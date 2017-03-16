President Trump Remarks During Friends of Ireland Luncheon…

Earlier today President Trump, Vice-President Pence, and a host of congressional politicians and diplomats participated in a luncheon to celebrate St. Patricks Day.
President Trump remarks are below. [A video of the full event to include all speakers is below the fold]
Here’s the full event:
Advertisements
Great compilation of the Taoseach’s visit today. (Dare everyone to pronounce it!) LOL.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Here’s a hint.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Google Mike rodgers it says he will testify with comey next monday re wiretapp. Smells like they might turn on trump. Please provide analysis.
LikeLike
I’m not even going to try. LOL!
There is nothing more beautiful on the bagpipes than “Amazing Grace”. Having said that, I think the PM and POTUS are going have a great relationship for many years to come.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sounds like Tee-shocks or Tee-Shaw.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes. Thanks for the video. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
wyntre,
Thank you. Very sweet to my ears and eyes. 💚🇮🇪🍀
🇺🇸 MAGA 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow that video was real nice. I 💚 Ireland
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump, You owe nothing to ryan in any way of recognizing him or complimenting him. He is not important to the citizens of this country. He wants to replace you. And I’m shocked to think the woman in the bright green dress seated very close to the front of this room might be pelosi. Why is she in such a prominent position? She is so dreadful. Once again she was recorded at a press conference today wearing a bright green dress, speaking disparagingly about you! A weird old hypocrite should not be honored in this way. Get her outa here and keep her coat!
LikeLike
Bright green dress?
Mrs. Pence was wearing a bright green dress…maybe that’s who you saw?
Similar hair, viewing it from behind.
LikeLike
White people march? Dat’s raycis!
LikeLiked by 2 people
There are the black Irish also, don’t you know……
LikeLiked by 1 person
Black Irish is an ambiguous term sometimes used (mainly outside Ireland) as a reference to a dark-haired phenotype appearing in people of Irish origin.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Black Irish = Dark brown, almost black hair, blue eyes and very white skin. Half my family is such. The res are red or blond with blue or green eyes. One or two have blond hair and brown eyes. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Black Irish are…totally gorgeous.
LikeLike
Have to say, this is the most relaxed I’ve seen Paul Ryan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow. The Taioseach really was pushing the open borders thing. Meanwhile, in Ireland, at St Gabriel’s hospital, they took off the ‘Saint’ part…
LikeLike
😦
LikeLike