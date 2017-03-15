March 15th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #55

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
In other news today:
Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer is warning Republicans that the Democrats could shut down the government if they fund President Trump’s border wall or try to defund Planned Parenthood.
Mmmm… what shall we do about this? You know that line on the 1040 that asks: Do you want $3 of your federal tax to go to the Presidential Election Campaign Fund? Change it to say: Do you want 100% of your federal tax to go to build the wall?
Firstly, it would show the real popularity of the wall unlike the Very Fake News that Americans don’t want the wall. Secondly, it would dry up federal funds for all the other nonsense like Planned Parenthood, etc. Trump can tell them, “Sorry, the American people have spoken they want their tax dollars spent on the wall. No funds for you! Not sad!”
Planned Parenthood selling body parts of murdered babies. Schumer probably one of their best customers, after Hillary.
So Ground Chuck will now be blamed for shutting down the Gubment? Rich.
Such a little man. Such big man boobs.
NBC or Russia:Who Really Meddled In The Election?
A good source for the connect the dots colouring book crowd:
http://activities.raisingourkids.com/connect-dot-to-dot/
It’s online and free!
Only trying to help the challenged.
This segment brings up a few questions in my mind.
While executive producing, with his own production company, and starring in The Apprentice, would Donald Trump have had to, at some point, submit financial/tax documents to NBC as part of his contract?
It seems to me the entire “the tax documents just showed up in my mailbox” excuse is far too convenient to explain how a relatively unknown investigative reporter was leaked this very important, highly secret, information.
Considering that Tucker Carlson has now confirmed that NBC leaked the Access Hollywood tape (2005) to the Washington Post and that both Matt Lauer and Andy Lack were aware of this; I don’t see it as being too far out of the realm of possibility that NBCUniversal would leak their copies of Trump’s 1040 tax form (2005) to the reporter, Maddow and MSNBC.
President Trump should be contacting his personal attorney.
The discovery process might be quite interesting.
OMG I forgot The Apprentice was on NBC!!!!!!!
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Did NBC look at the Clintons tax returns or their Foundation ?? What about the Obozos ?? Better yet, Lets look at MatCows tax returns …
Joe Concha
Ned Price(fmr CIA)
Eric Swalwell
i really can’t stand this congressman.. such an arrogant little dick
James Lankford
I am taking Citizen Journalism with Lee Stranahan. I am used to writing for a local newspaper so using this opportunity to challenge myself with national topics. I thought I would share here. I appreciate any and all feedback.
Illegal Immigrant Crimes Against Children
Crimes against our most vulnerable are unthinkable especially when children are victims of abuse and sexual exploitation but four recent cases in cities across the United States raise a troubling question: what if the perpetrator is an illegal immigrant?
http://www.sandraopines.com/commentary/42-immigration/150-illegal-immigrant-crimes-against-children.html
Love it Sandra. And I love you. But illegal aliens are not immigrants no matter who uses the term it’s an oxymoron like “law abiding criminal” or “meat eating vegetarian.” As Lee for me: Is PC part of Lee’s “citizen journalism?”
If so, it isn’t citizen journalism. Just more PC.
Careful not to insult illegal aliens but no such care in insulting immigrants. Immigrants: those who emigrated legally from foreign countries to the USA to assimilate and contribute and love our country.
Thank you Moni. I forgot to use Illegal MIGRANT or Aliens. Totally blew it! Thank you
Lee’s “Citizen Journalism School” is getting regular citizens writing. That’s all. Its good to see how successful journalists operate. He is willing to share and he writes for BB and is at White House briefings. He has a decent resume. No PC included in the school. Totally my screw up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sandra, just another note…to really research your topic of journalism. This is certainly not my day job but when Romney gave the Presidency away, I started consuming info.
Ann Coulter is not many people’s best friend. My mother is so much on the conservative side, she was not an early fan. I have been from day one, probably because I have lived most of my adult life in NYC, and Ann is a cutting voice, as is our President.
I pIcked up Ann’s book, ‘Adios America’, and it cemented my understanding of the problem of legal immigration and illegal invasion. Ann did a lot of fact checking, and what she presents is that most other countries really have nothing to do with the United States’ unique makeup. We are one made of many. We are a country of laws, not tribes or dictatorship. Most other countries are made up of barbaric tribes, child exploitation, racism, socialism (that we are close to now), fascism, or communism.
Taking people into our country like this just makes no sense unless we want to be like them, no? Write about that.
We’ve been so indoctrinated, it is easy to mis-use illegal immigrants (at least we are seeing the very PC ‘undocumented workers’ used less often).
My recommendation would be the terms illegal border crossers or illegal entrants, both of which highlight broken law without conferring any ‘residential status’. (Those are my phrases; haven’t seen them used anywhere).
It’s a good piece, Sandra & well researched. Your premise about the inconsistent treatments and resulting unease about proper treatment is provocative, and deserves more discussion & research.
A good start to your new ‘career’. I tweeted your post 😊
I would suggest starting the piece with your question, albeit somewhat rephrased: “What if your child was violated by an illegal alien?” I agree with Moni that you should not use the word “immigrant”.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I already wrote the article and it was at the link provided. My article compares the outcomes of 4 different illegal alien criminal cases involving children.
I should have put the whole article here instead of the link 😦
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let me start with saying, Stranahan very well may have turned over a new leaf since. But just so you are aware: Back during the big Steubenville, Ohio case- Lee proved himself not to be reliable. His writing was very Susceptible to the influence of a deeply embedded local, elite group of officials (part of Dem machine), who ran the town. Operating much like we now see of the left in tactics.
Their only objective was to protect the status quo of “Little Chicago,” & a football team of degenerates- at any cost. The more I learned, the more awake I became to the realities that such corruption & immorality existed in LE/gov/pol. parties. The actual evidence in case was horrifying, & not an isolated occurrence. The coverup was far reaching & unstoppable. Unfortunately, social media & digital proof weren’t given consideration as “real evidence”. Very shameful outcome.
If not mistaken, LS was giving courses back then too- there was some issue related to it. A lot still comes up if you search his connection.
I truly don’t mean to be discouraging. That he’s still around- he must be doing something right! And as I told my son over the years with some soccer coaches- find & take what you CAN learn from them, then move on. 🍀
Jay Sekulow
Laura Ingraham
Accidentally posted this in the Open Thread so hopefully it’ll get removed there and stay posted here:
My sensors are detecting a vast incoming wave of Fake Russia News. As such, I made this video response to Vox.com’s timeline of the Russia scandal, which debunks some of their more spurious claims. Feel free to share it around and inoculate yourselves and others. Enjoy!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is officially my favourite picture. You go girls.
Lots of people had the same reaction , our family for example. We, most probably, will never know if Mr Trump concocted this, but if he did, he is a genius One destroys the left , who takes themselves so seriously, by making fun of them. Trump is a master of the game. He is eliminating one by one these obnoxious women who pester him for no other reason that they all resent men, mostly alpha successful men. He started with Rosie, then Megan Kelly and now this one. Delicious.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You forgot to mention the other girly-men that he also gave a fabulous beat down to…Jebra, Ms Linsey, and Fiorina (that face). Not to mention the beta boy, Little Marco.
LOL
God, and they used to say how bad the Republicans were…
How gullible were we when we use to think R and D were two parties??
They just provided misdirection the whole time when they were really the same team!!
I think it’s great that Obama has decided to go back to subversive community organizing. He will end up unmasking himself and destroying his own legacy.
IMHO, it will need to be kept an eye on. I do not trust him one iota. There are those who will follow him blindly.
And in the process destroying himself. He belongs in jail
They tried everything, including this kitchen sink; Shrillery and Obie were soundly rejected
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can see this happening between Brennan and Obama…one Muslim asking another Muslim brother for a “favor.”
The full video interview of Col. Wilkerson can be seen at this link
http://therealnews.com/t2/story:18593:Empire-in-Decay%3A-Federal-Government-Falling-Apart-as-Spying-Allegations-Fly
He was very candidate and he isn’t a Trump fan.
*candid
Pres. Trump is holding his Nashville rally today. Today is also the Ides of March.
If he destroys Rat Ryan at the rally, the irony would truly be historic.
George Soros EXPOSED In Creepy “60 Minutes” Clip | Published March 15, 2017 by David Seaman (Length 9:41 min)
“George Soros, do you understand how the Internet works? That troubling “60 Minutes” interview is NEVER going away.”
*correction: published March 14, 2017
Van Jones “gets it” – just like Chris Matthews (that speech you posted was one of my most often-cited during the election). He is awake to the left’s peril – If you want to see real long term political strategies brewing, he’s the one you will want to watch
Absolutely! Van Jones is dangerous specifically because he’s not a self-beclowning fool like nearly everyone else on the left is. As you pointed out, he needs to be watched.
Dutch elections are today – Godspeed to Geert Wilders.
Also, it looks like the French election will probably end up being a Le Pen-Macron showdown…
https://bbc.com/news/world-europe-39265906
Who Spied on Trump? Why Trump’s Not Revealing Intel Source
One of the most closely-held secrets in the intelligence community is how U.S. intelligence agencies get away with spying domestically on its own citizens.
Anyone who has worked in a classified setting learns that spying against American citizens is one of the cardinal laws that no one is supposed to violate.
The law is called the Posse Comitatus law of 1878.
10:50 Minute Video Bill Still Report #1546 Mar-14-2017:
So Trump is protecting his source, Bibi, maybe. OMG how many nations have access to our data and our spying capabilities for this is really incredible. America is waiting for indictments that will put most of these critics away for good and rightly so. He needs to fire them to stop all the nonsense for it is getting tiresome.
Unfreakingreal!
Why did we ever put down our pitchforks and torches? I don’t think it’s a swamp he is draining, I think it’s a sewer pond. As we go deeper and deeper the poop gets nastier.
Ingraham on F & F
PJ Watson:
What’s Really Happening in Sweden!
I bet Comey is sweating bullets right now, knowing that one way or the other half of the United States will hate him tomorrow.
That’s right. He’s got some questions to answer tomorrow. Should be a good day, combined with a Trump rally and interview with Tucker.
How can the descendants of the Vikings fall so low as to become such quaking cowards?
Oops, meant that as a reply to citizen817’s posting of PJ Watson’s interview with a journalist who went to Sweden to investigate migrant no-go zones.
THANK GOODNESS – General Mattis withdrew Anne Patterson from consideration for Undersecretary of Defense.
http://foxnews.com/politics/2017/03/14/mattis-withdraws-pentagon-pick-seen-as-muslim-brotherhood-supporter.html
lol
https://images1-focus-opensocial.googleusercontent.com/gadgets/proxy?url=http%3A%2F%2Fikwiz%2Ecom%3A5301%2Fresize%3Furl%3Dhttp%253A%252F%252Fnoiimages%252Es3%252Eamazonaws%252Ecom%252Fimages%252Fredstate%252F201703141221584471%252Ejpg%26width%3D400%26height%3D200%26option%3Dcrop%26darken%3D0%26blur%3D0&container=focus
Let’s try this again.
lol
BTW, Madcow just indemnified President Trump’s taxes for the next 8 years. Thank you, Madcow!
Ahahahahahhaaa!!!
God, these folks are really really really stupid!
This is going to be the best 8 years ever!!
Kate Dalley interviews James Perloff on his new book Truth is a Lonely Warrior
Twenty-five years after publication of The Shadows of Power, James Perloff returns to the venue of political history, and takes you where the mass media won’t.
* Who benefited from the mysterious sinking of the USS Maine?
* Why did President Woodrow Wilson order the manifest of the torpedoed Lusitania hidden in the archives of the U.S. Treasury?
* After the official inquiry into the Pearl Harbor attack, why did Admiral Kimmel and General Short – the commanders at Pearl Harbor – want to be court-martialed?
* Why was the Soviet Union given control of North Korea after World War II, when the Soviets did nothing to win the war in the Pacific?
* What did Congressional Medal of Honor recipient James Stockdale reveal about Tonkin Gulf (the event used to justify intervention in Vietnam)?
* How did “Operation Rockingham” lead America into the Iraq war?
* Since its founding in 1921, what small organization has produced 21 Secretaries of Defense/War, 19 Treasury Secretaries, 18 Secretaries of State, and 16 CIA directors?
* How did Jimmy Carter go from a generally unknown figure to Presidential nominee in just seven months?
* Why has America had decades of destructive inflation (understated recently by the Consumer Price Index), when there was zero NET inflation from the days of the Pilgrims until the early 20th century?
* Why did the Vietnam War last 14 years – and end in defeat – when it took us only 3 and ½ years to win World War II?
Read the book on KindleUnlimited
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C68Dd8jWkAA8-ES.jpg:large
An Interview with Joe Dan Gorman, Creator of Intellectual Froglegs
On this episode of Blunt Force Truth, Chuck Woolery and Mark Young invite Joe Dan Gorman on to discuss his unique response to the mainstream media.
There is a brief history of JDG in the link, and the full audio of the show.
https://bluntforcetruth.com/an-interview-with-joe-dan-gorman-creator-of-intellectual-froglegs-episode-246/
LOL
Michael Savage thinks VERY HIGHLY of himself.
Look at the description of his new Trump book:
“The “Godfather of Trumpmania,” Michael Savage, examines the initial appointments, speeches, tweets and history of Donald Trump and offers his insights and analysis. The man many consider to be the determining factor in driving Trump over the finish line by motivating millions of undecideds and the “Deplorables,” who would have otherwise sat out the election, provides a crucial first look at the early direction of the Trump presidency.”
To quote Trump, “Give me a break!”
Meh, let him grandstand. At least he was a steadfast ally of Trump’s throughout the election season. Gotta give it up for loyalty.
He’s a coat-tail rider and snake-oil salesman. Flogging the President’s brand and his fake expensive vitamins that equals expensive urine. He’s a pisser. Yeah, give me a break.
