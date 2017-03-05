March 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #45

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
You got that right brother AMEN!
I wrote this on the 3rd because so many Treepers were up in arms about Sessions and our President not going on the offensive
fleporeblog says:
March 3, 2017 at 4:56 pm
I was born and raised in the Bronx, NY. I currently reside in Queens, NY. As a New Yorker, we want everything done now no matter what has to happen to get it done. I am so grateful that our President who also comes from NYC is taking a different approach. Many folks on CTH the last couple of days are calling for arrests, hangings etc. Many are disappointed in our AG for being to nice and to good. I thank God everyday that our President and our AG take the loooong game approach.
SD told us recently that we need to realize our President is playing the long game when it comes to DACA and detailed why this was the best strategy. Many want him to revoke it yesterday and can’t understand why it hasn’t happened.
I will share a story from today. I work for the NYC DOE. It is a liberal cesspool where our Chancellor everyday tells us to protect our illegals. It sickens me but I have eleven years before I can retire so I put up with it. 2 principals called me today to share that their register projection for next year is to high and they will lose a lot of funding because they will not come close to reaching it. I told them I was surprised to hear that because historically they always reach it. They said ICE has been taking parents and kids were leaving with them. As much as I want that to be true, their liberal bias could not recognize that these families have and once the summer gets here will continue to self deport by the thousands. Our President’s EO and identifying fraud as an item for deportation has scared the s….t out of them. Stories like what happened to the woman from AZ and the 22 year old from Mississippi makes it all real for them. Trump never needed a deportation squad. It is happening amazingly quietly and there is nothing that can be done to stop it.
I share this because I believe the same analogy is true about Obozo and this Shadow Government. These morons never ever taught HRC would lose. If they taught that would happen it would have been Jeff or Marco or another Rino that would tow the company line. They were careless over his 8 years. Almost to the point that they rubbed it in your face. 1,400 sex traffickers have been arrested this past month. We aren’t hearing much but believe me Obozo and the rest are well aware. T-Rex wants a full audit of the Iran Deal. What will be found is a treasure trove of illegal stuff. This will INCLUDE their relationship with the Russians to get that Iran deal done.
Please be patient because the anticipation of death is far worse than death itself!
Great comment. Thank you for the update and insight!
Your post raises a number of questions. You wrote:
“These morons never ever taught HRC would lose. If they taught that would happen it would have been Jeff or Marco or another Rino that would tow the company line.”
What do you mean they never taught these things? Who would they be teaching, the kids in your school, or who are you talking about? And who is the Jeff you are talking about?
Meaning Obama and his administration never thought HRC would lose. Jeff Bush
I think he meant Jeb.
Yes thanks 🙂
Please clap.
LOOOOOOOOOL
You forgot the exclamation point: Jeb!
I think if you re-read the post, it is a typo, with using perhaps auto-correct: Perhaps if you read it as “thought” vs “taught” it will be more understandable.
That’s just the way I read it for comprehension purposes and the sentence made sense to me.
For what it ‘s worth.
They meant to write thought, not taught .
Thank you so much! I couldn’t sleep so thought I would check TCH and saw your post.
You are speaking wisely and from the heart, and I so much appreciate it! We trusted President Bush enough to elect him, and I see no reason to give up now and start doubting.
You are absolutely right, and I thank you!
Hi Fellow NY’r, great post!
“Many folks on CTH the last couple of days are calling for arrests, hangings etc.”
It is THE LAW.
Do you not know of the crimes they have committed. It is THE LAW we ask for. It’s called JUSTICE. And we are only stating what the law states clearly for the punishment for the crimes they have committed, which is not just wire tapping but includes and is not limited to murder, child trafficking, drug distribution…
No one has said they don’t trust God.
John the Baptist sat outside Herod’s gate every day calling for justice and that was just because Herod married his brother’s wife.
Study up on the child trafficking, torture, rape and murder and get back to us. Until then YES I ask and speak for arrests and executions. Not to do so is to accept and tolerate darkness. This is not ROME where there is a king and an emperor in charge. This is a Constitutional Republic by the people and for the people. For the people to shirt their responsibility to uphold justice is unconscionable.
And YES we certainly have faith and patience for it to commence, even if that doesn’t come in our lifetime. But to remain silent is not the answer and one of the reasons US is in the predicament she is in. “God blesses those who hunger and thirst for justice, for they will be satisfied.”
Never stop crying for justice.
But let’s be patient and smile. 😀
So there will be MOAR ARRESTS!!! 😉
🙂 😉 Yesssssssssssss!
Great post, thank you.
Great insight fleporeblog. Thanks for the “insider” report…very encouraging…now I will enjoy my nightcap all the more
This is the second time in a week I’ve seen a commenter reference a large number of sex traffickers being arrested. Haven’t seen any links to reports or posts from SD though. Can it be confirmed or is this just BS?
Just a “for what it’s worth”—
BS!…excuse me, MORE BS!
Or is it true? Trump changed his plans for this weekend and at the last minute made Priebus stay in Washington instead of going to Florida with him. He also changed his dinner for Saturday night that was scheduled with the Commerce Secretary to include Bannon, Miller, and Sessions when they weren’t originally scheduled. When he supposedly got angry about Sessions recusing himself Trump had just a short time earlier said he believed in Sessions and saw no reason for him to recuse himself. I don’t see why it’s not feasible he was upset that Sessions recused himself and wanted a meeting with him and some other key people to get them on his page. Trump runs things like a businessman and this would be very normal in business to get your underlings in line with your thinking. Maybe you’re right and he didn’t get angry, but the last minute changes in his schedule point to something going on and there’s no doubt that a leader doesn’t like to be sideswiped like Trump was when Sessions recused himself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sounds like BS to me. Sessions would have to recuse himself. The only question is whether Sessions had to have a press conference in order to do so. It put to end the question of whether he would recuse or not. The story had a 24 hour lifespan.
The only real casualty was Howie. He was loading the 16 inch guns so fast that a spark ignited one of the powder bags and blew the whole turret off it’s base. Thankfully now fully recovered.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could be disinfo from the UniParty MSM to cover for a Trump tirade about OBAMA. Or no tirade at all. I don’t believe the fake news. I put this in the same basket as much of their garbage. Don’t believe, don’t trust.
BTW – this DM reporter is NOT David Martosko. He doesn’t fall for fake news.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Question everything. So, question me. John Wick of Politics was talking about this tonight on his periscope. I don’t know if you Tweet, but check out his periscope. He is the verbal version of Sundance.
I think the change in dinner plans has a lot more to do with planning for upcoming indictments related to Towergate. Do you honestly think that everyone was caught flat-footed and didn’t plan this as a coordinated team? Our President is not stupid; I trust him over anything seen in the Daily Mail. Come on, give me a break.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t understand why AG Sessions would not have let PTrump know that he was recusing himself before he had his press conference and why he was doing it…WH Counsel Don McGahn urged AG to recuse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If this happened, I don’t blame him. Sessions is the most blameless, the most honest guy in DC. They should have backed him to the hilt.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And with the publication of this story another mole is identified within the government. Disinformation is being used to reveal leakers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Who is the new mole? I must be obtuse because it is not clear to me.
Could very well be.
I read this somewhere else and Saturday night PTrump had a dinner meeting with AG Sessions, WH Counsel Don McGahn, Bannon, Wilbur Ross, Sec. HHS Kelly at Mar-a-Lago but no Preibus was there!
PTrump is probably somewhat more secure in FL for private meetings with less chance of leaks! Better to strategise.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Honestly, at some point it’s not worth posting this stuff and I’m not taking a shot at the poster of this article…I’m merely pointing out this is click-bait with no way to verify…
The Daily Mail,does many more snarky articles now that Melania is suing them for millions
LikeLiked by 3 people
A large number of articles posted are without foundation. Hence the caveat.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree. It sounds like gossip — even if any smidgen was based in truth, it’s tabloid gossip.
The media has nothing. Fake news! That’s their story is that Trump is distracting from the bad Session’s story with his twitter storm this morning. Hogwash!
The deep state and the media are nervous tonight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was a total photo-op. Lots of moving parts, but I learned an incredible source that they did their butts chewed for Sessions. And, Trump does understand that it was the right thing to do. I think those two are in Florida with Trump this weekend.
Grandpa and his treasures.
From the DM article above ^.
After the reported blow out, Trump departed to his estate in Florida with his grandchildren on Friday. Bannon later left for Florida on Saturday after reports he volunteered to stay behind in Washington
LikeLiked by 3 people
Little boy was so cute to wave like Grandpa Trump!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know if this was posted Saturday or not but it is Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer speaking to Fox & Friends about the consequences of the wiretaps and he is good as usual in his comments and take on the issues. Shaffer should be on PTrump’s team in some capacity.
http://investmentwatchblog.com/lt-col-tony-shaffer-we-are-talking-about-the-potential-of-indictments-of-a-former-sitting-president-and-his-staff/
LikeLiked by 4 people
He’s my top fav!! Seems fired up. I like that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Dear Lord open their eyes to the deep state which IS the MSM. Open up willingness to appear on real news broadcasts and open more doors and opportunities for the Trump Administration to showcase and lead the way for all that You have in store for America. Thank you for exposing the MSM. Destroy them and let us stop partaking of their trickery and learn to build communication opportunities outside of them.
LikeLike
In Jesus’ Name. AMEN!
Believe me, they know what is going on. It’s a pattern. Watch. You can set your clock by it. Trump gives the media 48 hours after a big news drop to hang themselves. Then they are proven to be wrong.
GOOD!
It’s time these frauds get kicked out for posing as journalists.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The man is in thinking mode. My prayers going up!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Hell yeah.
I always believe in being prepared, even when I’m dressed in white 9or red0 tie and tails.
– George S. Patton
Fantastic day! Our fearless leader is leading the charge right into the heart of enemy territory!! I can’t wait for tomorrow! God hears our prayers. For the first time ever I believe we will finally see justice meeted out! Praise God and pass the popcorn my dear patriotic friends!
LikeLiked by 8 people
The ‘Sunday Shows’ ought to be a doozy tomorrow…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yesterday the AP published Karen Pence’s personal email address without taking the time to find out whether it was still in use. It is, and when asked to take it down, the AP refused. See the letter from VP Counsel
LikeLiked by 7 people
More necks for the gallows.
(Gallows humor, I would never imply that bad journalists should be hanged. We all know they should get promoted to the failing New York Times.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rotten people.and will the ap get busted and have to get in line behind cnn? Sloppy and accurate invasion of privacy.
Nice letter. But for naught. Sounded like an apology and defending when those snakes know very well what they did.
Throwing pearls before swine.
My thoughts also. The letter had no teeth.
That reporter knew exactly what he did, he knew the email was still in use.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now this is interesting: i looked up “Gary Pruitt” and found this:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gary_B._Pruitt#
Normally I’d post the picture included. Didn’t this time.
Why?
Hover over it and the site for the picture is kremlin.ru
Seriously!
Weird, eh?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes, Gary and his wife Abby bought a $4.3M condo in Tribeca
http://observer.com/2012/06/extra-extra-new-ap-chief-gary-pruitt-heds-to-4-3-m-tribeca-pad/
Who knew state-run “journalism” was so profitable?
Both are lawyers, btw. Berkeley. Shocker.
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/profile-of-gary-pruitt-mcclatchy-s-man-behind-kr-deal/
Here he is… Meeting with RUSSIANS!!!!
http://media.gettyimages.com/photos/associated-press-president-gary-pruitt-at-a-meeting-of-russian-picture-id540948842?k=6&m=540948842&s=594×594&w=0&h=ideoYeVZrJS1vNYFXnlsAdDdUWmFClhAcFUvYHJ2KVg=
LikeLiked by 1 person
DM picked it up
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4282594/Mike-Pence-says-Associated-Press-owes-Karen-apology.html?ITO=1490
They didn’t use the picture above showing Pruitt meeting with the RUSSIANS. In fact, nobody does. Tineye reverse image search shows only one site for that image. Weird, huh?
Yes – that’s the picture they extracted it from, I believe.
Isaiah 54:17
No weapon forged to be used against you will succeed; you will refute everyone who tries to accuse you. This is what the LORD will do for his servants–I will vindicate them,” says the LORD.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Booo!
I don’t like that cartoon…it’s basically saying that Pres Trump is the one who is engaging in “trivial fights and small thinking”…and that is why his thumbs are bandaged.
Boooo!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Wheatie…I took it to mean that the “big fight” is ON
LikeLiked by 1 person
This will,take you back in time…Ronald Reagan on Johnny Carson show in 1975….Reminds me of Trump in a way…very confident and you can see he always had a plan…
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m thinking “there sits the last COMPETENT governor California had”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Whadya mean “if”? There is no doubt, and we have proof but it is classified (isn’t that what they say about “Russia, Russia, Russia!”?).
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Rasputin”
Beautiful!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Here is Big Sister (you knew Big Brother had a sister, right ?) showing how you really want to be a useful idiot of the progressives.
http://www.wnd.com/2017/03/loretta-lynch-need-more-marching-blood-death-on-streets/
The undertakers of democracy love you, just love you. This way lies madness.
The Communist Democrats are openly showing their subversion. Lynch needs to be disbarred and arrested with the other Obama Commie scum minions.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
This is the video that says it all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Obama is suppose to be half white half black but he looks half black half oriental. I don’t think he is half white….His race, his place of birth, his parents very fishy….there are a lot of question marks about him.
His real father.
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5720d908d210b8908399965c/t/5734b7498a65e274500de9f8/1463073501304/
Nite folks!
Tomorrow I switch my phone/data service. #VuckFerizon. Should go off without a hitch but if you don’t see me around, it glitched.
Friday when we were looking for who TD .. Tyler Drumheller was, it linked him to Bill Murray who has a company Alphom Group. It’s a group of ex-CIA agents & Drumheller worked for them. These are friends of Clinton.
Alphom Group is an intelligence group & landed a contract with fed gov in 2011. I don’t know anything about them except they work for DC on occasion but even groups like this need to be looked at by the Trump team.
From their website:
GOVERNMENT
Alphom personnel include experts acknowledged as government-wide leaders on specific issues, including counter-intelligence and counter-terrorism. We have worked with every part of the Intelligence and Homeland Security communities.
Our personnel hold various levels of clearances, up to and including the TS/SCI levels, and currently perform work on a variety of government contracts usually relating to national security.
We generally participate directly in studies rather than provide staff for daily work, but can provide personnel if requested.
Alphom’s work has also included pro-bono participation in long-range studies by the Defense Science Board.
https://alphomgroup.com/government
Wow.
She actually calls on people to get out in the streets…to fight, bleed and die “for the cause”.
This is creepy.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Her first.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Who died in a march?
Getting crowded in that Obama Bunker. This shows what these commies are truly made of. It stinks.
That is called sedition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She should be arrested and charged. There are people that have done time for less.
LAW & ORDER where art thou?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mother Of All Watergates (MOAW)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watergate was miniscule compared to all this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Charged with sexual abuse of a 12 yrs old child. The parents should send a thank-you note to Schumer.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Barack Obama, King of the Buggers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d also like to know if a wire tap was granted on a sitting Senator, Sessions, during the campaign?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chaffetz? What a crock. He is on the intelligence committee and I just bet it will come out that they knew all about the wiretaps.
I knew P Trump would strike back at the right time….I was just hoping it would be soon as I could not take those crap weasel dems much longer. What a despicable group.
So If Obama criminal cannot order the wiretap…anyboby got any ideas on who did or who was involved?
Justice Dept, FBI, NSA…Obozo militarized them all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Meant politicized them all
Obama.
Obama, “I want you to get everything you can on Trump, and I don’t care how you do it”.
Didn’t have to say anything more, just let the hounds loose.
Only the FBI can ask for the tap from FISA. That directly links Lynch. Obama may try to pull plausible deniability, but that’s a weak defense.
April 29th
Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit’s Founder and EIC, announces that The Gateway Pundit, among other publications, will be hosting a competing correspondents’ dinner in Washington, DC.
Specific details are forthcoming for the event, but major names and speakers have already signed on to talk at the competing dinner. Proceeds from the Real News Correspondents’ Association dinner go toward grants and awards that recognize aspiring and accomplished independent journalist across America.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/gateway-pundit-announces-real-news-correspondents-dinner-april-29th-2017/
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excellent YT from Stefan….
Did President Obama Spy On Donald Trump? | True News
Stefan Molyneux
