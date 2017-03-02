Biden’s Place: Drugs, Hookers and Booze… Oh My!

biden window♦ Vice President Joe Biden’s youngest son, Hunter Biden, was kicked out of the Navy Reserve in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine use.

♦ Vice President Joe Biden’s oldest son, Beau Biden, died in May of 2015 from brain cancer.

Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden, began having an affair with Hunter Biden (her married brother-in-law).

Hunter Biden’s wife, Kathleen Buhle Biden, discovered the affair and filed for divorce from Hunter…. Now this:

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The estranged wife of former Vice President Joe Biden’s youngest son, Hunter Biden, claims he squandered the couple’s money on drugs, alcohol and prostitutes since the couple separated in 2015.

In a court filing last week, Kathleen Buhle Biden asked a Washington, D.C. judge to order Hunter Biden to stop spending the couple’s remaining assets.

“Throughout the parties’ separation, Mr. Biden has created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations) while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills,” wrote Rebekah Sullivan, a lawyer for Kathleen.

Sarah Mancinelli, an attorney for Hunter Biden, declined to directly address the allegations.  (read more)

 

31 Responses to Biden’s Place: Drugs, Hookers and Booze… Oh My!

  1. NHVoter says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Scandalous!

    This would make a great Lifetime movie.

  2. rnowtrman says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    THAT is no shock at all!…..
    Ol’ touchy feely Joe taught (some) of his brood well…..

  3. muffyroberts says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Poor old Joe Biden; no wonder the Democrats kept him locked away, when he was VP.

  4. trapper says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Hey, when you win the GENETIC lottery, as Obama would describe it, why do anything differently?

  5. Skifflegirl says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:03 pm

    And didn’t Vice President and Dr./Mrs. Biden just publicly give their blessings to the new couple? It’s fine. It’s Liberal and so progressive.

  6. dman1971 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Like father like son.

  7. Sandy says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Our VP Pence is certainly nothing like clown creepy Biden. So glad he is GONE!

  8. Bull Durham says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    Hunter Biden sits on the board of Burisma Holdings, Ukraine gas company.

    No conflict of interest that the Ukies are ethnic cleansing East Ukraine for the gas exploitation and his father assures the Ukies they’ll have all the money and weapons to do the job.

  9. NJF says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:17 pm

    When I first heard this, it was implied that Hunter & his wife were separated when the affair began. Oops.

    Real classy guy, aside from the affair, he then leaves his family high and dry financially.

    Lowlife.

  10. Rex says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    The apple falleth not far from the tree.

  11. Andrew E. says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:18 pm

    Now that’s a way to avoid divorce rape. Spend all the money on booze and hookers before the judge can award it all in alimony.

  12. tome says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Normal Government! Messing around or pizza Gate. or like Blowjob Bill! Both!

  13. paulraven1 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    What lovely people. Our moral superiors, don’t you know.

    And the Trumps are crass vulgarians unfit to run the country?

  14. Phil aka Felipe says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    Just proves he’s a good Democrat.

  15. Mr. Morris says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    I feel badly for Hunter Biden’s wife Kathleen. Hunter is a mess, a real piece of work, but I hope he gets mental health treatment because he is as so destructive to himself and others.

  16. Regina says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    And Taxes!! He didn’t pay his taxes – let’s see his return!!

  17. JC says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    Oh for Pete’s sake. How skanky can you get? Prayers and deep sympathy for any children involved.

    We had a narcissist traitor as Prez, and a perv nutcase as Veep. Only President Trump can provide the antidote; personally, I’m going to need every bit of it to continue to recover from it all. Thank you, God, for President Trump; please bless him, his family and his staff… bigly.

  18. feralcatsblog says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Biden’s hate women.

  19. Oldschool says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    There are many good families who suffer tragic consequences of addiction and the dysfunctional behaviors that arise from it. No one is immune from it or above it. I am no fan of Biden, but having suffered untimely and tragic losses myself, I would hold on any judgement.

  20. Sa_Bi says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    Calm down, he’s not Trump so it’s fine.

    Now listen to our new story about Jeff Sessions talking to a Russian (rumor: he also talked to a Jew) and Trump staying up late at night to watch anime.

  21. beaujest says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:25 pm

    ” Stand up Chuck ” !

  22. andi lee says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    🍏🌳🍏

    😒 You know that old
    saying …🍏…🌳… 🍏

  23. MfM says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    And none of this came out when Biden was VP. Why am I not surprised?

    Meanwhile good ole Joe seems to have landed a no show job in PA.

  25. Guffman says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    Pretty messed up. Just looked it up and Hunter Biden is 47 years old… I thought maybe 27 after reading that crazy story. He’s obviously too old to blame any of this on youthful foolishness and indiscretions.
    At first I was thinking Joe must be ashamed, but after 8 years of being Obama’s fart-catcher, he clearly is not capable of feeling such a thing. While I feel sorry for the lot of them in a way, I then recollect where sympathy is found in the dictionary…

  26. keeler says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    “You can’t fake good kids”

    -Vice-President Mike Pence

  27. Rob says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    They’re good Democrats!

