Meanwhile – Trump Administration Suspends Expedited H-1B Visa Approvals for Foreign Workers…

President Donald Trump has continued to remind everyone his intended “America First” economic policy means: made in America, by American Workers… This announcement by the Trump administration is a good first step in ensuring American workers and graduates come first.

WASHINGTON DC – Foreigners aiming for temporary jobs at high-tech U.S. companies will undergo a longer visa approval process after the Trump administration announced it will temporarily suspend expedited applications for H-1B visas.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on Friday that starting April 3 it will suspend “premium processing” for up to six months. Under this expedited procedure, applicants can be eligible for visa approvals within 15 days, instead of a regular review period that can last for up to a few months. (read more)

