SCOTUS Nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch – Senate Confirmation Hearing Day #1

Supreme Court Nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch will begin the Senate confirmation process today as the judiciary committee begins hearing testimony in support and opposition.

The hearings will Live Stream on CSPAN and also AVAILABLE HERE.

Date: Monday, March 20, 2017
Time: 11:00 AM EST
Location: Hart Senate Office Building 216
Presiding: Chairman Senator Chuck Grassley

  1. TransitionTracker @DaveNYviii says:
    March 20, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Judicial Committee Chairman Grassley is targeting April 3rd as the date for the committee to vote and send him to Senate for confirmation.

  2. LibertyVibe says:
    March 20, 2017 at 9:12 am

    It is quite possible that MSM will be so busy trying to deal with the blows coming their way from the new surveillance info coming out today, that they might actually ignore Gorsuch, and allow him to squeak through.

  3. cosmo221 says:
    March 20, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Winning.

    Can’t wait for the next one.

    MAGA

  4. Gadge says:
    March 20, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Why bother with this..Just go with the nuclear option. Dems are gonna fillabuster.. Trump still doesn’t have a full cabinet 3 months later

  5. Kristin says:
    March 20, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Good luck Judge Gorsuch!

  6. uc i says:
    March 20, 2017 at 9:26 am

    President Trump,

    March 12, 2017, 12:29am

    President Trump,

    Thank you for fighting for our Republic.

    Please promptly release and publish every list of American citizen “terrorists” that our domestic enemies, elected and non-elected, have assembled as part of their ongoing efforts to enslave our citizens and overthrow our nation.

    By doing this, you will gain tremendous, active support for your efforts to “drain the swamp”.

    Please publicly televise new swearing-in ceremonies of all elected federal office holders, federal judges, all members of security agencies, Cabinet Secretaries, and Washington, D.C., bureaucrats.

    We the people need to watch our “public servants” re-commit their allegiance to our Constitution while they touch The Holy Bible.

    No paper barriers or other gimmicks allowed.

    Thank you for your efforts and your commitment to your voters.

    May you focus on rapidly arresting and prosecuting traitors, starting top-down, instead of bottom up.

    May I suggest two approaches that will empower our efforts to MAGA ?

    1. Racketeering charges, using RICO, against every traitor involved in the co-ordinated, group efforts to steal the 2016 elections and their continuing attempts to overthrow the results of November 8, 2016. There is ample public evidence presented by the vocal leaders of these attempted coups to jail them, NOW.

    2. Arrest and file accessory-to-murder charges against every official, elected, appointed, or hired, who has enabled illegal invaders to enter our country, stay here, and abuse our welfare systems while they rape, murder, and steal money, property, and jobs from our citizens.

    Thank you, again.

    We fervently pray, daily, for your continuing wisdom, health, discernment, and protection.

    cMarch 12, 2017, 1:11am
    March 20, 9:25am

  7. Enlightened Vulgarian says:
    March 20, 2017 at 9:42 am

    A Spectator’s Guide to the Gorsuch Hearings….

    “What’s All This Business About Chevron Deference, The Right of Privacy, and… Stare Decisis?”

    http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/03/a_spectators_guide_to_the_gorsuch_hearings.html

  8. Paul Killinger says:
    March 20, 2017 at 9:48 am

    I’m grateful Sen Grassley is chairing this committee in lieu of some nitwit like McCain.

  9. Dora says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:03 am

    I can’t stand this man. Look at that expression. He’s got a face like a liberal!

  10. jambo says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:10 am

    New thread for the Comey hearing?

  11. GOUSAAMER114 says:
    March 20, 2017 at 10:31 am

    I want clarity from Gorsuch that he will vote with us on immigration. I hope to hear him say something to the tune of, of course the President has all authority on immigration. Congress makes the laws and the President can choose who comes into the country. He can choose to block whomever he pleases.

    Let’s see

  12. entagor says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:21 am

    DEMs are saving their ammo on Gorsuch for the hearings while they try to create outrage. They are weak. Their only ace is Uniparty GOP’s not defending Trump

    DEMs are really shoving the Russia angle. I get that ‘Russia hacked the election’ is supposed to work like ‘Bush was not elected’ but it isn’t playing in flyover. Too Boris and Natasha

    Townhall-disruption is also playing to the choir. During the Tea Party, thugs sent to punch old people at townhalls backfired. This time strategists avoided that faux pas by sending out whole audiences and I am hearing crickets

    DEMs are playing only to their base. A crowd with pitchfork sounds under a ‘Trump Fading’ banner. Globalist DEMs should not be insulted to be called Replaceables

    Les Replaceables
    Do you hear the snowflakes sing
    Singing the songs of the UN
    It is the music of a sheeple who would not be free again
    When the feeding of your face
    Exceeds the bleeding of your land
    There is a boat about to land
    Where the border stood

  13. Mike diamond says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Prayt that this conservative supreme court judge is approved ! Growdy is right on!

  14. paulraven1 says:
    March 20, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Guaranteed to be farcical and depressing, as these things always are.

  15. Bonitabaycane says:
    March 20, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    Gorsuch is one of the most eminently qualified judges nominated for the SCOTUS. The Dems, on the other hand, are among the least qualified individuals to determine Gorsuch’s qualifications for the SCOTUS.

  16. rashamon says:
    March 20, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Good grief, Charlie Brown, we have the true “professional political class” ruling over this committee. Leahy has testified to 16 — sixteen — SCOTUS nominees? Forty years for others serving as Congresscritters?! Durbin? I think he was born on the floor of Congress.

    What happened to serving a term or two, then going home? What happened to earning the major part of your daily bread from working the land, or as a merchant or a doctor, IT developer, or entrepreneur back in your hometown with the role of Congresscritter being a temporary position?

    The need for these politicians to spend more time at their political job is only because they have grown the Federal government, grown their jobs, grown themselves to “masters of all they survey.”

    Hey! Retire, go home, get off the gravy train, find your wealth elsewhere. How odd that people who have modest net worth’s — and perhaps are in debt — when they enter office leave with millions and more to come with side deals and insider trading.

    The Deplorables are tired of you all. Go away.

