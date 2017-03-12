Sunday Talks – Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses Trade and Economic Priorities…

Posted on March 12, 2017 by

Secretary Wilbur “wolverine” Ross, aka Wilburine, discusses his perspective on trade issues, and enforcement.    Gotta love Wilburine’s magnanimous graciousness as he explains the “goodwill gesture” extended recently to Mexico.  {LOL} Wilburine also hits at Trade with Japan being utilized as offsetting leverage with China. [Explains golf with Abe]

  2. Michael says:
    March 12, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Wilburine! Hah! I love it!

  3. setup2100 says:
    March 12, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    One of the BEST cabinet choices. The best part he is having FUN while doing the country a huge service for $1 a year.

  4. Fe says:
    March 12, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Sundance showing creativeness again … Wilburine 😂😎 very cool!

  5. daughnworks247 says:
    March 12, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Huge Wilburine fan base!

  6. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    March 12, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    “we are not going to fall into the trap of making a deal but concentrate on making the deal.”

    I seriously like this gentleman’s comments about not treating everything the same, and deals not keeping up with the times. As I listened to him, it made me think why aren’t these “deals” up for periodic review? NAFTA was passed and then never revisited…

    • deplorabledaveinsocal says:
      March 12, 2017 at 2:57 pm

      Sorry, I botched the quote but that is the gist of it. Where I took the paraphrase from is about 9:46 / 10:03

