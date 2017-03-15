American Optimism Gains – President Trump Approval Rating Increases…

A Morning Consult national online survey polled 1,983 registered voters from March 9th-13th and found overall optimism continues to increase, and with it the approval rating of President Trump.

(Poll and Data Link Details)

  1. james23 says:
    March 15, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    YES!

  2. Minnie says:
    March 15, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    God hears the cries of His people
    ❤ Amen!

  3. tax2much says:
    March 15, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Just think what his approval rating would soar to if the press actually reported the news without bias.

  4. FL_Guy says:
    March 15, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    And this with the media smearing President Trump 24/7 and a likely slanted poll. The media never talking about the major accomplishments that he’s already made and manufacturing controversy where there is none. I believe President Trump’s real approval rating is much, much higher! MAGA

  5. Sandy says:
    March 15, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    I believe his approval rating is higher!

  6. Southern Son says:
    March 15, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Just like the #bestelectionever! polls.
    I believe his approval is higher.
    MAGA!

    Press ON!!

  7. oifoefvet1969 says:
    March 15, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    For most purposes, I add 10% to any “unbiased” polling, for PDJT…

