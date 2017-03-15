President Trump Delivers Stunning Remarks at The Hermitage – Recognizing Andrew Jackson’s 250th Birthday…

President Donald Trump delivers remarks recognizing the 250th anniversary of President Andrew Jackson’s birth. Using prepared remarks to draw parallels, President Trump noted the anti-elitism within Jackson’s presidency and the misfit nature of his administration. This speech is exceptional; one of the best and very touching.
Comparing the criticism levied upon Jackson to the criticism levied upon his own presidency, President Trump’s off-the-cuff remarks were done with humor, well delivered and very well received.
Well Worth Watching:
I love this man
I Love this Man too!
I’m ashamed to recall, that before the 2011 Correspondence Dinner/Roast, I was not just indifferent, I did not like him.
I now, would lay down my own life for him!
His Heart, Courage, and Determination, has Inspired me, and Earned my Unwavering Devotion and Loyalty.
That night in 2011, was when the light came on for me.
He Stood in the Gate…Alone!
Like Jackson, the Elites and Establishment,
Fear this Man!
They Fear that his Ideals, Our Ideals, will take root, and Shade Out, what they have cultivated for more than a century.
Their fears are well founded.
If President Trump says Jump!
I Will!!
And now I know I will not be the only one.
Long Live President Trump!
May God Bless Him and America Again.
I said nearly the same to a coworker today after she said, “I like everything about you except him, how could you like him? I can’t even tell if you’re actually serious”. I went on quite a bit and said I would give my life for him, take a bullet to save him for all he has done for our country. I mean that sincerely – he is my Hero.
He has an innate sense of (as Americans):
what we are
who we are
where we are
how we are
and
why we are.
In short, he is a true patriot,
and a blessing to America (and Americans).
GOD Bless and protect President Trump, Vice-President Pence,
their families, the Administration, and America!
I found the picture of President Trump saluting, one CoC to another, quite moving.
The tree at the left is blocking so I can’t see any aides, but did Trump lay the wreath himself?
This is different from the wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington, so I was wondering if it allowed him more personal involvement.
Yes, he did lay the wreath himself.
Here’s a picture of that:
Thanks, wheatietoo!
Old Hickory was one of thr greats in my book.
Do you see the cross shining above where he stands ?
WOW! Just went back and looked at it. You’re so right, Mariposa. Divine!
Where is it pls?
THE MAN
This was great. You can tell he really does see the connection. And what we’ve learned of Trump is, he is a man like Jackson. A fighter.
Our nation is in really good hands folks.
He just keeps getting better and better and better… You all say a prayer for our President. May God protect him.
I don’t think you could find anyone who could of wrecked this country as bad as Obama…
I know you couldn’t find anyone to fix this country as great as President Trump!!!
MAGA!!!!
https://www.theburningplatform.com/2017/02/12/a-new-jacksonian-era/
As a child I remember visiting the Andrew Jackson birthplace with my parents. The public school system in North Carolina did not teach us anything about the Southern Fathers of our great country. We only learned about how the North built this country of the United States of America. Education is so important. So many lies of commission and lies of omission and an ungodly amount of Political Correctness in public education.
President Trump displays his understanding of our connections with history.
He braves condescension, derision, lies, sabotage, and sedition as he stands for us and with us.
We recognize and appreciate his courage and focus.
As we support President Trump, we are putting our dreams and lives on the line, also.
The domestic enemies who are attempting to destroy us and destroy our nation imprison us on their electronic hate lists.
President Trump, we are asking that you release and publish those lists.
You will be rewarded with even greater support as neighbor stands with neighbor after discovering they are hit-listed for their beliefs in Christianity, our Constitution, Liberty, and our moral purpose.
D, “Liberty demands memory.”
cMarch 15, 2017, 7:17pm
That was wonderful. Extraordinary how much they have in common.
Clearly President Trump draws strength from this connection
Trump even used the term rag tag in his speech. Just like The Last Refuge
While Trump is honoring Jackson, the race-baiters, race panderers and SJW-ers (otherwise known as Democrats) in New Orleans are working to have Jackson erased from history.
After Mayor Mitch Landrieu (Former Senator Mary Landrieu’s equally idiotic brother) succeeded in getting other historical statues approved for removal, the monsters he created are now working to remove Jackson’s statue – as well as rename Jackson Square where it sits – from the French Quarter.
Andrew Jackson’s portrait is going to be on the Oval Office all behind Trump for 8 years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
wall
Leftists, by any brand name, are pure evil.
What a great student of history. The parallels he’s drawing between his presidency and the presidency of Andrew Jackson are spot on. If President Trump can be half as successful as President Jackson was at taking on the establishment and returning power to the people, the United States will be in great shape. The challenge for President Trump will be much more difficult, but I have a feeling he will succeed and be even more successful than President Jackson was.
Central bankers are next. Think Trump accidentally mentioned them? Just like Jackson.
If you ever have an opportunity to visit the Hermitage, take it.
What you’ll encounter is a great private museum which covers Jackson’s life and world objectively, managing to be neither hagiographic nor iconoclastic. The story the museum presents acknowledges Jackson’s greatness alongside his flaws without falling into the traps of revisionism or political correctness, and in my opinion is an example of what public history education should be. I really can’t recommend it highly enough.
Just loved this speech. I really enjoyed the doses of humor throughout. I’m glad to see that POTUS hasn’t lost the ability to be himself during a speech. You gotta love that. 😀
I am 2 years younger than President Trump, so I share a lot of his cultural background (although not his wealth – lol).
In his grade school, he probably read the Bobbs Merrill book “Andy Jackson, Boy Soldier,” which was one of the “orange biographies” of the childhoods of famous Americans. Anyone who is a boomer will remember these books, which were illustrated with silhouettes. (I remembered the saber scar story all these years later, because I read this book, too.)
He probably also saw “The Buccaneer” starring Charlton Heston asAndrew Jackson and Yul Brynner as Jean Lafitte, the pirate who legend says helped in the Battle of New Orleans.
Finally, when he was in high school, he heard one of the pop hits of the day, the “Battle of New Orleans” by Johnny Horton. Music is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSTKE85yXl4
I remember those books well. I read the entire collection in the fifth grade. LOL, I got in trouble for reading them during recess…and while the teacher was trying to teach.
Full disclosure, I grew up in a small town about 120 miles east of Nashville…Davy Crockett country.
Wonderful, just wonderful.
What a beautiful resting place. I’m not sure I ever saw pics before.
Who is Donald Trump?
Who is President Trump?
Donald Trump was just a guy, like all of us guys & gals. He learned the lessons of life, became a brilliant businessman & enjoyed his success. He loves women (me too) & the finer things in life. He’s also a devoted family man
His leadership skills grew & blossomed & he became a force. But a patriotic stalwart?
Well, patriotic like most of us are I’m sure, but being a patriotic icon, a leader with incredible vision, integrity & honor, with the fortitude to take the massive political & personal abuse that comes with the territory?
That’s something else all together. That comes from being thrust into a position of power, where temptations abound, & having the strength of your convictions stand tall. Doing the peoples work, doing what’s best, doing what’s right in the face of massive opposition is the mark of a patriotic giant
This is where the transformation, in such a short period of time, came about
President Trump, the brilliant administrator & leader, took all the hits, all the abuse & stood tall. He faced the storm & faced the enemy down. His resolve became stronger & he told the enemy to go f*** themselves. He represents the American people & he feed off of us
We’ve witnessed a brave businessman morph into a great patriotic leader, & he’s just begun
Like we’ve said many times, what a ride this is going to be
“I saw it this morning.” What a simple and profound way to tie our past to our future…..
