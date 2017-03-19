Sunday Talks: Press Secretary Sean Spicer Interview With Howard Kurtz…

Posted on March 19, 2017 by

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer interviewed by Fox News Media Buzz host Howard Kurtz:

11 Responses to Sunday Talks: Press Secretary Sean Spicer Interview With Howard Kurtz…

  1. markstoval says:
    March 19, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Sean Spicer is doing a great job in a very hostile situation. He is correct in his observation that many in the mainstream press want President Trump to fail. As he said, their far left wing bias prevents them from seeing reality and understanding the Trump agenda for what it is.

    The press is truly the opposition party — besides being cultural Marxists. (if not outright Marxists)

    • growltiggerknits says:
      March 19, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      I really enjoy the press briefings! Not to say most of the media aren’t brain dead attack dogs but I enjoy Sean’s humor & grace under fire and the sense that the grownups are now in charge. The glimpse into the inner workings of Trump’s administration are very comforting in the midst of the MSM’s attempts to overthrow and neuter his agenda, so much logic, determination and commitment to the American people.

    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      March 19, 2017 at 6:20 pm

      I couldn’t do Spicer’s job. I would go nuts on those passive aggressive a-holes.

  2. fobdangerclose says:
    March 19, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Kurtz gives putz’s a bad name

  3. MVW says:
    March 19, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Like watching World Wide Wrestling Federation. Trump and team are the good guys, Enemedia are the bad, Russians are the ugly (according to the Neocons and Libtards).

    • MVW says:
      March 19, 2017 at 4:45 pm

      I greatly appreciate how much the Trump team goes in front of the press and makes it available without using the Mewling Fake Media outlets.

      By the way, the look Merkel gave Trump when Trump said wire tapping was something they had in common made me wonder if Merkel was the one that gave Obama the wiretap transcripts on Trump rather than the British. Yes, likely just my imagination, but to me it looked like, ‘What is he really telling me? Does he know it was really us?’ That is what flashed in my mind.

      Germans, French, the whole of Europe are suffering some bad karma. Islam. Please God, protect us from that scourge.

  4. Haaswurth Books says:
    March 19, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    I couldn’t get through the intro…how can people stand the tripe from the MSM?

  5. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    March 19, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Ha ha… Kelley Ann Conway’s Secret Service code-name is ” Blueberry “. I like that! I wonder what they call the Prez?

  6. marierogers says:
    March 19, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    you mean the secret service who have been looking the other way…there must be a few bad apples..too bad president TRUMP cant weed them out!

