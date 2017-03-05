March 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #45

  1. Peter says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:20 am

    MAGA

  2. fleporeblog says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:21 am

    I wrote this on the 3rd because so many Treepers were up in arms about Sessions and our President not going on the offensive

    fleporeblog says:
    March 3, 2017 at 4:56 pm
    I was born and raised in the Bronx, NY. I currently reside in Queens, NY. As a New Yorker, we want everything done now no matter what has to happen to get it done. I am so grateful that our President who also comes from NYC is taking a different approach. Many folks on CTH the last couple of days are calling for arrests, hangings etc. Many are disappointed in our AG for being to nice and to good. I thank God everyday that our President and our AG take the loooong game approach.

    SD told us recently that we need to realize our President is playing the long game when it comes to DACA and detailed why this was the best strategy. Many want him to revoke it yesterday and can’t understand why it hasn’t happened.

    I will share a story from today. I work for the NYC DOE. It is a liberal cesspool where our Chancellor everyday tells us to protect our illegals. It sickens me but I have eleven years before I can retire so I put up with it. 2 principals called me today to share that their register projection for next year is to high and they will lose a lot of funding because they will not come close to reaching it. I told them I was surprised to hear that because historically they always reach it. They said ICE has been taking parents and kids were leaving with them. As much as I want that to be true, their liberal bias could not recognize that these families have and once the summer gets here will continue to self deport by the thousands. Our President’s EO and identifying fraud as an item for deportation has scared the s….t out of them. Stories like what happened to the woman from AZ and the 22 year old from Mississippi makes it all real for them. Trump never needed a deportation squad. It is happening amazingly quietly and there is nothing that can be done to stop it.

    I share this because I believe the same analogy is true about Obozo and this Shadow Government. These morons never ever taught HRC would lose. If they taught that would happen it would have been Jeff or Marco or another Rino that would tow the company line. They were careless over his 8 years. Almost to the point that they rubbed it in your face. 1,400 sex traffickers have been arrested this past month. We aren’t hearing much but believe me Obozo and the rest are well aware. T-Rex wants a full audit of the Iran Deal. What will be found is a treasure trove of illegal stuff. This will INCLUDE their relationship with the Russians to get that Iran deal done.

    Please be patient because the anticipation of death is far worse than death itself!

  3. nwtex says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Just a “for what it’s worth”—

    • JoD says:
      March 5, 2017 at 12:26 am

      BS!…excuse me, MORE BS!

      • Jesse1976 says:
        March 5, 2017 at 12:30 am

        Or is it true? Trump changed his plans for this weekend and at the last minute made Priebus stay in Washington instead of going to Florida with him. He also changed his dinner for Saturday night that was scheduled with the Commerce Secretary to include Bannon, Miller, and Sessions when they weren’t originally scheduled. When he supposedly got angry about Sessions recusing himself Trump had just a short time earlier said he believed in Sessions and saw no reason for him to recuse himself. I don’t see why it’s not feasible he was upset that Sessions recused himself and wanted a meeting with him and some other key people to get them on his page. Trump runs things like a businessman and this would be very normal in business to get your underlings in line with your thinking. Maybe you’re right and he didn’t get angry, but the last minute changes in his schedule point to something going on and there’s no doubt that a leader doesn’t like to be sideswiped like Trump was when Sessions recused himself.

        • bertdilbert says:
          March 5, 2017 at 12:47 am

          Sounds like BS to me. Sessions would have to recuse himself. The only question is whether Sessions had to have a press conference in order to do so. It put to end the question of whether he would recuse or not. The story had a 24 hour lifespan.

          The only real casualty was Howie. He was loading the 16 inch guns so fast that a spark ignited one of the powder bags and blew the whole turret off it’s base. Thankfully now fully recovered.

          • wolfmoon1776 says:
            March 5, 2017 at 1:33 am

            Could be disinfo from the UniParty MSM to cover for a Trump tirade about OBAMA. Or no tirade at all. I don’t believe the fake news. I put this in the same basket as much of their garbage. Don’t believe, don’t trust.

            BTW – this DM reporter is NOT David Martosko. He doesn’t fall for fake news.

            • toriangirl says:
              March 5, 2017 at 1:45 am

              Question everything. So, question me. John Wick of Politics was talking about this tonight on his periscope. I don’t know if you Tweet, but check out his periscope. He is the verbal version of Sundance.

        • SkyPhoenix says:
          March 5, 2017 at 1:12 am

          I think the change in dinner plans has a lot more to do with planning for upcoming indictments related to Towergate. Do you honestly think that everyone was caught flat-footed and didn’t plan this as a coordinated team? Our President is not stupid; I trust him over anything seen in the Daily Mail. Come on, give me a break.

        • psadie says:
          March 5, 2017 at 1:15 am

          I don’t understand why AG Sessions would not have let PTrump know that he was recusing himself before he had his press conference and why he was doing it…WH Counsel Don McGahn urged AG to recuse.

    • Rene says:
      March 5, 2017 at 12:30 am

      If this happened, I don’t blame him. Sessions is the most blameless, the most honest guy in DC. They should have backed him to the hilt.

    • Glenn At New York City Guns says:
      March 5, 2017 at 12:33 am

      And with the publication of this story another mole is identified within the government. Disinformation is being used to reveal leakers.

    • psadie says:
      March 5, 2017 at 12:34 am

      I read this somewhere else and Saturday night PTrump had a dinner meeting with AG Sessions, WH Counsel Don McGahn, Bannon, Wilbur Ross, Sec. HHS Kelly at Mar-a-Lago but no Preibus was there!
      PTrump is probably somewhat more secure in FL for private meetings with less chance of leaks! Better to strategise.

    • ALEX says:
      March 5, 2017 at 12:35 am

      Honestly, at some point it’s not worth posting this stuff and I’m not taking a shot at the poster of this article…I’m merely pointing out this is click-bait with no way to verify…

      The Daily Mail,does many more snarky articles now that Melania is suing them for millions

    • Finalage says:
      March 5, 2017 at 12:59 am

      The media has nothing. Fake news! That’s their story is that Trump is distracting from the bad Session’s story with his twitter storm this morning. Hogwash!

      The deep state and the media are nervous tonight.

    • toriangirl says:
      March 5, 2017 at 1:44 am

      This was a total photo-op. Lots of moving parts, but I learned an incredible source that they did their butts chewed for Sessions. And, Trump does understand that it was the right thing to do. I think those two are in Florida with Trump this weekend.

  4. nwtex says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Grandpa and his treasures.

    From the DM article above ^.
    After the reported blow out, Trump departed to his estate in Florida with his grandchildren on Friday. Bannon later left for Florida on Saturday after reports he volunteered to stay behind in Washington

  5. psadie says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:25 am

    I don’t know if this was posted Saturday or not but it is Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer speaking to Fox & Friends about the consequences of the wiretaps and he is good as usual in his comments and take on the issues. Shaffer should be on PTrump’s team in some capacity.

    http://investmentwatchblog.com/lt-col-tony-shaffer-we-are-talking-about-the-potential-of-indictments-of-a-former-sitting-president-and-his-staff/

    • Martin says:
      March 5, 2017 at 1:01 am

      Didn’t realize Spicer was that short.

    • MoniQueMoniCat says:
      March 5, 2017 at 1:41 am

      Why is he even going on these tabloid “shows” masquerading as “news?”

      Dear Lord open their eyes to the deep state which IS the MSM. Open up willingness to appear on real news broadcasts and open more doors and opportunities for the Trump Administration to showcase and lead the way for all that You have in store for America. Thank you for exposing the MSM. Destroy them and let us stop partaking of their trickery and learn to build communication opportunities outside of them.

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:29 am

  8. nwtex says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:29 am

    The man is in thinking mode. My prayers going up!!

  9. Paula says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Fantastic day! Our fearless leader is leading the charge right into the heart of enemy territory!! I can’t wait for tomorrow! God hears our prayers. For the first time ever I believe we will finally see justice meeted out! Praise God and pass the popcorn my dear patriotic friends!

  10. citizen817 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Yesterday the AP published Karen Pence’s personal email address without taking the time to find out whether it was still in use. It is, and when asked to take it down, the AP refused. See the letter from VP Counsel 

  11. nwtex says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Isaiah 54:17

    No weapon forged to be used against you will succeed; you will refute everyone who tries to accuse you. This is what the LORD will do for his servants–I will vindicate them,” says the LORD.

    • wheatietoo says:
      March 5, 2017 at 12:49 am

      Booo!
      I don’t like that cartoon…it’s basically saying that Pres Trump is the one who is engaging in “trivial fights and small thinking”…and that is why his thumbs are bandaged.

      Boooo!

  14. ALEX says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:42 am

    This will,take you back in time…Ronald Reagan on Johnny Carson show in 1975….Reminds me of Trump in a way…very confident and you can see he always had a plan…

  15. citizen817 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:43 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:47 am

  17. Ip Siscr says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:47 am

    Here is Big Sister (you knew Big Brother had a sister, right ?) showing how you really want to be a useful idiot of the progressives.

    http://www.wnd.com/2017/03/loretta-lynch-need-more-marching-blood-death-on-streets/

    The undertakers of democracy love you, just love you. This way lies madness.

    • In AZ says:
      March 5, 2017 at 1:41 am

      The Communist Democrats are openly showing their subversion. Lynch needs to be disbarred and arrested with the other Obama Commie scum minions.

  18. citizen817 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:50 am

  19. sagatel says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Obama is suppose to be half white half black but he looks half black half oriental. I don’t think he is half white….His race, his place of birth, his parents very fishy….there are a lot of question marks about him.

  20. SteveInCO says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Nite folks!

    Tomorrow I switch my phone/data service. #VuckFerizon. Should go off without a hitch but if you don’t see me around, it glitched.

  21. deqwik2 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:01 am

    Friday when we were looking for who TD .. Tyler Drumheller was, it linked him to Bill Murray who has a company Alphom Group. It’s a group of ex-CIA agents & Drumheller worked for them. These are friends of Clinton.

    Alphom Group is an intelligence group & landed a contract with fed gov in 2011. I don’t know anything about them except they work for DC on occasion but even groups like this need to be looked at by the Trump team.
    From their website:

    GOVERNMENT
    Alphom personnel include experts acknowledged as government-wide leaders on specific issues, including counter-intelligence and counter-terrorism. We have worked with every part of the Intelligence and Homeland Security communities.

    Our personnel hold various levels of clearances, up to and including the TS/SCI levels, and currently perform work on a variety of government contracts usually relating to national security.

    We generally participate directly in studies rather than provide staff for daily work, but can provide personnel if requested.

    Alphom’s work has also included pro-bono participation in long-range studies by the Defense Science Board.
    https://alphomgroup.com/government

  22. wheatietoo says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:08 am

    Wow.
    She actually calls on people to get out in the streets…to fight, bleed and die “for the cause”.

    This is creepy.

  24. feralcatsblog says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Mother Of All Watergates (MOAW)

  25. Summer says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:13 am

    Charged with sexual abuse of a 12 yrs old child. The parents should send a thank-you note to Schumer.

  26. feralcatsblog says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:21 am

    Barack Obama, King of the Buggers.

  27. citizen817 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:23 am

  28. andi lee says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:23 am

    I’d also like to know if a wire tap was granted on a sitting Senator, Sessions, during the campaign?

    • toriangirl says:
      March 5, 2017 at 1:51 am

      Chaffetz? What a crock. He is on the intelligence committee and I just bet it will come out that they knew all about the wiretaps.

  29. winky says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:26 am

    I knew P Trump would strike back at the right time….I was just hoping it would be soon as I could not take those crap weasel dems much longer. What a despicable group.
    So If Obama criminal cannot order the wiretap…anyboby got any ideas on who did or who was involved?

  30. citizen817 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:31 am

    April 29th
    Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit’s Founder and EIC, announces that The Gateway Pundit, among other publications, will be hosting a competing correspondents’ dinner in Washington, DC.

    Specific details are forthcoming for the event, but major names and speakers have already signed on to talk at the competing dinner. Proceeds from the Real News Correspondents’ Association dinner go toward grants and awards that recognize aspiring and accomplished independent journalist across America.

    http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/03/gateway-pundit-announces-real-news-correspondents-dinner-april-29th-2017/

  31. Lucille says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:47 am

    Excellent YT from Stefan….

    Did President Obama Spy On Donald Trump? | True News
    Stefan Molyneux

  32. citizen817 says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:48 am

