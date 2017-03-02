Biden’s Place: Drugs, Hookers and Booze… Oh My!

♦ Vice President Joe Biden’s youngest son, Hunter Biden, was kicked out of the Navy Reserve in 2014 after testing positive for cocaine use.

♦ Vice President Joe Biden’s oldest son, Beau Biden, died in May of 2015 from brain cancer.

Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden, began having an affair with Hunter Biden (her married brother-in-law).

Hunter Biden’s wife, Kathleen Buhle Biden, discovered the affair and filed for divorce from Hunter…. Now this:

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The estranged wife of former Vice President Joe Biden’s youngest son, Hunter Biden, claims he squandered the couple’s money on drugs, alcohol and prostitutes since the couple separated in 2015. In a court filing last week, Kathleen Buhle Biden asked a Washington, D.C. judge to order Hunter Biden to stop spending the couple’s remaining assets. “Throughout the parties’ separation, Mr. Biden has created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations) while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills,” wrote Rebekah Sullivan, a lawyer for Kathleen. Sarah Mancinelli, an attorney for Hunter Biden, declined to directly address the allegations. (read more)

