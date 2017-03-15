American Optimism Gains – President Trump Approval Rating Increases…

A Morning Consult national online survey polled 1,983 registered voters from March 9th-13th and found overall optimism continues to increase, and with it the approval rating of President Trump.
(Poll and Data Link Details)
YES!
God hears the cries of His people
❤ Amen!
Just think what his approval rating would soar to if the press actually reported the news without bias.
And this with the media smearing President Trump 24/7 and a likely slanted poll. The media never talking about the major accomplishments that he’s already made and manufacturing controversy where there is none. I believe President Trump’s real approval rating is much, much higher! MAGA
I believe his approval rating is higher!
Just like the #bestelectionever! polls.
I believe his approval is higher.
MAGA!
Press ON!!
Sorry Sandy!
I’m slow typing.
Like Minds!!
Press ON!
For most purposes, I add 10% to any “unbiased” polling, for PDJT…
