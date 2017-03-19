Trump Supporters Get Unexpected Surprise Visit With President Trump in Mar-a-Lago…

Posted on March 19, 2017 by

Too cool.  President Trump and Vice-President Pence were both in Palm Beach Florida Saturday, leading to multiple motorcades.   Groups of President Trump supporters gathered along the route as President Trump’s motorcade passed by.

A small group had lined up on Bingham Island with signs and flags.   According to one supporter: “We waved to him, the cars went by really fast, and we were just sitting down talking about the events of the day,” said Valeria Bianco.

The long-time Trump supporter said no one expected what happened next. Bianco said a member of the President’s team came back, “And invited us to go to Mar-a-Lago,” she said. “To get into a secret service van, get checked out, and go to Mar-a-Lago.”

According to Bianco, she and six others were taken to a ballroom inside of the President’s home.  “And then, lo and behold, our President appeared,” she said.

The group posed for photos with the President as he thanked the group for the support.

“We stop everything to do what we’re doing for President Trump and Vice President Pence, because we love this country and we love this administration, and we love what they stand for, and we want them to know that all the hard work that they’re doing is not in vain,” Bianco said. “Having said that, he acknowledged all of that, and we got to talk a little bit about that.”

It was a ‘thank you’ Bianco said she never expected, but doesn’t put past the President, who’s been full of surprises.   “It was a lovely, lovely experience and I just hope it happens again and again,”  she said.  (media link)

59 Responses to Trump Supporters Get Unexpected Surprise Visit With President Trump in Mar-a-Lago…

  1. Bull Durham says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    InfoWars has some evidence related to NSA surveillance of Trump and Trump Org.

    https://www.infowars.com/nsa-documents-prove-surveillance-on-donald-trump-and-alex-jones/

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Publius2016 says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    We will be with you and your Team of Patriots and celebrate our quarter millennial in style! MAGA!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  3. smythe714 says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    My kind of people! My kind of President.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  4. rsanchez1990 says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Lucky! I need to get down to Palm Beach more often.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. 4Beagles says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Cool!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. fangdog says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Trump is reenergized when engaging ordinary people. The reason being, Trump identifies with ordinary because they think down to earth as he does, rather than the bourgeoisie breathing in thin air.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  7. georgiafl says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Lovely gracious gesture by President Trump. He is always touched and gratified by such enthusiastic supporters.

    Probably won’t happen again since they are switching from motorcade to helicopter to get the President into Mar A Lago.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  8. Peter says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    We have a real human being in the White House – it makes you want to cry with joy. God Bless President Trump and God bless America. (Real America that is – not the Swamp).

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
    • ladypenquin says:
      March 19, 2017 at 6:15 pm

      I did get a little teary-eyed watching the video. The joy of the folks was contagious, and so wonderful, but so like President Trump, a man of the people, not the elitist snobby class.

      What a great memory for them.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
    • farmhand1927 says:
      March 19, 2017 at 6:18 pm

      I did cry when I read this story! For the first time in my life, I feel valued and even loved by the President of the United States. He doesn’t have to know us as individuals, it’s what we stand for and our total dedication and love for this great nation that creates this amazing bond between him and all of us. His affection for the ‘common’ Deplorable endears him to us even more.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
  9. Totally Domestic says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:41 pm

    Our president is a man of the people & we love him and he loves & appreciates us!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. markstoval says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    This president is a man of the people just like his favorite (reputedly) — President Andy Jackson. Heck, next he will let common people come to dinner at the White House! 🙂

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  11. Sandra-VA says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    This is absolutely AWESOME!!!!!!!! Proves, without a doubt, that President Trump cares about We the People. Congrats to those lucky people 😀 😀 😀 😀

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  12. MianeCoon says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    A President who is a detail person. All in th details.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. freepetta says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    People have to realize Donald Trump is a good and decent person.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  14. clearmorning7 says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    I love this simply because (and of course for so many more reasons,,,but..) it is such a difference between him and our previous so called President. The last President had Air Force one flying him from one talk show to another, to any show-not just news shows, but comedy shows etc. The very 1st year Obama was in office his face was on TV every single day, for fruitless reasons or for campaigning for more money. Meanwhile President Trump is constantly working whether in Mar-a-largo (not other expensive hotels) he goes out to the people (his supporters) for his campaigns, gives thanks to his supporters (the “people”) and not to TV celebrities. This to me shows he really does care about “The People” and IS “The people’s President”… awesome (by the way I am so envious-but it is all so cool!)

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • maiingankwe says:
      March 19, 2017 at 5:57 pm

      Well said Clear Morning. You’ve made another great connection to what the idiot was in the past to what our new and wonderful president is now. A shining difference.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • In AZ says:
      March 19, 2017 at 6:35 pm

      The last president, who was a fake and put in by fraud, is a Communist and was doing what Communists do……no work….Communists do not work, do not know what work is…..all Communists are professional grifters. Same with RINO’s.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Summer says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    That ballroom is gorgeous. Reminds me of Versailles. And I love the marble floor. My favorite color.

    I guess the property values are scyrocketing in this already pricey zip code since Mar-a-Lago became the Winter White House.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  16. starfcker says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Awesome

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. MrE says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    #ThatsMyPresident

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  19. snaggletooths says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    President Trump never forgetting the people who support him .
    Have never seen this with any other President normally they only embrace their lobbyist and big donors.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  20. wheatietoo says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:57 pm

    President Trump stopped his motorcade too…on the way to Mar A Lago…to say “Hi” to the people on the side of the highway.
    That was Friday evening.

    This is very cool too, inviting some of them there to thank them.

    I love our President Trump!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. quintrillion says:
    March 19, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Now that the helicopter landing pad is finished at Mar-a-Lago the motorcade won’t be passing to and from the airport any more. He will be flying over them.

    I’m sure that won’t stop the Trump Street Team from being out there on the bridge during week-ends that the President is in Palm Beach, especially after this surprise treatment.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. Nchadwick says:
    March 19, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Please tell me why I am crying watching this…I am the least emotional person out of all my family and friends… and I am reduced to tears…. unbelievable… I love our President!

    Making America Great Again, Making America Proud Again
    #WINNING

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • maiingankwe says:
      March 19, 2017 at 6:12 pm

      Because you have a yuuge heart. I may not have cried, but I don’t think it would’ve been possible to wipe the yuuge smile on my face while I watched. Who knows, my own time may come and truly unexpected like yours.

      You may not be a crier, and leave that to other family members like I do, but you are able to empathize and you are able to see clearly what this means for us little guys.

      This is a yuuge win for us among all our other wins. We have a president who truly loves and respects us. It just doesn’t get better than that. So, celebrate your tears, don’t question them, your heart is true and you’re right where you should be. I know I will catch up one day.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • mw says:
      March 19, 2017 at 6:30 pm

      Because you are forgotten no more.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  23. Buck Weaver (@BuckWeaver27) says:
    March 19, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    That jut makes me smile bigly.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. rashamon says:
    March 19, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    What a great memory for President Trump’s supporters!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  25. maiingankwe says:
    March 19, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Watching this video I was smiling Bigly and laughing right along with them. I was so happy and so proud for every single one. They’ve worked hard on the lines in making him our President like so many here have done too. It’s well deserved in my eyes, and for our President to understand this and do something about it makes my heart soar!

    Usually when they become president the little guys who voted them and got them in are quickly and easily forgotten. Their free time goes for the big donors, interest groups, lobbying groups and so forth, but not with our President! He knows who got him there and he will never forget us. He apreciates each and every vote, every single one made a yuuge difference in his eyes.

    How can we not be proud of our President Trump? He just fills me up with warm fuzzies when he does these small acts of kindness, which are yuuge in my eyes. I love our President Trump!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  26. dot48 says:
    March 19, 2017 at 6:29 pm

    And since the HeliPad is ready at MaraLargo it seems that he won’t be going via Motorcade anymore so this is one last THANK YOU! How many heli will it take to ferry all the staff though I wonder

    Like

    Reply
  27. tuskyou says:
    March 19, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    He appreciates his supporters. Isn’t it a wonderful feeling? Knowing the person you voted for genuinely appreciates your support instead of taking you for granted or worse.

    When Sarah Palin spoke at the Western Conservative Summit in July, 2016 she used the phrase “connection thru appreciation” to describe Trump’s relationship with the people. Accurate then and now. MAGA🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    March 19, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    It is sad to see the MSM food the internet with negative polls to tear us down. Seeing it is CNN and NBC we know they are fake polls.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Stringy theory says:
    March 19, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    A real heartwarming story. President Trump is truly a man of the people.

    Like

    Reply
  30. Dizzy says:
    March 19, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    This reminds me of a small version of when Andrew Jackson invited locals in the White House to eat a giant cheese wheel before it went bad. He was a man of the people.

    Like

    Reply
  31. In AZ says:
    March 19, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Wow! So happy for those Deplorables.
    I have never seen any politician or famous person do what President Trump does……acknowledge hard working average American citizens, and get out to meet them, shake hands, talk to them.

    Thanks for reporting on this.

    Like

    Reply
  32. NHVoter says:
    March 19, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    That’s so so awesome. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  33. Yaya says:
    March 19, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    This reminded me of a rally he had in Sarasota, Fl (the 1st one I went to) at Robards arena which is our County Fairgronds…the venue only held 5,000 or so and about 8,000 showed up. The staff sent the overflow out back to an open area that could hold that number of people…which happened to be next to the helicopter landing pad. They set up speakers so the overflow folks could at least hear the rally even if they couldn’t be a part of it. Then candidate Trump was so impressed with the crowd that when he landed he promised them they wouldn’t miss a thing…he would hold the rally inside and then come back out and give them their own rally…and while they waited he instructed his pilot to give helicopter rides to all the kids!…this was Thanksgiving weekend 2015!
    Still loves his peeps!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Sandy says:
    March 19, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    President Trump is the Peoples President.
    How nice that these supporters got to go to Mar a Logo. Lucky people!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

