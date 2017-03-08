Magic Wand Effect – Ivanka Trump Product Sales Skyrocket 346 Percent Last Month…

Posted on March 8, 2017 by

If, if, if, if… only Trump had a magic wand or something… well, then the, the, the, the…. the Okie doke Trump brand would be “skyrocketing“:

WASHINGTON DC – Contrary to reports that shoppers are avoiding the first daughter’s fashion line to protest her father’s policies, the president of the company says recent sales are among the best in the brand’s history.

Abigail Klem, a former lawyer who has worked at Ivanka Trump HQ since 2013 and took over the role of company president in January, insisted that the brand has experienced a major boost.

“Since the beginning of February, they were some of the best performing weeks in the history of the brand,” explained Klem to Refinery29.com. “For several different retailers Ivanka Trump was a top performer online, and in some of the categories it was the [brand’s] best performance ever.”

[…]  Lyst, which monitors purchasing data from thousands of retailers, revealed that from January to February, Ivanka Trump sales increased a whopping 346 percent.

[…]  In February, it was reported that Trump’s namesake eau de parfum held two top-selling spots on Amazon.com: one for the full-sized bottle, the other a roll-on, which is still out of stock. Current reviews showed that customers were specifically purchasing the fragrance in support of the 35-year-old mother of three.  (read more)

“complicated business folks; complicated business”…

Stuttering Obama remix….

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Cultural Marxism, Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, President Trump, Typical Prog Behavior, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

29 Responses to Magic Wand Effect – Ivanka Trump Product Sales Skyrocket 346 Percent Last Month…

  1. sunnydaze says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    Go Ivanka!!!!!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. jefcool64 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    The people boycotting her products is equivalent to me boycotting women’s clothes.

    I’m a guy.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. SteveC says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    That Kellyanne Conway endorsement is worth more than you’d think!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  4. saveedra says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Awesome news!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Tom Richardson says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Think Ivanka’s Dad is living rent free in Barry’s head?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  6. spindlitis says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Yes, I bought the perfume. It’s nice. And I have a Melania Rose pin from her line. I wore it to the main library in Portland last month. Nice way to get in a dig without being harassed.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • E C says:
      March 8, 2017 at 6:54 pm

      I’ll have to try the perfume. I’m pretty sure I won’t find clothes.

      I bought a pair of New Balance earlier this year. A brand I normally wouldn’t look to buy. Anything for the cause 👌👌

      Like

      Reply
  7. georgiafl says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    There is a REVERSE effect going on – the hotter things get, the more the left attack him, the bigger the events and speeches – the faster Mr. Trump’s social media following increases!

    Today – the total – 11 sites – hit 99 MILLION.

    To be exact – 99,101,816 (+ 123,840 – 24 hrs – 5,160 per hr) (+403,932 – 72 hrs – 5,610.16 per hr)
    Total since 2/5 – 6,530,335 – 31 days – average of 210,655.96 per day.

    President Trump’s Thermite Twitter account @realDonaldTrump now has 26.1 MILLION followers.
    Exact numbers: 26,182,498 (+53,158 – 24 hrs – 2,214.91 per hr) (+175,223 – 72 hrs – 2,433.65 per hr)

    Total @realDonaldTrump since 10/3/16 – before final debate – +14,435,660 – average increase 2,887,132 per month.

    In 6-8 days – depending on events – Mr. President Trump’s social media following will hit 100 MILLION.

    Mr. Trump has been called the REVERSE TORNADO – because he builds up and restores everything in his path.

    Same with the attacks during the campaign. The more they attacked, the more his poll numbers grew. As each opponent attacked him, their polls fell and they dropped out soon thereafter.

    Thanks be to GOD for a President who loves America, loves Americans and loves to tell the truth and cares about debt, and NATIONAL SECURITY!!!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  8. bkrg2 says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    I’m so happy for Ivanka – Congratulations!
    I was hoping the turds at Macy, Nordstrom, etc. wouldn’t kill her business.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. alliwantissometruth says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    I can see it now, Professor So & So teaching a class on business, teaching the new paradigm in marketing…

    Whenever possible, try very hard to piss off the left. See if you can get them to badmouth & boycott your product. Inform the media & get them hating you on social media

    Your sales will soar

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Meatzilla says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:32 pm

    And Ivanka Trump’s perfume still sits at #1 on Amazon’s Top 100 for Women’s fragrances. Six weeks straight.

    It’s no political bent either. The vast majority of the reviews – practically all of them – are “Verified Purchase” reviews, and the girls are going gaga for her perfume. So are the guys too it seems.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Landslide says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:36 pm

    Stein Mart still carries Ivanka’s clothing. As far as I know, they aren’t on the “liberal/reject retailer” list. Lol!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Pam says:
      March 8, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      The last time I made a visit to Stein Mart, I heard them advertising her line of products over the loud speaker system.

      The libtards don’t get it that we vote with the power of our wallets. 😉

      Like

      Reply
  12. SouthernbythegraceofGod says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Dillard’s is also carrying Ivanka’s line. I bought the perfume also.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      March 8, 2017 at 6:59 pm

      Belks, Dillards and Talbots, Lands End and LLBean have remained non-political.

      Those are my go-to lines (along with consignment shops, eBay and Goodwill – love bargains!) for clothes.

      Like

      Reply
  13. Black_Knight_Rides says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:44 pm

    NOTHING tells President Trump we’ve got your back like Ivanka’s Sales!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. SeekerOfTruth says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:46 pm

    Sundance your writing of the article is better than several I read early today on the same story.

    The main difference in the reporting was that they kept saying Klein the President was a Democrat and they kept trying to stir it up like there were conflicts. They also kept talking about the brand name and other possibly emotional or political conflicts.

    Bottom line:
    Business is business. True good business people talk about what is good for business, their business, and not try to force everything through a political lens to stir up conflicts or hurt your business..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  15. Laura says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    Got a big ole bottle of Ivanka perfume last week.

    Like

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      March 8, 2017 at 7:01 pm

      What does it smell like? Can you describe it?
      My longtime fragrance (Galore’) has been discontinued and the remaining bottles are going for $250.+ – beyond my price limit.

      Like

      Reply
  16. the5thranchhand says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Aaaahhhh! Isn’t the GOD of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob amazing??? He blesses those who follow Him and no harm shall come to them!! May Ivanka, and her family continue to be blessed by the Holy One of Israel.

    Like

    Reply
    • Mary kate conly says:
      March 8, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      Bought my first Ivanka item today!! Navy work slacks at Lord and Taylor. I needed shoes and had to restrain myself from going to Nordstrom where I used to buy 90% of my shoes. Never found the shoe department at Lord and Taylor but the Ivanka slacks were right at the entrance. Very happy. Great quality, value and style!!! $63 vs $89 for very similar at J Crew.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. MK Wood says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    This tells me that common sense conservatives have much deeper wallets/pocketbooks than the other side. We actually make a difference with our boycotts or support as the case may be.

    Like

    Reply
  18. snaggletooths says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    It shows that conservatives win with boycotts they are effective for many reasons its not the spoiled entitled nevertrumps who boycotted macys, starbucks & hollywood purchasing from better places, its us.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. kinthenorthwest says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    I will say I love love love my boots, very comfortable and great with pants.
    If there was another pair in leather with same height heel I’d have another pair.

    Like

    Reply
  20. Patrick Blasz says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    This is the most articulate BO’s ever sounded. Inquiring minds want to know if he needed a teleprompter to pull it off?

    Like

    Reply
  21. PNWLifer says:
    March 8, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    I’ve been a loyal Nordstrom shopper for years. No more. While I won’t totally boycott because sometimes it’s just convenient for me or they carry a line I can’t find elsewhere, if I can shop elsewhere I will. This is a conversation I had with a fragrance “brand ambassador” I’m friendly with a Nordstrom. She said I wasn’t the only one and people were pissed! She also revealed that prior to the Ivanka brouhaha hours had been cut store wide and she exact same position was changed from salaried to an hourly. She said it was obvious it’s because store sales are down. I can only imagine how much sales are down since they got political about Ivanka.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s