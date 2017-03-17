More Fiscal Budgetary Perspective…

It must be nice having an EBT benefit over $5,583.42 to spend on food. (source)

Can you imagine, even fathom, your own family having $5,000+ to spend on food?

How the heck can someone be getting a Food Stamp / EBT benefit over $5,000 ?

This is the reason why many people have no sympathy for liberal budget cut pearl-clutching. Seriously.  Good grief.

105 Responses to More Fiscal Budgetary Perspective…

  1. Howie says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:00 pm

    25 kids with 25 baby daddies?

  2. Niagara Frontier says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    8 member household: $4,344
    For more than 8 household members, add an additional $440 per extra member
    The above figures are good only for 2015. If you are trying to figure out gross income limits after 2015, visit the USDA website.

    Source: http://www.wikihow.com/Calculate-Amount-of-Food-Stamps

    • Niagara Frontier says:
      March 17, 2017 at 7:04 pm

      Sincerest apologies….please disregard the above. Those are the gross income limits.

      • they call me sweetheart says:
        March 17, 2017 at 7:30 pm

        Allotments for households in the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia.

        The amount of benefits the household gets is called an allotment. The net monthly income of the household is multiplied by .3, and the result is subtracted from the maximum allotment for the household size to find the household’s allotment. This is because SNAP households are expected to spend about 30 percent of their resources on food.

        (October 1, 2016 through September 30, 2017)

        People In Household Maximum Monthly Allotment
        1
        $ 194
        2
        $ 357
        3
        $ 511
        4
        $ 649
        5
        $ 771
        6
        $ 925
        7
        $ 1,022
        8
        $ 1,169
        Each additional person
        $ 146
        Benefits are provided from the day the household applies.

        For further information, contact your local or State office. It may be listed in the State or local government pages of the telephone book. Or call your State’s SNAP hotline. Most are toll-free numbers.

        https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/how-much-could-i-receive

        published 10/3/16

  3. bulwarker says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:05 pm

    This is the worst offender I’ve seen:

    I cant even afford to have prime cuts of steak delivered to me on the regular but hey, they accept EBT and proudly show it

    • C-Low says:
      March 17, 2017 at 7:21 pm

      EBT will cover all uncooked food including prepared subs etc.. their is pizza places that give you uncooked pizzas that qualify. The outright criminal stuff happens thou with like the guy above (possibly) and the myriad of jiffy’s small sellers that trade food stamps either for boose cigs as open register food charges or for a percentage of cash.

      I bet many would be shocked at the savings if we just enforced the entitlement rules, and prosecuted fraud aggressively in all the programs both the low end fraud like above and the high end fraud you get with doctors in Medicare.

    • average Joe says:
      March 17, 2017 at 7:46 pm

      Dayaaam

  4. Gil says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    There are a lot of poor people in our country, especially in places like Kentucky and through the Appalachias. No one family should be getting this much for food. Now is this a carried over balance that accrues? Doesn’t matter. If they cannit pay for their own food otherwise, they shouldn’t have any balance. My Lord, thats more than the total income for a couple months for so many. And this is just for food. Makes you want to kniw whi this is and WHAT ELSE are they getting?
    The trough is apparently too deep and wide.

  5. sunnydaze says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    So is that balance good for a year? A month? How does it work?

    Cuz if it’s a month, you’d think it would’ve sent up a red flag to even the cashier.

  6. Sentient says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    “What would you say to those Americans” (standard attack journalist formulation of question) “who can no longer afford Maine lobster? Are they supposed to eat warm water lobster instead? Shouldn’t every American have a right to Maine lobster?”

    • Gil says:
      March 17, 2017 at 7:21 pm

      I have heard the argument for purchasing soda, candy, and chips with ebt.
      No one who cannot afford to buy foid should be able to buy crap!!!!
      The no. 1 purchase is soda. Im sorry but we should go back to producing the govt blicks of cheese, grains, etc and make them stand in line to receive it. My elderly grandmother got some at various times and it wasnt bad, just purchased as over runs from producers.

  7. SoCal Patriot says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Morton’s for dinner every night is expensive…what’s wrong with you people? Have you no compassion?

  8. C-Low says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    EBT food stamp I would guess that is built up over some months cannot imagine how it could be that much otherwise just on food but who knows. When I was young I knew some bums that had SA (a form of disability were qualification is proof of being an addict and jobless for X number of years), and they would go to jail, it would build up in their account. Upon release they would immediately pull it out and go on a binge often ending back were they started.

    The fraud that exist in the entitlement programs is really legion. It is also not coincidence that the Dems have pushed most of their give away programs into SS budget so insulating them from scrutiny while leveraging legitimate paid into seniors benefits as top cover.

    • Marc says:
      March 17, 2017 at 7:28 pm

      Yup. It can build up forever but you have to spend a little so it’s not frozen. Could be another drug dealing illegal alien on foodstamps making $70K a month dealing meth.

    • SteveInCO says:
      March 17, 2017 at 7:41 pm

      It is also not coincidence that the Dems have pushed most of their give away programs into SS budget so insulating them from scrutiny while leveraging legitimate paid into seniors benefits as top cover.

      Aaaaah, very interesting.

      The current sizes of “mandatory” and “discretionary” spending the FedGov does would indicate that we MUST at some time attack the mandatory spending if we are to have any hope of A) reducing the deficit and having a surplus and B) having adequate defense and border security. (Basically, there’s not enough room to balance the budget by axing every single bit of discretionary spending outside of DOD and DHS–including the VA!)

      [Yes, I recognize a growing economy will help–but we should cut as much as we possibly can anyway, instead of kicking the can down the road and figuring growth will take care of it.]

      If a lot of porkbarrel crap has been shoved into “Social Security” that gives us a way to cut into the Mandatory part of the pie without doing anything immediate to Social Security proper (i.e., the old age pension program) itself, which is politically very hazardous, whatever you might think of the legitimacy of the program. (Eventually a way should be found to phase it out as it is unconstitutional–but that ought to take decades and not badly burn anyone on it now. Any such phaseout would entail having someone “not get their money back” though, no matter how you cut it. I had a thought on how to do this semi-gracefully, but it needed to happen in 2000 or so and it’s probably too late.)

  9. Sentient says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    A few years ago here in Minnesota it made news that MN EBT cards were being used in Hawaii.

  10. Niagara Frontier says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    The comments on the original source seem to indicate it’s an accumulated balance, which is almost just as bad.

  11. Dana says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    If you don’t use all of the money in a month, it will roll over into the next. That isn’t a single month’s worth of food stamps. https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/how-much-could-i-receive

    Could also be a faked receipt.

    • Mr.Right says:
      March 17, 2017 at 7:18 pm

      Could be fake… but could also be real.

      And why in the world would monthly food budge roll from month to month ? thats insane.

      Also how can people get free money ?!?!!??! doesn’t the town need workers to clean streets, repaint buildings etc.. ? I never understood how people smoking weed, playing video games all day get free money from HARD working families.

      wake up at noon, smoke druge, play around…. get free money

      wake up at 5am, work 12 hours two shift… get money “STOLEN” by the government to give to those worthless drug users.

      ARGH!

      • Marc says:
        March 17, 2017 at 7:48 pm

        Most folks that have been on foodstamps have been working poor, including me. I’ve never done drugs in my life and have worked regularly since the age of 18. It’s not as easy to find work in some parts of the country as you think. My family was on foodstamps for part of my childhood after my parents divorced. Single moms have kids to feed. No need to cast aspersions on strawmen.

        • vicschick says:
          March 17, 2017 at 8:11 pm

          Thank you for saying this Marc. My daughter who was a single mother for 7 years before she married her husband, had food stamps and WIC for my granddaughter. Thank goodness it was there to help her because they barely scraped by. I’m thankful it was there for her and even more thankful that she picked herself up by the bootstraps, got an education, and is now living a very nice life……..assistance free.

        • cats23 says:
          March 17, 2017 at 8:19 pm

          Marc, I don’t think anyone is talking about you or those who truly are in need of help.
          We’re griping about those who are abusing the system and the goodwill of their fellow taxpayers.
          And who knows the percentage of those taking advantage of the system?? Would it not be better to root out the fraud and there would be more help for those who are truly hungry?
          The best way out of this is when there are jobs to be had. That is exactly what our President is working on.

  12. tuskyou says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    I couldn’t spend that much money on food if I tried. Just think of the wasted food that gets thrown away cause who cares! Somebody else pays for it.

  13. Landslide says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Food stamp fraud must be rampant beyond comprehension. I was in line behind a woman with a large Michael Kors purse, extremely nice jewelry & clothing, and she used a food stamp card! I commented to the checker (after the lady left) that she was probably going out to get in her Lexus. The checker (a male millenial) said, “Well, if you can qualify you might as well take advantage of it.” I told him that no, you should work to get the laws changed!! Disgusting. I’m not sure how to ferret out the millions who abuse this….

  14. cats23 says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    Was at the Dr’s with Mom some time ago. Next to me sits a young woman with snazzy clothing, fake nails, tattoos, and an Iphone. And she’s holding her medicaid card in her hand.

    And here I am, working a job and having a part time business, looking down at my grandmother flip phone, my own manicure and clothes less than a quarter as nice as hers. Bet she buys lobster tails with her EBT card as well.

    This is just wrong.

  15. Jim Bryan says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    I was in a Walmart a couple of years ago on EBT card re-load day and I was chatting with the cashier as I was checked out. She mentioned the person who checked out before me had a $2,000 EBT card balance and they purchased only the finest and most expensive food items. The cashier was was working for probably $10-12 an hour and has to wait on a customer getting 24K a year for free. What a country! What a joke!

    • cats23 says:
      March 17, 2017 at 7:21 pm

      Yup. And the cart is loaded with the finest and the crappiest. From steaks and crab legs to soda and a boatload of chips. And you can just FEEL the ‘tude just OOZING.

      In the meantime some of our Seniors and Veterans are hungry!!!
      Some NE state started to request that able bodied people had to volunteer or do SOME kind of work for X amount of hours per week and that dropped their EBT recipients dramatically! (Sorry, don’t have a link)

  16. Libertyvibe says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    My husband makes 6 figures. I am a stay at home mom. 4 kids. We home school. Our cars are 20 years old clunkers, but paid for. Can’t get out of our mortgage because have been upsidedown since ’08. No credit cards. Income taxes are paid. Food budget per month is $1500. I cook, we coupon. Compared to many, I have a feeling we are lucky.

    • SteveInCO says:
      March 17, 2017 at 7:28 pm

      I’d guess based on your description that that mortgage is killing you.

      I’m with you on the aged cars. I have three very old ones myself, 20+ years old with 300 or even 400,000 miles on them.

      • Libertyvibe says:
        March 17, 2017 at 7:39 pm

        It is. But we don’t feel right about short selling, and rents are very high. Also, we are making it. Its tight, but we have what we need.

      • Gil says:
        March 17, 2017 at 7:41 pm

        Yeah steveinco, but the cia wont be able to remote control them bc they arent run by computers!!! Youre one up on them!

        • SteveInCO says:
          March 17, 2017 at 7:47 pm

          Newest one is a 1994, and I spend a fecal ton of money maintaining it.

          I end up renting cars a lot due to my job and I hate almost every one of them (the latest Ford Focus wasn’t bad). I’m considering dropping a new engine into my oldest, just because I’d rather have it work well than buy some 30K thing I’ll hate (and which the CIA can hack…excuse me,,,they’d get the Brits to do it).

          • Running Fast says:
            March 17, 2017 at 8:01 pm

            In the same boat in regard to cars but take a different route. I currently drive a 71 Chevy truck that I put $30k into a few years ago. LS engine, 4L60, full air ride, beautiful paint and body, heated leather seats, cruise control, and upgraded 3 point harness. Absolutely love every second driving it and get way more compliments than anyone driving around in a new $30k car… as a bonus it appraised for $65K!!

  17. Pam says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    No wonder these individuals don’t want to take a job. When you pay out that kind of money, would you? I would be curious to know if the individual is a legal citizen or not. This is one of the big issues that comes up when we talk about what to do about these illegals that are here. If you cut off their gravy train, then they have no incentive to stay. It’s got to be done folks.

    • cats23 says:
      March 17, 2017 at 7:24 pm

      Recently at the check out at my local Walmart, the 2 women ahead of me both had an issue using their EBT cards. None of them spoke a word of English thus an interpreter had to be called, they also both had HEAPING shopping carts.

      FREELOADERS!!!

      • Pam says:
        March 17, 2017 at 8:20 pm

        I bet they did. I went to Wal-Mart this afternoon and saw tons and tons of individuals who were not speaking English. I kind of felt outnumbered and out of place.

  18. Libertyvibe says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    More than likely, this represents a refugee EBT. There is a new video on YOUTUBE, that I wish every American could see. It is an interview of a woman that infiltrated a refugee placement center, posing as a volunteer. The information she came out with is unbelievable. http://wp.me/p7kZHT-ou

  19. maiingankwe says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    I have an Elder I grocery shop for, and since he is no longer ambulatory I have to go without him. He lives alone and only receives around $270 a month for food. He is always clipping out coupons and buying family packs of meat when they are on sale. If you want to know sale prices on meat and where they are at, he’s the go to guy for information.

    Groceries in Alaska aren’t on the cheap side, so he’s always trying to find good deals and when he finds them he gives me a call with a list. He is also always trying to buy our family meat too when it’s on sale. We are always going round and round on that. How can I seriously take his little bit of monthly food when we can feed our own family? Lately, to prevent him having a hernia I will buy something inexpensive just to make him happy. I think it’s more pride than anything, and that is the only reason why I will do it.

    Now with all of that blabber, not all of these recipients get very much. He’s disabled, an Elder, and I really don’t think under $300 a month is sufficient. For goodness sakes, he uses coupons to save him and the government money. How many people do that?

    To be honest though, he does have a well stocked pantry and he’s certainly not starving. However, I believe it has to do with smarts and being frugal.

    I know if I showed him this article he’d be foot stomping mad. Mad at the fact there are families who receive so much. I’m sure he’d be complaining about waste and how he’s sure these families don’t use coupons like he does. I’m sure a lot has to do with different states and how they may do it differently from each other. As long as the state doesn’t make it any tougher than it is on him, I am all for reducing waste on families who are already receiving far too much.
    Be well good Treepers, and enjoy your beautiful weekend.

  20. In AZ says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    How many dependents did this particular grifter claim?

    If I lie and cheat the system I would be caught.

    Illegals and Moslems brought in get soooooo much, much more than the average American citizen.

    I would love to have that much money for food….for medication, to be able to pay medical bills, etc etc etc

  21. Southern Son says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    A few years ago, my wife worked at a small town meat market.
    First of every month, they would flood the store, and buy $35 hams and Tbone steaks with EBT cards. As they stood in the long line, she overheard them talkin about having Thousands left on their card.
    Within FIVE Minutes of checking out, the Same people would come back in with Cash Money, to buy Cigs n Beer!
    There was a woman, whow would sit outside the store, and Buy those Meats for pennies on the dollar.
    She Always drove a New Cadillac.
    The store owners son, is a Police Officer.
    He said even though they Knew what was goin on, there was nothin they could do.
    Even though it was a Felony Offense!
    How often has anyone heard of Individuals being Prosecuted?

    DRAIN THE TROUGH!!

    • georgiafl says:
      March 17, 2017 at 7:33 pm

      There have been convenience store owners (with Islamist sounding names) all over the country caught with MILLIONS of dollars worth of EBT cards.

    • Mikayla825 says:
      March 17, 2017 at 7:55 pm

      Funny this should come up today. I just found out that the woman that attacked me last May has been arrested for two felony counts of perjury and one felony count of fraud to obtain aid.
      She is also facing Felony Elder Abuse and vandalism charges. I guess every dog does have it’s day 😀

  22. Bonitabaycane says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    This country is blessed to have a Patriotic businessman in the Oval Office. Contrast that with a Marxist Community Organizer who occupied it. Cut the fat from this budget Mr. President. Full speed ahead!

  23. georgiafl says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Trump is working on it…..

  24. Tejas Rob says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    • freepetta says:
      March 17, 2017 at 8:00 pm

      Speaking of waste!!! This outrage has to stop, we are working, making fair money at best and they’re living like kings? Wow are we stupid!!

  25. tim glave says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Wow. Maybe I should sign up for that. I’m 100 percent disabled vet. Collect $1404 a month. My 58 year old wife who can barely walk stays home to take care of me. We don’t take food stamps. But we survive. Makes me sick to see that.

  26. average Joe says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    Oh, I have to say this.My wife’s son ,had girlfriend on stamps,and he called me to ask ,how to cook live lobster ,and I said I don’t know I have never bought one.

  27. louche9 says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    That receipt looks suspicious, considering most people get a couple of hundred dollars a month. There’s probably a natural cut-off point, as well, where if you don’t use it, the state takes it back. If you had enough kids to qualify for several hundred dollars a month, how could you let it build up to that level without using it?

  28. Rivercity says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    …sheesh

  29. freepetta says:
    March 17, 2017 at 7:58 pm

    Is that a food stamp budget for a year? I’m confused.

  30. cats23 says:
    March 17, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    After my Dad died a few years ago, Mom’s income dwindled to less than being able to cover rent and utilities. She received just over $70 per month in food stamps. I paid the rest, and have for a long time not to mention all other expenses.

    Now that she is in Hospice care in my home she has lost her food stamps. (As she lives with someone else who shops and eats with her…yeah, buh-bye!) Her meager pension does not cover for the loss of income I’ve had taking care of her, nor her food or other expenses. I’m out a lot of money every month. OK, so I feel responsible for Mom and will continue to help her as long as possible, but it pizzes me off to no end to see and hear others just getting a free effing ride!!

  31. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 17, 2017 at 8:09 pm

    The refugees bring over 2 or 3 wives and their families with most of them on food stamps and other governmental supplements.

  32. Golfdoc says:
    March 17, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    That’s a SavALot in Liberty, Kentucky. That’s in Casey County: >25% of the population is below the poverty level. There is a wonderful facility there known as The Galilean Children’s Home. The dear Mennonite widower who runs it cares for disabled children and babies born to women who are incarcerated. It is a wonderful, kind and gentle place. This might be their grocery receipt — they have a lot of mouths to feed and children to love. https://www.facebook.com/GalileanChildrensHome

    • Rhea Salacia Volans says:
      March 17, 2017 at 8:17 pm

      If it’s what the receipt is for, then I’m okay with that.

      But realize that I have seen enough bad behavior and heard of more bad behavior from welfare recipients to be extremely suspicious of this in the meantime.

  33. MfM says:
    March 17, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    If the person isn’t using all the money on their food stamp card every month it shows they don’t really need it. This is exactly the sort of thing that make people very angry.

    I can see having a bit over and saving up for Christmas or Birthdays, but over $5,000 is ridiculous, that has to be months and months of payments.

    Food prices vary through the country. Alaska is very expensive, some areas have great meat prices, others have better fruit prices. The one thing that has been a constant for me is seeing someone with a EBT card buying foods that aren’t in my budget every single time I’m at the grocery store.

    I’m always looking for a bargain and seldom have beef anymore. Trump got elected not because his supporters didn’t want the elderly, sick and truly hard on their luck to have a helping hand, but because of this sort of garbage. People who don’t need it having a grand time with our hard earned money.

  34. dkmimi34 says:
    March 17, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Through my son I knew a woman who had 5 children, none lived with her, The children lived with their dads. She was getting over $900 per month in food stamps. She just told the state they lived with her, She was also getting cash assistance. She was also selling her food stamps to a friend for fifty cents on the dollar for extra cash, (She would go to the store together and the friend would get what she wanted and then give her cash for half the total.) Someone reported her to DCF. Wonder who did that? Guess she will now have to work for her steaks and booze.

