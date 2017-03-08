Monica Crowley Explains The Opposition To President Trump…

If Monica Crowley did not know the severity of the opposition previously, she most certainly understands it now – as she explains in this interview:
Hope she walks to work…
or has a samsung smart tv
She is right on. This is the battle of America. Deep State has got to go.
AMEN
If a trip to D.C. Is required, i am one who can drive. We may need to coordinate traveling and lodging. Just name the day.
Everything she said is confirmed by comments stated by anarchist liberals I have read to take our president down. That won’t do without a fight.
Grand Juries are the way to take them out….runaway kine. No one and nothing can fight the power of a well run grand jury. We want arresses. First defector gets the best deal. Root them out of their bunkers.
Is there a word bunkercide? How do you jump out of a basement?
ENLARGE GUANTANAMO – OR – Build a No-escape prison in far north Alaska.
Traitors – those who purposely sold US secrets, technology, etc. to foreign entities should be hung, fried or shot.
Bikini Atoll.
Still a bit hot with some alpha emitters, but, let’s see what they are made of.
Reopen Alcatraz, just make the bars stronger, leave the beds as they are as well as ablution and eating facilities.
No TV, no Internet, no visitors.
McMuffin???? Is this for real” Or a joke? If real it it just Hillaryous.
BREAKING: McMullin name shows on DNS records for Trump/Russia server, used as evidence for Trump wiretaps
http://www.northcrane.com/2017/03/06/breaking-mcmullin-setup-trumprussia-server-that-allowed-fisa-wiretap-warrants/
McMullin is a black hat – dastardly evil person.
Ironic – considering Hillary worked on and was fired from Watergate. Heh.
If we can tie McMullin to Romney and Hillary, that would really be somethin’!
No pen. No phone.
I vote for Alcatraz.
Wow. Finally somebody saying it OUT LOUD on a major TV network.
This is good, very good.
If they were to try and impeach or imprison our good president the people will rise up, the military will rise up, Leo’s will rise up. With President Trump I will stand no matter what. It is the least I can do. Come Hell or High Water. If war, let there be war. No Justice No Peace.
AMEN!!!
Ok, now I’m scared and pissed. During the campaign it was about beating the odds, now its about survival of the Republic. If I ever thought Sundance was overstating certain things, I sincerely apologize. This is much worse than I imagined. God, please have our backs.
Hey we won. Much better. This is the fight we want. Praise the lord and pass the ammunition.
Mrs. Crowley, get your popcorn 🍿🍿🍿 stash early because #vault7 is not done!
Thank you, Heavenly Father!
i hope so, cant stand that relic…but there is so much hype of bombshells coming ..dunno if its just that… hype
I hope everyone understands what PTrump is up against. I hear people already railing about healthcare, budget…my gosh, it is absolutely breathtaking to see what PTrump has already accomplished given the opposition from both sides. I hope and pray he is able to carry on with his agenda. I am sickened by what Is going on. Surely there is some way to stop these evil, corrupt people. Please pray for President Trump and Our country.
The loot is threatened. The donors are not happy.
yes it is, considering 95% of DC hates our president
Finally, the clearest, most powerful enunciation of the Deep State out to destroy Trump on a major TV show. Bravo, Monica!
I hope Mr. Trump has gotten a handle on who, if any of his closest WH advisors/staff may be of the leakers, double agents, and his security team has found a way to defend/protect against being bugged in the WH, AF1, Trump Tower, and Mar-a-Lago.
Wikileaks this week exposed the extensive corruption of the CIA.
So why do we need a CIA. If they are this corrupt, yet so compromised what good are they?
There is a reason President Trump named Generals and a Navy SEAL and moguls/mensches, not political hacks to his cabinet – – – because THIS IS WAR!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ms. Crowley is SPOT ON.
CTH friends, we are IN an unprecedented ‘cold’ CIVIL WAR. It’s already ‘us’ against ‘them’–and we are in for DARK TIMES before the light shines upon us again.
Gird yourselves. It’s coming.
Don’t worry everyone. I’m making the necessary adjustments to protect the UNITED STATES. We have done nothing wrong. This is what will unite us as a country and we will prevail. I faced this before and I’m sure it won’t be the last. If they want a war I’d make sure they are squeaky clean before attacking. Thank you for all your support.
The Steve Miller banned?
No Need to Coordinate…SD has the kickoff: “We ride at Midnight”!!!
Do they think that the MILLIONS of people who voted for this man are going to sit back and take this. Maybe we better start coming up with a strategy to help him. Any ideas. Also praying for him will help.
Monica Crowley has a PhD in international relations – and worked for Richard Nixon. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monica_Crowley
She’s like Sharyl Attkisson in many ways – both were attacked by the Evil Left who are all liars, thieves and destroyers.
H80 more every day.
Hannity is a good guy. He does an hour of ‘ninja’ training (judo stuff) every day.
Very powerful segment by Crowley. I hope the President watched this. Of course he probably already knows what he is up against but it always helps to have it reinforced. What concerns me is the fact that the people with the hands on the levers of the deep state are not close ally’s and friends of the President but rather close friends of Mike Pence. I am speaking about CIA head Mike Pompeo and DNI designate Dan Coats. I don’t know how it came to be that the people who can do the President the most harm are closely allied with the VP. These two appointments were big mistakes after all no one stands to benefit more from the removal of President Trump then Mike Pence.
I dont think Trump knew it would be this bad, where probably all the IC would be against him plotting to put him in jail or worse dead. lets remember Trump is tough but heˋs 70yrs old. i hope he does have a plan
It seems like just the other day the Schumer clown issued that threat against President Trump….’Something about if he didn’t play ball, the “agencies” had ways of dealing with that?
Regardless, this video needs to be circulated far and wide. Here’s hoping the citizens have not been overwhelmed by all this stuff, and go …comfortably numb…
