More Fiscal Budgetary Perspective…

It must be nice having an EBT benefit over $5,583.42 to spend on food. (source)

Can you imagine, even fathom, your own family having $5,000+ to spend on food?

How the heck can someone be getting a Food Stamp / EBT benefit over $5,000 ?

This is the reason why many people have no sympathy for liberal budget cut pearl-clutching. Seriously. Good grief.

Advertisements