Was Obama Involved in Pre-Planned Judicial Block of Trump Travel Ban?…

♦ On Monday March 13th former president Barack Obama unexpectedly flies alone to Hawaii (link)
Obama returned to one of his regular stops for dinner, Buzz’s Original Steak House in Lanikai. The former president was seen with a much smaller entourage than his last visit, though it still includes a Secret Service detail. (link)
♦ On Tuesday March 14th Obama played golf and went to dinner:
“Tuesday evening, the former president dined with his sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng, and friends in a private room at Noi Thai Cuisine at Royal Hawaiian Center.” (link)
♦ On Wednesday March 15th – Hawaii’s U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson issued a block of President Trump’s travel ban. A 43-page ruling within 2 hours of hearing:
Watson criticized what he called the “illogic” of the government’s arguments and cited “significant and unrebutted evidence of religious animus” behind the travel ban. He also noted that while courts should not examine the “veiled psyche” and “secret motives” of government decision-makers, “the remarkable facts at issue here require no such impermissible inquiry.”
[…] The judge issued his 43-page ruling less than two hours after hearing Hawaii’s request for a temporary restraining order to stop the ban from being put into practice. (read more)
As the Honolulu News Media points out:
U.S. District Judge Derrick Kahala Watson, who halted President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban Wednesday, is a 1984 graduate of Kamehameha Schools who was in President Barack Obama’s class at Harvard Law School. Watson, 50, was appointed by Obama in November 2012 and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in April 2013. (link)
There are no coincidences in politics
Even fewer in Obamaland.
“LOCK HIM UP” needs to be the next chant!
Indeed!
Never a coincidence in Obama politics.
Question where was he when the first EO was stopped? Did he or his people meet with that judge?
This judge should have recused himself.
Ask the Secret Service.
You cut right to the heart of the matter Vince
I’m not sure that the pictures match.
Pictures match what?
Fastest typer in the world.
Coinky-dinks surrounding Obama crop up the same way disappearances and “suicides” do with Crooked Hillary.
Where has he been since then? Has he skipped town?
The second I heard Hawaii I thought Obama was involved…Now all the pieces are falling neatly into place as it being Obama….
Banning a religion because it is violent and intolerant is not unconstitutional.
Here is a great read on what the founding fathers thought of islam.
https://apologeticspress.org/APContent.aspx?category=7&article=4622
Loretta Lynched… Sod-obamaized!
Sod-obamainized. Spell checked.
It seems Obama wasn’t quite done destroying America so he feels it necessary to continue his evil deeds. I really have nothing but distain for him.
Obama ties, yes and yes. The plaintiff has ties to Muslim Brotherhood and judge has ties to Obama. So Obama who has long been friends with Muslim Brotherhood and this judge. Obama ties to both the plaintiff and judge.
Obama who met with Muslim Brotherhood regularly while in WH, is now probably meeting with them every week – directly or indirectly. MB and BLM are Obama’s community organizing domestic terrorists groups of favor to push his attack on Trump and his attack on traditional America.
This was all planned ahead of time and the judge ruling was probably almost entirely written before the case was even started. Need more proof. As soon as the ruling came out, Obama went on a real vacation to celebrate,
Obama hand delivered the ruling on a flash drive as typed up by Valerie Jarrett to avoid any chance of it being waylaid or snooped on if sent electronically. I read (sorry can’t find the link) that another judge has issued something similar in his ruling against the order.
It might be interesting to compare the 43 page ruling from this judge and the 43 page ruling from the Maryland judge. 43 pages from both judges….just another coincidence?
Maryland ruling –
http://documents.latimes.com/maryland-federal-judge-blocks-trumps-revised-travel-ban/
Hawaiian ruling –
http://www.vox.com/2017/3/15/14940946/read-full-text-hawaii-court-order-trump-refugee-travel-ban
Shadow government coming out of the shadows.
