and modern edifices.

      Now does it make sense?

      Islam is total, absolute. Nothing to compete with. Not other system of politics, economy, justice or belief.

      Now does it make sense?

      What do they attack? Paris The Eiffel Tower. New York the Twin Towers.
      Washington. The Pentagon and probably the Capitol (FLT. 93 failed to get there)
      And in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya all the ancient cultural sites and capitals.

      Now does it make sense?

      Beijing, The Forbidden City entrance across the road from Tiananmen.

      Now does it make sense?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Reality Wins says:
        March 22, 2017 at 1:53 pm

        Any rural dweller will tell you that when being overrun by vermin, you feed them. It is what you feed them that solves the problem. What would make sense is putting farmers in charge of all the European governments. They would know how to handle vermin.

        Like

        Reply
      • woohoowee says:
        March 22, 2017 at 1:55 pm

        Islam is total, absolute. Nothing to compete with. Not other system of politics, economy, justice or belief.

        Just like Communism.

        Like

        Reply
    • Invisible Mikey says:
      March 22, 2017 at 2:07 pm

      it’s a single attacker, so it might not be so well thought out. Criminals aren’t smart. Take a car and drive it straight at “the government” is a pretty simple idea. Similar to the truck attack in France.

      Like

      Reply
  8. fedback says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    French scool children hit on Westminster Bridge
    Seriously injured woman recovered from Thames river.

    Scotland Yard declares terrorist attack

    Like

    Reply
  9. Joe says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Shltlib terrorist GoFundMe page for his medical bills, lawyer, and family in 3…2…1…

    Like

    Reply
  10. JAS says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    And European people are aghast at why Muslim countries run much better with dictatorships….

    Like

    Reply
  11. fedback says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Police officer has been killed

    Like

    Reply
  12. platypus says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    For those of us not old enough to remember the Kennedy assassination, the suspect was gunned down at point blank range by Jack Ruby, a civilian outraged that his beloved president was murdered. When I saw that pic of the suspect on a gurney being treated by EMTs, I suddenly knew exactly what Ruby felt. I am grateful that I was not there with a handgun because I would be in a jail cell.

    Like

    Reply
  13. Sandra says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    #NotMyNewNormal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. albrevin says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    supposed to vacation in wonderful England this summer. This changes plans. We will go to the Cotswolds area, staying away from London. May cut things short and visit St. Petersburg or Hungary. Western Europe becoming a no-go zone.

    Like

    Reply
  15. CheshireCat says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Islam is the greatest continuing crime against humanity, especially women, including little girls, the world has ever known.

    Islam is to Humanity and Human Rights as anti-matter is to matter – they can not exist in the same place at the same time – certainly not for very long.

    At some point either Islam dies or Humanity dies.

    “In the end, there can be only one.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    should have left him to rot in the street with 24 hr. protection, as his belongings, apartment, computers, phone are confiscated and searched.

    unless of course he will sing for them and shed light on who his buddies / funders are.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. sundance says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. aprilyn43 says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    With the Shadow government of Obama, the Liberal left & Liberal judges “Blocking” Trumps travel ban, this will be happening here soon !!

    Last night on Hagmann & Hagmann, they talked about the illegal aliens coming across our boarders by planes & anyway possible. How they are giving this scum SS#, U.S. Passports.
    It’s not Trump’s fault, but WE have a huge problem & it needs to be shut down … NOW!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Joe says:
    March 22, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Another Crusade is in order.

    but in the West this time.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. fedback says:
    March 22, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    4 dead, at least 20 injured, according to Scotland Yard

    Like

    Reply
  22. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    March 22, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Okay. He has a beard. Amish? No–shaved head. Ok. I give up.

    Like

    Reply
  23. Joe says:
    March 22, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Silver lining for shltlibs: they only lost one voter to our ten.

    That’s what they call “Winning!”

    Like

    Reply
  24. John Galt says:
    March 22, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    Investigation completed. Report: Car knocks down 12 people. Firearm shoots Asian. Case closed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. woohoowee says:
    March 22, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    TWO attackers:

    ‘TWO attackers’ kill at least two people and injure a dozen – some ‘catastrophically’ – as they mow down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before killer is shot attacking police in Parliament grounds

    Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4338998/Police-open-fire-outside-House-Commons.html#ixzz4c4ycIO4B
    Follow us: @MailOnline on Twitter | DailyMail on Facebook

    Like

    Reply
  26. Dr. Emmitt L. Brown says:
    March 22, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Wow, Spicer just hit Hillary and Bill Clinton on the uranium scam!

    Like

    Reply
  27. youme says:
    March 22, 2017 at 2:11 pm

    Like

    Reply
  28. JAS says:
    March 22, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Bloomberg UK reporting: now 4 dead 20 injured.

    Like

    Reply
  29. NJF says:
    March 22, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Seeing comments from people in Europe who say “Asian” is their FSM code word for Muslim.

    Like

    Reply
  30. 3x1 says:
    March 22, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Bin Ladin was trained by the CIA.

    Then the CIA betrayed bin Ladin.

    Outraged, bin Ladin sent planes to crash into and destroy the HQ (Pentagon) of the CIA’s biggest rival (DoD)

    Think about it.

    Like

    Reply
