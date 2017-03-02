Thursday March 2nd – Open Thread

Posted on March 2, 2017 by

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

22 Responses to Thursday March 2nd – Open Thread

  1. toriangirl says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Fasten your seat belts folks, it’s going to get very interesting. Another coordinated attack by the deep state and GOPe (but I repeat myself). What is heartening is that 99% of the folks reading the news are not frightened that Sessions are Trump will be harmed by this, they are righteously angry. Have the pushed one too many times? I believe they have. And they aren’t finished. One thing is for sure, if my prayers are answered, those responsible for this will be held, charged and convicted for high treason.

    Like

    Reply
    • toriangirl says:
      March 2, 2017 at 12:21 am

      Please pardon typos. Just a bit angry at the moment.

      Like

      Reply
      • armie says:
        March 2, 2017 at 12:54 am

        Just when I thought my capacity for outrage had been exhausted, I read Warren’s Tweet, and rediscovered it. It really is time for the White House and every real Republican in Washington to start calling these lying sacks of …. out.

        We could also use a paid response team to hit social media and take on the professional posters Soros is paying. Every time one of these sleazy partisan hacks opens his/her mouth there needs to be a deluge of condemnation.

        Like

        Reply
  5. SteveInCO says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:27 am

    GOING DARK

    Many of you may remember me making jokes about #DataFamine late January and Early February. According to the Verizon craplet on my phone I had 4, then three then two percent of my data allowance left as the last ten days of that cycle wore on. This data allowance feeds both my phone and my home internet, since I live in the boonies.

    I was never notified that I had gone over, yet the bill shows a 0.6 GB overage. Talking to customer service did not resolve the issue; the only thing the dingbat on the phone could do was look at the bill.

    I am therefore going to cut all possible connection with Verizon effective on the 8th unless a live carbon unit can do something for me tomorrow, I’m even willing to take a precancellation hit of some size rather than continue to feed them $100 a month only to NOT be warned at all that I am going to get hit with additional charges. I may, on the other hand be forced to wage economic warfare on them by cancelling or severely curtailing my data plan, if I can get no satisfaction at the Verizon store tomorrow. In any case, this site is a data hog and there’s a decent likelihood I will disappear off the face of the earth as far as you can tell (unless I can use WiFi, but this site is unusable on my phone other than brief replies).

    I don’t dare use much more data between now and then even though I am showing 40% remaining, because I already know that readout is a f###ing lie.

    Was fun while it lasted. Hope it can continue, but I can’t be certain.

    Like

    Reply
    • Gil says:
      March 2, 2017 at 12:58 am

      Ive got Verizon too and here i am in california and we had to add an extender and my wifi to the phone disconnects and drops all the time. Att worked much better. We changed bc verizon still had fios here. We have had to up our data 2 times, and now we dont go over. The live carbon units are friendly but dont know their business. I sure hope you can get it fixed.

      Like

      Reply
  6. G=d&Country says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Happy Cursday fellow Treepers!
    Here is another one of our furry friends being so considerate by drooling outside of the car.

    View post on imgur.com

    And this is who was found inside the compact car after our drooling friend left!

    View post on imgur.com

    Have a great day everyone 🙂

    Like

    Reply
    • G=d&Country says:
      March 2, 2017 at 12:42 am

      Hmmmm….. have no idea why pictures did not post or why “Your comment is awaiting moderation.” shows up. Have been having computer problems caused by McAfee/Google data mining I think. Have to find a better virus protection if anyone knows of one I’d appreciate it. Thanks and good night.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  7. usnveteran says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:40 am

    March 1, 2017
    Large And Deadly Tornadoes Rip Through Midwest:
    https://watchers.news/2017/03/01/rare-tornadoes-illinois-midwest-february-28-2017/

    {There are many internet videos that cover the stomp of tornadoes across our country – I’ve not seen or heard many news reports or coverage, surprisingly – and nothing from ANY legislator or President Trump about the storm devastations or commitment to send relief help, yet.}

    Like

    Reply
    • Millwright says:
      March 2, 2017 at 1:19 am

      usnv: At the risk of appearing callous, why is a severe storm event in IL an issue for me in NJ ? Why should it appear on the radar in D.C. ? Its a local event best dealt with locally. That’s what “States’ Rights” are all about ! More pertinent – at least to me – is why are structures not meeting some level of “storm/wind resistance” being insured ? We certainly have the technology to create family dwellings highly resistant to tornado damage .

      Like

      Reply
  8. Lucille says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Happy Cursday and each little cur’s ancestor, the gray wolf who somehow chose to start following man around and not eat him:

    Like

    Reply
  9. 3x1 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Guy on YT has a series of videos on the Awan brothers, the moslem IT jokers finally fired for accessing congressional data

    https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrQ-wHKVi0JDWjQGcuoYnew

    Did they tip off Yemeni forces about the raid that got the SEAL killed?

    Like

    Reply
    • Millwright says:
      March 2, 2017 at 1:24 am

      A most interesting question ! One well worth pursuing ! BTW, how many here noted President Trump’s posthumous promotion of the SEAL ?

      Like

      Reply
  10. Rebel Mope says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:10 am

    Orlando shooter’s wife granted bail- two days for U.S. to appeal.
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4272846/Judge-agrees-release-widow-Pulse-nightclub-shooter.html

    Like

    Reply
  11. Garrison Hall says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:27 am

    Happy Cursday, Treepers. May all your puppies be safe, warm, and happy. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  12. Gil says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:35 am

    Cursday??

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s