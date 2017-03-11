Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad Interview With Chinese Media…

Don’t listen to the Western media version of what Syrian President Bashar al-Assad says. It is important to listen to his words directly:
.
CNN has intentionally broadcast a filtered version of this interview focusing on the “foreign invaders” perspective. However, pay close attention to the 06:15 point of the video above where Assad discusses President Trump and his policy, and how Assad (correctly) views Turkey as facilitating ISIS.
“We have hopes that this administration in the United States is going to implement what we have heard, taking into consideration that talking about ISIS doesn’t mean talking about the whole terrorism; ISIS is one of the products, al-Nusra is one of the products, you have so many groups in Syria but they are not ISIS – but they are al-Qaeda. They have the same background of the Wahhabi extremist ideology”. [ie. The Muslim Brotherhood]
Asked about cooperation with President Trump specifically, President Assad expands:
“In theory, yes. But practically not yet. Because there is no link between Syria and the United States on a formal level. Even their raids against ISIS which I have just mentioned, which are only a few raids, have been without the cooperation or consultation with the Syrian Army, or the Syrian government – which is illegal as we always say. So theoretically we share those goals, but practically – not yet.”
Do you have personal contact with the United States, direct or indirect:
“No. Not at all. Indirect we have so many channels but you cannot bet on private channels. It should be formal, that way we can talk about direct discussion with another government.”
Interesting interview.
Here’s the CNN filtered view of the interview.
Pay particular attention to how CNN claims that Turkey is fighting ISIS, which is in direct contradiction with all known information, including the mouth of Bashar Assad himself who says that Turkey is facilitating ISIS.:
.
CNN – Very Fake News
Any time I see the CNN logo now, I hear James Earl Jones saying, “This is CIA.”
Do not have “like “but love what you say. All those CIA novels one reads during life come to mind. Unfortunately this is not a novel, its real and its happening to us, now. Besides, we have Mr Trump now.
Very fake scum. Total scum. Propaganda 24 x 7 scum. Turkey is scum, always has been, ISIS enablers, and bridge to Europe for muslim invaders. Erdogan is Muslim Brotherhood, at some point, he will be taken out. The U.S. should not be sheltering Muslim Brotherhood Gulen Movement. The issue to be solved is reliance on Incerlik.
Turkey is indeed a problem now. I lived there in the late ’70s, early ’80s and it was great. They need another military coup (the military is the stronghold of secularism and Kemalism). Also we need to get Turkey out of NATO and NATO out of Turkey.
I’d worry that if we distance ourselves too much from Turkey and other such states, the Chinese or Russians would see that as an opportunity. Not suggesting that we cozy up, rather that we keep a short leash…
Turkey has already snuggled up to Russia and China:
In 2015 they were in talks with China about purchasing missile systems (and they have a trade deal), then in 2016 they backed out of the China missile deal and started talks with Russia for the S-400 (and a trade deal, which has been rocky but still somewhat in place).
And there was a time when Assad and Erdogan were getting along fairly well:
http://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-4051380,00.html
This is an interesting article in many ways.
Assad is not half the ruler his father was — he has always wound up playing footsie and then getting played in the process (it should be remembered that Assad harbored many of the terrorists and allowed rat lines to and from Iraq to Syria; Assad had no problems dealing with the Clintons when he thought it would be lucrative too:
http://freebeacon.com/national-security/flashback-the-time-three-years-ago-when-hillary-clinton-called-bashar-assad-a-reformer/
— while the alternative is worse, I’m not going to shed tears over him). Hafez was a real bastige, but he was at least politically clever enough not to get caught in any traps…can’t say the same for his son.
By the way, don’t think for one second that the Assads are some noble, Christian saving heroes, it’s just very convenient at the moment:
http://augustafreepress.com/iran-assad-hezbollah-using-christian-persecution-isis-hijack-minorities/
Once again: there are no good actors in that region; there are only victims and victimizers, and the victims do not really get a true say.
Wend, wish I could give you 100 Likes. Erdogan is a scum-bucket, untrustworthy and deserves a military coup.
At least the Muslim Brotherhood won’t have their agent Anne Patterson high up in our Defense Department as Trump overroad Mattis.
Yep. Just saw a headline on another Internet site that says..
“U.S. troops ‘ invaders ‘ in Syria, Assad loses faith in Trump”.
It’s really disappointing that people fall for that stuff.
Pure psy-ops and gaslighting in action. Had me going for a bit. Thanks Sundance.
Still waiting for a nice photo-op of US and Russian forces together celebrating after demolishing an ISIS stronghold somewhere in Syria. The leftwing FakeNews media will go absolutely moonbat crazy and the Democrats will start pulling their hair out.
M A G A
They’d all drop dead of heart attacks because they “could not even.” And that would be SUCH a shame. /s
That would be too bitchin’. Those Russian soldiers are HOT and so of course are ours.
The ONLY use I have for CNN is to use them as a target for my “DISPARAGING” TWEETS!
I listened as suggested. Even mass murderers can be truthful when its in their best interests. Its sad that I trust Assad more than CNN. I hope POTUS is working behind the scenes to help.
How is he a mass murderer anymore than any western leader who inflicts collateral damage in the “war on terror”?
LikeLiked by 3 people
He kills for power. We kill in the name of freedom and liberty. Duh. We are way mo bettah!
Only Hollywood Libtards would give an Oscar to terrorists. Reminds me of giving Obama a Peace Prize. True nut jobs.
I may be wrong, but I think there is legislation that keeps the US from cooperating with the Russians. Perhaps not working with the Syrians is a work around this issue.
So, only months are left for the Syrian war. But it looks like Turkey has to be dealt with.
What a mess.
You said it. Turkey is a mess. Hopefully U.S, presence will prevent Turks killing more Kurdish forces.
Most Kurds are orthodox Sunni Muslims of the Shaft school; however, in southeastern and southern Kurdistan, some tribes are Shiite. Also found in southeastern Kurdistan is the Ahl-e Haqq sect, which, although based on Ismaili Shiism, is considered heretical by other Muslims. The Alawites (Alevis) of northwestern Kurdistan also practice an unorthodox form of Shiism.
Most Turks are Hanafite Sunni muslim and some Sufi muslims.
It’s all about different muslim sects want to exterminate of control other muslims.
Yes, and you can dirrectly thank Obama, Hillary and SoS Lurch for this mess. They are well past incompetent.
Search and view some of the videos put out by Eva Bartlett, the Canadian journalist, on what the “rest of the story is” regarding Aleppo and the Syrian situation is in general. Obama, John Brennan and Hillary should be facing war crime charges for what they have inflicted there.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Can add Juan McCain and Ev McMuffin to that list of war criminals in Syria.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes, and McCain, Southern Belle Graham, McMuffin, etc.
She and Cheri Berens (see my comment below) MUCH the same!
Here’s her twitter: https://twitter.com/EvaKBartlett
Very difficult to sort out all the Middle Eastern interests and groups.
However, the story was that Hillary wanted an oil pipeline and so attacked Assad. No telling how much her “Foundation” received for making such a disaster out of the Middle East.
Obama seems to have just had a genuine fondness of radical Islam.
The two worst possible people for POTUS and SoS.
According to WikiLeaks, Israel was Hillary’s main motivation for wanting to oust Assad.
Hillary detests israel and jews unless they are leftists and give her money. For that matter she feels the same way about people of all faiths and all nations including america. She is the degenerate queen ho of the democrat party.
I can’t keep silent any longer. The war over a pipeline is ignorance or gaslighting.
The routes were mapped out in 1946 and Syria is not the chosen one.
http://almashriq.hiof.no/lebanon/300/380/388/tapline/reconnaissance/
I believe those proposals were for the export of oil. The current demand in Europe is for Natural Gas. Quatar in particular is (relatively) running a bit short on oil reserves. They and Saudi Arabia have much gas that could profitably be exported through a pipeline. Iran and the ‘Stan countries also have much gas. So does Russia. The Southern line would have picked up Mid East gas and run through Syria and Turkey to Europe. The Northern would run from Iran thru Kurdistan, Syria and Turkey. Iran etal. would dearly love an alternate customer other than the China bound pipeline. Look for interesting things to happen in Pakistan and Afghanistan if the possibility exists to run gas to India and/or Pakistan.
They don’t want an oil pipeline to the Mediterranean, they want a gas pipeline directly to Europe. By “they” I mean the globalists whose plans are thwarted by a Russia determined to maintain its sovereignty. In order to hobble Russia’s gas sales to Europe (the goal) the globalists’ planned pipeline has to transverse solely Sunni-run territory. Therefore it can’t go across Iraq (majority Shia) or Iran, Russia’s semi-ally and a Shiite country. Syria is majority Sunni, but run by Alawites allied with Russia. Syria continuing to be run by Alawi (or Shia) messes up the globalists’ plan of installing their gas pipeline and ruining Russia’s economy by undercutting the price of Russian gas. You didn’t think the Cold War was actually over for these people, did you?
Hillary was willing to take out Assad and flatten Syria just to get at the pipeline before Russia. That’s what this whole thing is about. I really want Rex Tillerson to sort out the State Dept fast because they’re the ones funneling money to ISIS and other terror groups in the region. That money dries up, and ISIS and Al Nusra will fall apart.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Inflicted major damage, yes. Lethal, no. Rectal hemorrhaging body blow yes. But we will survive and Trump and his administration will set things right in time. Notice Sessions is ramping up looking into the last administration’s DoJ transgressions. It ain’t anywhere near over. Stock up on popcorn!
AMEN.
Speaking of Sessions why no posting yet concerning the firing of Preet Baharra?
US, Turkish, Russian Defense Chiefs meet to discuss Syrian Battle Plan
https://www.defense.gov/News/Article/Article/1109187/us-turkish-russian-defense-chiefs-meet-to-discuss-syrian-battlespace
This is much more than psyops for anyone who has followed all of this outside of MSM.
This is true! Assad: “They (US) didn’t succeed anywhere they send troops. They only create mess.
They are very good at creating problems and destroying, but very bad in finding solutions.” If you want to read more about what has been, and is really, going on in Syria, go to http://cheriberens.net/, a blog by an American woman living in Cairo with many Syrian connections. There is plenty there about the brotherhood too.
As for the White Helmets movie, Assad: “First of all we have to congratulate Al Nusra for winning the first oscar… for the west to give Al Qaeda and oscar…….story of WH very simple, a face lift of Al Nusra …to change their ugly fact into more human/humanitarian face…….” and more about WH on Cheri Berens from a while back. I believe this video is an excellent example of Assad and what is really going on in Syria, and we have NO business there, never have.
The end of the video is pro China (propaganda) but nevertheless, excellent interview. Well worth watching, and thanks to SD for posting along with the ‘start to listen’ at 6:15 or so.
To think that once upon a time, the Pentagon was under the control of guys like Wolfowitz, Perle, Feith, Kristol (indirectly), Rumsfeld and others – it’s a miracle we survived. I still have a fondness for Caspar Weinberger…
General Tommy Franks called Feith the dumbest f-ing man on the planet.
Syria-Euphrates Shield pictures compilation
I have not yet listened to the entire interview, but regardless of content, in the first minute I found this was the most important aspect. This interview of a Syrian by a Chinese journalist – was conducted entirely in English! And we are supposed to apologize for requiring our residents to learn English!? To accommodate Central American peasants claiming they want to better their lives? Dindus who want to be “Ebonic” speakers? – LEARN English. And end all the press two options and other accommodations. Tough love.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Brilliant minds think alike … 🙂
Native Syrian interviewed by native Chinese in English. Hmmm … suspicious much?
Why is it that Obama’s “got to go” guy, Assad, sounds like the only grown-up in the room??
BTW, to those Hispanics/Latinos who refuse to learn English after you sneak in here and stay for decades, forcing Americans to press 1 — if Arabs and Chinese can learn English ……. (I won’t finish the statement right now because I might use some nasty ENGLISH words!)
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Anyone not brainwashed by media propaganda knows that any Western leader would, like Assad, use whatever force was necessary to utterly destroy variious groups of Islamic savages. Anyone think Obana would hesitate to inflict collateral damage if HIS regime had been under violent attack?
Assad is doing, and has done, his duty as president: protected the Syrian people. Until all of this s**t started, particularly under previous pres & sos, were few problems. He protected ALL religions, and hates the MB, as noted in the interview with his comments about Erdogen & the MB.
It’s too bad the general public, for the most part, doesn’t take the time to understand how things in the world unfold
The big mess we see today was pretty much manufactured by Obama & Clinton, the factors being total incompetence, greed, ideology & subversive intent
Most of those factors I can live with, seeing that’s how it’s been done throughout history, but the incompetence really bothers me
To think we allowed those two bumbling fools to make & oversee Middle East policy is frightening. Think about it, we allowed a racist, leftist community organizer with zero accomplishments & a phony, greedy & corrupt criminal to decide what to do
And now terrorism is on every shore worldwide. The Middle East is a chaotic powder keg ready to blow sky high. Millions of innocents have been killed & displaced
All because we allowed two buffoons to play leader. All because we allowed two corrupt & subversive miscreants to sit in the seats of power
Yet most people will never take the time to understand that. They’ll listen to the corrupt media & think it’s all a natural progression of life there
Sad indeed
So what does everyone classify fox as in re to newsworthy news? My husband wants to believe them, yet we get nearly nothing like this. OANN is where i have had us start going.
Sundance and CTH is the only site I trust for news. Drudge and Breitbart are in some weird place. FOX can’t be trusted, but I will go to FOX on Roku, choose the clips from the day before and scroll through and see if there’s anything worth listening to, I check in when it’s Gorka or Mukasey and a few others speaking. I’ll try listening on A.M. to Hannity (interupts), Limbaugh (3 months behind Sundance), Savage (thinks he thought of everything first) to see if there’s anything breaking but usually just move on after 5 minutes. Occasionally Breitbart breaks real news first, not as reliable anymore. So it’s CTH for the win!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Agree totally, there is definitely some weirdness with BB and Drudge. BB European reporting is excellent though.
I only come here to read news.
The rest are paid schmucks.
Sundance is this mysterious freedom fighter for truth in media.
I have no idea how he makes a living, but I doubt it is from this site, and I am certain it isn’t from some agenda-driven higher-up.
CTH is no-bullshit grassroots press exactly as our founding fathers intended.
Love it.
Back in March 2015, I watched Charlie Rose interview Assad for 60 minutes. The most striking thing I remember of the interview was that Assad was rather straightforward, logical and appeared to be honest. Charlie Rose was none of those things. Charlie Rose seemed disengenuous and appeared to be obfuscating the truth of the Syrian conflict, especially regading the sarin gas issue. I remember thinking, gee, I find the “big, bad” Assad more trustworthy than the American “journalist”, it was an awakening moment for me.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Assad is extremely well educated physician/ophthalmologist…those guys/gals are smart..top of their class in Med school and invariably good in physics and math AND logic….the good Dr. Rand Paul is one of those.
Assad is doing, and has done, his duty as president: protected the Syrian people. Until all of this s**t started, particularly under previous pres & sos, were few problems. He protected ALL religions, and hates the MB, as noted in the interview with his comments about Erdogen & the MB.
http://english.al-akhbar.com/node/8104
Things are rarely what they seem
The important thing is what stance President Trump is taking. I sure hope he sees Assad the way we do and can see through the blunders and crimes Obama and Washington make when they back Syrian rebels who they don’t even know who they are, aka ISIS and al-Qaeda. As Assad said “They have the same background of the Wahhabi extremist ideology.”
Meanwhile, the real enemy is running around free in the USA: Hillary, Obama, and the damned CIA assassins. (damned literally, not figuratively)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Obama, Kerry, Hillary, McCain and his sidekick Linda Graham were brainwashing us by claiming that Assad is a murderous thug who is killing his own people. The reality was quite different….ISIS were not his own people, they were terrorists armed and aided by likes of McCain and Hillary. McCain a real low life human garbage was arming ISIS, the very ISIS that was beheading our journalists and killing civilians in Syria and Libya. Will Karma ever get them for all their evil deeds.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Assad is not dumb by any means. He understands who all the players really are along with goals, which are mostly out of greed if not all. He can see through the fake media whether it is to do with his country, China, Turkey, Russia and the U.S. It sounds like he’s had more than enough experience and can see the white anger and frustration.
I too cannot believe our idiots dumb enough to fall for a terrorist putting on a mask to make them look good. As Assad said, the white helmet stood over dead Syrian soldiers bodies and celebrated it. An oscar? Seriously? Yeah, I know.
I would hope President Trump watches this interview and take quick action in contacting Assad. However, it sounded to me as if Assad does not trust what should be a private conversation would not be leaked out. Now that is bad. I may be wrong, but I thought that was why he was implying. I don’t blame him either.
Anyways, I would like to see President Trump talk with Assad or at least send our T-Rex somewhere where they could both sit down and talk freely at length. I know I do not like the fact we are in their country without permission even though we are battling with their enemies. I’m not comfortable with it at all.
I would also like to see Assad change his views of at least one western country and that would be us and our new ability to keep our word. I believe he is hoping for the same thing. I also feel he was holding a lot back on what he thought of our idiot and the hag and the destruction they did to his country. He’s right, it was all cosmetics when it came to the idiot supposedly helping Syria. We did nothing to stop Turkey from buying isis oil and giving them armaments and a free pass through their country.
It hurt when Assad said that we have not won a foreign war in some time and all we are good at is leaving destruction. He’s right though. We go in, mess everything up and leave them. Sure, we are known to throw money their way, but I’ve always felt it was for the feel good effect, and hey everyone, look why we did to help to clean up.
I know our President Trump will not allow this to happen again, and I am hoping our President will reach out and work with Assad where it will benefit all of and the world, especially the Syrian people. I also believe Assad watched and listened very closely to what President Trump said during his campaign and has new hope. I know I do along with so many of you. I also know I don’t understand all of the complexities like so many do here, but I am willing to learn and listen.
Be well good Treepers and enjoy you’re weekend,
Ma’iingankwe
Don’t know if anyone saw this or not, much less realize the importance of it:
https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/us-declared-newly-merged-syrian-jihadist-group-terrorist-organization/
The United States State Department just declared the largest “moderate” opposition group, ( recently renamed ), a terrorist group.
With the United States and Russia in Syria with goal of fighting terrorism, Trump just declared war the largest “moderate” rebel faction in Syria.
McCain has to weeping after hearing this.
I don’t trust Assad, as with any dictator in that region, but it is becoming more and more clear that the path to victory against ISIS and other forces actively fighting there is for the US to coordinate with Russian and Syrian forces.
End this conflict quickly and worry about the minutiae of our policy stance toward Assad’s government later. Every factual indicator outside of MSM propaganda shows that the forces fighting against the Syrian Army are a multitude of radical Islamists, not some idealized civil war of citizens. And they are our true enemy right now.
And I want to point out something Assad said about US forces in the interview that may sound like a dis, but is actually true: that US forces aren’t good at winning, just at making a mess. Obviously, that’s not because our forces aren’t the best at what they do. It has to do with how they are used and how they are organized.
Our military is like a giant hammer. It comes sweeping down and can crush anything and anyone. But that seems to be all our political leaders for the past 60 years know what to do with it. We are ineffective as an occupational force and as a peacekeeping force. Our leaders always seem uncommitted when it comes to the question of “what next?” following a successful invasion. And so we lose in the long run because our people grow wary of war.
Iraq was a perfect example of this. We invaded and in mere weeks’ time had conquered a nation with the 7th strongest military on the planet, sending the nation’s leader into hiding. Then the focus turned to hunting him down for a show trial instead of what really needs to be done next, which was focusing on filling the power vacuum and restoring order. And it takes more troops to restore order than it does to invade.
But we wouldn’t commit to that. We won our victories against the initial “insurgency” and then we left on a schedule set by Obama. And then the whole thing blew up. Granted, we should have never entered Iraq in the first place…I think we’ve all figured that out by now…but if you are going to invade a country, you’d better have a game plan for what comes next.
In Syria, we have an opportunity to win without creating a mess. There is already a power established that we can back (Assad) who also has the backing of a world power so we aren’t alone in this (Russia), and a clear goal to accomplish (defeating ISIS and friends).
So let’s do it and start winning again.
I agree with your perspective on the political use of our military force 100%
THIS is the BIG BAD ASSAD that the Uniparty has been so desperately trying to topple???
Unreal!
The guy sounds like King Julien from the Madagascar movies!
The CN&N guy lied. Flat out lied, about what the U.S. forces are now doing in Syria.
Ask for permission to do what Gen Mattis’ guys are doing now? Not a chance. This is no longer Obama’s game. The rules have changed.
There is no need for talks that involve the U.S. at the present time. Watch and learn, guys. Words not needed.
Thank you for the vid. Confirms observations.
What is of interest in this interview is the timing. China has been dealing with escalating violence since 2009 in Xinjiang from Uighur Turkic speaking muslim terrorists and separatists said to be covertly supported by Turkey. President Xi was quoted as saying he wants security forces to erect a “Great Wall of Steel” in the west of the province.
Meanwhile a huge mob of Turkish muslim savages are rioting in the Netherlands.
Livestream (ackbar warning):
https://www.periscope.tv/w/1lPJqZZvRodxb
Speaking of pipelines, the sarin gas cache that was found in Syria was not found in the hands of Assad. It was transported there via the Clinton weapons pipeline, which may actually be the Clinton/McClain pipeline.
LikeLike