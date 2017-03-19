Sunday March 19th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

31 Responses to Sunday March 19th – Open Thread

  1. Gil says:
    March 19, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Pj sunday!

  3. MaryfromMarin says:
    March 19, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Drive-by–another spot-on video by Bill Warner:

    The Bankrupt Professors and Pastors [well worth the 4+ minutes]

    https://www.politicalislam.com/bankrupt-professors-pastors/

  4. MaryfromMarin says:
    March 19, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Another drive-by–an older article, but still current:

    Five Stages of Resistance to the Truth About Islam

    http://www.citizenwarrior.com/2015/07/five-stages-of-resistance-to-truth.html

  5. Gil says:
    March 19, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Laugh your heart out today!

  6. MaryfromMarin says:
    March 19, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Extremely disturbing:

    Vatican to hold Islamic prayers for the first time in history

    http://dailyeb.com/index.php/2017/03/15/vatican-hold-islamic-prayers-first-time-history/

  7. Lucille says:
    March 19, 2017 at 12:37 am

    At four hours either side of low tide, Curio Bay in the Caitlins, New Zealand reveals ancient 160 million-year-old fossil forest left over from the Jurassic period. Curio Bay is also home to one of the rarest penguins in the world – the Yellow Eyed Penguin, or hoiho.


    (photo: lickr/Harald Selke)

  8. BakoCarl says:
    March 19, 2017 at 12:48 am

    God’s Army and the War

    We look at the world all around us,
    And we see all the evil and say,
    There’s a war between men in this world,
    The good men fight, keeping evil at bay.

    We think there’s a heavy burden on us,
    This fight that may engulf you or me,
    But the struggle is not against flesh and blood,
    Though it’s armies of men that we see.

    This war and the armies are much bigger;
    But men of this world are not the source.
    We fight against powers of this dark world,
    And their evil spiritual force.

    Elisha, God’s prophet, warned Israel’s king
    Of the Arameans plans to attack.
    So Aram’s king sent his army at night,
    Surrounding Elisha. He’d never get back.

    Elisha’s servant rose early that day,
    And saw they were trapped, all hemmed in.
    “I’m afraid, Elisha, what shall we do?”
    Elisha answered, perhaps with a grin:

    Don’t be afraid, was what the prophet said,
    Those with us are much more than that army.
    And Elisha prayed to our and his God,
    “O Lord, open his eyes and let him see!”

    Then the servant looked, looked up and saw
    Hills full of horses, chariots of fire;
    A huge army of angels, sent by God,
    All protecting Elisha and his squire.

    God’s got the power; He’s in control.
    His forces will win in this evil war.
    All will proceed according to His plan,
    With Him, we’ll be victors, and much more.

    What shall we say to all of these things?
    If God is for us, then who can oppose?
    Should we sit back and leave it all to God,
    Trusting in His Son, Who died and arose?

    We run the race and must fight the good fight,
    Strong in the Lord, secure His power.
    We are given the full armor of God
    To take our stand against evil’s hour.

    When evil comes, we’ll wear God’s armor:
    The belt of truth buckled around our waist,
    The breastplate of righteousness all in place,
    Guarded from arrows by the shield of faith.

    With readiness from the gospel of peace,
    Our feet will be fitted and firmly shod.
    All with the helmet of salvation,
    And the Spirit’s sword – the Word of God.

    With God’s armor, we can take our stand,
    And with the strength we get from prayers.
    Final victory is ours, glory to God,
    And eternal rest in His merciful care.

  9. smiley says:
    March 19, 2017 at 1:35 am

    Staircase in Capri

    oil/canvas

    1878

    John Singer Sargent ~ American icon

    in 1997, this painting sold for $1.43 million at Sotheby’s from the estate of Pamela Harriman, the late ambassador to France.

    for a little more on Sargent’s trip to Capri…

    http://www.jssgallery.org/Essay/Capri_Trip/Capri_Trip.htm

    • smiley says:
      March 19, 2017 at 1:37 am

      (hope that one posts.)

      • Gil says:
        March 19, 2017 at 1:42 am

        I like the style, but the subject isnt interesting here. People with money always spend for art though…

        • smiley says:
          March 19, 2017 at 2:01 am

          that’s an odd comment .

          if you miss the beauty in this painting, I can’t help you with that.

          artists see beauty in the mundane…they find it and they interpret it…and they give it life.

          have you ever tried to paint anything? standing out in the heat, the humidity, with the bugs and the shifting light and people standing around, sometimes, gawking?

          lugging your easel and canvas and paints…mixing those paints….often returning again and again to that same place til the painting is done…often finishing it back in the studio after tons of preliminary sketches ?

          try doing it sometime….successfully.

          and then you might start to understand the agony and the ecstasy of it and how difficult, sometimes maddening, it can be.

          thank GOD for people with money who pay for it.

          otherwise we artists would starve and go insane.

  10. smiley says:
    March 19, 2017 at 1:48 am

    R.I.P. Chuck Berry

  11. Sepp says:
    March 19, 2017 at 1:53 am

    Today the Orthodox Christian Church observes the Third Sunday of Great Lent. To strengthen the faithful, the Church has dedicated this day to the Veneration of the Precious and Life-giving Cross of Our Lord, God, and Savior Jesus Christ.

    On this date – March 6/March 19 – is observed the Uncovering of the Precious Cross and Precious Nails by Saint Helena the Empress in A.D. 326.

    • Bull Durham says:
      March 19, 2017 at 2:15 am

      The Third Sunday of Lent is that of the Veneration of the Cross. The cross stands in the midst of the church in the middle of the lenten season not merely to remind men of Christ’s redemption and to keep before them the goal of their efforts, but also to be venerated as that reality by which man must live to be saved. “He who does not take up his cross and follow me is not worthy of me” (Mt.10:38). For in the Cross of Christ Crucified lies both “the power of God and the wisdom of God” for those being saved (1 Cor.1:24).

      https://oca.org/saints/lives/2017/03/19/14-3rd-sunday-of-great-lent-veneration-of-the-cross

      This is a good website to explore the Orthodox faith and church in the US.

      • ZurichMike says:
        March 19, 2017 at 3:20 am

        I am very drawn to the Orthodox faith — it is intense and truly focuses the individual on a relationship with Christ.

  12. ZurichMike says:
    March 19, 2017 at 3:19 am

    Happy St. Joseph’s Day! Have a zeppole:

  13. citizen817 says:
    March 19, 2017 at 3:21 am

    Chuck Berry, one of the all-time rock ‘n’ roll greats, dead at 90

    Revolutionary blues singer Chuck Berry, often referred to as the “poet laureate” and “father” of rock ‘n’ roll, died Saturday, police in Missouri said. He was 90.

    Officers responded to Berry’s home outside St. Louis on Saturday afternoon and found him unconscious, the St. Charles County police said on Facebook. First responders were unsuccessful in reviving him and pronounced him dead at 1:26 p.m. local time.

    Charles Edward Anderson Berry was born in St. Louis on Oct. 18, 1926. As a child he practiced a bent-leg stride that enabled him to slip under tables, a prelude to the duck walk of his adult years. His mother, like Johnny B. Goode’s, told him he would make it, and make it big.

