Remembering Andrew…

Walk toward the fire, because the other side relies upon fear to stop your footsteps…
Walk toward the fire, because it takes one to spark the courage of others…
Walk toward the fire, because the opposition hides behind it…
…”Walk toward the fire. Don’t worry about what they call you. All those things are said against you because they want to stop you in your tracks. …But if you keep going, you are sending a message to people who are rooting for you, who are agreeing with you. The message is: they can do it too“…
~ Andrew Breitbart
The man has inspired millions.
It’s hard to believe it has been 5 years since Andrew died….I heard the news and a deep oh noooooooooooo rose in my throat. SadSadSad ! This is a reminder to all that truth lives beyond the grave. As certain as the sun rising, I just know in my heart Andrew was cheering this campaign and President Trump’s election. RIP Andrew, we are fighting the good fight here… and to be honest, it has been an absolute blast!
John 12;24 unless a seed falls to the ground and dies, it is alone. But it’s death brings many more seeds of its kind.
Our loss has been blessed and returned, good measure pressed down and shaken. What was meant for harm has been used for good. Oil of joy for mourning. Gods principals at work.
My opinion is, his motives must have been pure to reap such a harvest.
I remember the moment I heard the news. I felt ill and sad and shocked and angry all at the same time.
RIP Andrew.
You are missed!
So do I.
I cried like I had lost a family member- which in a way, he was.
Bravery personified.
RIP, Andrew- and thank you.
Me too, I was listening to …of all people…Glenn Beck! 9AM
Love me some AB
One thing leads to another both for the good and the bad. God Bless Andrew and may he Rest In Peace. After DJT’s SOTU speech, I have a hunch he’s very pleased. Yeessssssss
God Bless you Andrew – amen
I have nearly finished his book “Righteous Indignation” and I am so glad you told me that this date was his death date five years ago. He really paved the way for what you are having now, a new kind of a president. I would like so much to know what became of the Tea Party which he talks a lot about in his book. I am Danish and live in Denmark but feel very engaged in what is happening in the States politically and morally as it effects us too in the rest of the world
The Tea Party spirit is still alive and well.
Establishment politicians tried to co-opt the Tea Party; they tried to twist it and pervert it and use it for their own purposes.
But it didn’t work.
The Tea Party people just scattered and went underground.
We now have our first Tea Party President.
But that is sort of a secret.
Wow so inspiring. Here in Denmark we also have an underground movement emerging slowly to speak out against the politicians who have sold our country for nothing during the last 40 years
The Tea Party spirit is definitely alive and well! A lot of the Cold Anger that Sundance identified over a year ago was born (IMHO) in the TP movement. We did suffer from a number of fake and phony candidates who used us and immediately betrayed us after taking office, but Trump rallies are composed partly of TP rally folks.
What mainly happened to the Tea Party was 0bama sic’d the IRS on all TP group leaders (mine included) and harassed them mercilessly for at least 2 years. It was wholly illegal what went on. We decimated the Democrat ranks in Congress in 2010 and they were never allowing that again, and they were never going to allow us to elect a challenger in 2012, which might well have happened.
We have finally gotten some revenge on all the criminals in that administration but especially on the Left, who demonized us for 6 solid years. BTW, I know Tea Party groups formed in Australia and I believe in the UK, back then. The belief in freedom and liberty will never die.
To inspire the blogging world I wrote a post on my interest for Trump and what’s happening. I know it should be re-edited as I am not fluent in English but you get it as I wrote it a month ago
https://mariaholm.blog/2017/01/31/modern-history/
We stand with you as you make Denmark GREAT again!
Wonderful you know Germany stole a large piece of the country in 1864 and we got a small slice back after WWI. I am joking that’s not realistic to get back but we would like to vet those who come through our open borders and we will not accept any kind of sharia law or no go zones so we want the bunch of old politicians to be exchanged with a leaner kind of government
It is a wonderful country with a rich history … fight for it ! My Brother married a wonderful Danish girl , ( for which we are eternally grateful ; ) and has given him absolutely beautiful children ( which of course take after their Auntie ; )
We Americans wish you Danes only the greatest success in taking back your country that stood so bravely against the German fascists 70-plus years ago.
Please remember that our American Republic stands against our own kind of fascism because of two great concepts that are alive (though attacked and somewhat infringed) in our country today:
1. We believe in G-d Almighty, and our Constitution still protects our right to practice the faith of our choice.
2. We are armed. We still have the right of our Second Amendment to possess firearms.
As you strengthen yourselves, please remember these two great concepts.
I hope you succeed. You must boot the muslims out. Dated a Dane in college 30 years ago. He was the Danish javelin national champion a couple of times.
I AM THE TEA PARTY!
Tea Party is still alive and well, Maria.
All of the different ones around the US still having their monthly meetings, etc.
They’re not covered by the Media now, thank God, cuz all the MSM ever did was trash them anyway.
We got our Tea Party President! So the Media can just go cry in their beer now.
Good luck in Denmark. Was praying that Trump would get elected as I knew it would help, not only Americans, but also Europeans, etc.
Good luck helping your fellow Danes to find a backbone. It’s not so easy.
No here the MSMs are like a left winged political party and fewer and fewer listen or watch anymore. This coming Saturday I will be on a march in Copenhagen For Freedom” and I know we will be met by raging autonomous young people with no historical insight. It’s the same demonic kind of influenced people who have beaten up Trump supporters. I have been praying for Trump for a year now it’s been so exciting to get answered prayers
Please report back with the news on the Freedom march!
Americans: Let’s get on board with the Danes and pray for a successful march in Copenhagen this Saturday!
I am very moved by your words. It’s like in the small beginning but Trump has given us hope in change even here. I will make a post about it after the event
I suggest you enroll in the free online courses offered by Hillsdale College.
https://www.hillsdale.edu/academics/free-online-courses/
They will teach you about the US Constitution….the greatest document ever written.
Once you understand the US Constitution you will know and appreciate the “Tea Party” movement.
Obama almost succeded in fundamentally changing this great country and he may have had it not been for the grassroots movement known as “The Tea Party”.
Another great source of background informatin is right here at “The Last Resort” / Conservative Tree House…..read the archives for some very illuminating conversations.
One thing I am sure you will discover here is that people that comment are a cut above any other sites on the internet….there is a very deep pool of intellect here to learn from.
The Tea Party is the roots of what just voted President Trump into office. The progressives/Democrats/Communist/Socialist co-opted the movement and the Tea Party went silent but it did not go away. It grabbed the Trump candidacy and with the help of a lot of other people elected the first truly open President we have had in many years.
LikeLiked by 2 people
mariaholm, welcome! If you are interested in further information about The Tea Party, Sundance has written a lot about it and I believe he was active in the original group if I have interpreted his articles correctly. Check out the search bar in the upper right hand corner and type in Tea Party if you have time and wish to pursue that subject. (There are 10 articles there).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will do that for sure thank you for the info
Many years and decades from now when the history of our age is written, I cannot help but think that Andrew Breitbart will be remembered as the founding father of the Second American Revolution.
LikeLiked by 14 people
He is Obi-Wan. They struck him down and he’s become more powerful than they could have possibly imagined. His spirit is IN this White House.
LikeLiked by 5 people
great analogy
Too bad more of a Patrick Henry than, as it turned out , a Thomas Jefferson. Our time is short, better speak out while you are able.
One man who inspired so many.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fn-A, I wish Andrew could be alive to see what he was so instrumental in helping to create = this new reality. For me, it was a time that I felt so alone, (aside from my Wife, and a few other Fam Members) Andrew helped to accurately frame things in such a way, that I eventually realized that we are not alone, but battered into submission and silence by a “freak” minority…. Several years later, we connected, acted and took the reigns of power back. I Love Ya’ll, my Fellow Patriots! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 15 people
back atcha teajr.
I keep, (can’t believe it’s been 5 years, wow) Andrew’s pic as my avatar, and always will. Andrew was my friend, and I promise, he is smiling down on us every day.
R. I. P. my friend.
LikeLiked by 10 people
That’s my fav image of him! Makes me want to scream as well!
We miss you, Andrew.
We haven’t forgotten you…and are still fighting.
One thing we CAN do is keeping on keeping on — spreading truths. Especially the Clinton Foundation/Pedogate scandals, which also involved Obama. Could likely be that this info was one of the chief reasons his life was snuffed out (?) as he was about to go “public” with it. But of course there were others as well. Whatever.
I know how much we would so love for him to be here now and see what unprecedented events are happening that he was a huge part of years ago by his inspiring and waking us up..
LikeLiked by 6 people
He was talking about Pedogate and Podesta back in 2011.
I have no doubt he was murdered, and that this was why.
The truth will come out soon. And Andrew will have the last laugh.
I wish I was convinced the truth will come out.
I wish I had 1/10 of his courage. My So? t shirt is getting worn out.
Maybe time for a ‘Toldyaso’ by Sundance.
Breitbart Lives Here.
RiP, Andrew…
We’ve got this.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes we do.
He showed us how.
And we are doing it.
After I heard the news driving home from the grocery store I was shocked, really shocked. My daughter looked over at me and said isn’t that the guy whose website you always go to?
I also had the privilege of meeting Breitbart in 2011 at a Freedom Works conference in DC. I also met another hero James O’Keefe. Breitbart was truly imposing and larger than life, was nervous as hell meeting him. O’Keefe was humble, totally unassuming and if I met him in another setting and did not know who he was, I never would have pegged him for the fearless fighter he is.
Two very different men on the surface, but alike on the inside–simply fearless.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Miss you Andrew. You opened minds, hearts, and doors for many who wanted to see and learn the truth and I wish you were here to see your legacy! I can only hope you would be proud.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A merry viking. One of the best individuals of our time.
Andrew died way too young.
But I KNOW he has been looking down on the past 2 years with absolute glee!
Thanks for being instrumental in making this happen, Andrew! You know we couldn’t have done it without you.
You taught a lot of people how to be FEARLESS.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Andrew, we hardly knew ye.
“walk toward the fire…” What a tremendous statement. It’s a little like one I read recently, worded much, much better than I can recall, but it went something like this: From a WW2 fighter: If you are not getting flak, you’re in the wrong spot.
If I find the full quote, I’ll post it.
Andrew Breitbart, RIP.
RIP.
If you guys that knew Andrew can share some stories with us, or ways he inspired you, could you share them.
I don’t know anything about this man, and this site seems dedicated to him.
Funny stories, inspirational moments with him, how he was to hang out with, and anything that touched you about him. 5 years today since he died, I’m sure he must be smiling down on this website and Sundance and friends.
After last night speech, it is a fitting day to honor a true American visionary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I came to know of him too late, but my favorite story of him was him crashing Anthony Weiner’s press conference.
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2012/05/25/happy-weinerversary-lessons-of-weinergate/
cool story. i wish the video links to it still worked.
Well here he is hijacking the press conference.
I had forgotten about this. Seems God was on Breitbart’s side on this one.
He’s staying at a hotel a few blocks away, just landed in LaGuardia and makes it just in time to crash Weiner’s Press Conf!
Unbelievable!
Check out flova’s post above.
President Trump has exactly the same style as Andrew Breitbart- walk right into the fire, and cut loose with truth bomb after truth bomb.
I will never forget when Andrew incinerated the MSM about the Anthony Weiner incident.
When it came out that Weiner had sent pictures of his junk to a minor, him and his buddies in the media tried to deflect by accusing Andrew of hacking Weiner’s account- a complete lie, and a deflection.
After the scandal broke, Weiner scheduled a press conference in New York. Andrew was in New York at the time, and decided to attend the conference in order to challenge Weiner’s lies.
When Weiner was late in showing up, Andrew took over the podium, proved his point, and incinerated the MSM, in their faces, for their lies.
I was lucky enough that I was able to watch the whole thing live. It was awesome, and I learned from him how to fight the libs.
No fear. Walk right into the fire, and beat them over the head with the truth and facts.
Gone but NEVER forgotten!
Thank you for inspiring a generation to fight back! #WAR
RIP, Andrew…
LikeLiked by 4 people
A great man. A martyr for free speech whose legacy is eternal.
Unfortunately, I am new to the political scene so I learned of Andrew Breitbart only after he had passed away. From what I’ve seen he paved the way for this movement and kept the fire burning on our side through some very tough times.
RIP Mr. Breitbart
I cannot believe it has been that long. There is still a small part of me that thinks he was murdered.
Anybody remember this tribute done a couple months after Andrew passed?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve read where Andrew was said to have been not a fan of Donald Trump. That may have been those years back. But I’m convinced today he would have been front and center, next to Melania on that balcony last night. He would have see what we saw in Trump.
I was beyond fashionably late to the Andrew party…I didn’t even know who he was. Thank you for sharing this.
God rest your soul, Andrew.
Andrew Breitbart lived to see this day, and last evening.
And I am sure he is watching from Heaven, and smiling.
Thank you Sundance and all of you here for your continued support of Andrew Breitbarts WAR!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Andrew Breitbart’s birthday February 1 to the day of his death March 1 – should be our ‘Be Breitbart Month’ – 30 days of Truth and Daring.
Sundance and Donald Trump exemplify the Breitbart model for sure.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The first time I had ever seen or heard of Andrew Breitbart was when he was helping get out the ACORN story with James O’Keefe and Hannah Giles on Glenn Beck’s old Fox News show. I looked up his websites (before it was all rolled into brietbart.com) and would read Breitbart News and Big Hollywood everyday after that. He is truly missed. He must be looking down and having a big laugh about how Donald Trump and Steve Bannon are taking on the fake news media. Andrew has always wanted this WAR and it was long over do. Thank you Andrew!
Rest in peace Andrew, you left us too soon. I will always appreciate what you Did and continue to pray for your family
Breitbart, “You Want A Unity Speech?” Another one I picked up here, IIRC. Thanks, Sundance and Crew. Again.
Unashamed, unafraid, untamed.
Thank you for leading the way, Andrew… and Sundance.
