Remembering Andrew…

Walk toward the fire, because the other side relies upon fear to stop your footsteps…

Walk toward the fire, because it takes one to spark the courage of others…

Walk toward the fire, because the opposition hides behind it…

…”Walk toward the fire. Don’t worry about what they call you. All those things are said against you because they want to stop you in your tracks. …But if you keep going, you are sending a message to people who are rooting for you, who are agreeing with you. The message is: they can do it too“… ~ Andrew Breitbart

