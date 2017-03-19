Sunday Talks – Eric Trump and Maria Bartiromo…

Appearing on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, Eric Trump discusses how he and the family handle intense criticism and changes within the family business as an outcome of his father’s presidency:

.

Maria Bartiromo continues to have one of the most interesting Sunday interview programs aired on television. Prior to the Eric Trump interview Ms. Bartriomo spoke with Rep. McMorris Rogers, Newt Gingrich and VA Secretary Shulkin:

.



Advertisements