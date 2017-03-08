Monica Crowley Explains The Opposition To President Trump…

Posted on March 8, 2017 by

If Monica Crowley did not know the severity of the opposition previously, she most certainly understands it now – as she explains in this interview:

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, Big Stupid Government, Decepticons, Deep State, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

42 Responses to Monica Crowley Explains The Opposition To President Trump…

  1. kittytrump84 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:48 am

    Hope she walks to work…

    Like

    Reply
  2. Howie says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:48 am

    She is right on. This is the battle of America. Deep State has got to go.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Howie says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:53 am

    Grand Juries are the way to take them out….runaway kine. No one and nothing can fight the power of a well run grand jury. We want arresses. First defector gets the best deal. Root them out of their bunkers.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    March 8, 2017 at 4:56 am

    Wow. Finally somebody saying it OUT LOUD on a major TV network.

    This is good, very good.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      March 8, 2017 at 5:08 am

      If they were to try and impeach or imprison our good president the people will rise up, the military will rise up, Leo’s will rise up. With President Trump I will stand no matter what. It is the least I can do. Come Hell or High Water. If war, let there be war. No Justice No Peace.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
    • sanj says:
      March 8, 2017 at 5:42 am

      Ok, now I’m scared and pissed. During the campaign it was about beating the odds, now its about survival of the Republic. If I ever thought Sundance was overstating certain things, I sincerely apologize. This is much worse than I imagined. God, please have our backs.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  5. andi lee says:
    March 8, 2017 at 5:04 am

    Mrs. Crowley, get your popcorn 🍿🍿🍿 stash early because #vault7 is not done!

    Thank you, Heavenly Father!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Abster says:
    March 8, 2017 at 5:04 am

    I hope everyone understands what PTrump is up against. I hear people already railing about healthcare, budget…my gosh, it is absolutely breathtaking to see what PTrump has already accomplished given the opposition from both sides. I hope and pray he is able to carry on with his agenda. I am sickened by what Is going on. Surely there is some way to stop these evil, corrupt people. Please pray for President Trump and Our country.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. BMG says:
    March 8, 2017 at 5:14 am

    Finally, the clearest, most powerful enunciation of the Deep State out to destroy Trump on a major TV show. Bravo, Monica!

    I hope Mr. Trump has gotten a handle on who, if any of his closest WH advisors/staff may be of the leakers, double agents, and his security team has found a way to defend/protect against being bugged in the WH, AF1, Trump Tower, and Mar-a-Lago.

    Wikileaks this week exposed the extensive corruption of the CIA.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. R-C says:
    March 8, 2017 at 5:23 am

    Ms. Crowley is SPOT ON.

    CTH friends, we are IN an unprecedented ‘cold’ CIVIL WAR. It’s already ‘us’ against ‘them’–and we are in for DARK TIMES before the light shines upon us again.

    Gird yourselves. It’s coming.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • letsescape2017 says:
      March 8, 2017 at 6:19 am

      Don’t worry everyone. I’m making the necessary adjustments to protect the UNITED STATES. We have done nothing wrong. This is what will unite us as a country and we will prevail. I faced this before and I’m sure it won’t be the last. If they want a war I’d make sure they are squeaky clean before attacking. Thank you for all your support.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  9. Jason Ross says:
    March 8, 2017 at 5:35 am

    The Steve Miller banned?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. shirley49 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:02 am

    Do they think that the MILLIONS of people who voted for this man are going to sit back and take this. Maybe we better start coming up with a strategy to help him. Any ideas. Also praying for him will help.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. georgiafl says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:06 am

    Monica Crowley has a PhD in international relations – and worked for Richard Nixon. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Monica_Crowley

    She’s like Sharyl Attkisson in many ways – both were attacked by the Evil Left who are all liars, thieves and destroyers.

    H80 more every day.

    Hannity is a good guy. He does an hour of ‘ninja’ training (judo stuff) every day.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:21 am

    Very powerful segment by Crowley. I hope the President watched this. Of course he probably already knows what he is up against but it always helps to have it reinforced. What concerns me is the fact that the people with the hands on the levers of the deep state are not close ally’s and friends of the President but rather close friends of Mike Pence. I am speaking about CIA head Mike Pompeo and DNI designate Dan Coats. I don’t know how it came to be that the people who can do the President the most harm are closely allied with the VP. These two appointments were big mistakes after all no one stands to benefit more from the removal of President Trump then Mike Pence.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Gadge says:
      March 8, 2017 at 6:51 am

      I dont think Trump knew it would be this bad, where probably all the IC would be against him plotting to put him in jail or worse dead. lets remember Trump is tough but heˋs 70yrs old. i hope he does have a plan

      Like

      Reply
  13. Remington...... says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:49 am

    It seems like just the other day the Schumer clown issued that threat against President Trump….’Something about if he didn’t play ball, the “agencies” had ways of dealing with that?

    Regardless, this video needs to be circulated far and wide. Here’s hoping the citizens have not been overwhelmed by all this stuff, and go …comfortably numb…

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s