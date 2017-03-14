Julian Assange Claims Pro-Clinton “Deep State” Supporting Mike Pence Coup – And Pence Responds…

Against the backdrop of intelligence reports pointing toward the U.K. as the source of President Obama’s covert surveillance over Candidate and President-Elect Trump; a claim from U.K. London resident (Ecuadorian embassy captive) Julian Assange takes on additional dimension.
Assange is essentially claiming the Pro-Clinton Deep State institutional systems are working toward the elimination of President Trump (via congressional action), and then replacing Trump with Vice-President Pence:
While it might be disconcerting to see, on its face this is not a revelation. There is no surprise within a claim that various DC based interests would be much better positioned if a more traditional politician was occupying the White House.
President Trump has begun a deliberate process of deconstructing entire DC based institutions. You don’t remove a trillion dollars in spending from the budget, direct the State Department to anticipate a thirty percent decrease and simultaneously notify the U.N. they will lose 50% of their funding, without sending shock waves throughout the swamp.
And we all know Hillary Clinton is exponentially more favorable to the entrenched political systems within the globalist cabal inside the state department…. so, it is not really a revelation to discover the subjects within those institutions would be earnestly supporting any process that would eliminate the existential threat that is President Trump.
All of that said, Vice-President Pence responded today during a call into the Laura Ingraham radio show:
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN FOR REORGANIZING THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH
By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, it is hereby ordered as follows:
Section 1. Purpose. This order is intended to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability of the executive branch by directing the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (Director) to propose a plan to reorganize governmental functions and eliminate unnecessary agencies (as defined in section 551(1) of title 5, United States Code), components of agencies, and agency programs.
Sec. 2. Proposed Plan to Improve the Efficiency, Effectiveness, and Accountability of Federal Agencies, Including, as Appropriate, to Eliminate or Reorganize Unnecessary or Redundant Federal Agencies. (a) Within 180 days of the date of this order, the head of each agency shall submit to the Director a proposed plan to reorganize the agency, if appropriate, in order to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability of that agency.
(b) The Director shall publish a notice in the Federal Register inviting the public to suggest improvements in the organization and functioning of the executive branch and shall consider the suggestions when formulating the proposed plan described in subsection (c) of this section.
(c) Within 180 days after the closing date for the submission of suggestions pursuant to subsection (b) of this section, the Director shall submit to the President a proposed plan to reorganize the executive branch in order to improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability of agencies. The proposed plan shall include, as appropriate, recommendations to eliminate unnecessary agencies, components of agencies, and agency programs, and to merge functions. The proposed plan shall include recommendations for any legislation or administrative measures necessary to achieve the proposed reorganization.
(d) In developing the proposed plan described in subsection (c) of this section, the Director shall consider, in addition to any other relevant factors:
(i) whether some or all of the functions of an agency, a component, or a program are appropriate for the Federal Government or would be better left to State or local governments or to the private sector through free enterprise;
(ii) whether some or all of the functions of an agency, a component, or a program are redundant, including with those of another agency, component, or program;
(iii) whether certain administrative capabilities necessary for operating an agency, a component, or a program are redundant with those of another agency, component, or program;
(iv) whether the costs of continuing to operate an agency, a component, or a program are justified by the public benefits it provides; and
(v) the costs of shutting down or merging agencies, components, or programs, including the costs of addressing the equities of affected agency staff.
(e) In developing the proposed plan described in subsection (c) of this section, the Director shall consult with the head of each agency and, consistent with applicable law, with persons or entities outside the Federal Government with relevant expertise in organizational structure and management.
Sec. 3. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:
(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or
(ii) the functions of the Director relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.
(b) This order shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.
(c) This order is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.
DONALD J. TRUMP
THE WHITE HOUSE,
March 13, 2017.
Assange wants Hillary arrested. A long running feud, and I don’t blame him.
Strangely enough, I also want Hillary arrested. Weird…
Must be something in the water, I too want HRC arrested and thrown into prison for the rest of her life. Rod Blogojevich has done way less than she has and he’s still in the slammer.
My ‘informal poll’ indicates it’s UNANIMOUS: Hillary needs to be in prison.
It’s unanimous. Although I’d rather see her relegated to oblivion. Being a nobody would be her and Obama’s worst sentence.
Heck, I would even watch the live feed from her prison cell.
I want her chopping ‘cane in Angola.
“Aye!”
AG Sessions? I know you recused your self but a special prosecutor in in order or we’ll start to worry where your loyalties lie.
Relax. It’s been a couple of weeks since he took control of a complete mess at DoJ. Give it time.
it’s a justice thing
You’re probably right–I’m infected with it.
So do I! What a coincidence!
What does it say about our government if political opposition is openly plotting to impeach a duly elected President and then succeeds? No crime. They can just shout Russia a thousand times.
I’m telling you, there will be a lack of consent like these crappers have never seen before.
He can be undermined in many different ways, from outside or inside his party. I find the chronic undermining of his health care plan just as unhealthy as anything else.
“Lack of consent”…..you mean like there was to Obamacare……..They would just turn the military lose……
Most likely, this is either not Assange or someone leaking to Assange to get Trump paranoid and have him make a mistake. These a$$hats have been messing with (as we used to say ‘tooling’) with President Trump.
Remember, the psyops operatives always look at and study people, their personalities, etc. One of Trump’s great strengths is his natural sense of paranoia, he can read people quickly. At the same time, it can be used against him and these psycho ‘deep staters’ know this. My guess is this is some sort of troll job aimed at getting PDJT off stride. Something like this seems to always happen everytime it appears our President is getting in stride or getting momentum.
No, this IS Assange. And it makes perfect sense that Hillary and some nefarious intelligence community rats who hate Trump and what he’s doing/going to do to come up with a “plan” like this.
Albrevin, you said, “Most likely, this is either not Assange or someone leaking to Assange to get Trump paranoid and have him make a mistake….”
I took notice of the picture of Assange on the Twitter page and I thought that this didn’t look much like Assange going from other pictures that I have seen. he was clean shaven, but also the big clump between his eyebrows was not noticeable. His nose didn’t appear quite as wide either. I could be mistaken, but just seemed a little fishy to me.
who cares what they “want”.
I trust President Trump and have to trust the decisions he’s made.
I dont believe he would pick Mike Pence if he thought he couldnt trust him…President Trumps’ got this.
Link to interview
The impeachment meme is bizarre. People are talking about impeachment without any underlying reason. Even my mother, an otherwise very very intelligent person, said the word during a conversation with me about the stock market, she casually commented “If Trump isn’t impeached, it will probably continue to do well” I chose to not argue with her. She knows I voted for Trump. I can’t figure out why she continues to vote for Democrats, she is quite fiscally and socially conservative but living in a nice small town with few problems she doesn’t see the kinds of problems I see here in Chicago.
Priming or agenda-setting. It works
A colleague at my office makes statements like that…Trump will be impeached, etc.
I just laugh at her. ZERO chance.
Just ask them: “By whom? –You expect the republican house to refer charges, and the republican senate to convict? Not gonna happen, IF they value their own re-election.”
If it were up to the “Maverick”
Who–Code Name ‘Songbird’?
I think we should pay attention to Assange’s wording. He wrote that Hillary said Pence is “defeatable”. She’s talking about 2020 then, not about the Dems working with Pence.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hillary is like a Terminator. She just will not stop until she’s dead. The woman wants to be in the White House if she’s awake 1 hour a day. The Clintons are a stain on American politics that may never completely wash out.
Hillary sees the world in terms of Nixon. She sees the presidency as being much more manipulable by Marxist means than most people do.
Hillary both fights Nixon and becomes Nixon. All her political thinking falls into those two buckets.
It sounds like another Deep State planted story which they hope will create paranoia & “looking over the shoulders” within the Trump team, hoping it will cause friction & screw ups
The thing is, Trump is not only rock solid & doesn’t get flustered or shaken, he’s also the hardest guy to take down, because they’ve got absolutely nothing on him. He’s never been a politician, so they can’t dig up dirt on any political dealings. He’s run a pretty clean business empire & he’s a nice guy who lives a very clean life
There’s nothing there
Anything the Deep State tries, will simply be lies, nothing of substance. And if they try hurting him, they’ll create a shit storm the likes they’ve never seen
I could be wrong of course, but this seems like just another attempt at disruption
that was my reaction. pure dis-info
I think you’re right. Remember – the left always fakes it until they make it, and that’s how this works, too. Create perception until they can get some useful idiots on the inside to believe it, so they can enlist by leaking, planting, etc. Make a conspiracy by faking a conspiracy.
They are probably planting disinfo as high as they can to make it look believable when it leaks.
In fact, this has presumably been going on a long time.
Assange may have intentionally reported this to out the disinfo process, rather than outing an actual plot, which he may doubt as well.
I was wondering about the similar FBI leaks to TruePundit – the timing is too good. There is either a massive conspiracy – or a tightly launched disinfo campaign.
It would seem they do not still realize Why President Trump won.
The depth and breadth of cold anger.
If they continue, some may wake one day and think the Rapture has occurred.
LOL … Pence is neither that crooked or stupid.
Pence is Race Bannon. End of story.
This from Kelleigh Nelson, very credible, great investigator – she’s the one where I learned some of the hard truths about Cruz and all the other fakes. She doesn’t hold Pence in high esteem:
“VP Pence is a long-time politician and establishment globalist, and this is obvious from his stances during his 12 years in Congress, mentioned in my last article. However, his library from his 12 years in Congress is sealed until 2022 or his death.
http://newswithviews.com/Nelson/kelleigh396.htm
I’ve received numerous calls from Hoosiers who have told me they believe VP Pence is the big problem.
Some of the problems they have with Pence relate to his term as Governor of Indiana, but others come from recent revelations. They believe he carries a bible in one hand and a knife in the other..”
http://newswithviews.com/Nelson/kelleigh395.htm
Yeah, that’s helpful. And there’s lots of “evidence” there. People seem to be forgetting that when they assume Pence is not what he appears to be and says he is, that also assumes that Trump is a total idiot because he trusts and chose Pence. Who would you like to believe? Trump or this “very credible, great investigator”?
We can believe Trump, who actually fulfills campaign promises, and Pence, who is one of the most honorable people in politics…….. or we can believe that Hillary and her commie criminal cronies are engaged in a MASSIVE disinformation campaign, like…… OH, MAYBE THE LAST ONE. And the one before that. And – oh – maybe the 100 before that. Queen of Birther deserves the honorary title, Duchess of Disinfo.
LOL. DISINFO. And time to burn Cankles and Pool-Boy into the ground for doing it.
Pence leaked to the media that he was being chosen for VP forcing Mr. Trump’s hand. He wanted to hold off making the announcement especially after the Nice attack but Pence leaked to the media it was going to be him.
That ReOrg Order is fantastic! Thank you President Trump!
I’ve been consumed by work matter last couple of days but hadn’t heard a thing about it.
I just sent a link to several friends.
Pence’s response is pitch-perfect. He passes no judgment on the veracity of the claim by Assange, the statements he might have gotten from sources, or the things those sources may have learned. No deconstruction at all. He addresses it very generally as “absurd and offensive”. And one way to interpret that response, is that WHATEVER this is – speculation, disinfo, trial balloon, hoax, bad intel, or even truth – the very idea is ABSURD and OFFENSIVE. And by going straight into a statement of his loyalty, he adds a powerful subtext – “If there is even the slightest truth to this, DO NOT count on me to be part of it.”
What a guy. Pence is AWESOME.
I agree – Trump AND Pence have got this.
and Wolfmoon gets it right again….
First off this could be a false flag to stir mistrust in the Trump Administration.
Second the moment they try something like this Donald Trump needs to unleash the armed forces, law enforcement, and the militia just as Lincoln did.
It’ll be on the liberal socialists heads but we wil purge them.
I’m now convinced it’s disinfo designed to breed the suspicion needed for the real thing.
Pure Hillary. I will bet this got dropped into Assange’s lap ON PURPOSE by Hillary’s side, in part as a way to discredit Assange. Which, right now, would be a Hillary / DeepState plan.
LOL. Wow. The pesky critters are acting up.
OMG – huge realization. I keep saying that everything Hillary thinks or does proceeds out of Nixon. How did the commies get Nixon? DISINFO. The made him paranoid that the Democrat Party uppers were cutting deals with the enemy over Vietnam. Whether they were or not, or whether it was even something he needed to worry about, doesn’t matter. It’s clear that they built up his paranoia to levels that were his undoing. They egged him into paranoia, and reaped what they had sowed with Watergate.
Hillary. Up to her old tricks. DESPICABLE. Birther Girl is at it again.
Tied in to taking Pres. Trump down via blocking his agenda successes – this from Laura re Ocare:
I think I will take break from the Tree House for bit. Seems as though the conspiracy theorist have flooded our tree.😢😢
Um….. conspiracy theorists were just proven 100% with Vault7
(not mention on many theories over the years)
you’d be better served to wrap your head around the fact that “conspiracy theorists” are
your REAL NEWS outlets these days. but if you prefer to be an ostrich that is your choice too.
We always get a rash of these when the disinfo flies hot and heavy. Some of it is legit – typically long-term, gentle-natured Treepers who find the twists and turns emotionally wrenching. I do sympathize. They’re probably not fans of those nearly insoluble murder mysteries where a single clue solves a maze of red herrings.
But then there are always plenty of brand new usernames who are FINALLY, OH WOE IS ME, leaving the Treehouse. Comic relief!
Just remember who bailed out on Trump when the NBC audio surfaced … and who didn’t.
LikeLiked by 4 people
A thousand upvotes!
I truly believe that there is a plan to impeach President Trump. That plan however belongs 100% to Trump’s many inept and useless enemies.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Maybe this is another try – leaking through Assange/twitter – and if so, that means they do have the evidence – sending out another warning for them to stop this assault on Pres. Trump or “else”.
They give warnings first and then wait to see reactions. I think we know they won’t stop though.
So….maybe the good news is very condemning evidence will be released in the near future.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I, out on a limb, have never interpreted his reward for information about Seth Rich’s murderer (murderers, actually) as confirmation that it was a hit. It was not. It was street crime, of a style of multiple others that were documented in the weeks prior.
While appreciating his revelations, nevertheless, keep him at arm’s length.
A street crime in which nothing was stolen?
If you want to debate this, other places are probably better.
I have been a crowdsourcer since the Duke Lacrosse case. A month or so ago, I posted (as pjr) on the liestoppers board about the Rich matter. There is evidence galore that an inebriated Rich battled a couple of street punks who were forcing their victims to unlock their iphones. Unlike the others, he decided to resist.
If you need one article to change your mind, then read this account of a prior victim who related the MO of his attackers. Only days prior.
http://www.fox5dc.com/news/172875295-story
All Pence had to do is cry wolf when the access Hollywood tape came out and step down as VP but he didn’t.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep.
Hillary is like Mike Brown at the quick mart. She tried to get the nation to trade for weed, but they blew her off.
There is much distrust on this site about Mike Pence.
Yet what I never see discussed is that Mike Pence has claimed publicly and openly to be a Christian.
If he is truthful about being a Christian, then he is not plotting or planning to overthrow President Trump. The fruit of the Spirit would not allow it.
If he is lying about being a Christian, then he will face the Throne of Judgment.
LikeLiked by 3 people
(THIS is what I hired President Trump to accomplish!)
There is no way Trump is removed. None other than assasination and I doubt that.
We are not a parliamentary system where governments and their Prime Ministers are dissolved due to non-confidence.
Moreover, while we are not a banana republic or communist/despotic style government, Obama and his supporters are similar.
This is a pipe dream. Give it up NeverTrumpers!
Some of you have heard the videos before because they have been posted here by serveal people and by me. This was the update from the man who prophesied the Trump presidency back in 2011 but the prophecy wasn’t made public until April of last year. He did an interview just prior to Jeff Sessions recusing himself. He did mention the battle that took place in order for Sessions to be confirmed and of course it was all true. This guy is truly the real deal. A lot of what he spoke about in his first interview last spring starting coming to pass with the economy just after the election and before the inauguration. He mentioned that there would be numerous attempts at impeachment but that POTUS wasn’t going anywhere.
my take away is the TOTAL disregard for the people. they are elected to SERVE the people…that would be funny if not so dang tragic.
they could care less what we want. they function in this elitist political bubble.
PDJT may be just the one to burst that bubble.
The shariablue paid trolls are on this site – in case you hadn’t noticed. Their objective is to make visiting CTH as unpleasant as possible by ‘obsessing’ over rumor, hearsay and utter bullshit.
In the meantime, you (authentic Treepers) might want to consider why Assange has said lots about total crap (and who fed it to him) and not much about Obama ordering a foreign intelligence agency to spy on a United States presidential candidate. That seems like a pretty big story to me. How about it Mr. Assange? Or is that outside the remit of Mr. Assange’s puppet masters?
It goes something like “Hey Julian, do whatever we say and we won’t even dream of executing you or your family. Scouts honor…” But, then again, I’m sure that Assange doesn’t give a rats ass about his family and could never be coerced in this way.
And if you want to know who might be twisting Assange’s arm (no, not the CIA) then remember what city he is in and then realize that GCHQ is in the same locale.
Do I believe any of that? Who cares.
You see shariablue scum, here’s the thing. Conspiracy theories cut both ways and yours are definitely in the JV league. Some of us have observed your odd little ways since June 2015 and also noted how incredibly terrible you are at your job.
Remind me again, who is the President of The United States? Then remind yourself how much you fail (the correct answer is all the time).
A bit OT, but hopefully it adds to the outing of Lyin’ Ryan….
Here is my take on this situation: Assange tweeted what was said by “Clinton & two security employees (Deep State??). So… go after Assange’s credibility( because of his reporting on criminal acts in our government). (Attempted payback for Hillary & Podesta emails).. Next, In an election Pence would be, easier to defeat than Trump(say 2020). Next, create any kind of thought, real or not, to imply division between Trump & Pence, which would then lead to everyone else… Next, At this time I don’t think Pence would deliberately, or knowingly, be involved in subterfuge against Trump.(He is a man of real integrity). Next… Create unrest, confusion, panic, I told you so, doubt, among Trump supporters. Get everyone stirred up & hopefully create infighting. Next… We just watched CNN create “fake news” and on cue, reacted in the manner they were hoping for!
We all know this site is watched & read by the opposition, as well as Trump himself (or so it has been said by some on this site) I came to this site to hopefully learn more than I speak. When I do speak, I try to remember to speak in a way that is encouraging to others as well. I value the humor I have found on here immensely, especially during these times! Kudos to all!
Sounds good to me:
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/03/14/politics/kfile-pence-julian-assange/index.html
I know it is CNN…just wanted to post it for reference…no need to click if don’t want to.
Forgot to state what situation…CNN tape with Pence being interviewed….
Another timeline that needs to be researched…. interesting that Assange comes out with this info the day after that Breitbart piece about Ryan – which isn’t new info.
Does anyone remember that random leaked email story back on October 13, 2016 about a possible Pence-Ryan coup?
https://www.scribd.com/document/327434951/Pence-Ryan-Coup-Email
they had planned for Trump to bomb in the last debate and were working on a campaign website that was supposed to be unveiled the day after the debate… why is it the Pence coup talk always seems to be tied to something to do with Ryan?
As we pray for our President, his family and administration, we can pray for the “tearing down of strongholds”.
(2 Corinthians 10:4)
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.biblegateway.com/passage/%3Fsearch%3D2%2BCorinthians%2B10%253A3-5%26version%3DNKJV%26interface%3Damp
The spiritual battle being waged in a plane unseen to us is intense and manifests itself in the machinations of the NWO, globalist, leftist army and its ugly minions. It is beyond us but never beyond God.
Fear not, “for [He] has overcome the world”.
John 16:33
http://biblehub.com/john/16-33.htm
So the UniParty (D) found out that if President Trump is impeached Hills doesn’t become president.
