March 17th – 2016 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #57

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
1)Barbara Smith
Josh Blackman
(CATO)
-Travel Ban
2)Ed Rollins
-Healthcare
-Budget
3)Commentary
4)Louie Gohmert
-Judiciary
-Gorsuch
5)Gen Jack Keane
-Budget
-Korea
-Obie Holdovers
6)Wrapup with
Tammy Bruce &
Charlie Hurt
Mulvaney clip
Karen Tumlin
Nat Immg Law Center
She actually came out and said that the executive order “disparaged Islam”. We now have Sharia compliant federal district courts.
Islam way beyond “disparages” all other religions. She should look at a koran. Open it up almost anywhere.
This woman is in way over her head. I don’t think she even understood the questions that Tucker was asking her. She needs to find an occupation that isn’t so taxing on her gray matter.
The Egyptian educated Hawaiian Inman who can’t bring his Syrian mother for a visit is questionable.
He is mb and I bet cair helped in the legal work.
The mosque he runs is owned by a mb front.
http://www.iio.org/the-masjid/meet-our-imam
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-egypt-azhar-idUSKBN0HD1AL20140918
She basically argued that our constitution applies to everyone, bc “family reunification.”
Dwerp.
I want all these judges disbarred for sheer temerity.
I guess these geniuses can’t figure out that when they say the failed countries are all majority Muslim, they are highlighting the fact that ALL failed countries are majority Muslim. Gee, do you think there may be a reason for that?
In fairness to her, I don’t hear any conservatives pointing this fact out, either. People need to think about the fact that every single failed country is majority Muslim. Yes, socialist Venezuela is on the brink, but there is a Muslim component there, too.
Trump
Krauthammer
Krauthammer completely dismisses the idea that POTUS and Campaign associates were spied on. He reluctantly conceded Tucker’s point that some citizens were swept up in surveillance of some Russians. He acts as if it’s incomprehensible that the IC would ever do anything illegal.
He’s in the Never Trump camp, but tries to mask it a bit these days. Nontheless, every time I see him I’m still reminded of his snark during the campaign.
Can’t stand the kraut! Hate his voice.
Always skip over any segment anywhere that he’s on.
Tammy Bruce
MFW your highest rating night, ends your career.
Hannity Opening and
Laura Ingraham
Full 2 parts
Interview w/Tucker
Returning to worship at the altar of Frank Marshall Davis.
More like visiting his father’s resting place.
That’s in a different place that also begins with H.
Naw…he had to deliver the 43 page decision to the judge.
I’d caution folks to be careful about theories that the former President is out to undermine President Trump. It may be so, but a lot more evidence would be needed and we’ve all saw the pickle created from believing the reports in the media from anonymous sources. Ie: Trump campaign was surveilled.
President Obama does have to raise over 1 billion dollars for his library and that could explain why he’s been meeting with business leaders and investors such as Warren Buffet.
After Hawaii, it appears Mr. Obama went to Tahiti for a month long stay. His family isn’t with him, according to this report.
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/obama-checks-into-a-luxury-eco-friendly-resort-near-tahiti/article/2617649?custom_click=rss
You are a compassionate woman. The concern you have for false accusations against the former president is to admired. Did you post here instead of the Huffington Post by mistake? You might try http://www.huffingtonpost.com.
That was inappropriate and disrespectful. Nettles18 has been a Treeper for a very long time, perhaps predating Benghazi. Not that she needs defending, but ad hominem comments should have no place here.
What a B.S. response. Truth matters. Its what separates us from the liberals. If you chose to believe every comfy story that just so happens to confirm your ideological worldview, then you are exploitable.
A former POTUS tampering with judges to undermine a current POTUS is a high crime. Nettles is right – we need more than “they were both in the same state at the same time.”
Just so…If we knew that BO was involved in this subversion, he be in Florence superman, not Hawaii. This is like looking at a cat through a picket fence. You never see the full cat but know it there nevertheless. The taupe dope is guilty as hell and it’s just a matter of time. There will be a reckoning…God will not be mocked.
Team Trump is standing strong by the idea that they were under surveillance. Sean Spicer just said so in a video upthread. We have a bunch of Obama IC people, who include known liars and deceivers, who don’t back him up, but evade in weasel-words. That is not a “pickle” I’m willing to back down on, and I hope that Trump doesn’t, either. I strongly suspect he has what is needed to win this.
And I’m not about to trust Obama now. Sorry. He is not retiring. Not with ValJar on-site.
It is beyond me that a married man is going on a vacation to tahiti ALONE. For a MONTH. i dont think so. I was told 2nd hand through law enforcement that he has someone on the side who has their own detail, who he sees when in california. Not buying it.
Male or female? Not that it matters that much, but it might make the pieces of the puzzle fit together differently either way.
Well, he stays in rancho mirage with an extremely wealthy gay man when here. Barbara boxer also lives in the area and it has well known golf courses. Lots of money, 2nd homes that sit empty, but a very stable large gay community. I asked if m or f. The ss didnt state.
Also said john kerry always made them go out and find the best nightclubs when he travelled and forced the ss to find him hot young women to be his entourage at the clubs. Ewww.
’nuff said
Thanks – that adds up.
Here’s the last “separate vacation”, just after leaving office:
Michelle Obama Just Bailed on Barack and Girls; Off to Billionaire’s Island Alone
The Obama’s were scheduled to spend a few weeks in Palm Springs, California, but that all abruptly changed when Michelle was caught boarding a private jet alone. Barack was photographed visibly upset, leaving an exclusive Rancho Mirage golf course, and daughters Sasha and Malia were nowhere to be found. Now, we know why Michelle had a tantrum, demanding to leave, and you’ll be pissed off as she screws taxpayers again.
https://thelastgreatstand.com/2017/01/25/michelle-obama-just-bailed-on-barack-and-girls-off-to-billionaires-island-alone-video/
You sound like a nice lady. So nice, in fact, that I would be wiling to let you in on a fantastic waterfront real estate deal in Nebraska. I’ll even let you choose between that or 2,000 shares in the Brooklyn Bridge. Take your pick.
LikeLiked by 3 people
what exactly is there to do in Tahiti all by yourself?
Tahiti? Hah, Probably a great cover story.
Wouldn’t surprise us if he were organizing the next wave after wave of Muslim “children” to enter the U.S,
this time from Indonesia, Philippines, etc.
LikeLiked by 2 people
** Paul Gauguin, please call your office **
Sounds like he’s in rehab. Living with three angry women has its downside.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL, like when they refuse to get their own Dollar Shave Club subscriptions and hog yours instead
This cracks me up! WE need to be careful about theories concerning Obama? Theories concerning him ought to have you wringing your hands and sobbing because you once believed in his filthy dirty tricks to undermine our current President. Hang him by his fingernails, the traitor! He doesn’t give a damn for this country or its people and I hope there is a way to send him to Gitmo soon!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My point was to be cautious about what you read in the papers. I note, some news outlets troll President Trump with this “President Obama is out to get you” narrative. Who told the papers that Valerie Jarret was moving in with Obama? Did that get leaked to the press to troll the Trump administration? Why do we know about that? It was liberal outlets doing the reporting of it.
I was quite surprised when “journalists” demanded proof from President Trump that he was wire-tapped when they have been reporting for months his campaign was surveilled and leaked transcripts made it way to reporters.
Now that I believe what was written, the “journalists” act like it was dumb to believe the written reports.
It could be the reports are accurate that President Obama wants to work against President Trump. It could also be true, he’s busy with raising funds for his library and he enjoys trolling President Trump.
Don’t get played.
Sorry, we are known to eat our own.
The warrior sport is strong here. Sometime it hurts, but is a good thing given the state of our house. I defend Nettles, but disagree with her. All is fair in good discourse.
No problem at all. I welcome different points of view. No need to defend me or apologize to me.
When posting online, I’m always wearing my big girl panties. 🙂
I could have expressed myself much better. Please let me try again:
Please kill trolls as quickly as possible. But, please also respect our Treeper FAM, and read twice to try to find their point, even if you might not agree with it.
This is an existential battle. We need each other to win. We are not monolithic brainwashed libtards, and thus will have differt views. That is our strength.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You got that right…..sadly.
truly pond scum
hrc pictures are seizure-inducing, but this guy is rapidly closing in…
criminal traitor. How i would love to see him jailed, without possibility of parole.
A couple articles placed in Daily Mail. One story about 3 unnamed sources from CNN Money claim Sean Hannity pulled a unloaded gun on Juan Williams. The other is the British HCGQ made a statement dismissing O asked UK spies to give transcripts of Trump’s phone calls.
I can’t repost.
Interesting that they are going after Sean Hannity as he has been covering the “wiretapping” very closely all week. Great episode tonight.
If Sean pulled a gun and shot wanker Williams, it would be justifiable homicide.
The 43 page opinion and rebuke of the EO was probably written by Obie cohorts in advance of his visit. Delivery man Ozero simply dropped it off to his college pal for signature. That’s how the crooked roll!
Essentially, Tarmac 2.0 – but this looks like it took place in front of a Japanese hibachi table.
LikeLike
Breitbart is under the most sophisticated ad attacks I’ve ever seen. Not just a slew of leftist ads – the enemidia are actually synchronizing the position, content, and appearance of the ads to sabotage stories.
Here is where I spotted it, when my ad blocker was off by accident.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/16/illegal-alien-donald-trump-calls-fiance-of-women-killed-by-criminal/
The ad basically contradicted the article, as a video about the man who lost his fiance was being set up. The ad inserted in FRONT of the actual video for the article, intercepting the reader for the other side. SNEAKY! So as the reader expects a video about a man whose fiance was killed by an illegal, that reader is derailed into an intervening AP-related ad, disguised as an article video, with a sob story arguing against deportations.
They have billions to spend on that kind of crap, thanks to the Obama DOJ.
That grifting slacker. 44 was a criminal. A hoodlum and a criminal, who imagined himself a hero. And I guess to the rest of the criminal taker class, he was.
LikeLike
thanks for this enlightening post wolfmoon, ^^^.
I could not figure out what was happening to my “viewing pleasure”…stuff blocking out and jumping around.
I must be one of those nice ladies cited above: never occurred to me that somone was messing with breitbart.
Things are really heating up in the IT world. And Google is racing to complete A.I. to use against us. I’m not completely buying that they’re not already using it. There are so many lies in tech any more, it would not surprise me if the stories that they’re having trouble with A.I. censorship are just stories.
The ad I got is a woman with a nasal voice declaring Brietbart is *not* a news site. Yep, BB is under a rather sophisticated ad attack.
LMAO!!! Well, you can’t be more direct than that.
Ugly.
I thought it was my laptop until reading your post! Weekend-before-last GoogleChrome just took over my laptop and, at the same time, yahoo was the home page. Hubby said it couldn’t be so until he looked at it. LOL! It decided to go back to acting right last Saturday and then took another veer into lala land early this week. So who the heck knows?! Oh well, it still lets me read y’all most of the time 🙂
Great article from Pat Buchanan
http://buchanan.org/blog/mccain-hijacking-trumps-foreign-policy-126688
LikeLiked by 4 people
Well, we dumped Flynn and put McCainanite’s buddy McMaster in. Mattis has turned out to be an obvious Uniparty Necon (unless he’s on some kind of deep, deep sting mission to draw out the President’s enemies, more likely he was a Deep State plant sent to infiltrate our side). President Trump is all about the domestic agenda now, and doesn’t say “peep” about foreign policy. I love President Trump for his valiant effort, but the Wiki Vault 7 and Judge Napolitano GHCQ intelligence sharing revelations make it obvious the Deep State had a plan and had DJT by the short and curlies coming in the door. Watching him these days is like watching a hostage with a gun in his back who’s been told to act normal until we get past the cops.
Wha?
It is very strange that President Trump doesn’t say a peep about foreign policy and for that matter nor is he asked about foreign policy. All of his senior officials have contradicted the President on the foreign policy he campaigned on namely better relations with Russia. Pence, Tillerson, Haley, have taken a belligerent stance towards Russia in public. Haley told Matt Lauer “we should never trust Russia”. I don’t think the President is being blackmailed by the deep state because if they had really incriminating info on him that would have leaked it by now. The problem is he is surrounded by neocon Russophobes on all sides who he has to rely upon for decision making information. McMaster is one of them of course and I would include now Dan Coats who pushed Obama to place sanctions on Russia after the annex of Crimea for which Coats was banned from travelling to Russia as a result.
there are actually quite a few sites/documentations of all manner of meetings and conferr-ings having to do with our President and Foreign policy issues… available to even the marginally motivated.
maybe expand your sources?
why, exactly did you vote for TRUMP, if you did? Did you watch his rallies, are you keeping abreast of his communications and speeches?
Very informative.
Thank you Piper!
McShame is in the news every day. AZ, how could you do this to us?!
Sean destroys Praetorian Guard …
I’d like to be certain this wasn’t accidental. 🙂
Hah! Now it’s “Zero Intelligence CNN”. ZINN?
Just going to end up in monosyllable silliness…
A shrubbery?
Ni ni ni!!!!! 😆
Funny you should post this. Eric Idle of Monty Python tweeted out that he’d like to see climate deniers brought before a world court for their thought crimes. I was thinking that was the “Holy Grail” for leftists.
Based on qualifications, the evening of the 20th he should be confirmed and sworn in.
In fact, there isn’t a scintilla of worth to a Senate confirmation hearing. They should each get one question. Morons all of them.
yes but the democrats will do everything they can to stall the inevitable. they know that Trump can’t really proceed with his legal fight against the activist judges until he gets the SCOTUS back to 9 justices.
Wow. This month is just flying by.
I still think that we should Demand that Justice Ginsberg recuse herself from sitting in on any cases that involve President Trump, or his policies.
She publicly condemned him!
She is on record as being Biased against him.
Ginsberg cannot be trusted to give fair and impartial rulings on anything pertaining to Pres Trump.
Fairness? Impartiality? What is this foreign tongue you speak? So says the shrew..
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Why would the Senate wait until April to confirm Gorsuch? His Hearing should be over by the end of next week, at the latest. Why is Turtle so slooooow? Is he hoping the “Travel Ban” case will make it to the Supreme Court before Gorsuch?! I’m beginning to really think so!!
Most likely because they are planning to take the rest of the month off.
You have to remember they are working a whole 8 days in April…then going home to meet with their constituents and lie to them some more.
Today in the White House Press briefing, the reporters told Mick Mulvaney, Office of Management and Budget, that the cut to Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) was going to hurt Meals on Wheels.
Mr. Mulvaney replied that the decision to cut funding for this program (CDBG) was because the return on investment just wasn’t there. He took the media at their word that Meals on Wheels would be impacted by this cut.
While some local chapters of Meals on Wheels, do get some funding through the CDBG program, the bulk of the 35% of their governmental funding actually comes from the Older Americans Act (OAA) and as yet, there has been no announcement about this program.
Meals on Wheels put out a statement this afternoon to clarify the media’s false reporting.
http://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/national/press-room/2017/03/16/meals-on-wheels-america-statement-on-budget-blueprint
Why cant churches help meals on wheels ?
Instead of some of the lefty churches harboring illegal invaders, they can help meals on wheels Instead.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Meals on Wheels
The program serves 2.4 million seniors every year and does get funding from the Community Development Block Grant program.
But the situation is complicated and saying that the budget eliminates the Meals on Wheels program is factually incorrect. According to the Meals on Wheels annual IRS filing for 2015 (it isn’t a government program), approximately 3.3 percent of its funding comes from government sources. Most is from corporate and foundation grants, with individual contributions the second largest source. Government grants are actually the fifth largest source of revenue.
https://www.forbes.com/sites/eriksherman/2017/03/16/liberals-stop-saying-that-trump-will-kill-meals-on-wheels/#6d1d6783395a
Meals on Wheels has taken that link offline. Here is a screen shot of what used to be at the link in my comment above:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bottom line – media is definitely distorting the situation dramatically.
When the MSM claimed, over and over again, that Ronald Reagan was cutting the school lunch program (with such dramatic histrionics) when in reality he only decreased the bloated annual increase in funding of that program is the day I opened my eyes to how the media in this country actually operates. Shortly thereafter I became old enough to vote and have voted straight Republican ever since.
To Protect Climate Money, Obama Stashed It Where It’s Hard to Find
“The Trump Administration needs to defund the entire apparatus of the climate change federal funding gravy train,” said Marc Morano, a former Republican staffer for the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “In order to dismantle the climate establishment, agencies and programs throughout the federal government need to be targeted.”
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2017-03-15/cutting-climate-spending-made-harder-by-obama-s-budget-tactics
I took a few hours this evening to watch a film Steve Mnuchin produced. The Accountant, Ben Affleck. Very good. Uses autism as plot and character device. Extremely violent content, but a good story. This is the second Mnuchin produced film I’ve seen in the last few days. American Sniper was the other. Terrific. The guy really was a very good Hollywood executive, producing well-made films. Now he’s our Treasury Secretary. I have great confidence. Anyone who can make the hits he has in that jungle of creeps and crooks will have the skills and knowledge to help our economy grow. I usually don’t like American films. So far, Mnuchin is two for two.
Stephen Bannon did a couple of informative documentaries …
“Generation Zero” goes beneath the shallow media headlines and talking head sound bites to get to the source of today’s economic nightmare. With a cutting edge style and haunting imagery, this must see documentary will change everything you thought you knew about Wall Street and Washington.
“The Undefeated” film is structured in three Acts and chronicles Sarah Palin’s early days in Wasilla; her achievements as Governor of Alaska, which yielded her an astonishing 80 percent approval rating; and her meteoric rise.
This is the missing link. The documentary I viewed on PBS about Sarah Palin the year before McFu$&Stain chose her as his VeeP.
A must watch. A true Wolverine
Need a link to the full.
If this is it, MUST WATCH! Must Share.
Just as I recall, every full link is scrubbed. Thanks oBama.
Those words coming from you, Bull, heavy creds!
~Taking it to the bank, and may consider watching a movie, or two.
I love hearing the words PRESIDENT TRUMP. Still getting used to it and the wonderful sound when spoken. I’m still pinching myself. Winning! WINNING! All this winning!!!
The video put out about today’s state visit with Ireland’s Prime Minister was very good.
This photo made me laugh.
I’m curious to see if and or how Judge Napalitano will react to being quoted by Spicer.
I e been somewhat surprised at his truth telling on all the wire tap controversy.
He probably won’t mind at all.
Judge Napolitano was a frequent visitor to Trump Tower during the transition days…he wouldn’t say ‘what’ he doing there, but he seemed really happy about it.
How many of the banned countries have direct flights to the U.S.? None. I think this is part of the problem because preflight screening is more difficult. A person leaving one of these countries must travel first to another country for a flight to the U.S. Also there is a high number of fake passports from some of these countries due to a breakdown in the civil government’s ability to monitor and control passport issuance.
Democrats are having kittens about this.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dems are having kittens?
Let’s round them up and have them spayed.
putting Snyder on notice. thats real!
He has such a great sense of humor, and perfect timing!
A proud and gallant chevalier
A high man’s scion of gentle mean
A fiery blade engaged to reap
He’d break the bravest in the field
‘Se/ mo laoch, mo Ghile Mear
‘Se/ mo Chaesar Gile Mear
Suan na/ se/an ni/ bhfuaireas fe/in
O/ chuaigh i gce/in mo Ghile Mear
Come sing his praise as sweet harps play
And proudly toast his noble frame
With spirit and with mind aflame
So wish him strength and length of day
Noble, proud young horseman,
Youth without gloom, of pleasant countenance,
A swift-moving fist, nimble in a fight,
Slaying the enemy and smiting the strong.
Let a strain be played on musical harps,
And let many quarts be filled on the table,
With high spirit, without fault, without gloom,
That my lion may receive long life and health.
Paul Nehlen is in Houston, Texas! [Waving at you, Mr. Nehlen! & Mr. Golvach! – from the SxSW-pocket]
Miracles never cease to amaze me or how God works out the details in & of fate.
The gentleman, Mr. Nehlen is standing with, Mr. Golvach, lost his son to an 4x deported, (prior drug trafficking conviction) illegal-alien out on a crime-spree, rolling up on him at a stoplight and shot him in the head. The 1st of 5 victims that night, 2 fatally, all random. Tragic & heartbreaking story for any parent to endure. (Belated condolences to the Golvach family)
http://bigjollypolitics.com/cowardly-senator-runs-father-son-killed-illegal-alien/
More, in depth:
https://www.texastribune.org/2016/01/31/houston-slayings-ignited-immigration-debate/
Omg. This relates to a “footnote” to the judges ruling from the the Maryland case.
Never gonna happen, but the actually audacity of this is staggering.
Judge Considers Ordering President Donald Trump to Double 50,000 Refugee Inflow to the United States – Breitbart
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/03/16/judge-considers-ordering-50000-refugees/
I think that judge has forgotten who is in charge these days.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh yeah, these legal eagles need their wings clipped. No way should some podunk district judge think he/she has the power to order our elected President to run the country the way he/she wants! Who do these judges think they are? Hell, the Attorney General wouldn’t order around the President and neither would the Supreme Court!
These bozos are going to push this so far that we wind up with a Constitutional crisis between the Executive Branch and the Judiciary. Then, enter Congress to right the ship.
Senator Grassley said tonight he’s introducing a Bill that would preclude Judges from ruling on immigration and a few other powers expressly held by the President. I hope that it sends a wakeup call to these district judges and activist Court of Appeals like the odious 9th Circuit. Congress has the power over the establisment of federal courts, all except the Supreme Court. Maybe these strutting roosters should check the Constitution—oh wait, they don’t believe in the Constitution!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Black rifle coffee company
Nice Peter…very nice…
Probably an older McCain political cartoon, and if so, still relevant.
(Can’t make out who did this so as to post a link for them)
Did you hear McLame accused Rand Paul of working for the Russians? He’s become a one note trumpet. Embarrassingly paranoid.
Did you hear McLame accused Rand Paul of working for the Russians? He’s become a one note trumpet. Embarrassingly paranoid.
Sorry for double posts! My phone must be causing it.
I really hope it doesn’t come to pass, but let there be one more Muslim multiple murder in the U.S. and the Immigration Ban will pass quickly.
They have a stand down order for now.
There are going to be a number of government people lose their jobs, Just remember, these people were taking money from you while doing something irrelevant. In many cases, their jobs was thwarting you from becoming financially successful. At the time they made a wise choice for themselves by getting a job with the government. However, their choice has nothing to do with me. I am just tired of having my choice having anything to do with them.
I’ve decided to call Google/CIA’s bluff by investigating Russian substitutes for censoring American social media. In particular, I’m looking at their search engine, Yandex (https://yandex.com/).
You know what I’m finding? LOL. WE were the ones censoring. I did some comparison searches and noticed that the most balanced but “diverse” and “extreme” results came back from the Russian search engine. It looks like they don’t really mess with the results – and that’s BEFORE Google starts their new censorship program.
Not sure if I’ll stick with them, but the thing is, Bing powers Yahoo and AOL, and Google powers StartPage, DuckDuckGo, and many others. The closest thing to an old American search engine with no bias, so far, seems to be Yandex.
After testing for bias, I tested for ease of returning my favorite Branco cartoon. THAT test was won by Yandex over ANY search engine. It brought back “Hillary dragging the server in the desert” in the top row of images! Oh, yeah!
Now, Google can keep on censoring if they want, but why should I let myself be lab-ratted by the censorship side, when the NON-CENSORING side gives me what I want? Maybe THEY deserve to have my data.
Food for thought, Deep State.
Oh, the punch line on that one!!! 😀
I just had a great idea. We need to send all Muslim refugees to Hawaii and put them on the no-fly list. Maybe Zuckerberg can make some room on his property on Kuaii. Or Oprah can make some room on her property on Maui. You know, the one that she built a 121 million dollar driveway for. Or the leftist billionaire whose name escapes me that owns the Island of Lanai can make room.
I’ll just have to find another vacation spot.
These stories are getting more ridiculous with each passing days. Guess they are just banking on ppl not reading past the lying sensationalistic headline and certainly not to do their due diligence OR using discretion. As we know aol has always driven in the left lane now they are driving with flat tires….looking silly.
There is no story here that I could see…albeit I just did a cursory read, let alone mention of “resignation”. Perhaps you can see it…maybe it’s buried in the piece somewhere? Dunno. Don’t much care.
~~~
Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka asked to resign over far-right ties
Mar 16th 2017
An article in the Jewish Daily Forward claimed that Trump counterterrorism adviser Sebastian Gorka is an official member of Vitézi Rend, a far-right Hungarian group with historical ties to the country’s early-century leader, a Nazi collaborator. If that’s true, Gorka’s ties to the group could potentially jeopardize his immigration status.
[…]
https://www.aol.com/article/news/2017/03/16/trump-adviser-sebastian-gorka-asked-to-resign-over-far-right-ties/21898347/
They just want to keep disrupting our chain of command, especially as it pertains to fighting terrorism.
