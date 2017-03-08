Magic Wand Effect – Ivanka Trump Product Sales Skyrocket 346 Percent Last Month…

If, if, if, if… only Trump had a magic wand or something… well, then the, the, the, the…. the Okie doke Trump brand would be “skyrocketing“:
WASHINGTON DC – Contrary to reports that shoppers are avoiding the first daughter’s fashion line to protest her father’s policies, the president of the company says recent sales are among the best in the brand’s history.
Abigail Klem, a former lawyer who has worked at Ivanka Trump HQ since 2013 and took over the role of company president in January, insisted that the brand has experienced a major boost.
“Since the beginning of February, they were some of the best performing weeks in the history of the brand,” explained Klem to Refinery29.com. “For several different retailers Ivanka Trump was a top performer online, and in some of the categories it was the [brand’s] best performance ever.”
[…] Lyst, which monitors purchasing data from thousands of retailers, revealed that from January to February, Ivanka Trump sales increased a whopping 346 percent.
[…] In February, it was reported that Trump’s namesake eau de parfum held two top-selling spots on Amazon.com: one for the full-sized bottle, the other a roll-on, which is still out of stock. Current reviews showed that customers were specifically purchasing the fragrance in support of the 35-year-old mother of three. (read more)
“complicated business folks; complicated business”…
Stuttering Obama remix….
Go Ivanka!!!!!!
The people boycotting her products is equivalent to me boycotting women’s clothes.
I’m a guy.
That Kellyanne Conway endorsement is worth more than you’d think!
Awesome news!!
Think Ivanka’s Dad is living rent free in Barry’s head?
Yes, I bought the perfume. It’s nice. And I have a Melania Rose pin from her line. I wore it to the main library in Portland last month. Nice way to get in a dig without being harassed.
I’ll have to try the perfume. I’m pretty sure I won’t find clothes.
I bought a pair of New Balance earlier this year. A brand I normally wouldn’t look to buy. Anything for the cause 👌👌
There is a REVERSE effect going on – the hotter things get, the more the left attack him, the bigger the events and speeches – the faster Mr. Trump’s social media following increases!
Today – the total – 11 sites – hit 99 MILLION.
To be exact – 99,101,816 (+ 123,840 – 24 hrs – 5,160 per hr) (+403,932 – 72 hrs – 5,610.16 per hr)
Total since 2/5 – 6,530,335 – 31 days – average of 210,655.96 per day.
President Trump’s Thermite Twitter account @realDonaldTrump now has 26.1 MILLION followers.
Exact numbers: 26,182,498 (+53,158 – 24 hrs – 2,214.91 per hr) (+175,223 – 72 hrs – 2,433.65 per hr)
Total @realDonaldTrump since 10/3/16 – before final debate – +14,435,660 – average increase 2,887,132 per month.
In 6-8 days – depending on events – Mr. President Trump’s social media following will hit 100 MILLION.
Mr. Trump has been called the REVERSE TORNADO – because he builds up and restores everything in his path.
Same with the attacks during the campaign. The more they attacked, the more his poll numbers grew. As each opponent attacked him, their polls fell and they dropped out soon thereafter.
Thanks be to GOD for a President who loves America, loves Americans and loves to tell the truth and cares about debt, and NATIONAL SECURITY!!!
Woohoo!!! Thanks so much for posting these and keeping track! It’s nice to know he’s on the move! 😀
I’m so happy for Ivanka – Congratulations!
I was hoping the turds at Macy, Nordstrom, etc. wouldn’t kill her business.
I can see it now, Professor So & So teaching a class on business, teaching the new paradigm in marketing…
Whenever possible, try very hard to piss off the left. See if you can get them to badmouth & boycott your product. Inform the media & get them hating you on social media
Your sales will soar
And Ivanka Trump’s perfume still sits at #1 on Amazon’s Top 100 for Women’s fragrances. Six weeks straight.
It’s no political bent either. The vast majority of the reviews – practically all of them – are “Verified Purchase” reviews, and the girls are going gaga for her perfume. So are the guys too it seems.
Stein Mart still carries Ivanka’s clothing. As far as I know, they aren’t on the “liberal/reject retailer” list. Lol!
The last time I made a visit to Stein Mart, I heard them advertising her line of products over the loud speaker system.
The libtards don’t get it that we vote with the power of our wallets. 😉
Dillard’s is also carrying Ivanka’s line. I bought the perfume also.
Belks, Dillards and Talbots, Lands End and LLBean have remained non-political.
Those are my go-to lines (along with consignment shops, eBay and Goodwill – love bargains!) for clothes.
NOTHING tells President Trump we’ve got your back like Ivanka’s Sales!
[Same with Macy’s]
Sundance your writing of the article is better than several I read early today on the same story.
The main difference in the reporting was that they kept saying Klein the President was a Democrat and they kept trying to stir it up like there were conflicts. They also kept talking about the brand name and other possibly emotional or political conflicts.
Bottom line:
Business is business. True good business people talk about what is good for business, their business, and not try to force everything through a political lens to stir up conflicts or hurt your business..
Got a big ole bottle of Ivanka perfume last week.
What does it smell like? Can you describe it?
My longtime fragrance (Galore’) has been discontinued and the remaining bottles are going for $250.+ – beyond my price limit.
Aaaahhhh! Isn’t the GOD of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob amazing??? He blesses those who follow Him and no harm shall come to them!! May Ivanka, and her family continue to be blessed by the Holy One of Israel.
Bought my first Ivanka item today!! Navy work slacks at Lord and Taylor. I needed shoes and had to restrain myself from going to Nordstrom where I used to buy 90% of my shoes. Never found the shoe department at Lord and Taylor but the Ivanka slacks were right at the entrance. Very happy. Great quality, value and style!!! $63 vs $89 for very similar at J Crew.
This tells me that common sense conservatives have much deeper wallets/pocketbooks than the other side. We actually make a difference with our boycotts or support as the case may be.
Not to mention we are better stewards with our money.
It shows that conservatives win with boycotts they are effective for many reasons its not the spoiled entitled nevertrumps who boycotted macys, starbucks & hollywood purchasing from better places, its us.
I will say I love love love my boots, very comfortable and great with pants.
If there was another pair in leather with same height heel I’d have another pair.
This is the most articulate BO’s ever sounded. Inquiring minds want to know if he needed a teleprompter to pull it off?
I’ve been a loyal Nordstrom shopper for years. No more. While I won’t totally boycott because sometimes it’s just convenient for me or they carry a line I can’t find elsewhere, if I can shop elsewhere I will. This is a conversation I had with a fragrance “brand ambassador” I’m friendly with a Nordstrom. She said I wasn’t the only one and people were pissed! She also revealed that prior to the Ivanka brouhaha hours had been cut store wide and she exact same position was changed from salaried to an hourly. She said it was obvious it’s because store sales are down. I can only imagine how much sales are down since they got political about Ivanka.
