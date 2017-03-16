President Trump Remarks During Friends of Ireland Luncheon…

Posted on March 16, 2017 by

Earlier today President Trump, Vice-President Pence, and a host of congressional politicians and diplomats participated in a luncheon to celebrate St. Patricks Day.

President Trump remarks are below.  [A video of the full event to include all speakers is below the fold]

Here’s the full event:

 

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Mike pence, Paul Ryan, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

19 Responses to President Trump Remarks During Friends of Ireland Luncheon…

  1. wyntre says:
    March 16, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Great compilation of the Taoseach’s visit today. (Dare everyone to pronounce it!) LOL.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. Disgusted says:
    March 16, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    President Trump, You owe nothing to ryan in any way of recognizing him or complimenting him. He is not important to the citizens of this country. He wants to replace you. And I’m shocked to think the woman in the bright green dress seated very close to the front of this room might be pelosi. Why is she in such a prominent position? She is so dreadful. Once again she was recorded at a press conference today wearing a bright green dress, speaking disparagingly about you! A weird old hypocrite should not be honored in this way. Get her outa here and keep her coat!

    Like

    Reply
    • wheatietoo says:
      March 16, 2017 at 7:10 pm

      Bright green dress?
      Mrs. Pence was wearing a bright green dress…maybe that’s who you saw?
      Similar hair, viewing it from behind.

      Like

      Reply
  3. flyingtigercomics says:
    March 16, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    White people march? Dat’s raycis!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. SharonKinDC says:
    March 16, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Have to say, this is the most relaxed I’ve seen Paul Ryan.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. Pam says:
    March 16, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. SharonKinDC says:
    March 16, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Wow. The Taioseach really was pushing the open borders thing. Meanwhile, in Ireland, at St Gabriel’s hospital, they took off the ‘Saint’ part…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s