Tuesday March 14th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

14 Responses to Tuesday March 14th – Open Thread

  2. Ad rem says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:18 am

    photo 5970_piday20152_zpse0nubjkk.jpg

    Pi (π) is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. Pi is a constant number, meaning that for all circles of any size, Pi will be the same.

  5. Minnie says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Wishes for peace, love, faith, hope and God’s blessings to all ❤

  6. citizen817 says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Rod Dreher
    “The Benedict Option”
    Place Faith & Church Above All

  7. free73735 says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Wow, Pie day! One of each please…!

  8. Garrison Hall says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:47 am

    If you listen carefully you can hear a few WIllie Nelson licks here. Texas Swing music, the style that Willie plays, was much influenced by French Gypsy musician Django Reihhardt.

  9. Garrison Hall says:
    March 14, 2017 at 12:49 am

