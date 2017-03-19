Trump Supporters Get Unexpected Surprise Visit With President Trump in Mar-a-Lago…

Too cool. President Trump and Vice-President Pence were both in Palm Beach Florida Saturday, leading to multiple motorcades. Groups of President Trump supporters gathered along the route as President Trump’s motorcade passed by.

A small group had lined up on Bingham Island with signs and flags. According to one supporter: “We waved to him, the cars went by really fast, and we were just sitting down talking about the events of the day,” said Valeria Bianco.

The long-time Trump supporter said no one expected what happened next. Bianco said a member of the President’s team came back, “And invited us to go to Mar-a-Lago,” she said. “To get into a secret service van, get checked out, and go to Mar-a-Lago.”

“Oh my God, we’re going to Mar-a-Lago!” Group of supporters can barely contain excitement as they’re invited to meet Pres. Trump. pic.twitter.com/aDJfCJZ7nJ — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 19, 2017

According to Bianco, she and six others were taken to a ballroom inside of the President’s home. “And then, lo and behold, our President appeared,” she said.

The group posed for photos with the President as he thanked the group for the support.

“We stop everything to do what we’re doing for President Trump and Vice President Pence, because we love this country and we love this administration, and we love what they stand for, and we want them to know that all the hard work that they’re doing is not in vain,” Bianco said. “Having said that, he acknowledged all of that, and we got to talk a little bit about that.”

It was a ‘thank you’ Bianco said she never expected, but doesn’t put past the President, who’s been full of surprises. “It was a lovely, lovely experience and I just hope it happens again and again,” she said. (media link)

