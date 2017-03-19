Secretary Tillerson Ends China Visit Amid Warm Words on Both Sides…

(Via Reuters) With warm words from Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ended his first trip to Asia since taking office with an agreement to work together with China on North Korea and putting aside trickier issues. (link) All lumps removed…



Chinese President Xi Jinping:

“You said that China-U.S. relations can only be friendly. I express my appreciation for this.” … “We both believe that China-U.S. cooperation henceforth is the direction we are both striving for. We are both expecting a new era for constructive development.” … “The joint interests of China and the United States far outweigh the differences, and cooperation is the only correct choice for us both.”



Secretary of State Tillerson:

“President Trump places a very high value on the communications that have already occurred, and he looks forward to enhancing that understanding in the opportunity for a visit in the future.” … “We know that through further dialogue we will achieve a greater understanding that will lead to a strengthened, strengthening of the ties between China and the United States and set the tone for our future relationship of cooperation.”

[Toward The Media] …“I know that you’ve asked me a lot of questions here that I didn’t answer, and I’m not answering them because we have some very, very complex strategic issues to make our way through with important countries around the world, and we’re not going to get through them by just messaging through the media. We get through them in face-to-face meetings behind closed doors. We can be very frank, open, and honest with one another and then we’ll go out and we’ll have something to share about that, but the truth of the matter is, all of the tactics and all of the things were going to do you will know them after they’ve happened.”

~ Secretary of State Rex Tillerson



