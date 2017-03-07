Winning Level – Wolverine Grandmaster: Secretary Ross Imposes $1.19 Billion Fine Against Chinese Company…

Commerce Secretary Wilbur “Wolverine” Ross put the trade world on notice today when he announced a staggering $1.19 billion penalty on Chinese company ZTE for violating U.S. sanctions and selling electronics to Iran and North Korea.
China’s ZTE has agreed to pay the United States the fine. Remember, in China all private businesses are politically attached to the central government.
(From Wilbur Ross Office) Secretary of Commerce Wilbur L. Ross, Jr. today announced that China’s Zhongxing Telecommunications Equipment Corporation and ZTE Kangxun Telecommunications Ltd., known collectively as ZTE, has agreed to a record-high combined civil and criminal penalty of $1.19 billion, pending approval from the courts, after illegally shipping telecommunications equipment to Iran and North Korea in violation of the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) and the Iranian Transactions and Sanctions Regulations (ITSR).
As part of the settlement, ZTE has agreed to pay a penalty of $661 million to Commerce’s Bureau of Industry Security (BIS), with $300 million suspended during a seven-year probationary period to deter future violations.
This civil penalty is the largest ever imposed by the BIS and, if the criminal plea is approved by a federal judge, the combined $1.19 billion in penalties from Commerce, the Department of Justice, and the Department of Treasury, would be the largest fine and forfeiture ever levied by the U.S. government in an export control case.
“We are putting the world on notice: the games are over,” said Secretary Ross. “Those who flout our economic sanctions and export control laws will not go unpunished – they will suffer the harshest of consequences.
Under President Trump’s leadership, we will be aggressively enforcing strong trade policies with the dual purpose of protecting American national security and protecting American workers.” (read more)
Leveling the playing field. Yeah buddy!
Good to have 20k tons of gold in the barn!
Twenty tons of silver sounds good right now too.
I love our new Commerce Secretary, Sec Ross!
He was interviewed on FBN this afternoon, by David Asman.
Great interview…Asman is such a lightweight.
Asman said…”But won’t that start a trade war?”
Ross replied…”We’ve already been in a trade war.”
Then Ross said something like, ‘But our side hasn’t had their troops up to the line’, meaning that ‘we haven’t been fighting back!’
What a great pick.
We are so fortunate to have Wilbur Ross fighting for us.
To anti-TPP lefties, I keep trotting out Secretary Ross more and more often (I’m also able to trot out Mad Dog and T-Rex, on occasion).
Whether the lefties in question agree or disagree with what Mnuchin or DeVos end up doing, they have to admit that Ross is a billion times better than whatever “free”-trade graft-monger would have been installed by Clinton’s Wall Street cronies (just like T-Rex and Mad Dog are leagues better than whatever bloodthirsty warmongers would have been appointed by Clinton’s owners in the deep state).
I think CHINA just paid for the wall. Hah!
Exactly my thoughts.
Oh my I’m just learning about this. So much #Winning it’s hard to keep up!!!
Maybe a few more sanctions will convince China that North Korea should be dealt with ASAP or each new sanction will be setting a record.
Just softening up the erhui when the T-Rex meets them in a few days. Have a problem with THAAD? Let’s take the lumps out.
Sun Tzu said —
“In which army is there the greater constancy both in reward and punishment?”
We have incredible leadership to #MAGA.
But…. but…..but….. isn’t Iran the friend of the United States? Because Obama gave Iran $700 billion and allowed them to build nuclear weapons!
So China did nothing wrong.
/s
We just got the hostage money back!
Owned.
….Trump be taking care of business everyday, taking care of business every way and working overtime!
Sundance, I LOVE how you always choose such PERFECT photos for every story. Thanks for being you. The story blows me away and makes me wonder if we already have the money to build the wall.
Now these are positive news that I like.
Don’t ignore the North Korean aspect in this. That’s where this is directed, IMO.
If this keeps up then I believe the NK regime will collapse entirely within 2-4 years as they lose economic support from China. This is a big, big deal. Trump is dealing with the NK problem.
Wish I could be more eloquent but… I love this! So many precedents set, so many far-ranging repercussions, so much security and financial hemorrhaging halted. Just brilliant.
Oh my… under 50 days of President Trump’s administration in contrast to the entire 8 years of BHO’s evil ineptness is utterly pathetic.
P. S. – Sundance, the graphic of “say hello to my little friends” is waaay funny.
Is this in any way related to North Korea’s recent missile firing?
