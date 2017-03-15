President Trump Delivers Stunning Remarks at The Hermitage – Recognizing Andrew Jackson’s 250th Birthday…

President Donald Trump delivers remarks recognizing the 250th anniversary of President Andrew Jackson’s birth. Using prepared remarks to draw parallels, President Trump noted the anti-elitism within Jackson’s presidency and the misfit nature of his administration. This speech is exceptional; one of the best and very touching.

Comparing the criticism levied upon Jackson to the criticism levied upon his own presidency, President Trump’s off-the-cuff remarks were done with humor, well delivered and very well received.

Well Worth Watching:

