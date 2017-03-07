Tuesday March 7th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

  1. WSB says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Well, to be the first to wish President Trump a glorious morning!

  3. decisiontime16 says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:18 am

    The Trump administration has informed Planned Parenthood it will have to quit performing abortions in order to keep its federal taxpayer funding.

    — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) March 6, 2017

    Maggie Haberman at the New York Times reports the White House has made an “informal pitch” to Planned Parenthood, offering continued federal funding to the nation’s largest abortion business if it agrees to stop performing abortions.

  5. Gil says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Never saw this one til today…

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:24 am

