Thursday March 2nd – Open Thread

Fasten your seat belts folks, it’s going to get very interesting. Another coordinated attack by the deep state and GOPe (but I repeat myself). What is heartening is that 99% of the folks reading the news are not frightened that Sessions are Trump will be harmed by this, they are righteously angry. Have the pushed one too many times? I believe they have. And they aren’t finished. One thing is for sure, if my prayers are answered, those responsible for this will be held, charged and convicted for high treason.
Please pardon typos. Just a bit angry at the moment.
Just when I thought my capacity for outrage had been exhausted, I read Warren’s Tweet, and rediscovered it. It really is time for the White House and every real Republican in Washington to start calling these lying sacks of …. out.
We could also use a paid response team to hit social media and take on the professional posters Soros is paying. Every time one of these sleazy partisan hacks opens his/her mouth there needs to be a deluge of condemnation.
I agree.
It’s pretty clear they’ve been setting this up for several weeks. The media has been asking Spicer “perjury trap” questions on this subject since the middle of February. To his credit, he hasn’t fallen into the trap.
GOING DARK
Many of you may remember me making jokes about #DataFamine late January and Early February. According to the Verizon craplet on my phone I had 4, then three then two percent of my data allowance left as the last ten days of that cycle wore on. This data allowance feeds both my phone and my home internet, since I live in the boonies.
I was never notified that I had gone over, yet the bill shows a 0.6 GB overage. Talking to customer service did not resolve the issue; the only thing the dingbat on the phone could do was look at the bill.
I am therefore going to cut all possible connection with Verizon effective on the 8th unless a live carbon unit can do something for me tomorrow, I’m even willing to take a precancellation hit of some size rather than continue to feed them $100 a month only to NOT be warned at all that I am going to get hit with additional charges. I may, on the other hand be forced to wage economic warfare on them by cancelling or severely curtailing my data plan, if I can get no satisfaction at the Verizon store tomorrow. In any case, this site is a data hog and there’s a decent likelihood I will disappear off the face of the earth as far as you can tell (unless I can use WiFi, but this site is unusable on my phone other than brief replies).
I don’t dare use much more data between now and then even though I am showing 40% remaining, because I already know that readout is a f###ing lie.
Was fun while it lasted. Hope it can continue, but I can’t be certain.
Ive got Verizon too and here i am in california and we had to add an extender and my wifi to the phone disconnects and drops all the time. Att worked much better. We changed bc verizon still had fios here. We have had to up our data 2 times, and now we dont go over. The live carbon units are friendly but dont know their business. I sure hope you can get it fixed.
Happy Cursday fellow Treepers!
Here is another one of our furry friends being so considerate by drooling outside of the car.
And this is who was found inside the compact car after our drooling friend left!
Have a great day everyone 🙂
Hmmmm….. have no idea why pictures did not post or why “Your comment is awaiting moderation.” shows up. Have been having computer problems caused by McAfee/Google data mining I think. Have to find a better virus protection if anyone knows of one I’d appreciate it. Thanks and good night.
G=d&Country….both you comments were in “pending”, however, you are not being moderated in any way.
March 1, 2017
Large And Deadly Tornadoes Rip Through Midwest:
https://watchers.news/2017/03/01/rare-tornadoes-illinois-midwest-february-28-2017/
{There are many internet videos that cover the stomp of tornadoes across our country – I’ve not seen or heard many news reports or coverage, surprisingly – and nothing from ANY legislator or President Trump about the storm devastations or commitment to send relief help, yet.}
usnv: At the risk of appearing callous, why is a severe storm event in IL an issue for me in NJ ? Why should it appear on the radar in D.C. ? Its a local event best dealt with locally. That’s what “States’ Rights” are all about ! More pertinent – at least to me – is why are structures not meeting some level of “storm/wind resistance” being insured ? We certainly have the technology to create family dwellings highly resistant to tornado damage .
Happy Cursday and each little cur’s ancestor, the gray wolf who somehow chose to start following man around and not eat him:
Guy on YT has a series of videos on the Awan brothers, the moslem IT jokers finally fired for accessing congressional data
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrQ-wHKVi0JDWjQGcuoYnew
Did they tip off Yemeni forces about the raid that got the SEAL killed?
A most interesting question ! One well worth pursuing ! BTW, how many here noted President Trump’s posthumous promotion of the SEAL ?
Orlando shooter’s wife granted bail- two days for U.S. to appeal.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4272846/Judge-agrees-release-widow-Pulse-nightclub-shooter.html
Happy Cursday, Treepers. May all your puppies be safe, warm, and happy. 🙂
Cursday??
