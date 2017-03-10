Friday March 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLiked by 2 people
I miss you guys. It’s kinda rough out here on my own.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Also? 🙂
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
I wish there was a way to reform the Catholic Church. All this talk about how Pope Francis was installed by Pres. Obama. And now more sex scandals.
http://religionnews.com/2017/03/09/claims-of-sex-orgies-prostitution-and-porn-videos-shake-catholic-church-in-italy/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its national pack your lunch day? So we actually have to have a day to recognize the difficulty of making a pbnj and cutting an apple and throwing in a granola bar? Really?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love bob hope..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Predictions for this weekend? Is it going to be a quiet weekend with regards to politics, or are we going to have a weekend like last weekend?
LikeLike
Is trump in fla or dc? I think thats a tell…
LikeLike
I’m not entirely sure. He was in FLA last weekend when he fired the cannons.
LikeLike
I think he feels secure there. Safer to make the big decisions there it seems. I heard something about going to Tennessee for a rally next week plus other official business. I almost want to say it will be mundane but next week busy.
LikeLike
Who would want to stay in the swamp if they didn’t have to? I saw the announcement of the rally. Pretty excited about that. I am curious when the next Wikileaks drop will be.
LikeLike
Prob 2 weeks from first. Got a lot to digest from this one!
LikeLike
US Bombers B-52 Stratofortresses Refueling Exercise
Cool to see hi-def footage of how they refuel these babies. And it is!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
New diet
http://ketogasm.com/the-bacon-experiment-interview/
Somehow i think a certain religion will not embrace it…
LikeLike
LikeLike