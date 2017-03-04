Meanwhile – Trump Administration Suspends Expedited H-1B Visa Approvals for Foreign Workers…

President Donald Trump has continued to remind everyone his intended “America First” economic policy means: made in America, by American Workers… This announcement by the Trump administration is a good first step in ensuring American workers and graduates come first.
WASHINGTON DC – Foreigners aiming for temporary jobs at high-tech U.S. companies will undergo a longer visa approval process after the Trump administration announced it will temporarily suspend expedited applications for H-1B visas.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on Friday that starting April 3 it will suspend “premium processing” for up to six months. Under this expedited procedure, applicants can be eligible for visa approvals within 15 days, instead of a regular review period that can last for up to a few months. (read more)
Not bad
A great start. I can hear the howls of pain from Silicon Valley already.
Not a bad start, but not good enough for the long haul. The annual cap is still too high considering the 3+3 year potential residency time; to say nothing of the accompanying spouse visas, which are also granted with employment authorization. More than enough time to procreate an “anchor” offspring, which virtually guarantees Green card status for the parents.
For some time, the H1B has represented two things, cheap labor for industry and a complete bypass of immigration laws for visa holders. More needs to be done to further encourage U.S. citizens to enter STEM fields, with confidence of earning enough to pay off college debt when they graduate. This is clearly dependent on finding appropriately compensated positions in the job market.
I ain’t no ways tard (of winning!)
Trump raising the limits for minimum income requirement for H1B, or lowering the number of H1B visas allowed is something the tech industry is really looking forward to. And I mean nearly all the IT workers I’ve spoken to as it directly hurts their wages in a significant manner. Only their managers love H1Bs.
That’s the key…raise the minimum salary a lot…Only the most valuable needed
Another campaign promise on it’s way to being fulfilled.
I worked with Pakis who were here on H-IBs. They were like slaves held by the corporation who controlled them. They couldn’t ask for a raise, or buy a home or do normal things because their destiny was in the hands of the company that they were connected with.
And they undercut everyone’s salaries or wages because they work dirt cheap.
It’s Elitist manipulation of the market for high tech talent. It creates a ceiling and controls talent so it can’t be poached.
UnAmerican on every count.
How can the government allow corporations to bring in foreigners to undercut and disadvantage it’s own indigenous population? How can a Country allow this to happen to its own population? Their excuse that they can’t find qualified people in-country is a flat out lie. The Trump Administration needs to bring the hammer down on this H1B visa crap! Charge corporations at least an additional 20% “tariff” federal annual salary tax on every single H1B visa human import.. then watch the corporations suddenly have an epiphany and find enough qualified Americans to hire!
Been going on since Clinton.
Step 1: No expedited H1-B Visa authorizations until HSA resources have completed extreme-vetting ALL Obama-admitted Immigrants and Refugees.
Step 2: Require every H1-B Visa Holder to train a concurrently-hired full-time American-Citizen apprentice, compensated at 80% of the Visa Holder, who will replace the Visa Holder to end the American “talent gap”.
Step 3: Limit H1-B Visa duration to 6 months or when the apprentice has been fully trained, whichever ends first, with ZERO H1-B Visas renewals.
It’s a start. Need to make it permanent.
MK Wood, making it permanent suggests we will ALWAYS have H1B visa holders when ending H1B visas is the ultimate goal. Every year the length of time to approve should be lengthened and the time the visa is good for should be shortened. If companies have a hard time finding Americans for certain jobs, they should get involved with making sure Americans get educated for those jobs. As it stands, companies have no incentive to hire American.
Trump has such an incredible work ethic, tireless mentality and strength, so many HOT irons in the fire, all at the same time. You gotta figure heads are exploding on the bad guys side from exhaustion, amomg other things!!😉 No way any of them can keep up or match our Lion!
You gotta figure at some point the swamp media and those tryin to cover their swamp a$$’s, will just throw in the towel and cry uncle from sheer exhaustion. Trump/Trump45 has and always will out pace, out work and out smart them all! MAGA You Master Swamp Drainer!
Indeed!
Has any mention of WHY Rubio was seen leaving Air Force One with the Trump family Friday? I hope it might just be he hitched a ride, nothing official!
Disgusted: “I hope it might just be he hitched a ride, […]”
Now that’s the best guess I’ve seen. Makes sense for Rubio to hitch a ride to Florida.
I saw a pic of him in the background of a pic of Ivanka at a hospital i think; she was signing a young boys cast…Maybe “official” lil Marco FL business??
Sundance has commented in the past that Rubio’s political views are somewhat malleable, depending on which billionaire is providing his marching orders. Norman Braman and Sheldon Alderson are getting up there in years, and quite possibly their political interest is waning, Trump may find Rubio a man in search of a country, politically speaking.
I’d say Trump ‘owns’ Rubio now.
“Somewhat???” Its beyond somewhat. Rubio is a total TOOL and not very bright (i’m being nice I refuse to let lil Marco ruin my cocktail)
I think that signing was in a school they visited on Friday. Article said it was an eighth grade boy. Maybe Rubio went with them to the school visit.
Ahhhh, thank you! Yes that is right. Thanks!
President and Ivanka went to schools in FL re school choice. Betsy DeVoss and Gov Scott and Lil Marco were also there. Tee boy with the cast was a student.
Awesome, even more detail. Thank you for the correction and additional info. I forgot about the school choice trip. I conflated with First Lady Melania reading books and visiting with very sick children in hospital. Again many thanks
I had to laugh at your ‘conflating’ since that’s what got #FakeNews’er Brian Williams in hot water 😊
Plz plz dont demote me to msnbc, i dont wanna, i dont wanna gooooooooo…. I’ll give you my coat😉
Your right they were in Orlando at St. Andrew Catholic School.
POTUS, Ivanka, Jared, Gov Rick Scott, Rubio, and Betsy Devos did a tour of a classroom and a listening session with teachers, students, and the head of a Catholic school in Orlando.
TRUMPED! Glory be..Thank you Lord.
We need to dismantle The New America Foundation next.
I worked H1Bs for a few years while employed with USCIS. The government’s time line (unreasonale IMHO) was heavy and we worked many hours OT as well as 7 days per weeks on end just to meet the SOP and deadlines imposed. The overwhelming number submitted gives short shrift being given and many mistakes made…”haste makes waste.” I applaud the slowdown on processing so that proper attention and lawful consideration is paid to each request.
yes!!
american citizens and naturalized american citizens (who follow the law and often give up their birth citizenship) are being displaced by h1b visa workers who drive down wages. where i work, there is a whole floor of QA and data entry persons with h1b visas. companies could provide a two-week course to ANY american high school graduate to do those jobs.
Will this affect the Elbonians?
Saw this earlier. Falls in line with slowing down other visas as well. The best thing is to end it for a while, but slowing everything down at least gives our people a chance. Isnt it just the most unbelievable thing that we had to elect a president to fight for us to have jobs in our own country?
Yeah, the best thing is to end for a while alright. Let’s say 50 to 100 years…
Gil, we had to elect Trump to fix the problem of the lack of businesses!
Not in the tech areas of disney, silicon valley, uc school system, fossil watch co., and others…those jobs were and are here only held by h1b.
It’s a good start.
A lot of the cheap labor is telecommuting from Thirdworldistan, though.
The whole H1-B program should be abolished.
We hear of all these stories of employees being forced to ‘train their H1-B replacements’.
This is abuse of the whole program!
It was created because businesses claimed that they “couldn’t find” US citizens to fill some jobs.
Right?
That’s what they still claim, too.
But…if they already *have* a citizen doing that job, then why do they bring in an H1-B visa-holder to replace that citizen?!
The whole program should be abolished because it has been abused so badly.
Cheap Labor Express, otherwise known as the Chamber of Congress with payoffs to Congress.
The liberal excuse for H-1B visas is that there are not enough skilled American workers to fill tech positions… But isn’t that an indictment of the liberal American education system? I mean if our school system was adequately preparing students for the workforce then why would there be a shortage in workers?
Stupid liberals trying to have it both ways again…
How long before the 9th circuit steps in and imposes its own immigration policy?
If I remember correctly, this is the program that Candidate Rafael Cruz intended to increase by 500%–right?
Silicon Valley found a way to huge profits for itself and investors. Subvert-the educated American worker by bringing in Indian, Pakistani tech workers to deprive American career seekers of their ability to repay college debt. This is globalization, don’t you love it?
