Wha Dis? Democrat Representatives Cummings and Welch Meet With President Trump…

Posted on March 8, 2017 by

Put this in the ‘things you won’t see on CNN’ file: Trying to retain their resistant bona fides Democrat Representatives Elijah Cummings and Peter Welch emerge from a meeting with, with, with the bad man, President Trump, seemingly infected with r-r-r-respect.

Aiieeeee… resist we much, and we much, about this, be committed.. Pelosi desperately shouting: “stay away from the light… don’t walk toward the light”… oh noes, the swamp, they’re, they’re walking the-wrong-way…  OMG.  “Curse You Villain !!”

Elijah Cummings obviously having a hard time shaking it off.  It took him a few minutes to gather back his oppositional composure:

“Curse you villain”

