Friday March 10th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

24 Responses to Friday March 10th – Open Thread

  2. waltzingmtilda says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:17 am

    I miss you guys. It’s kinda rough out here on my own.

  5. Garrison Hall says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:20 am

  6. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:23 am

    I wish there was a way to reform the Catholic Church. All this talk about how Pope Francis was installed by Pres. Obama. And now more sex scandals.
    http://religionnews.com/2017/03/09/claims-of-sex-orgies-prostitution-and-porn-videos-shake-catholic-church-in-italy/

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:28 am

  8. Gil says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Its national pack your lunch day? So we actually have to have a day to recognize the difficulty of making a pbnj and cutting an apple and throwing in a granola bar? Really?

  9. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:31 am

  10. toriangirl says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Predictions for this weekend? Is it going to be a quiet weekend with regards to politics, or are we going to have a weekend like last weekend?

  11. citizen817 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 12:38 am

    US Bombers B-52 Stratofortresses Refueling Exercise

    Cool to see hi-def footage of how they refuel these babies. And it is!

  16. 3x1 says:
    March 10, 2017 at 1:16 am

    New diet

    http://ketogasm.com/the-bacon-experiment-interview/

    Somehow i think a certain religion will not embrace it…

