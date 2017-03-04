Meanwhile – Trump Administration Suspends Expedited H-1B Visa Approvals for Foreign Workers…

President Donald Trump has continued to remind everyone his intended “America First” economic policy means: made in America, by American Workers…  This announcement by the Trump administration is a good first step in ensuring American workers and graduates come first.

WASHINGTON DC – Foreigners aiming for temporary jobs at high-tech U.S. companies will undergo a longer visa approval process after the Trump administration announced it will temporarily suspend expedited applications for H-1B visas.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on Friday that starting April 3 it will suspend “premium processing” for up to six months. Under this expedited procedure, applicants can be eligible for visa approvals within 15 days, instead of a regular review period that can last for up to a few months.  (read more)

  1. Martin says:
    March 4, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Not bad

    • highinformationvoter says:
      March 5, 2017 at 12:23 am

      A great start. I can hear the howls of pain from Silicon Valley already.

      • filia.aurea says:
        March 5, 2017 at 1:48 am

        Not a bad start, but not good enough for the long haul. The annual cap is still too high considering the 3+3 year potential residency time; to say nothing of the accompanying spouse visas, which are also granted with employment authorization. More than enough time to procreate an “anchor” offspring, which virtually guarantees Green card status for the parents.

        For some time, the H1B has represented two things, cheap labor for industry and a complete bypass of immigration laws for visa holders. More needs to be done to further encourage U.S. citizens to enter STEM fields, with confidence of earning enough to pay off college debt when they graduate. This is clearly dependent on finding appropriately compensated positions in the job market.

  2. Trumpstumper says:
    March 4, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    I ain’t no ways tard (of winning!)

  3. Paramveer Plaha says:
    March 4, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Trump raising the limits for minimum income requirement for H1B, or lowering the number of H1B visas allowed is something the tech industry is really looking forward to. And I mean nearly all the IT workers I’ve spoken to as it directly hurts their wages in a significant manner. Only their managers love H1Bs.

  4. Minnie says:
    March 4, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    Another campaign promise on it’s way to being fulfilled.

  5. Bull Durham says:
    March 4, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    I worked with Pakis who were here on H-IBs. They were like slaves held by the corporation who controlled them. They couldn’t ask for a raise, or buy a home or do normal things because their destiny was in the hands of the company that they were connected with.

    And they undercut everyone’s salaries or wages because they work dirt cheap.

    It’s Elitist manipulation of the market for high tech talent. It creates a ceiling and controls talent so it can’t be poached.

    UnAmerican on every count.

    • Texian says:
      March 5, 2017 at 12:32 am

      How can the government allow corporations to bring in foreigners to undercut and disadvantage it’s own indigenous population? How can a Country allow this to happen to its own population? Their excuse that they can’t find qualified people in-country is a flat out lie. The Trump Administration needs to bring the hammer down on this H1B visa crap! Charge corporations at least an additional 20% “tariff” federal annual salary tax on every single H1B visa human import.. then watch the corporations suddenly have an epiphany and find enough qualified Americans to hire!

    • tinamina49blog says:
      March 5, 2017 at 1:24 am

      Been going on since Clinton.

    • Black_Knight_Rides says:
      March 5, 2017 at 1:27 am

      Step 1: No expedited H1-B Visa authorizations until HSA resources have completed extreme-vetting ALL Obama-admitted Immigrants and Refugees.

      Step 2: Require every H1-B Visa Holder to train a concurrently-hired full-time American-Citizen apprentice, compensated at 80% of the Visa Holder, who will replace the Visa Holder to end the American “talent gap”.

      Step 3: Limit H1-B Visa duration to 6 months or when the apprentice has been fully trained, whichever ends first, with ZERO H1-B Visas renewals.

  6. MK Wood says:
    March 4, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    It’s a start. Need to make it permanent.

    • deanbrh says:
      March 5, 2017 at 1:31 am

      MK Wood, making it permanent suggests we will ALWAYS have H1B visa holders when ending H1B visas is the ultimate goal. Every year the length of time to approve should be lengthened and the time the visa is good for should be shortened. If companies have a hard time finding Americans for certain jobs, they should get involved with making sure Americans get educated for those jobs. As it stands, companies have no incentive to hire American.

  7. Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
    March 4, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    Trump has such an incredible work ethic, tireless mentality and strength, so many HOT irons in the fire, all at the same time. You gotta figure heads are exploding on the bad guys side from exhaustion, amomg other things!!😉 No way any of them can keep up or match our Lion!

    You gotta figure at some point the swamp media and those tryin to cover their swamp a$$’s, will just throw in the towel and cry uncle from sheer exhaustion. Trump/Trump45 has and always will out pace, out work and out smart them all! MAGA You Master Swamp Drainer!

  8. Disgusted says:
    March 4, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    Has any mention of WHY Rubio was seen leaving Air Force One with the Trump family Friday? I hope it might just be he hitched a ride, nothing official!

  9. anthonydog says:
    March 4, 2017 at 11:52 pm

    TRUMPED! Glory be..Thank you Lord.

    We need to dismantle The New America Foundation next.

  10. BabyBoomer says:
    March 4, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    I worked H1Bs for a few years while employed with USCIS. The government’s time line (unreasonale IMHO) was heavy and we worked many hours OT as well as 7 days per weeks on end just to meet the SOP and deadlines imposed. The overwhelming number submitted gives short shrift being given and many mistakes made…”haste makes waste.” I applaud the slowdown on processing so that proper attention and lawful consideration is paid to each request.

  11. linea birgit says:
    March 4, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    yes!!

    american citizens and naturalized american citizens (who follow the law and often give up their birth citizenship) are being displaced by h1b visa workers who drive down wages. where i work, there is a whole floor of QA and data entry persons with h1b visas. companies could provide a two-week course to ANY american high school graduate to do those jobs.

  12. Janice The American Elder says:
    March 4, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    Will this affect the Elbonians?

  13. Gil says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Saw this earlier. Falls in line with slowing down other visas as well. The best thing is to end it for a while, but slowing everything down at least gives our people a chance. Isnt it just the most unbelievable thing that we had to elect a president to fight for us to have jobs in our own country?

  14. Pam says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:16 am

    It’s a good start.

  15. Summer says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:30 am

    A lot of the cheap labor is telecommuting from Thirdworldistan, though.

  16. wheatietoo says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:33 am

    The whole H1-B program should be abolished.

    We hear of all these stories of employees being forced to ‘train their H1-B replacements’.
    This is abuse of the whole program!

    It was created because businesses claimed that they “couldn’t find” US citizens to fill some jobs.
    Right?
    That’s what they still claim, too.
    But…if they already *have* a citizen doing that job, then why do they bring in an H1-B visa-holder to replace that citizen?!

    The whole program should be abolished because it has been abused so badly.

  17. illinoiswarrior says:
    March 5, 2017 at 12:44 am

    The liberal excuse for H-1B visas is that there are not enough skilled American workers to fill tech positions… But isn’t that an indictment of the liberal American education system? I mean if our school system was adequately preparing students for the workforce then why would there be a shortage in workers?

    Stupid liberals trying to have it both ways again…

  18. DL says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:04 am

    How long before the 9th circuit steps in and imposes its own immigration policy?

  19. R-C says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:29 am

    If I remember correctly, this is the program that Candidate Rafael Cruz intended to increase by 500%–right?

  20. tinamina49blog says:
    March 5, 2017 at 1:43 am

    Silicon Valley found a way to huge profits for itself and investors. Subvert-the educated American worker by bringing in Indian, Pakistani tech workers to deprive American career seekers of their ability to repay college debt. This is globalization, don’t you love it?

