State Attorney Releases Footage of Good Samaritan Assisting Sheriff Under Attack…

Back in November 2016 a suspect named Edward Strother attacked a Lee County (Florida) Sheriff’s officer, Dean Barnes, after a high speed car chase. (back story news video here).

During the fight, Strother gained the upper hand and was on top of Officer Barnes when another motorist stopped to assist. The Good Samaritan was a licensed concealed carry permit holder, and he used his firearm to stop the attack.

Today, the Lee County State Attorney released eye-witness video footage of the event showing officer Barnes being attacked and the Good Samaritan warning the attacker (Strother) to stop his assault or he would shoot. Strother refused to comply with instructions to stop the assault and the Good Samaritan shot him 3 times, saving the officer from further injury.

The officer is white, the attacker is black – the good samaritan who saved the officer is also black, and has requested to remain anonymous. The Good Samaritan has been heralded a hero by law enforcement, and has been cleared of any concern of wrong doing.

The video is not graphic, however it may still be disturbing. It does contain curse words as recorded by the phone cameras during operation. The released video is from two separate angles during the attack and the approach of the Good Samaritan.

Advertisements