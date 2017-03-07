Tuesday March 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Well, to be the first to wish President Trump a glorious morning!
👍
The Trump administration has informed Planned Parenthood it will have to quit performing abortions in order to keep its federal taxpayer funding.
White House has made an informal pitch to Planned Parenthood – get rid of abortions, keep your funding https://t.co/YQjef2HJ5e
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 6, 2017
Maggie Haberman at the New York Times reports the White House has made an “informal pitch” to Planned Parenthood, offering continued federal funding to the nation’s largest abortion business if it agrees to stop performing abortions.
Never saw this one til today…
Amen
