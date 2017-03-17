State Attorney Releases Footage of Good Samaritan Assisting Sheriff Under Attack…

Back in November 2016 a suspect named Edward Strother attacked a Lee County (Florida) Sheriff’s officer, Dean Barnes, after a high speed car chase. (back story news video here).
During the fight, Strother gained the upper hand and was on top of Officer Barnes when another motorist stopped to assist. The Good Samaritan was a licensed concealed carry permit holder, and he used his firearm to stop the attack.
Today, the Lee County State Attorney released eye-witness video footage of the event showing officer Barnes being attacked and the Good Samaritan warning the attacker (Strother) to stop his assault or he would shoot. Strother refused to comply with instructions to stop the assault and the Good Samaritan shot him 3 times, saving the officer from further injury.
The officer is white, the attacker is black – the good samaritan who saved the officer is also black, and has requested to remain anonymous. The Good Samaritan has been heralded a hero by law enforcement, and has been cleared of any concern of wrong doing.
The video is not graphic, however it may still be disturbing. It does contain curse words as recorded by the phone cameras during operation. The released video is from two separate angles during the attack and the approach of the Good Samaritan.
Oh my God, dude. The snowflake millenial narrators are like, oh my God, dude.
Proud of the good samaritin with CC though. He’s a hero. Well done.
floridahoosier93,
You probably know that a Florida resident does NOT need a permit to carry a pistol in their “conveyance”. Not positive of any applicable statutes, once the person leaves their car (“conveyance”), but as SD wrote, the Good Samaritan won’t be facing charges. I can’t imagine what that man must be going through..
Most states explicitly allow for you to break a gun-related law in an emergency (just for instance, discharging it in city limits, or shooting someone with it, is a violation–unless you’re in imminent danger of bodily harm).
Running to save a police officer’s life had damned well better qualify as justification for carrying a gun outside your conveyance.
(On a semi-unrelated note, in most of Colorado, and in many other states as well, no permit at all is needed to carry an unconcealed firearm. The laws against concealed carry are a holdover from the day when most honest people openly carried and crooks were being sneaky by CCing. So they outlawed the practice. The problem is open carry became unfashionable after that, leaving most people with no way to carry without facing some sort of social sanction. Open carry should be re-normalized AND concealed carry should be completely legal.)
Shades of Michael Brown, FaceEater and Travvon, they never learn.
Educational note to BLM, etc:
If you’re on top and not my wife, you likely could get shot at any time…
I saw this a couple of days ago. I’ve also read that the police officer encouraged the concealed carrier to fire when the man wouldn’t stop his attack.
Black rifle coffee company…thin blue line brand 100% of profits go to PD causes….if they are sold out check back daily it comes back up….they are on a roll or roast as it were 😉
Thin blue line started after 4 Dallas PD ambushed and murdered…amazing owners and peeps of brcc!!! Show them and PD your love💖
Black Rifle has a wonderful web site please check it out. The bios of the business owners are amazing! I ordered some for our family, this is a great opportunity to do something small for a very important cause.
Oh yes, ive been on it since early February, lots o there equipment, swag and if u could see my coffee stash you would litterally laugh out loud! ….Just trying to do my part to support our blessed veterans. Yep i have also checked out the profiles. If u or friends like whiskey check out Leadslingers Whiskey… some of the same folks…hopefully it in your State just got it here in GA…SO GOOD YOU JUST CANNOT BELIEVE! Chk out all liquors they have available ….their coasters are 1st class!!! Shirts awesome quality just like brcc
Alas, I never could develop a taste for coffee….
Try black rifle’s…. you’d be surprised the magic it can do….YES it IS that good!!
Perhaps they sell other things.
Thank you, Mr. Samaritan.
Heain’t gonna dindunuffin no mo.
Way too many dindus in the world.
If only it was this innocent:
Notice that the Police are too late to help the Police.
Thats exactly what I was thinking. When seconds count, the cops are minutes away. It’s important to exercise our 2nd amendment rights.
J.D. Knapp,
Sticker on my laptop, “I carry a gun, because a cop is too heavy”. TSA LOVES it. (no really,they do).
Attack a police officer – you die. Americans have had enough.
More importantly, jump anyone – you die. We’ve had enough.
Cops should not be considered supercitizens, merely citizens doing a tough job.
It takes some major guts to do what the good samaritan did. I’m sure the police officer that is alive today because of him will be forever greatful to this man.
Phew. I guess! That is one brave guy to just walk over there and stand there so long – relatively unprotected- before taking that nut out.
God Bless that man. He is one in a million.
sunnydaze,
There have been almost 2 million CCW permits issued in the State of Florida… The Gunshine State..
I wish that even a quarter of them were being used at any given time.
SteveInCO ,
I hope to never need to “use” mine..
I meant the permit, not the gun, but point well taken.
How was the perp able to get close enough to do this to begin with? Was this particular cop not a very effective one? I know cops personally so i am far from anti cop, but I always want to know about how personal safety was compromised.
Happy that the civi who shot is given respect and privacy. And still, thank you sir.
My thoughts exactly.
Remember Rodney King and his “Folsom Roll”?
These miscreants learn such skills in da big house, and on the street. He looked pretty big too.
Cops can’t win ’em all. That’s why I encourage every nonmiscreant I know to carry. “The life you save may not be your own.”
On a serious note, why do they let people become cops who cant protect themselves? There is no way that guy should get on top of an armed officer
Lots of affirmative action hiring. Lower standards, checking off boxes of categorized classes. Cronyism(an unfortunate quantity of it). And some just eek it out until something happens. Bet this cop has issues professionally to some extent. Shouldnt have happened, but glad the right guy got shot.
Cops shouldn’t be on single man patrols in my opinion. This stuff would slow down in a hurry if there was a man in blue ten paces away to end a bad guy that attacks his partner.
It’s just too dangerous by one’s self
Single man units are sop bc of money. Too many special teams and they count non patrol such as lt or cpt as patrol to show for ratios. Tricky numbers, kind of like nursing staffing. We really are on our own. Its with grace, lucj, and self awareness n logic that we arent routinely victimized.
Gil,
May I add one? Also with concerned citizens.. With some of us, you are NOT alone.
Wish this was the case elsewhere in Florida
The new Orange County State Attorney refused to try a murdered cop case as a Death Penalty…even though the police body camera footage showed perp standing over cop and shooting.
Perp is black. State Atty is black hispanic. Cop murdered was black female
Fortunately after much outcry the governor took case from State Atty
She should be removed from office by Governor Scott
She was removed by Gov Scott. I read it earlier today, but didn’t save a link. Sorry!
white cop black attacker. where is the outrage. where are the riots for justice. where at the reporters demanding someones head. Oh yeah, black on white crime is no big deal.
As if… More like- why did the shooter kill that innocent black man. He dindu nuffin ‘cept sit on top of the cop.
He thought the cop thought he was cute ??
For some reason that just totally broke me down and I cried like heck. Glad the passerby saved the officer’s life, sorry the bad guy had to get killed, sad the passerby now has to live with the memory of killing someone. You don’t see stuff like that everyday I guess, though you hear about it. What a world we live in. Mostly just glad the officer’s alive. What a mixture of feelings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The officer is white, the attacker is black – the good samaritan who saved the officer is also black, and has requested to remain anonymous”
Smart move, remaining anonymous, otherwise he’d be hounded by BLM, social “justice” warriors & the media, called an Uncle Tom, etc.
The reality in this country is there’s more patriotic & law abiding black Americans than not, but you don’t see or hear about them
This militant, violent thug mindset is the result of the last 25 years or so of school indoctrination by the left. They’re taught to hate whites, the government, civility & decency, so they can be used as pawns for the leftist agenda
Black Americans are not the enemy, the globalist left is
BLM would savage this man.
I’d still change my place of residence if I could.
Some faceless evil “hero” can out just about “out” anyone.
Yes, I’m sure BLM is outraged. No credible SJW jury angle.
I am very thankful for our police community in keeping us safe in our own communities. It is a sad day when citizens needs to keep our police officers safe. The days we live in. Law and order is returning to our land under President Trump.
Grace Anne ,
On two occasions, I have posted up behind a deputy pumping their gas. By the time the second occurrence happened, I didn’t even need to explain. . .
We need an APB on VJarrett and The Accomplice.
We are the ones primarily responsible for our own safety, law enforcement or no. The cops help with that; but they cannot do all of it for you.
A good cop recognizes that a citizen prepared to defend himself is not a problem. I was once solidly praised for CC by a cop; and I know the attitude is common amongst them. (They’re worried about dirtbags carrying.)
What kind of world are we living in when no one is willing to put themselves at risk to help a police officer in trouble? It’s very disturbing to me that there is not one but multiple videos of this situation. How about putting the damn camera down and going over and helping the police officer? If some of these lookie-loo’s would have recognized the officer needed help then it might not have taken an armed citizen to end the problem by killing someone.
