Mick Mulvaney Segment During WH Press Briefing – Questions from Media…

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney attends the daily White House press briefing and fields questions about the President Trump ‘America-First’ budget.
Director Mulvaney does an exceptional job explaining the larger budgetary issues, priorities and squashing some of the more ridiculous media narratives du jour.
.
Regarding the non-discretionary side. I would remind all:
Trump Economics – […] As the wage rate increases, and as the economy expands, the governmental dependency model is reshaped and simultaneously receipts to the U.S. treasury improve.
More money into the U.S Treasury and less dependence on welfare programs has a combined exponential impact. You gain a dollar, and have no need to spend a dollar. That is how the SSI and safety net programs are saved under President Trump.
When you elevate your economic thinking you begin to see that all of the “entitlements” or expenditures become more affordable with an economy that is fully functional.
As the GDP of the U.S. expands, so too does our ability to meet the growing need of the retiring U.S. worker. We stop thinking about how to best divide a limited economic pie, and begin thinking about how many more economic pies we can create. (link)
Wage rates are increasing as would be expected with inflationary increases in ‘non measured’ high-turn consumable goods.
Year-over-year same month comparable wage rate analysis in February showed a +2.9% increase; that’s more than double the inflationary rate measured by the Fed in the analysis which led them to raise interest rates .25% two days ago.
WASHINGTON DC – With the labor market near full employment, wage growth could speed up as companies are forced to raise compensation to retain employees and attract skilled workers. A proxy for take-home pay rose a solid 0.5 percent in February.
The annual wage increase is close to the 3 percent to 3.5 percent range that economists say is needed to lift inflation to the Fed’s 2 percent target. Inflation is already firming, in part as commodity prices rise.
Rising inflation, together with a tighter labor market, stock market boom and strengthening global economy, has left some economists expecting that the Fed could increase rates much faster than currently anticipated by financial markets.
The U.S. central bank lifted its benchmark overnight rate in December and has forecast three rate increases for 2017. (link)
People are coming off the sidelines to re-engage in the workforce. This leads to less dependence on social safety nets, subsidy programs, and unemployment insurance distribution.
For every new worker, formerly unrecorded in the unemployment rate, who gets a job and pays taxes that has a compounding impact. Tax payment to the treasury, combined with no longer a need to spend from the treasury on social welfare. The savings are doubled.
It is the Trump economic expansion that will sustain the “entitlement” and “retirement” programs. Follow Trump’s economic expansion plan and those prior fiscal concerns become lesser. It’s a multi-step, multi-stage process:
- √ Create the economic environment (meet with CEO’s – get buy in)
- √ Deconstruct regulatory choke points (EPA – Pruitt)
- Eliminate the significant drags on the economy (ObamaCare)
- Curtail the expansion of government (Budget)
- Apply new trade principles giving domestic manufacturers equity and level options.
- Inject additional one-time investment (repatriation – quick start) infrastructure.
- Restructure tax systems to push further long-term investment and growth.
Mulvaney did a splendid job with his portion of the presser. He truly demonstrates that he knows what he’s talking about. He makes the lying MSM look foolish.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It has been reported that mysterious signs have sprung up from the swamp: Beware of the weeds, there lies the creatures of the swamp.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
So, do you have an office in the West Wing or do you tele-commute?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Love it.. If there’s one thing to worry about, it’s the BIG FAT UGLY BUBBLE popping before his plan finds traction. The weapon of choice for the deep state around the globe as it seeks to sow instability and bring about regime change is economic.. Why would they not leverage Yellen and this house of cards we have for an economy?
I think President Trump is smart enough to know all of this.. Can he stay ahead of this, if indeed, this the last desperate move of the deep state against his presidency? Probably. He’s managed to stay ahead of em so far…
Anyway.. I’m regular guy bangin on a keyboard in CO.. WTF do I know?
Stay close to your peeps Trump!! Rally away!
MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
God is orchestrating the swamp to one by one drop their masks through the person of one Donald John Trump, the President of the United States. He will still be standing when the moaning, groaning, gnashing of teeth and the thick black smoke subsides as the swamp circles faster and faster down the drain. And PDJT would say, boom boom boom.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m in awe of his ability to get everyone around him, friend and foe, to reveal who they truly are… It’s quite remarkable.
LikeLike
I never thought I would see this in my lifetime! A businessman running the country! And not only is a businessman running the country, he has taken us from “dead in the water” to “full sail” in a matter of weeks! Genius! We are now getting ready to leave the swamp and head for open seas… But there is still the matter of the vermin in our way! No fear! President Trump’s got this! 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love your post! And, yes President Trump’s business acumen makes our heart’s swell with love for him and country (once again!).
LikeLiked by 3 people
If GDP growth hist 4%, cornered democrats will be driven completely mad.
LikeLike
If GDP hits 4% (and I believe it will), there won’t be anyone listening to Democrats because everyone will be too busy working.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mulvaney seems to really enjoy his new job. I think our President realized that if he could take him out of congress and keep a tight leash around his neck, this man was made for the job. He knows how Congress works and he is very articulate anytime he speaks to the press. I think the press is freightened by him because they don’t know how to balance their own check books. I als o love the way he writes down the name of every single reporter that asks him a question. That puts them on notice.
The best part of the Q & A was when he slapped down the reporter talking about meals on wheels by countering about the mother with 2 kids that is barely making end meat and her concerns about how the government spends her tax dollars. That type of pushback is so effective because it takes them from being on the offensive to being on the defensive.
I am really impressed with him but will keep my eyes on him going forward.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That was impressive. He had great control of not only the numbers, but the strategies behind the priorities. I can see why DJT wanted him in that position.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Remember, don’t breathe the swamp gas.
LikeLike
“We stop thinking about how to best divide a limited economic pie, and begin thinking about how many more economic pies we can create.”
Here at CTH, Sundance creates very tasty pies.
The above quote is a wonderful transformation of thinking. This is the kind of change that has potential to empower an American to truly open up and become a great creators, rather than waiting around for the next government welfare handout. It takes constant practice and experimentation to turn our thinking around, create good things, and be a citizen who adds value to other people’s lives.
Mulvaney is rockin’ it at the OMB. Enjoy his style and knowledge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very impressed with Mulvaney. Wish they were all this good.
LikeLike
Rush Limbaugh states this fact all of the time….he warns his listeners to not fall into the trap of thinking that the pie is a certain size and the portions will have to become smaller….he tells them that the pie is infinitely large….there is not limit to the size of the pie.
LikeLike
The experience is that any entitlement program given out by governments when they get a bigger pie in good times never gets taken back in bad times. See Greece. See any Western country. Parties that propose it just don’t get voted into power, no matter how badly the country is run.
LikeLike
Mulvaney is such a super star! Where has this guy been and why isn’t he a household name? I’m totally overwhelmed with how competent, articulate, super bright, and capable of handling these nobodies trying to win their asinine points he is!: climate change,[fttt] Oh some seniors won’t get meals on wheels because of Trump, etc. Somehow, if my job entailed taking this guy’s time up in a room FULL of people and in front of the whole nation, I hope I’d ask a smart question which I’d done my research to prepare for it and be prepared properly for my moment. Apparently I wouldn’t fit in with this group. Ben Carson had me all this time, but now he’ll have to share the limelight with Mick. So happy he’s on our team!
LikeLike
Mulvaney sure knows his stuff, very impressive.! He didn’t let them tell their sob stories – he handled them swiftly and definitively – new sheriff in town!
LikeLike
The uni-party will latch onto the “Meals on Wheels” program to try and paint PDJT as cold-hearted.
When speaking to your friends and this subject comes up let them know that Washington gives the States money and it’s they that decide whether to fund the program or not…don’t let them get away with turning this on PDJT.
If the States were to do a little budgetary house cleaning I’m sure that they’d find enough money to keep all existing programs funded.
Mulvaney did a great job and seemed confident and knowledgeable and I loved the way he took down each reporter’s name….it puts them on notice that someone is “taking names”.
LikeLike
I was definitely glad to hear how that was explained just for that reason. You are right, I knew that was how the media was going to spin!
LikeLike
I am much less the Idiot, when I read your
Enlightening explanations Sundance.
Thank You!
LikeLike
LikeLike
I’m finally learning how our government SHOULD be spending our money and how it all works- this is why I hang out on a branch in the treehouse! That said, I work for one of the smallest libraries in TN and read this morning of federal cuts to Museums and libraries. I got a shiver down my spine. We are in a very rural area, many in our community rely on the library for internet that they cannot get at home. Also we provide many Enrichment Programs to the community. We are also a sort of community center for our small town. The state provides much of the funding that helps us operate. State money helps provide us with computers and other technology. I never really gave it much thought about where the state gets that money! I will definitely be learning where it comes from now! I love my job and hope that this is not going to have a significant effect on us. I really hope that I did not just elect myself out of a job😬
LikeLike