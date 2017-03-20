SCOTUS Nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch – Senate Confirmation Hearing Day #1

Supreme Court Nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch will begin the Senate confirmation process today as the judiciary committee begins hearing testimony in support and opposition.
The hearings will Live Stream on CSPAN and also AVAILABLE HERE.
Date: Monday, March 20, 2017
Time: 11:00 AM EST
Location: Hart Senate Office Building 216
Presiding: Chairman Senator Chuck Grassley
Judicial Committee Chairman Grassley is targeting April 3rd as the date for the committee to vote and send him to Senate for confirmation.
Good God these people move slow as molasses.
Utterly ridiculous. #FakeDeliberation
You want “fake deliberation?” Check out the House Intel committee!
Oh, and there is another one of these Hipsey committee (as another mad, black woman phrased it) next week. Brennan will be there, and somebody else.
It is quite possible that MSM will be so busy trying to deal with the blows coming their way from the new surveillance info coming out today, that they might actually ignore Gorsuch, and allow him to squeak through.
In case you haven’t heard, Jerome Corsi put the evidence into POTUS hands last week, and broke the info last night. They have been spying on Trump for 10 years, his whole family, all of his properties, and the people he comes in contact with. http://wp.me/p7kZHT-oT
I had a feeling President Trump was holding back the evidence until the right time.
If we thought Maddow’s epic fail was fun, this week should be even more fun.
We have learned from the past how DJT operates. He “tweets and triggers” first. Then he is proven right.
Very true.
Everyone freaked out over Donald Trump kicking off his campaign by accusing Mexico of shipping its thugs to our country. Weeks later, he was proven right which helped lead to him winning the White House.
Sorry, but I still don’t hold too much faith in InfoWars. There have been some things they have had right, but when they did, it was always when other people had it just before or after they did. But in this case, no other source is touching this and the proof doesn’t seem to materialize and neither does a lot of things they cover.
Also, I can’t stand going to their site — there is now a Topless Alex Jones on the front page… no thank you.
It was actually Jerome Corsi from WND, Sheriff Joe, and a bunch of other people that combined the whistleblower info. Infowars allowed them to come on their show, but it wasn’t their research.
This is called Project Dragnet. It is also on Drudge.
I discovered Alex Jones around the same I found CTH in Fall 2015….. I cannot do without either now. I have found the overwhelming majority of infowars stories to be spot on, and I am NOT easy to please.
Interesting that he’s been invited to testify before Congress so often before…as a person “who needs no introduction…” (?)
“Presidential…”? Always…but that’s only my opinion…
I haven’t seen any other clips of DJT testifying before Congress except this one and I’ve only seen this on here in the Treehouse. I’d love to see the others, remuda2016!
You can be sure there won’t be an evidence trail to Obama, So the press and Dems will all be squealing that Trump is wrong because “Obama didn’t order it. It was rogue elements in the government.” And as such, Trump needs to be impeached.
You beat me to it.
Russia! Russia! Russia! is likely to completely overshadow this, unless Gorsuch manages to step in it bigtime today (very, very unlikely).
Did you hear Corsi’s info? I don’t know how they are going to get out of this one. It isn’t just about Trump. They spied on thousands of people. Corsi has their names, and phone numbers, all given to him by a Whistleblower.
If they spy on everyone, then Trump wasn’t targeted. Therefore Trump is paranoid and Hitler. See how easy that was?
Well. we all know what to expect from the fifth columnists in the fourth estate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Never. Impune the source and tell the Big Lie. Also, Russians.
Would a class action lawsuit from We The People be possible–to the media? They are supposed to report the news, not MAKE IT UP! I want to see them all suffer for their crimes against us all!
That’s a Sundance level comment. Kudos!!!!!
I think that is exactly what POTUS Trump did. Waited for everybody to shoot their mouth’s off and then reveal the evidence.
Egg on face!
Winning.
Can’t wait for the next one.
MAGA
Why bother with this..Just go with the nuclear option. Dems are gonna fillabuster.. Trump still doesn’t have a full cabinet 3 months later
Which is primarily the fault of the Republican majority Senate for tolerating this nonsense from these Democrat low-lifes, isn’t it?
Exactly. So when are Labor and Agriculture going to be confirmed…still waiting.
Exactly. As the Democrats dig in and obstruct, we see how fearful and weak kneed were the Republicans during the eight years of Obama. They caved on EVERYTHING.
Some in GOP are weak. Others are Uniparty who are willing allies of the Democrats.
Sitting in Prescott, AZ, and watching tv from Phoenix. It’s wall to wall anti President Trump. Ads against our Supreme Court…against the repeal of osamacare. WOW
The Judge himself doesn’t want to be ‘the one that got in with 50’. Trying to work with Democrats on this is better for Gorsuch.
Besides some of the Democrat Senators on the Hill now voted for Gorsuch in the past. It would be awkward for them get obstructionist.
Rafael, I don’t think it matters one whit the vote count….as long as he’s confirmed. The problem with even the nuclear option is that there are democrats dressed as Republicans, like McCrazy, Susan Collins and a few other dregs…..it will be all we can do to get 50 plus Pence.
Good luck Judge Gorsuch!
President Trump,
March 12, 2017, 12:29am
President Trump,
Thank you for fighting for our Republic.
Please promptly release and publish every list of American citizen “terrorists” that our domestic enemies, elected and non-elected, have assembled as part of their ongoing efforts to enslave our citizens and overthrow our nation.
By doing this, you will gain tremendous, active support for your efforts to “drain the swamp”.
Please publicly televise new swearing-in ceremonies of all elected federal office holders, federal judges, all members of security agencies, Cabinet Secretaries, and Washington, D.C., bureaucrats.
We the people need to watch our “public servants” re-commit their allegiance to our Constitution while they touch The Holy Bible.
No paper barriers or other gimmicks allowed.
Thank you for your efforts and your commitment to your voters.
May you focus on rapidly arresting and prosecuting traitors, starting top-down, instead of bottom up.
May I suggest two approaches that will empower our efforts to MAGA ?
1. Racketeering charges, using RICO, against every traitor involved in the co-ordinated, group efforts to steal the 2016 elections and their continuing attempts to overthrow the results of November 8, 2016. There is ample public evidence presented by the vocal leaders of these attempted coups to jail them, NOW.
2. Arrest and file accessory-to-murder charges against every official, elected, appointed, or hired, who has enabled illegal invaders to enter our country, stay here, and abuse our welfare systems while they rape, murder, and steal money, property, and jobs from our citizens.
Thank you, again.
We fervently pray, daily, for your continuing wisdom, health, discernment, and protection.
cMarch 12, 2017, 1:11am
March 20, 9:25am
A Spectator’s Guide to the Gorsuch Hearings….
“What’s All This Business About Chevron Deference, The Right of Privacy, and… Stare Decisis?”
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2017/03/a_spectators_guide_to_the_gorsuch_hearings.html
I’m grateful Sen Grassley is chairing this committee in lieu of some nitwit like McCain.
I can’t stand this man. Look at that expression. He’s got a face like a liberal!
Blumenthal’s hair looks like a Superfund site, or something that could rival the Exxon Valdez oil slick if he went swimming in the ocean.
His face looks like skin cancer.
Never forget he lied about his Vietnam service and was still elected.
That’s the rot from the inside coming through. He’s a ferret faced wannabe.
New thread for the Comey hearing?
Trey Gowdy is awesome.
When he wants to be. Not so awesome in the Benghazi hearings.
I want clarity from Gorsuch that he will vote with us on immigration. I hope to hear him say something to the tune of, of course the President has all authority on immigration. Congress makes the laws and the President can choose who comes into the country. He can choose to block whomever he pleases.
Let’s see
SCOTUS hearings aren’t about clarity. They’re kabuki theater.
A Supreme Court nominee should never comment on anything that could come before him/her if confirmed. Otherwise, he/she would have to recuse.
Yes! Exactly!
I expect Gorsuch to demonstrate an artful command of weasel words.
DEMs are saving their ammo on Gorsuch for the hearings while they try to create outrage. They are weak. Their only ace is Uniparty GOP’s not defending Trump
DEMs are really shoving the Russia angle. I get that ‘Russia hacked the election’ is supposed to work like ‘Bush was not elected’ but it isn’t playing in flyover. Too Boris and Natasha
Townhall-disruption is also playing to the choir. During the Tea Party, thugs sent to punch old people at townhalls backfired. This time strategists avoided that faux pas by sending out whole audiences and I am hearing crickets
DEMs are playing only to their base. A crowd with pitchfork sounds under a ‘Trump Fading’ banner. Globalist DEMs should not be insulted to be called Replaceables
Les Replaceables
Do you hear the snowflakes sing
Singing the songs of the UN
It is the music of a sheeple who would not be free again
When the feeding of your face
Exceeds the bleeding of your land
There is a boat about to land
Where the border stood
The “Replaceables” label is great!!!
Prayt that this conservative supreme court judge is approved ! Growdy is right on!
Guaranteed to be farcical and depressing, as these things always are.
Show hearings.
Propaganda.
Simply PR for congressmen & congresswoman to get in front of a camera so they can use later in campaign commercials.
Gorsuch is one of the most eminently qualified judges nominated for the SCOTUS. The Dems, on the other hand, are among the least qualified individuals to determine Gorsuch’s qualifications for the SCOTUS.
Good grief, Charlie Brown, we have the true “professional political class” ruling over this committee. Leahy has testified to 16 — sixteen — SCOTUS nominees? Forty years for others serving as Congresscritters?! Durbin? I think he was born on the floor of Congress.
What happened to serving a term or two, then going home? What happened to earning the major part of your daily bread from working the land, or as a merchant or a doctor, IT developer, or entrepreneur back in your hometown with the role of Congresscritter being a temporary position?
The need for these politicians to spend more time at their political job is only because they have grown the Federal government, grown their jobs, grown themselves to “masters of all they survey.”
Hey! Retire, go home, get off the gravy train, find your wealth elsewhere. How odd that people who have modest net worth’s — and perhaps are in debt — when they enter office leave with millions and more to come with side deals and insider trading.
The Deplorables are tired of you all. Go away.
