Trump Supporters Get Unexpected Surprise Visit With President Trump in Mar-a-Lago…

Too cool. President Trump and Vice-President Pence were both in Palm Beach Florida Saturday, leading to multiple motorcades. Groups of President Trump supporters gathered along the route as President Trump’s motorcade passed by.
A small group had lined up on Bingham Island with signs and flags. According to one supporter: “We waved to him, the cars went by really fast, and we were just sitting down talking about the events of the day,” said Valeria Bianco.
The long-time Trump supporter said no one expected what happened next. Bianco said a member of the President’s team came back, “And invited us to go to Mar-a-Lago,” she said. “To get into a secret service van, get checked out, and go to Mar-a-Lago.”
“Oh my God, we’re going to Mar-a-Lago!” Group of supporters can barely contain excitement as they’re invited to meet Pres. Trump. pic.twitter.com/aDJfCJZ7nJ
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 19, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
According to Bianco, she and six others were taken to a ballroom inside of the President’s home. “And then, lo and behold, our President appeared,” she said.
The group posed for photos with the President as he thanked the group for the support.
“We stop everything to do what we’re doing for President Trump and Vice President Pence, because we love this country and we love this administration, and we love what they stand for, and we want them to know that all the hard work that they’re doing is not in vain,” Bianco said. “Having said that, he acknowledged all of that, and we got to talk a little bit about that.”
It was a ‘thank you’ Bianco said she never expected, but doesn’t put past the President, who’s been full of surprises. “It was a lovely, lovely experience and I just hope it happens again and again,” she said. (media link)
InfoWars has some evidence related to NSA surveillance of Trump and Trump Org.
https://www.infowars.com/nsa-documents-prove-surveillance-on-donald-trump-and-alex-jones/
LikeLiked by 7 people
In a couple weeks, all these dunderheads denying there is any evidence of tapping are going to have their ass hanging out there like engorged hind quarters of a baboon.
LikeLike
We will be with you and your Team of Patriots and celebrate our quarter millennial in style! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 8 people
My kind of people! My kind of President.
LikeLiked by 16 people
Feels like America again!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lucky! I need to get down to Palm Beach more often.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cool!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump is reenergized when engaging ordinary people. The reason being, Trump identifies with ordinary because they think down to earth as he does, rather than the bourgeoisie breathing in thin air.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Bingo fandog.
LikeLike
I think POTUS is renewed by ordinary real people and not the fake backstabieng swamp in DC
LikeLike
Lovely gracious gesture by President Trump. He is always touched and gratified by such enthusiastic supporters.
Probably won’t happen again since they are switching from motorcade to helicopter to get the President into Mar A Lago.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Yes I agree!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He mustn’t do it again, because if this news gets out (tho the msm will do its best to suppress it) some unhinged leftists might try to dress up like Trump supporters and find their way into Mar-a Lago to protest (or worse). Aw, they’d have to take a bath. Never mind.
LikeLike
We have a real human being in the White House – it makes you want to cry with joy. God Bless President Trump and God bless America. (Real America that is – not the Swamp).
LikeLiked by 20 people
I did get a little teary-eyed watching the video. The joy of the folks was contagious, and so wonderful, but so like President Trump, a man of the people, not the elitist snobby class.
What a great memory for them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Oh good, I thought it was just me ….. teary-eyed! 🙂
LikeLike
I did cry when I read this story! For the first time in my life, I feel valued and even loved by the President of the United States. He doesn’t have to know us as individuals, it’s what we stand for and our total dedication and love for this great nation that creates this amazing bond between him and all of us. His affection for the ‘common’ Deplorable endears him to us even more.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Our president is a man of the people & we love him and he loves & appreciates us!
LikeLiked by 5 people
This president is a man of the people just like his favorite (reputedly) — President Andy Jackson. Heck, next he will let common people come to dinner at the White House! 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Andrew Jackson had crazy hair, too.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Barron Trump has his mother’s hair. Thank God.
LikeLike
It won’t take too long for the Hollywood self-appointed “royals” to realize that they’re being shut out, and NOT getting those White House invites is very significant.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is absolutely AWESOME!!!!!!!! Proves, without a doubt, that President Trump cares about We the People. Congrats to those lucky people 😀 😀 😀 😀
LikeLiked by 10 people
A President who is a detail person. All in th details.
LikeLiked by 2 people
People have to realize Donald Trump is a good and decent person.
LikeLiked by 15 people
It’s like, “hello?”
LikeLike
I love this simply because (and of course for so many more reasons,,,but..) it is such a difference between him and our previous so called President. The last President had Air Force one flying him from one talk show to another, to any show-not just news shows, but comedy shows etc. The very 1st year Obama was in office his face was on TV every single day, for fruitless reasons or for campaigning for more money. Meanwhile President Trump is constantly working whether in Mar-a-largo (not other expensive hotels) he goes out to the people (his supporters) for his campaigns, gives thanks to his supporters (the “people”) and not to TV celebrities. This to me shows he really does care about “The People” and IS “The people’s President”… awesome (by the way I am so envious-but it is all so cool!)
LikeLiked by 12 people
Well said Clear Morning. You’ve made another great connection to what the idiot was in the past to what our new and wonderful president is now. A shining difference.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The last president, who was a fake and put in by fraud, is a Communist and was doing what Communists do……no work….Communists do not work, do not know what work is…..all Communists are professional grifters. Same with RINO’s.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That ballroom is gorgeous. Reminds me of Versailles. And I love the marble floor. My favorite color.
I guess the property values are scyrocketing in this already pricey zip code since Mar-a-Lago became the Winter White House.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Awesome
LikeLiked by 1 person
#Like × 1000
LikeLiked by 3 people
#ThatsMyPresident
LikeLiked by 7 people
President Trump never forgetting the people who support him .
Have never seen this with any other President normally they only embrace their lobbyist and big donors.
LikeLiked by 8 people
President Trump stopped his motorcade too…on the way to Mar A Lago…to say “Hi” to the people on the side of the highway.
That was Friday evening.
This is very cool too, inviting some of them there to thank them.
I love our President Trump!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here’s a video of that:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can someone explain to me how to embed a tweet in a comment, please?
LikeLike
This is just too awesome! This and the article above bring tears to my eyes. Truly a man of the people. We love you, President Trump!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh my gosh, thank you, that made me cry! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that the helicopter landing pad is finished at Mar-a-Lago the motorcade won’t be passing to and from the airport any more. He will be flying over them.
I’m sure that won’t stop the Trump Street Team from being out there on the bridge during week-ends that the President is in Palm Beach, especially after this surprise treatment.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He still will use a motorcade to go to the golf course.
LikeLike
Please tell me why I am crying watching this…I am the least emotional person out of all my family and friends… and I am reduced to tears…. unbelievable… I love our President!
Making America Great Again, Making America Proud Again
#WINNING
LikeLiked by 9 people
Because you have a yuuge heart. I may not have cried, but I don’t think it would’ve been possible to wipe the yuuge smile on my face while I watched. Who knows, my own time may come and truly unexpected like yours.
You may not be a crier, and leave that to other family members like I do, but you are able to empathize and you are able to see clearly what this means for us little guys.
This is a yuuge win for us among all our other wins. We have a president who truly loves and respects us. It just doesn’t get better than that. So, celebrate your tears, don’t question them, your heart is true and you’re right where you should be. I know I will catch up one day.
LikeLiked by 3 people
It is joy. We haven’t felt it in a very long time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because you are forgotten no more.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That jut makes me smile bigly.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a great memory for President Trump’s supporters!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Watching this video I was smiling Bigly and laughing right along with them. I was so happy and so proud for every single one. They’ve worked hard on the lines in making him our President like so many here have done too. It’s well deserved in my eyes, and for our President to understand this and do something about it makes my heart soar!
Usually when they become president the little guys who voted them and got them in are quickly and easily forgotten. Their free time goes for the big donors, interest groups, lobbying groups and so forth, but not with our President! He knows who got him there and he will never forget us. He apreciates each and every vote, every single one made a yuuge difference in his eyes.
How can we not be proud of our President Trump? He just fills me up with warm fuzzies when he does these small acts of kindness, which are yuuge in my eyes. I love our President Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And since the HeliPad is ready at MaraLargo it seems that he won’t be going via Motorcade anymore so this is one last THANK YOU! How many heli will it take to ferry all the staff though I wonder
LikeLike
Sorry you do not see this humanity from Pence.
LikeLike
He appreciates his supporters. Isn’t it a wonderful feeling? Knowing the person you voted for genuinely appreciates your support instead of taking you for granted or worse.
When Sarah Palin spoke at the Western Conservative Summit in July, 2016 she used the phrase “connection thru appreciation” to describe Trump’s relationship with the people. Accurate then and now. MAGA🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is sad to see the MSM food the internet with negative polls to tear us down. Seeing it is CNN and NBC we know they are fake polls.
LikeLike
A real heartwarming story. President Trump is truly a man of the people.
LikeLike
This reminds me of a small version of when Andrew Jackson invited locals in the White House to eat a giant cheese wheel before it went bad. He was a man of the people.
LikeLike
Hahaha! A giant cheese wheel, gross.
LikeLike
Wow! So happy for those Deplorables.
I have never seen any politician or famous person do what President Trump does……acknowledge hard working average American citizens, and get out to meet them, shake hands, talk to them.
Thanks for reporting on this.
LikeLike
That’s so so awesome. 🙂
LikeLike
This reminded me of a rally he had in Sarasota, Fl (the 1st one I went to) at Robards arena which is our County Fairgronds…the venue only held 5,000 or so and about 8,000 showed up. The staff sent the overflow out back to an open area that could hold that number of people…which happened to be next to the helicopter landing pad. They set up speakers so the overflow folks could at least hear the rally even if they couldn’t be a part of it. Then candidate Trump was so impressed with the crowd that when he landed he promised them they wouldn’t miss a thing…he would hold the rally inside and then come back out and give them their own rally…and while they waited he instructed his pilot to give helicopter rides to all the kids!…this was Thanksgiving weekend 2015!
Still loves his peeps!
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump is the Peoples President.
How nice that these supporters got to go to Mar a Logo. Lucky people!
LikeLiked by 1 person