Was Obama Involved in Pre-Planned Judicial Block of Trump Travel Ban?…

♦ On Monday March 13th former president Barack Obama unexpectedly flies alone to Hawaii (link)

Obama returned to one of his regular stops for dinner, Buzz’s Original Steak House in Lanikai. The former president was seen with a much smaller entourage than his last visit, though it still includes a Secret Service detail. ( link )

♦ On Tuesday March 14th Obama played golf and went to dinner:

“Tuesday evening, the former president dined with his sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, and friends in a private room at Noi Thai Cuisine at Royal Hawaiian Center.” ( link )

♦ On Wednesday March 15th – Hawaii’s U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson issued a block of President Trump’s travel ban. A 43-page ruling within 2 hours of hearing:

Watson criticized what he called the “illogic” of the government’s arguments and cited “significant and unrebutted evidence of religious animus” behind the travel ban. He also noted that while courts should not examine the “veiled psyche” and “secret motives” of government decision-makers, “the remarkable facts at issue here require no such impermissible inquiry.”

[…] The judge issued his 43-page ruling less than two hours after hearing Hawaii’s request for a temporary restraining order to stop the ban from being put into practice. (read more)