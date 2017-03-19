Sunday Talks – Eric Trump and Maria Bartiromo…

Appearing on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Eric Trump discusses how he and the family handle intense criticism and changes within the family business as an outcome of his father’s presidency:

Maria Bartiromo continues to have one of the most interesting Sunday interview programs aired on television. Prior to the Eric Trump interview Ms. Bartriomo spoke with Rep. McMorris Rogers, Newt Gingrich and VA Secretary Shulkin:

  1. sodiumpen says:
    March 19, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    I agree with you regarding Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday AM show. I record it, every week, to watch later. Never disappointed.

  2. PreppiePlease says:
    March 19, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Very impressive young man not to be underestimated in the future.

  3. Bull Durham says:
    March 19, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Positivity.

    Family values.

    Common sense.

    Runs in the family Brand.

  4. snaggletooths says:
    March 19, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Maria Bartiromo is a great reporter and a great interviewer she actually asks a question letting the person answer without interrupting she does not add her own conjecture

  5. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    March 19, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Thanks so much for posting this.

    As somebody who has sworn off TV, it’s nice to glimpse a snippet of positive programming. Eric is fantastic.

  6. MoniQueMoniCat says:
    March 19, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    My favorite part of the interview was when ❤ Maria Bartiromo ❤ said she thought it was funny when Donald Trump Jr. tweeted this out (below), and Eric Trump reiterated.

    These members of the cabal are being served warnings, in this case the Trump family is warning in a polite way. But as the Silver Hammer comes down upon the heads of those like Rachel Madcow she need only remember back that she was warned. A warning is a warning, whether polite or done in an outright manner. I think polite warnings are perhaps the most urgent warnings of all because the haters disregard polite warnings because they take kindness for weakness. What idiots! WARNINGS ARE WARNINGS no matter how they are delivered, the end result is the same.

  7. markstoval says:
    March 19, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    That was a fabulous interview. He is a very articulate young man and a credit to his family.

    I loved the part about the need for the Democratic Party to take a look at themselves and stop blaming Russia for everything. Amen to that.

