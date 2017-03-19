Secretary Tillerson Ends China Visit Amid Warm Words on Both Sides…

(Via Reuters) With warm words from Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson ended his first trip to Asia since taking office with an agreement to work together with China on North Korea and putting aside trickier issues. (link) All lumps removed…
Chinese President Xi Jinping:
“You said that China-U.S. relations can only be friendly. I express my appreciation for this.” … “We both believe that China-U.S. cooperation henceforth is the direction we are both striving for. We are both expecting a new era for constructive development.” … “The joint interests of China and the United States far outweigh the differences, and cooperation is the only correct choice for us both.”
Secretary of State Tillerson:
“President Trump places a very high value on the communications that have already occurred, and he looks forward to enhancing that understanding in the opportunity for a visit in the future.” … “We know that through further dialogue we will achieve a greater understanding that will lead to a strengthened, strengthening of the ties between China and the United States and set the tone for our future relationship of cooperation.”
.
.
[Toward The Media] …“I know that you’ve asked me a lot of questions here that I didn’t answer, and I’m not answering them because we have some very, very complex strategic issues to make our way through with important countries around the world, and we’re not going to get through them by just messaging through the media. We get through them in face-to-face meetings behind closed doors. We can be very frank, open, and honest with one another and then we’ll go out and we’ll have something to share about that, but the truth of the matter is, all of the tactics and all of the things were going to do you will know them after they’ve happened.”
~ Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
Interesting….pretty good that Jinping met 1 on 1 with Till
We owe those people a lot of money. It’s in their best interest to play nice.
We are a HUGE market (dumping ground/release valve) for their goods and to keep their population employed. They OWE us a lot.
As President Trump has said, we’ve created the middle class in China. Millions of Chinese families now live comfortably in nice, modern homes with 21 century amenities because the US has dumped all it’s production capability into China. They got jobs and growth of over 7%/yr while we got unemployment and debt.
We’re owing them less and less. The Chinese have been selling US bonds to prop up their economy for some time now. Warm words are absolutely vital for the Chinese economy. Any suggestion that the US might take a tougher economic stance on China will take a huge hit on the Chinese economy. President Trump and the Chinese government both know this, so I would be very interested to know what the discussions between Tillerson and Jinping were like behind closed doors.
I would be interested, too. But I am betting one message came through loud and clear, no matter what was said in words.
“The United States is now going to treat its ENTIRE relationship with China, with the same totality, seriousness, and purpose as China has heretofore treated its relationship with the United States. *Chinese_smile*”
The proper response to which is a gulp after Tillerson’s plane is in the air and safely out of Chinese airspace.
Teh parteh is ovah, boys.
Yes a new day has dawned.
Thank God the adults are in charge. China’s too important to leave it to Dem riffraff to deal with.
Riffraff would be a vast improvement for the democrats, who are nothing now but obstructionists and losers.
obstructionists, losers and communists.
I think Rifftrax over the entire democratic party would be a yuge improvement!
“…you will know them after they happened.”
Especially in the face of a oppositional media that will bend every word to smear the process. Obama will truly be able to read about it the newspaper like everyone else.
“Obama will truly be able to read about it the newspaper like everyone else.”
LOL! Hilarious and so true!
He had scheduling conflict? Hurt his back? Yeah, right. He might as well have told her that he couldn’t meet with her because he had to “Wash his hair”. LOL Even then He knew it would have been a waste of time (and damaging to his prestige) to meet with a grifter like Hillary Clinton.
Here’s a Chinese news report (from Singapore, I think) covering the meeting with Hillary that was cancelled by Xi Jinping.
I don’t even remember this being reported in the news here. If it was, it must’ve been a blip, one and done thing:
Xi immediately recognized that HIllary was an empty pants suit and said “why waste my time”,
Yep. China’s a Yuuuuuuge country. He doesn’t have time to waste on Jingo-istic Frauds.
Sorry, I doubt the pants part of the suit was empty.
He didn’t want to be associated with SCUM.
One of the major reasons that Trump is so much better than a Clinton would have been is that Trump seems to understand that we need to be able to work and cooperate with the two other major nuclear superpowers.
Friendly relations with as many nations as possible should be our foreign policy; but especially Russia and China. Nuclear war is very bad for business! (very bad for life also of course)
Hillary was never serious about that job. She was a Tool/Puppet there, just like she’s been everywhere else. She could party down with foreigners and that’s about it.
Extraordinary that when I googled youtube for Clinton/Xi meetings, (wanted to check body language , etc. differences, if any), all I could find for the first 2 pages was “Xi Cancels Clinton Meeting” YT’s.
So I don’t know if she ever even met with him.
Hillary traveled all over the globe as Secretary of State soliciting funds for the Clinton Foundation in return for access to Obama.
Yup. The SoS job was just a “placeholder” to keep Hillary in the public eye until her planned 2016 coronation. The position also gave her a “product” to peddle (influence) so she could finance her campaign machine. But, even with all that cash AND 4 years to construct her machine, she still couldn’t pull it off. Even dyed in the wool Dem hacks now admit that she was a terrible candidate.
SOS was Hillary’s Consolation Prize for letting Obama take the Dem Nomination in ’08.
That was obvious right from the start. She had NO experience necessary to be SOS.
Chinese probably also recognized she was just a cardboard figure and thought WTH waste our time with this Know-nothing Fool.
OMG. Thank God she is not our Prez!!!!!
Friendly but not in the “bend over way” that Barry and I’m With HER were “prone” too.
Trump commands respect for America from a position of strength and seems to me looks for ways to win without making the other party resent it… unless they are leftists who will resent everything if they don’t get their way all the time! Leftists are sociopaths in many ways and its why they are typically responsible for most wars
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I explained to someone that Trump as a builder hotelier was by far the best choice as president if for one key reason alone:
Wars are bad for the international hotel business.
Therefore, we all benefit from that mindset!
Notice how China messages through the American media, by making transparent part of what Tillerson says in private. This is Trump effect. He has forced China to mouth their own desiderata, and not let their lackey American media force it from Tillerson’s lips. Very nice. This is actually symbolic of the larger phenomenon, and will be reflected in trade, too. No more lopsided cheating that gets past the idiot lapdog leftist media (“MUH – what currency manipulation?”). China has to wink from the head, and not make others wink for them using their many tentacles.
It’s clear that the Tillerson private words chosen for that Chinese messaging are cherry-picked – not clear that what they imply is either accurate or in proper context. Bear that in mind.
There is one word that transcends the much different tones of the statements. COOPERATION. That is interesting.
The following statement is key:
“You said that China-U.S. relations can only be friendly. I express my appreciation for this.”
Tillerson strokes the panda fur in the direction that makes it happy and brings out its best behavior. He knows what he’s doing.
Notice also the Trump-centric nature of Tillerson’s statement. No “Lurch” here, with his many exploitable flaws. THAT is one old weakness that is G-O-N-E gone.
“Tillerson strokes the panda fur in the direction that makes it happy and brings out its best behavior.”
I want to be a T-Rex panda. :0)
More Trump effect! Now everybody wants to be China. Win, win, win. 😉
:0) The EU pandas are going to experience some major ‘hurt’ due to the Trump effect and I am going to love every minute of it.
Wolfmoon1776 is “on” today
“I’m not a diplomatic analyst, but I did dream of Trump Towers while sleeping in a Motel 6 last night!” 😉
“Tillerson strokes the panda fur in the direction that makes it happy and brings out its best behavior.”
It’s called “being a diplomat/being diplomatic”, something Democrats do not understand, bombastic idiots that they are.
China treated the Obama WH Team like total criminals when they tried to land there last year. Remember that? Rolled a second rate staircase out at the airport for Obie to disembark the plane on.
Tackled the WH Press pool that Obie had brought along, etc. WH had brought too many reporters, against the request of the Chinese. Arrogant bastard.
No respect for Obama. And apparently, no respect for Ms. Hillary, either.
Chinese may “fudge the truth” like so many do. But they also know when they are being flat-out LIED to and they resent it. Who can blame them?
“Tackled the WH Press pool that Obie had brought along, etc. WH had brought too many reporters, against the request of the Chinese. Arrogant bastard.”
This is a brilliant observation. There are so many amazing diplomatic facets to what Tillerson did here, I almost want to cry at the beauty. In a single move, he sent 1000 perfect messages to all the people who needed them.
Trump was such a genius to pick Tillerson. OMG. This can’t be happening. It’s not just too much winning – it’s too much winning to be real.
OK – where’s the green curtain? 😀
I am waiting for one significant move by China that will show their real intentions:
WILL China take any steps to rein in the lunatic currently leading North Korea?
LikeLike
“You said that China-U.S. relations can only be friendly. I express my appreciation for this.”
Looks like T-Rex is some expert at the tango! What a great start for the U.S.
Thank you, Mr. Secretary (again…).
Hillary seen her function as Secretary of State being to extort money from foreign leaders for feathering her own personal nest. Anything else good or bad was just happenstance.
Hillary also strutted around forcing LBGT agenda on 3rd world countries, making acceptance of high risk STD creating s3xual lifestyles and abortion a condition for US foreign aid.
Even more repugnant and unconscionable was Hillary’s promotion of Arab Spring/radical Islamic tyranny. She is NO feminist. She’s a greedy, lying crook and fraud.
In one of the photos, both men are relaxed with that ‘open arms’, open heart posture, hands open, palms down. However, I didn’t notice T-Rex’s magic wand anywhere in sight. Huh. He must have collapsed it for storage in his MAGA decoder ring.
Best of all?
Nope – not telling you. You’ll know after it happens. What we’re discussing here is WAY above your pay grade.
T-Rex has actually unlocked the secret to ‘splodey head lift off!
(T-minus 9) No. You’re not flying with me.
(T-minus 7.24) Better make plans for commercial flights.
(T-minus 5) Here is a transcript of the entire interview during my flight. Here’s the truth. Transparency. Oh and BTW – see? There really is no need for you to book a flight next time.
(T-minus 31 seconds) Have a substantive meeting with promises of cooperation between two superpowers.
(T-minus 6 seconds) I won’t be answering your questions. You’ll know what happened after the fact.
(T-minus 0 seconds) The bolts that have secured the ‘splodey heads to the ground in the last six seconds of the countdown are explosively released, allowing them to rocket into the sky. Once this happens, we have liftoff!
The press is not used to dealing with a business man who takes charge, says no, and means what he says. Giggling over the awesomeness….
(Thanks to space.com for the description of countdown and liftoff)
The SoS is the ultimate PR job. He knows that controlling the narrative and how the message is communicated is as important as the message itself.
Hopefully they had a little sidechat about that pesky little North Korean feller…
*caption contest*
Looks like they have already cut his hands and arms off in that picture!
IF, as some suspect, the MSM are engaged in leaks, working for the dark-side Deep State, etc. – they have NO business whatsoever being on a Trump State mission plane.
LikeLiked by 1 person
http://www.newsmax.com/LarryKlayman/chariman-nunes-fbi-james-comey-montgomery-whitsleblower/2017/03/19/id/779551//
Thanks so very much for sharing this!
And here is a stupid tweet of Kenneth Roth, executive director of Soros-funded Human Rights Watch:
A beautiful example of the willful ignorance of the press, which is why they’ve dumbed down everything they’ve touched.
Willful ignorance (pretending not to know things) has contaminated so much, including science, ethics, government, and even speech. It is a DESIRE not to see how things can be true. It is one of the most anti-science attitudes of all, and is why I despise current science journalism, and the current crop of science popularizers.
How does Tillerson’s statement become true? Once you see it, you will sense the “aha” of it becoming doubly true. THAT is important.
It takes some thinking, but once you see the answer, it is the WAY it becomes true (the explanation explains itself further) that is a key attribute of a good scientific explanation. One also sees how the artful and self-deluding skepticism of the “alleged press” assures that they can pretend not to know what they really do know – that Tillerson is telling the truth. Further still, the FAILURE of their presumptive explanation (the one that would make Tillerson a liar) to explain itself further is diagnostic of bad science. The classic “tortured explanation”.
So I don’t just leave the explanation of Tillerson’s statement as an exercise in critical thinking, and I don’t just excoriate the feckless LyingPress for their willful ignorance. I offer this example as PROOF that you, fellow Treepers, are better journalists than these alleged journalists.
Embrace that truth. WE are the free press. And WE demand not to be infringed.
T-Rex was the best choice for SOS no doubt about it
Our President has an “eye” for talent and has utilized that ability to place talented people in important positions to benefit this country. Tillerson IMO is at the top of the list of talented people we now have to advance American interests.
I wonder if he asked for tips in building a long wall over difficult terrain?
Best Modern Secretary of State Ever!!!
Question: What is the status, procedure, for the U.S. Ambassador positions to be filled, especially for China? Do these require Senate approval like the President’s Cabinet?
As SoS, Hillary conducted “photo op” diplomacy because there was never any there there. Her missions were to promote the Clinton Initiative and take in pay to play donations. She boldly developed her own secret communication channels by which she could conduct her illegal secret business deals, so she could commit treason and fraud with impunity.
If ever there were a soft coup in the US, it was the Clinton’s who pulled it off. Amazing with all of the evidence on her illegality, she has never been charged. What this screams out is that the US justice system is in complete crisis. The Clinton and Obama Federal judges stay on the immigration EO’s is another clear example of the soft coup in progress. If Trump fails to pursue charges against the Clinton’s, he undermines the entire Constitutional government and criminal justice system. The Clinton’s and Obama turned the US into a Banna Republic.
Tillerson: “Okay morons, you became blind drunk with arrogance while Obama ran the US as the coward he is. I’m here to help you thieving idiots sober up because the reality is that we have the military might to do anything we want and you are powerless to stop us. We built your economy and we can destroy it. You have 90 days to deal with the Norks. I suggest you get busy and provide POTUS Trump daily status updates. We will not have this conversation again.”
